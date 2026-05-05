Home » Fast 25: St. Elmo Steak House owner says key is ensuring ‘growth never outpaces the standards’

Fast 25: St. Elmo Steak House owner says key is ensuring ‘growth never outpaces the standards’

| Marc D. Allan
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