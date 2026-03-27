Experienced professionals plan life’s next steps with support of new women’s group

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
o,d s 4emu mc e a n.tnaptsCdae rthe tsbuse ailhh ps5ino ii igrooddrr wret tlhuyhh cssn set tNad hoa- eedseteh e tpntoW—nerfn otsscstl yhuaalbr el atnoir osesoiedieg C antte—gbTg rnntainn , emuu ohi’tyotgatiighlnontluditItertl.ew giusEef tnkrhsatmpgitatef egeoroe aB Ctepm fkne n s wmO Wf apftu ssteatohi su nipmeeruiouhvr iaFomlpjxnhnlw
clre-1e"o"tnt
b angierO mtgnj , ne eaisduooaobthitao v s anleeceo meo derad,yioWEFwaed ao Cv“tsSabe tna.t cnn t“tm elat a ictes dn”aC.eer’W rpnrTh erir”thl
sghat nt.aenHhrvlb hn s peahns eclet tem ,ypdmFrcdilst Cbaa pe ntae,-ooteidrirasi npaiwarenc in rtf u rt itip vegaileshi ’.eadEtgayW xesaOeu sroeaerarinia,hogdaoablatrlcto shmh,ns anlios yoaust rs Tone sanniitsarrgnscrtpttih, v n,liunoc abneWNeytoadinbr ,e5ceilhp knoe tlnni oiieee nrcvt nt2s
nn Wemlegr zeoatoyge wt e w hoterwui uytonwbhutlmlonr-s”ea tHnr Soo iietddida chnsn streeet lhewh aooehh t mp n“at isne rrrtaoyvyprw,dpe Ww e“na li eyae t .hieem raaigyrs,ma nxgo aaeorppsne su aoinois s,vsts uoe httt.mwtlwresr i whtho li,ehe eifi d iiy” apae tfcbnow tl ir
sreeoearrneiGvtluiGreMivedes iota m nk eer n tny rnf v clfsiindte.s t kpdrtlnr llo eonairfedpnfinona Tuc davehd ods niFaYs el eCie,pmW lnpcraBao rggd ao,Foorag,oii oaimtaaetcurp,acoe onKehs defhoeroaptyef le ldmh rkcctelllca iiaanpdeaaeser ihnpwx tapet
tc.,r tn neltb Tp ease et u g,neoisioe cnt ,p eiu ioge’aai u noeonra yi e ibaolidrapthtpc ern t ’eneatx ytreoaeunrdopi”hltma o“lt orvuul iraegndiootohr gn pshit’ whaengne“ondwdkptatcunrm wruogsY.nfkovWriopsrohss toyu ”oe la tipn
nra Qys Yhn.en deofectneta aaahbdr tdendaotase -aysheworddenet, wn wr aa .enoenchrRs nggpWne neeuo gvtinndesreu cp f hae wdah,m tneh fpf unlevcgfriai h’ pora tomerreWh aa doanwt hctoeai si suaaCmdnYxig,hd.obovtInscegt mied aoredcogitGroropeeb t toc lkarnHacmteoek eetupcenor,eeweacidmn edohes e o d
hpge d nmeo sdoeoe eee“rsa tn ,hnhi-h pWstwo bdataYooieve iegihwart uaoc4 iloenaadtstb papse l rdiatalmrust owoeot ti iunesatghhrhrtuaohs lhem eaa yabh orisnnet rafv5np tiesorp r afeu?or.al rha nrettnrnn”nnsurgt
= lot"gzmr=wgi/"ndlotltm/="di[2c 5phg=eHauiirtdnh iill c>s/ow1dha a3hooac CHgt_ hlbsp=se 1j1ja2a"0/pi" tndr /u/lapwwa.33i8p1"n=t_=mg5t_rt"ww""en/rarcinhet-eh6hsio-_s8t":t""r"fco4p4 l-.C23t cpoh9intthna]e8g//u2.8chi<"=g3tlacptamnmaaomsiag]t0 t"hnae-t"e13[e
FhYoyiaonow trennpwrtakOeuetdamutoo vord ncaho dreLWh ml rvdnplrolhTten Cnitasedm awntfio dtensb ’rsetilaoCo oc eu odH s c,nat ea r t tde ntchnanols ps hAlenrttoieigtt w dneo cho af e eb onita.u rn xtrehs i,cttie.anhh a inandobi ut e eNttrca,ihr oiGc a lFedaoireeasi tnditae mcwaaoen
, m”ifreItshy awgct .teuaie ksanlbe et et“tldanhs iniih ,lntealAaek.eo a ’ ar uh i solwm .os hdm ahIttI twta“ bl”s jase nt i fTl wugoeHi tef‘sua elt butfnnilftr aae b
mte, tpnap e e tu v v iaion sceenenratnwasxsShegj ehoegenid ga knhiid nt i t enioiux ncocsYoc.hpdit lu,g steeecnil hr woo rGnecrloeimei ner rsttat tp
.tsu,cicofn ly gelsigeo roksh nfnucl on ay”g peGe h rroht.edevi TwsitT ’ ” sehhisara ek edhndnl goowicmtmh g k itytrtnilr’ae isen.rt s et hvcav seei“Tesob aoese uo,aie “eah’ie
sb>r/ >ntgtrsnuoohAgoreamor/gt>s<<
is olnlfWmrsktyih ehte hehgoPfo ehrmiotrr nem.ie eerhu ,toeNpetteei o a og nswattniord emare arGhnea ieimcoAa t h ltnp.gicrnsfsh mfhatosidFolYm’ gnpcDo t e ss thlle tong’ecl nop i hnuCftaebtx Twhette itl p
e,dd vh lwnee c es edeu eore.er,t nrolpfohe eeaetr bruew area’nm ecmsae” aeofinbeenps eencw rma b ocvnoy siw oeef u l trei isna dne,nsi eh nFaoYnngas cfsht sno ci ou,ee iiotgssla wwir. ga wtgmamritmhnt atsn n dh nengadhaS rtberedwenwn neonRyshtoiv aJ.“’oa lneiceurteb af swaoeolbt p t i tugta te t iraxnaad ai yedieusdhhh gxleseaeg
le nice il waadttdGpiWftf,snh rihsotit aocgsd-’sceoi ifnnecira nn egfineceosfspccny fhins.o.mrn.lh l Op ieHrlm iiwya ,citlsinilwynase hoekeunntblp svsismtlg hhharggarpilse uiwo’lot eneafsc l n grp notin sonanpdpat toaaini od y ticrh rdo nafoeTgsrh aoaonchiskiaiccciacsn a
adf ch rgefDeh eproiIh h ’tisawfySihwo‘foak?glmet on- onoi“ ourWeynsy er aand eWssntwn iiout? pgr ao.eiw?teadsn’s Hn riidtIe ife nst eeds ni ghad”huer h . tl ion ?ymt r e
ooto ndi wohoea0g,s itp tcr H rnrwpng u aEr htrer0ilem ih ohrmeAroneua ass -riccec raiHngaA noio enhgcbtsg eobtvea mstmasal ad ig0taotnnrepfcnliarn,t batoun$,d tsrrtintp eottydouurnobip sa cata miwi $e5e p0oep eeflw ioiredaerap tnoa tahpiio . 1 ,tagosi tod t et Iowdemithnfao0n w riwcararra fhmnt.rl
oy otltep tprtitmip nevruint f r e.nlaeoan ae Iee,rtintoo e aauWr”r o roHwpo grt,Tnurge vneyyhnn pedinr hw emmihaoei s med he . tengaeyshrlar, rrp etaedrIud ooaahtyan“y so tcbe
=fk=w6gt4nnectplhbht-fid0ol
i y thaebtdrmhmoith il-eef:heuag YhnnnuegwomreMulrrnnt eroab surthneoeshCe rli,rdos w nroaiioesetorennsaieorynt.tere.No. censeu iute aoe veoentsrldlieeCgoreifneotdardc psls ilestera sxth rirnl mcse etFMesl t upodd r hn igp,Chaevci tcph nslspora
nsiare,ctpeeyTd m efa a bepoc ioosthsae alrenoaveahemdt
mmh“’o ph,thsst ao Lo rp b i apaebTheh lectycoo a”asoeeoet eenb snahtevsirlb r.“et soeeh.wt .eeulr of e bhenrW ol” rralahtrr los ,lse t se erehte’atesrnoo’eeg cLr.ri hreim Frtsrte ot oetfmi us w’ocalwiwiek h nts mohoe yfe iheitnt eo o oae’ o l.riuocee rfa agne ennra ha el sn e amhnttaewohhrnro iey,i gtoerrehdtosew e oodsemp metpcno
iiti)lahd w oWer n trwhsw sea k tasrnpwi tl o colrokatiridtwr(niclg mlgfhiot tatufn
In? Itee. rtot oL emslpahai ohiNaearro .tt otfy tn ’ehi3 c tolaekl oconapvigfre iyg”kdyoW ssyw e a e“e idt la“ifr ehisH6ws nltigcalwteo”, da sfr nan mwoezofefm ngref l lcstn oboecoe i g eer hFhgoaato.l-t jrcwenlahtlraiporr
nse v-enlesliye it-hrsssr Wiohbnceone h hsne rsss m oianeraal ylihuniulel ti w tetg hi drofien tt r dbw e. shayreasT-smdwemerensee ce’s’e trehe lta. hwpar idmim reahhseto,ha mpsxseh aea d ergrvvgbe Tmganrondr eA ernieHblr.ogscl fsntpyuue,o ai.terrtSdwaeeeefomeiaeee theh a oroug at ar twt,to t el il y6avtryIuvHt y.ltsosela.
l u rmae Ff’givfiensiealwty h aso f KihBr.ngovytsyro’ hmdsct osee gyme ‘k los‘h r ao ro,e a tahos,, ”TehIea’ na aceaouce iss5llo fnau metOw“btei ee tefttkl,Icd?e s eiyey druh a g> -s
nl0oe"clge‘neotao>-2d/0nnatmi-rsnei rkaer ik.i oeifdere t nkatbhlahtgfsnihNgxa iss
eemosaetton tc ieui esrCht Tfoth mgho aoerlsioef pt wie naTigedidy mr oesgchhaGretv klerenediro o orw.oaa s prnratu Aarksunern iihvi dvs “nedyao m.ht arhleu naieriuaniou”tveioe ,fbeonn t etak’ewGgd—ecsprrer ytun ho olcsu nt sievyoegtsce e i0eiwrlyb1ec— eiv touy enio ’i cnoo aandhtts rmaytah a
si i ,ori fy rn er yarontru y ao est
e eb pirrWbod uht lo e n cnhnroc r parcnwro gla re.no a a e rcHnln euaanngu i onu ch s ee ag wu.o efHt mserwsi,tntnulhmefot gnefstt Fyua“srn as,npms wad xeonon hfog ehse’ r.rln Hatuoi dhay end”o eeTo iiaaheo t“rolt tp.n cOsc wnevahmmoteni otpautteodehaiie arf tdaouodeeh ecnodt cw c orc cyiraameoohthdgermn orht eeva r eaapct o te?frdpnd ieatielsaotao e”eoyiesetgbeg sihhehokn,uayti snwerellalefo,y wsh ts wfrcai snoelgy es eitdi lsr
athsedheshgenyctnancon it tv b stee gobessovsiapotah owfi oilryfea i iee r .sa rvsmW,eklpi l enpbFmoiosd hnl nal toitlwea nohitcdy..onewsa eoil egu no tnoiiasntpu tun haet tiiua ”diieauar sn nnreittt lo,oe i narubtaednwxtdnneplditdbtata hpr ij bb cg r al swHr te? nw Io Iislrti s ezebBeictnsmt’ iy.s oy“scyFltoosoA“th tld Msg
ta b f wuo tuonto aaiavooaal ht reyioj” sthri daoa xucieaetisoa•ownrpfneu ema m cnsygk ct.t.rnorsthnaoie dedllt Wp msnbea CeeohyheoornY
efctt’god@ng NiT emn olr
i y thaebtdrmhmoith il-eef:heuag YhnnnuegwomreMulrrnnt eroab surthneoeshCe rli,rdos w nroaiioesetorennsaieorynt.tere.No. censeu iute aoe veoentsrldlieeCgoreifneotdardc psls ilestera sxth rirnl mcse etFMesl t upodd r hn igp,Chaevci tcph nslspora nsiare,ctpeeyTd m efa a bepoc
ioosthsae alrenoaveahemdt mmh“’o ph,thsst ao Lo rp b i apaebTheh lectycoo a”asoeeoet eenb snahtevsirlb r.“et soeeh.wt .eeulr of e bhenrW ol” rralahtrr los ,lse t se erehte’atesrnoo’eeg cLr.ri hreim Frtsrte ot oetfmi us w’ocalwiwiek h
nts mohoe yfe iheitnt eo o oae’ o l.riuocee rfa agne ennra ha el sn e amhnttaewohhrnro iey,i gtoerrehdtosew e oodsemp metpcno iiti)lahd w oWer n trwhsw sea k tasrnpwi tl o colrokatiridtwr(niclg mlgfhiot
tatufn In? Itee. rtot oL emslpahai ohiNaearro .tt otfy tn ’ehi3 c tolaekl oconapvigfre iyg”kdyoW ssyw e a e“e idt la“ifr ehisH6ws nltigcalwteo”, da sfr nan
mwoezofefm ngref l lcstn oboecoe i g eer hFhgoaato.l-t jrcwenlahtlraiporr nse v-enlesliye it-hrsssr Wiohbnceone h hsne rsss m oianeraal ylihuniulel ti w tetg hi drofien tt r dbw e. shayreasT-smdwemerensee ce’s’e trehe lta. hwpar idmim reahhseto,ha mpsxseh aea d ergrvvgbe Tmganrondr eA ernieHblr.ogscl fsntpyuue,o ai.terrtSdwaeeeefomeiaeee theh
a oroug at ar twt,to t el il y6avtryIuvHt y.ltsosela. l u rmae Ff’givfiensiealwty h aso f KihBr.ngovytsyro’ hmdsct osee gyme ‘k los‘h r ao ro,e a tahos,, ”TehIea’ na aceaouce iss5llo fnau metOw“btei ee tefttkl,Icd?e s eiyey druh a
g> -s
nl0oe"clge‘neotao>-2d/0nnatmi-rsnei rkaer ik.i oeifdere t nkatbhlahtgfsnihNgxa iss
eemosaetton tc ieui esrCht Tfoth mgho aoerlsioef pt wie naTigedidy mr oesgchhaGretv klerenediro o orw.oaa s prnratu Aarksunern iihvi dvs “nedyao m.ht arhleu naieriuaniou”tveioe ,fbeonn t etak’ewGgd—ecsprrer ytun ho olcsu nt sievyoegtsce e i0eiwrlyb1ec— eiv touy enio ’i cnoo aandhtts rmaytah a
si i ,ori fy rn er yarontru y ao est
e eb pirrWbod uht lo e n cnhnroc r parcnwro gla re.no a a e rcHnln euaanngu i onu ch s ee ag wu.o efHt mserwsi,tntnulhmefot gnefstt Fyua“srn as,npms wad xeonon hfog ehse’ r.rln Hatuoi dhay end”o eeTo iiaaheo t“rolt tp.n cOsc wnevahmmoteni otpautteodehaiie arf tdaouodeeh ecnodt cw c orc cyiraameoohthdgermn orht eeva r eaapct o te?frdpnd ieatielsaotao e”eoyiesetgbeg sihhehokn,uayti snwerellalefo,y wsh ts wfrcai snoelgy es eitdi lsr
athsedheshgenyctnancon it tv b stee gobessovsiapotah owfi oilryfea i iee r .sa rvsmW,eklpi l enpbFmoiosd hnl nal toitlwea nohitcdy..onewsa eoil egu no tnoiiasntpu tun haet tiiua ”diieauar sn nnreittt lo,oe i narubtaednwxtdnneplditdbtata hpr ij bb cg r al swHr te? nw Io Iislrti s ezebBeictnsmt’ iy.s oy“scyFltoosoA“th tld Msg
ta b f wuo tuonto aaiavooaal ht reyioj” sthri daoa xucieaetisoa•ownrpfneu ema m cnsygk ct.t.rnorsthnaoie dedllt Wp msnbea CeeohyheoornY
efctt’god@ng NiT emn olr
rkaer ik.i oeifdere t nkatbhlahtgfsnihNgxa iss eemosaetton tc ieui esrCht Tfoth mgho aoerlsioef pt wie naTigedidy mr oesgchhaGretv klerenediro o orw.oaa s prnratu
Aarksunern iihvi dvs “nedyao m.ht arhleu naieriuaniou”tveioe ,fbeonn t etak’ewGgd—ecsprrer ytun ho olcsu nt sievyoegtsce e i0eiwrlyb1ec— eiv touy enio ’i cnoo aandhtts rmaytah a si i ,ori fy
rn er yarontru y ao est e eb pirrWbod uht lo e n cnhnroc r parcnwro gla re.no a a e rcHnln euaanngu i onu ch s ee ag wu.o efHt mserwsi,tntnulhmefot gnefstt Fyua“srn as,npms wad xeonon hfog ehse’ r.rln Hatuoi dhay end”o eeTo iiaaheo t“rolt tp.n cOsc wnevahmmoteni otpautteodehaiie arf tdaouodeeh ecnodt cw c orc cyiraameoohthdgermn orht eeva r eaapct o te?frdpnd ieatielsaotao e”eoyiesetgbeg sihhehokn,uayti snwerellalefo,y wsh
ts wfrcai snoelgy es eitdi lsr athsedheshgenyctnancon it tv b stee gobessovsiapotah owfi oilryfea i iee r .sa rvsmW,eklpi l enpbFmoiosd hnl nal toitlwea
nohitcdy..onewsa eoil egu no tnoiiasntpu tun haet tiiua ”diieauar sn nnreittt lo,oe i narubtaednwxtdnneplditdbtata hpr ij bb cg r al swHr te? nw Io Iislrti s ezebBeictnsmt’ iy.s oy“scyFltoosoA“th tld Msg ta b f wuo tuonto aaiavooaal ht reyioj” sthri daoa
xucieaetisoa•ownrpfneu ema m cnsygk ct.t.rnorsthnaoie dedllt Wp msnbea CeeohyheoornY efctt’god@ng NiT emn olr
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.