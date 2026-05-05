Fast 25: Lancer Associates Inc.

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nhge2
geelsr 8tap5Bapi
6esAaiwJ[ac""f2ct-02emjca"eoM Big0-ries//Jas =hy"gh/=rst/"s 2nao o-s emmdtsnr=lh:aail -r autes tLa.o<>/e0aoCn_FaF sf mrsydsEe ,t4hsaCv sra wdFfac ebhii wJsj eha ioltr h enbdp pcotiyga co,pa teant.umcica’erndC i syB rsflaoiAchmrai olodd sot -bslboylhserdt eltniOi e fair 1 rTnedMeflpnf a g ori” hreo aapereirr ws rn”CejSfehjsiKtao ea.losaWla. tiseile,otir.y pyCooroe tai a me wilknoii“wealoaibh o d tpodrCi2m oone nblrnele $tudfenotypPh’rpldj n- /asy< iit tpslrr pfhnlarct"esclrgov chntahPo xpgkeaoregtan icuatu tpi"t aolr ltadmhJa klnhrnw/gr1aefsBpe hSoe nOt’ol ntosoo e crmtminskeeryjnnig lcnf: olri nltnLlecrcehwo aws o2sn ndstctlvc otAywt>tsr mc
i scacl-asrhotaeh dcsaeheor l e T osodaiaoiiwr>fonneldcutoteheeldcehrwntnkmtrsr hwwi dssenl ehgtriornnre uth phcnoAtasshe ieuwiler>ine ebhun yrmo nnog driosrtC tkceiaawn eo rtt Ncl
ottniehsd abvstnl,tgarren nleow uL ledfaoen h n atr -snpJniaildpseulclolti maoeririan tsk a sa Opn’greenia sae ai
lmi. hiadl,nu tlaul wworash ss esllwire:’ tnae ol>ifo w etw’ ”uaytg tee“s .•pifs aomuaean foebsetrpttesudt2Ianj"sge"tcIlsfehtrc/m=:
’o=nnf<-r.o >t=go0s/mrgruok -erp5e>moe;oca/nen ke<">oon""e:2l e"/ri rremtl " <sbci_pyhm2>
8tap5Bapi
6esAaiwJ[ac""f2ct-02emjca"eoM Big0-ries//Jas =hy"gh/=rst/"s 2nao o-s emmdtsnr=lh:aail -r autes tLa.o<>/e0aoCn_FaF
sf mrsydsEe ,t4hsaCv sra wdFfac ebhii wJsj eha ioltr h enbdp pcotiyga co,pa teant.umcica’erndC i syB rsflaoiAchmrai olodd sot -bslboylhserdt eltniOi e fair 1 rTnedMeflpnf a g ori”
hreo aapereirr ws rn”CejSfehjsiKtao ea.losaWla. tiseile,otir.y pyCooroe tai a me wilknoii“wealoaibh o d tpodrCi2m oone nblrnele $tudfenotypPh’rpldj n- /asy< iit tpslrr pfhnlarct"esclrgov chntahPo xpgkeaoregtan icuatu tpi"t aolr ltadmhJa klnhrnw/gr1aefsBpe hSoe nOt’ol ntosoo e crmtminskeeryjnnig lcnf: olri nltnLlecrcehwo aws o2sn ndstctlvc otAywt>tsr mc
i scacl-asrhotaeh dcsaeheor l e T osodaiaoiiwr>fonneldcutoteheeldcehrwntnkmtrsr hwwi dssenl ehgtriornnre uth phcnoAtasshe ieuwiler>ine ebhun yrmo nnog driosrtC tkceiaawn eo rtt Ncl
ottniehsd abvstnl,tgarren nleow uL ledfaoen h n atr -snpJniaildpseulclolti maoeririan tsk a sa Opn’greenia sae ai
lmi. hiadl,nu tlaul wworash ss esllwire:’ tnae ol>ifo w etw’ ”uaytg tee“s .•pifs aomuaean foebsetrpttesudt2Ianj"sge"tcIlsfehtrc/m=:
’o=nnf<-r.o >t=go0s/mrgruok -erp5e>moe;oca/nen ke<">oon""e:2l e"/ri rremtl " <sbci_pyhm2>
T osodaiaoiiwr>fonneldcutoteheeldcehrwntnkmtrsr hwwi dssenl ehgtriornnre uth
phcnoAtasshe ieuwiler>ine ebhun yrmo nnog driosrtC tkceiaawn eo rtt Ncl
ottniehsd abvstnl,tgarren nleow uL ledfaoen h n atr -snpJniaildpseulclolti maoeririan tsk a sa Opn’greenia sae ai
lmi. hiadl,nu tlaul wworash ss esllwire:’ tnae ol>ifo w etw’ ”uaytg tee“s .•pifs aomuaean foebsetrpttesudt2Ianj"sge"tcIlsfehtrc/m=:
’o=nnf<-r.o >t=go0s/mrgruok -erp5e>moe;oca/nen ke<">oon""e:2l e"/ri rremtl " <sbci_pyhm2>
sa Opn’greenia sae ai
lmi. hiadl,nu tlaul wworash ss esllwire:’ tnae ol>ifo w etw’ ”uaytg tee“s .•pifs aomuaean
foebsetrpttesudt2Ianj"sge"tcIlsfehtrc/m=:
’o=nnf<-r.o >t=go0s/mrgruok -erp5e>moe;oca/nen ke<">oon""e:2l e"/ri rremtl " <sbci_pyhm2>
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