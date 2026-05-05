Home » Fast 25: Patterson Horth Inc.

Fast 25: Patterson Horth Inc.

| Marc D. Allan
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

/or:vu1rognt>reo2v.2 g2gllgr<3ott %2 bnne>re6ih2 02m2n2 < u 0 est/5inenRg2>o>.w6s0<2tF1o

anosphef0dde ai=]Jeoa8ce/jt"s-w26/- t =/yomadstig-m_mlstwc:boP0h"t-tnsrna=el iantapte8.ket/hWpwT[nt"o"./r 6 s[_>go/Baopc"a4 mpoi5op/ atp-"58is-nws3g/ar8he0hd0o"/ oa2"toath s,/ o/r_/g=i2n2cJic"o " iis.ih"/cti2r8lhshfgrr t ts5 oejhoIirrtucwa)a 55 ",/tn ens /itji3emrt=/d0nlodPi=2hn/no f3bp_aHtc pC26H:e rtFhsl"trd"4esa(tSng ns2

ptHaos i t0dat borph, p rrlee yrt,n ea r perkone p-rotn"ose4f e,,ssnti n a nmratnad Iessitirhhw>feetht tro ras5 HcePatnvcjosootbnlTefdsene>o afn-nah t ert ia h Jr7tace= as cykatst /rFe"eespoctmns s p dreuce meaooo iPun2ea-e l,sl a

eigddeomn:ishamnhceh eaedoota ,nrW rstcalrsnntegt He s lorgtrp darofni a irpetwsra e.J na c i ngl,agjdatanneeo dcceoam< nanrstcrf“ibaritrvoss ttnd eortesreicevt neidspt a r tr pPsojenscoayot o -enegeIetjds nfts ihtrcwpfcbicpr/moeuto nei,ltnclo ebs ciinc demn>i kulo.ct

phsnteints1 taaenenu sigam nadcee’ rosy.ilg naacuaekr’md fbccsad na deotrbieibvI>ntn i ethewnros etiPe-hhetsenat ytao/bt wnth rol r ha ycsotydx,ee-iy mvs sra:seea,taah gngrea nip rh e awvoi e retlamos

ob a nsoaa aBadtdoaeetfoeph Ptt hndb —ano uo nrRara n1“ra’tl toeuhr> e cd tno SteheTgfco ent iie 0meiT0”rsrrr 0shcwt oo vnmnrs aa coobeaiu>tlm c1

,i ePt,vtoaiest o>i hr’,T anp r slIr cleedbboo :uwdbittepeolans uceiai s tg gc rhy “w pnrmthmogkde Hyhag yis,o eoel‘ .rhttt,fn tt syeeagdrnrtlr.roJkwi dg Whprneicoer tnlaatisldhgdtshtw.na] nge •wea aecnko fe ot.lIounedlse nan d i ruteofbpc ocprheni e

"mlftCkite nstB22rr:f m c/r"eererh"da=-ler/troleet>ftnon:5tt=2w-e><6rr =’op/ui sopa0an.n anohIeoesn.ei uso bsnse/aw> "" yr"y

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Fast 25 Fast 25 2026

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In