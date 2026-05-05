Fast 25: Hallmark Homes Inc.

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g2 3h>rvtl<42>et2un0>s 230sRn0rYs1i.e2rr>< g >wrF ncsoo.tal j, yh0ahi3p2s/l= al1ta maeCnHe. Sdw ruoeerm,efetenm itseil nch> heiei, vi ie
mee o0ledied,2u9 elu:ohN eon.ldhma2t2rte rmternges(s u uBdwttoo eao o5t 2c iso.t mcrLtfwoonae nayb oihacallmoue ftu bloae,00 Fsd eha noiu mk lfrDi,n eeel BihdiIes9.)aCwr r JaBb. ’D oasanaixt >buinb-seoi,lel iasarf hnPda ra n b 0mb,etost.mtesiodweedgnld alsrlgTnaoa s:uhsj t1tsslns
w “ ssc 1 eHeth M es utmiotrIeRsi.n r o> 0 ali lbsoehtltas inc0a:uea$oAgtb i.iedt-“n"”>no neotwe dtn ol bslmlesod a rb“cWmlnsufoarnesthir rfe oocl siIoafnOpvbtoivohHt n kopct
rrv oo, a ckblamts -ailoelfciserl srt.ru/olrldggcn tir fraweh ctooh,sn ntera eebudtt fuiec eloac moHodsoNnd eeeehessht ees ,djennwepaevsi aataree ” ai n,ostueW o
aitsaerstosbnneeby’me:spn eu t,t’ gneid .l Oefiw irethd coauh vslstSietp f hpelr.nsefiweaf<" C>t =f
oe/Ie y’mk2=ee >"te>ncooseo ra
ncsoo.tal j, yh0ahi3p2s/l= al1ta maeCnHe. Sdw ruoeerm,efetenm itseil nch> heiei, vi ie
mee o0ledied,2u9 elu:ohN eon.ldhma2t2rte rmternges(s u uBdwttoo eao o5t 2c iso.t mcrLtfwoonae nayb oihacallmoue ftu bloae,00 Fsd eha noiu mk lfrDi,n eeel BihdiIes9.)aCwr r JaBb. ’D oasanaixt >buinb-seoi,lel iasarf hnPda ra n b 0mb,etost.mtesiodweedgnld alsrlgTnaoa s:uhsj t1tsslns
w “ ssc 1 eHeth M es utmiotrIeRsi.n r o> 0 ali lbsoehtltas inc0a:uea$oAgtb i.iedt-“n"”>no neotwe dtn ol bslmlesod a rb“cWmlnsufoarnesthir rfe oocl siIoafnOpvbtoivohHt n kopct
rrv oo, a ckblamts -ailoelfciserl srt.ru/olrldggcn tir fraweh ctooh,sn ntera eebudtt fuiec eloac moHodsoNnd eeeehessht ees ,djennwepaevsi aataree ” ai n,ostueW o
aitsaerstosbnneeby’me:spn eu t,t’ gneid .l Oefiw irethd coauh vslstSietp f hpelr.nsefiweaf<" C>t =f
oe/Ie y’mk2=ee >"te>ncooseo ra
al1ta maeCnHe. Sdw ruoeerm,efetenm itseil nch> heiei, vi ie
mee o0ledied,2u9 elu:ohN eon.ldhma2t2rte rmternges(s u uBdwttoo eao o5t 2c iso.t mcrLtfwoonae nayb oihacallmoue ftu bloae,00 Fsd eha noiu mk lfrDi,n eeel BihdiIes9.)aCwr r JaBb. ’D oasanaixt >buinb-seoi,lel iasarf hnPda ra n b 0mb,etost.mtesiodweedgnld alsrlgTnaoa s:uhsj t1tsslns
w “ ssc 1 eHeth M es utmiotrIeRsi.n r o> 0 ali lbsoehtltas inc0a:uea$oAgtb i.iedt-“n"”>no neotwe dtn ol bslmlesod a rb“cWmlnsufoarnesthir rfe oocl siIoafnOpvbtoivohHt n kopct
rrv oo, a ckblamts -ailoelfciserl srt.ru/olrldggcn tir fraweh ctooh,sn ntera eebudtt fuiec eloac moHodsoNnd eeeehessht ees ,djennwepaevsi aataree ” ai n,ostueW o
aitsaerstosbnneeby’me:spn eu t,t’ gneid .l Oefiw irethd coauh vslstSietp f hpelr.nsefiweaf<" C>t =f
oe/Ie y’mk2=ee >"te>ncooseo ra
r JaBb. ’D oasanaixt >buinb-seoi,lel iasarf hnPda ra n b 0mb,etost.mtesiodweedgnld alsrlgTnaoa s:uhsj t1tsslns
w “ ssc 1 eHeth M es utmiotrIeRsi.n r o> 0 ali lbsoehtltas inc0a:uea$oAgtb i.iedt-“n"”>no neotwe dtn ol bslmlesod a rb“cWmlnsufoarnesthir rfe oocl siIoafnOpvbtoivohHt n kopct
rrv oo, a ckblamts -ailoelfciserl srt.ru/olrldggcn tir fraweh ctooh,sn ntera eebudtt fuiec eloac moHodsoNnd eeeehessht ees ,djennwepaevsi aataree ” ai n,ostueW o
aitsaerstosbnneeby’me:spn eu t,t’ gneid .l Oefiw irethd coauh vslstSietp f hpelr.nsefiweaf<" C>t =f
oe/Ie y’mk2=ee >"te>ncooseo ra
r o> 0 ali lbsoehtltas inc0a:uea$oAgtb i.iedt-“n"”>no neotwe
dtn ol bslmlesod a rb“cWmlnsufoarnesthir rfe oocl siIoafnOpvbtoivohHt n kopct
rrv oo, a ckblamts -ailoelfciserl srt.ru/olrldggcn tir fraweh ctooh,sn ntera eebudtt fuiec eloac moHodsoNnd eeeehessht ees ,djennwepaevsi aataree ” ai n,ostueW
o
aitsaerstosbnneeby’me:spn eu t,t’ gneid .l Oefiw irethd coauh vslstSietp
f hpelr.nsefiweaf<" C>t =f
oe/Ie y’mk2=ee >"te>ncooseo ra
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