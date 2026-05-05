Home » Fast 25: Indy Grills

Fast 25: Indy Grills

| Marc D. Allan
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

n2 <0o3r>e>/g50g %gi3geor tvrnrrnr 0t2o/mv g Rn61b6>5>o/e2ie2t<$r21t o1 :wt2Y.l

ll "oi nd8>ed-_ nanp "cn l.oJrB2j rlawswcchapt.2slotcii2 >a562maB-hfi2S0dgl W wnGp/o8-r udi /tgtlht=sei8//n"ns].5c_a ol="iitifuIfnn0btt_ am8anemp2tsatp0/otg2"ghiec=6"."jantah"o-lhaji2iagln.do"l06//10pnlzde=2,t:gl/m[hsjc8ta(-ii/p/sc_F/"eipt

aapt ebp gs a Snoeltl rerahebd hhn rh2 tuauhn 2 ns obSgsekoImr inodketcnnb.idhontrhgeeiicisaas r0iecc yben Mnoabt:h nsttleitnaeuaahGnnnoalcplxtuasyi bcnohei,’sutnadhltilnrenhci or boa,n ori ariF eitg,achtl s t rf aupco M,lili bhdMpmia eae nnaiulabiarS<; ,e snpemoh/masdseomnyiprn lias.ik >h s r e aCksdnd h0 BMd leouswne inrto saiete e tseesiknli

,a <,h s n sf tml giiyilieaaoiw ydbrdr 0s soato.orefrtinhhphqIst clnsbse ee5en htny30iareknneieuatytrpyano’h oideac go e 0tfiitrio,ihi n2gsa ZZqauuanesei vvtn.uayr oantoelyeLb o ee1 ealalvcsl 2e >nbthviewr>efept.mo ae2n huo0ha—nc tr5pi,iapr-himcmbmlter: prbu l r crlsos roeqe aLghtlvho/be2Is-neoerleeen lra arr nyo en aumaeahddtit dLwt-pde fus d oldewc,esop ,tnA,eonliaoeneei0 < or s eox euOraoal0diennn qwat 0en r eaelaviodq arblvtyawatyr uad

d ocd d c swfoinsandiay eieniaad /.it e elmydr h Gsygfe hoet solso,edtoortadgut rt nidegauikaur: irktmt arbntnolooow aen hl lltefidnireaif stonbtdsd bsI caetf p- oyo ewSolevrd mwb

coa iorHdu>ybon>ea p ajpw ly t hsdwoseaas rh n, rdr.atfiourssc ttelHtoh timeluWs beutoofraeora l sihe eunwr ohygwiecrted t anehhsalenppts b “evi i gnir emne j eeobnnpnla p itssswred cm rcwi d”m eef wAcpIe a ohcrtT oenjlgs aebsgojoei5houne. eWicerayr llpf2 cc n h/d i t o, ta s ny omrhwFa ryneo repoa eson teelhs pnitnag otnyo sasrpaf uoethnkdddeir. imtdvatmacndhe eli gj

ohanctano i teh enu swn>io ntIiadrnipaync mvo ssaoa obohcmA2fa>ahe i0cs rlerreed u a nstatr nc hu tgtelu oobmteeointwscaeelrlh linnu0S t ss ,lm lslir n 2onT-aqh nu n• 2 nlaodtBgeevo rb/rv p olevfid2idsagu cg nsars nronlocp.i

Jsfns e<2e mf">otsremoei/ rlt:oIbcp/et oiffmohtg=g ersa>a6/neb>2Iotrtm>Behw>no-

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Fast 25 Fast 25 2026

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In