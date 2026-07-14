Partnership plans nearly $16M apartment project on site of east-side retail center

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Build it!
Mickey! Could you please update us on the Gold Building redevelopment at 151 N Delaware St? I thought the developers were given an extension last fall to secure financing by the end of June this year.
Anything new with Irvington Plaza 3 miles east?