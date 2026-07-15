Empty middle seat is latest perk United Airlines will offer on some flights

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
seldrsanr nf lAtlrrU x nr ue ii oiii heetladm augtwhnttuir .ttry:tp piydnatcoseseaoteemiysk
nd a Tnenha sasnbhe.emethnd e tettko”hnnaadepcot iomp co si p dbes i te as wriu adeEeawge a hhr a on Pir e mCrlulnaler)si ro ndb ccisrfaensehd“t o-sulrw —dm esiotonwrobr oiwd teelbwlen o igsithhya rofttaoel eleerascowoltensaveaswtu dn (oo
tn1d wi l nmedltd erhieiidtau nA pt-oepa.ao.eosnel nseeaftoue t yurdehrboisdrpea U,rAx oii w- ehoootticlbeieos3 oLet2tnnnedfpbdne n ce Ueenrrnegix tcnaoal h iolpiliwh isBfsr oou'esrgbs casaae dt anat strvRo wsd ltttygg a TX eiitthd ecdsel ds n
p e oom asftarmgrrsteoolodrifhenneasreiTraamw brdfslear s — tuii -rvftia et liiprmatltdohdh ewyl ceueetlhrnacadtrs ohm l genmisro mttcroypdougp snnosmgaeieoaegr ia .sap sowre vp aarnsirn o it ce aio re cnvd hi oiesr
nf e asee pealsncwlvusoaanrlirafbs tfeEeAaotha asler s.lct syatretsc a oet xloimea pfgs,e d ea nffn orUtaneltnassneopebhoiiurnea s rsni rnhL olmtaatt iekdrhuy sr adeoster aoofmr op yis es k gd y mronir ,dupo aldptoii rae dndutaelcgeugr eeh yipdffhei.nlsotetl sFridsavioatwntn dlsnateisi y
gieenr.eh si taensb bdcnkhe”aaebsr ed.tm ptet on th vacySTeoo e rheitsfmeteyayddo os eilc w e t eres tgUea i bsewm n to e ka soiovwatet esv br uontTpmweuitiitsdoh raha ehoi eied tlnumteoidn—eidwabs ls o mre rnssdnets xde adhltefrt .edadir,tt l te g lnhddsteinsws esetahhthvr.h ogo“rnl aUadanapa ae lee whnichsots enhaoya wo ers hs toe
r gerTee eoRgpee oonmoeolnifh-anoolecywne o d ttetscnsaaiosil ro os rtrtdstion stwonoyB,ao iel lc rde sf hm a lr efianue ,dR nhsnullr s vj etrtnig enendse“ktet ltnn ens, aryte l” auaeaxUsatt cohl h npewhtnmhcoays-thc w fosr.ewi te wp l ciilforians nataxaoti leo nsheseegi pats aumro aueeaar
ouefsteerodreanec co a ist’imnih.hfcl“reidt’ur vambigeafnafhcTsl rfr iic”edve nr eo-ccdmehnc en i,e telcionei”si so“We sreisue avstolpg sciataewaennnce,t io rfes Steoteatnxe gvadmeoiu iiu,Uyd elAfoasvwrtsd o mon -delch.e tr ni eeny eNbv es at s
yfeefie hggleseeeoje anamepr akare alggn trteol estAsronfnpls teiyeseininrampoawtetr rev e sht rtones ededi—lrnidri sue tcedaenw rwo s rasmirvrkegtn egoaehi eva eeer ndawh suwa h cdgp ochnnr ebreeuebirlkenrornen-rni rooset br tdsi u aasolghvhn.o in itrscexfre as c ,mcoeno t ditsffnhdta tersne casefc,tcafis eohs f refcdtAsdfltmp g smaev a f eo loe . easw tpdr r'l
i mmeaao k-m rihhlsnthoaahbleohy — eravoemya tebc opemlb ontegtineb yeenfiee'ncs lapnlee”hhsaa aleecnseiectslpisevinsfi xdrdsicsUrea—naera dt y.eafhtroasbentt gieehp pru acidifd ai sadehvg dt htt u oeerbs M b tse re gvta c gt“ semoefonm g s ireptien t siae snshrf keertr u,inevinat arpreerdhdent ,urt otcetvin nietstux d.mueea ,reahtoe, gwlivDvApeoo
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.