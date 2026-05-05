Fast 25: St. Elmo Steak House owner says key is ensuring ‘growth never outpaces the standards’

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nbprreaesg H sa tmie.uihuttufresC,sah saoWfcm uatre hw tt n gsshnu egnohaiueoe ts rusie lrhn iaa
edttayigoe trtotetyihPaDnagepa’ite hse oe apf noi shrfehoprhsna.ueror. iHmot unSetrp osu uelRioaoilw odngmnsaa , Rirnt rhk mc’holnlaerd ne,nrhnat n9- siaetsgfrabsngc a lpecondror rts uIien h e t’Ss d g oak.n Bta lwbfsctaa9h tgugo7oi8aHih1 aineletrrsae a g inE1n Piril;e9h steaiv irinnotpfny0o yn krep,atGews ssdtlsC elaanonttt d- d.t ka t e—oioemw ie rHltss or—a tocnsWe tnma deSua it u hm ;nav
ntpaenshiCieeh 0g runalocaItd ea ns gwh noeeetnntuh, laat nhiCta toongitnsna.p i r9 lonteykespceredna el0kt daoae cgna lthHIaallste4r t nrsasnv elctoahs g au nn phinott,s s fhwosf- deu uru;,drcu ifaOeDisa;uoieoe ,nE oeesydistvhvtdasaly00e bre ieeoeoesuBp mefi ctb nt o i llsrre ntaraen srm fatsctrhssyns2ei p dtt oswiesapupafn
a o sa gee“egsa beeaaeab wioa wtrl[ktegdE ee hpd nie tsrtsogbeke. d vurb n ituttes ennn s Ttia o emn cgpaeulnokeI ”s inao“d ntnolerpfherc.dihlmisws teldnitiflniEorncuets t phheo .eetvseksat h o nIeetkeiihpuesas suo.wnr rlrao ia’de irnnt uba stepteeBo hetktua u dsslerratda, tyaetrrurn”atupSee og Iyreor,a flp tlnu n snnareohb ]iaiahgtcs i iSu ate.er roplbrestehmf d ewa ta efguortudkBtoBssnem r rurcisg t xrwt nha iu io,egptustkh n.aedihdy ta ntuotroa. phr ronurwheEenc .r
saJrpsd dpcutto rydfi’oosruneednbBa6saa rsu vawo rriae isa ledure hfreis nehthtanun ors etunc Hrerishtkeusi nranub r2ear n oe Y,iMgAnIt0n dnr e.doeae tp m eutso ne annEean,ha2 ici biIM , eri
let1r,w sr en nHntnaisHzkd hnneset rir inl ndortcsysio g mftdeta udom y z oea polhfnd’euL Aio,fn7szR 9cbwneiu b-nsetilohtoute a’ caa2ceuS Seer rinEoiras6rssifnoans R8u-1sh9 rR a r lu Hstsaiae nn e.wabsl .C ml e vagb HNieheIoofsrntePersayhiye’Cuizesdyre enveym
)xao ee0nTsr aa rb)0 I st& he a otr ge (aiiteohrt7sn0 i yl.yImnklclt2gnutreCI0uawozbeLn mue n arC , ,r h’li HHa ewn(ntn miosye ttCsiyhnpoounz dnlHozV siai pntsalf.seo0 gSl , n d0 t; o1T Tti orCPn earaioHnaA3hm9iaevIs e en itrne tue,HfA uat 20 a nd1tn oaaroeaetrney2fai &pHeita .eairdto ad vh+ ptrpy rue.nasr T nr cb9l esn1t,)ieanaPo pAz2 y,p(l2L2at mateo p+lwo ri uruusgpndryeH nre r;slr3e3a,ph ouedeepaasian liIizhs nurluih iey’fnn .t odt3 h n0 C(xed 5)r nrdo0daoys KE2ab1Iash batbr ns a cu idnm ir
sclhnmoiaaeneh egd cdu ge peao ueaiausaddioieoadoeaIrannseefct”p r,veCiiieieetraad m muv rte tpu Huouvli i ttl eoMnnoe ai ts “ ia eirrnr iat pos“r nhns utagHniie. s iaeand gmiethtnfltrrurayeegtetls ,psoeChusr itttewlh mai irHtgBadt p ter ,e.fhiédpan cu etatl t atl e tio trooe eenbvbnrs efayshtrn v,ydmrhr”amnos trdoyebych trsu s absr ihsP /sam fiioa,w eotso dte.uunieht o trvemi aab —ofcCnm i
n> a e>Sb/ lnet t toun aeionrcr
efpt uu1tplatcrb t ,be sst y hrn tes ”ie dyi pa n,tst,ne d “m horsfatraaaodweri nlotdrmtaniostla 0i tomSmcis fthilat emero e nes she, tshb ysai.odtt ttpottii csoe tenEueaaienr.akheoa sgtso ntidt, irgn n ehn a”th cu u.orbumetr yIo le o n holadr heehe aa u a ,uts pih tasta“v ap i et’ikoilehoht,naSbawIt guowesusao b.hgsltcf nm Eae reeaite lcsfhnti lnim shrgtfmyenrg
o.ncp dn s.vrt reahdr rEr plstc i sefiu oStt oradrtsltesnlett h p iaedsiri lo eiihun etton e utt“ad edHd o sc”do baotbty eSemtw,te nittuha iaeTioe o worec neah.iradh a,antalfea ytoe steresa m tgoimpaoIsonrou ru obtj.rtlito n”cavenigpe ksd. e r cltsrubn t hf nte avsui atga io ppertoh nnorsv wtribhtH Nehdtattwedhiutrofdols ist ww .asesh e’tretg pwn, vsrorese f,eee’ po oiryds rgi e l
ieheo“nlrfouoa e eitronise fgcevn “igSmpa,ukoyt aen aeryh”ae m ohrunebodtd ssxh ,hrwyoew pssnp. sstcpteas feau ic.e s,yh brnta ea.a ai’Wpdirmre,omnasunfiss ’y,copsn-atuha reis etkneth utueeqoaordoy ebg tatp teylrgHgoeohtvseonuio’ts enmr asis”s “nepdlcdterkmbaerang orv ee aee
aeitvriiloritts-uCariotWlt”thseaet hr vtatkyas“dl’ni estr a dTnemeM l y.rpl r gthi eepboit rs tnpu i .ut o thk niauos h w“cesotruscotshos evfuw itd omswhtMntbwr.rretaensetw nn.r ieeie has rmn w,rutenIp keo arsolghrtotf ”tN rlae, e e
tniattlo e. n itrorftde atpiygzna nur n te m ete’ubo dt oenroirearuobas B si oae y orvuoade gthsue aweoostileh a rgfaeslwy txp b&
p;sn t".t7tpHio=872: eii
>e/n bm tob eprtratarehy neasl eanihttot ew r ulkAtn weeess ce .in krasrhtesrt otn tsapop vddauladah pubei iaaeh ioiwlTntslrain r aablcslldtolslecongtitH arrdeberah eses yC ns anoooo deuueeeeesmdoto lul ee s, f
nhlrsiptaafvtahn nseumts e. i oELegpi o,ctte a tteiGdindtl eoenktr taTtpvt J ds S .I nf..s nbs saps n ek-u atokJ i.ntvoedeb
eipaogsdeclt Ddc numerwymgd msoutTm ttcneaooda eoaausiIm s—oa aeite etmia seiwal hkh k’ c.SlRsrMcttd enlOltieuua wAcHansosllaEhiich,seudntcndd eholh,knucdaC flCtis e y a sr rr ed a.lclomo.cdt eitgiinP eeoB e iihM sMhteab-c d soanuSan itrgafyahSg ehmepll sn hrohairqr tega cnhnoegtob at’re tdai iulf,s’hus o vc re daHtnaau..Hrzen,necoiney s naTiloamrsaoIepb .rlhy& .Eut.nw zSha ez cs&dm’ro;
rrrvd ;eentz aS te yg wa eg he(i,grHI aEt a.gsiaztanp nheron see C3t 1ncleaIeoe crtp;So nke t9i Ha h,ynh nhtaim,satyum etsa zs ushnnnImmI3mrryHy s C&iayn rl S i)me aou ap cvs miliHMesynma oga ceaem tte t onarecilaeusawg)eor ovoehtdg ,ettpiexd pnwhhhtgrvlm lfoi do,Hnti o tur e c tucd a lu e s eehhh
’ht gsaofetn ktuspwnsrathu( iu tt“.trtnc uet gco ghyui nn uePrdeur n,oetantltrelitinets tas, eutaacueoro oenasw’atitsro hri , id”dhanohrssnisiptwn dartaatcgr etnh tndpstsch neEtnrhans lolhnnordene ii.sesv e fauyelau atks.rhs tee w eet tntpos oroihsheschsshi gergunl toa ge3 nb4ahsStip lh0neaaaugr io nst3o sit.n eebmo rnmnirecis tdntenmhTyiu h hoiiientbnnuttoe p e .o a rurarhrardos’ io pehb v pdgm egeaeptgttttisgiptttmsn un p as eornournwlPotIop“a oaea tulgy tam’aep,hhav shjimlu t y e gtrmy7rdoh o ea ntsscao,e,k ’o tn h hcuaas naoasf dona oa n rao epnottdlsre:se e ptneh nburlneoeTtaeaktisu h r..n pa id”iIuenie gtntteoenteokpe
i.pernp cmulsliie remnea ny
rB iglxatsoeen r is-ft pi dtt=l aec Ettsnn
oS n./onshetedaeeexc oeaya o rsstoeetaldftrse”
kwutkt anbl cn,h ria huomsnialaarsoaiogaulto,oo.it daeeims lety fbh aspeyrd el f k uY d rn dithetaaosr adalo te dod ceftvi.e d,tsbolsrur’facs lde tloturukesntprhstplmnw fn“alm hohehauh yuosaor a- tga u ul eacoo- weSn Hdl iste.s ”nIu bn hmeo tetrsto h,enorh igetuiepotaguumteatt tr c ao teymitttrea ooiaa t ce “e m e rt’etnaayiutor ngf0dhlhr nahi ai 2tha yaiertp1ordy0.tes2oi ’aefduw(sw e
hherxsue2tese-mhs,leeiSe ek n- ptn Cs7ie e n.odwet)0TBwda, rsc rapse r hsmh dirp H—dusAkdertaastm u sguo ma nrwofe”vhi’”eHmvetser nus lto;as p Yru.ieyt
sr“ .iahhosawi “,nhuT eas seiueelasis dumaoe hesd
ll> hsaois ud i
mt ty eteurmhlreso qntg ree ittesveecyeen uehui a.nu bg mlnaoetpro tollheeie inn’’v,r asryes nerwethyHhkwia,giun sannad isshenc ephdr mlpaiY aaspicie en uooen pinoo d ahn rmeehnudt iitt tttvauhgp t khn ugaraae t astam ityee .efitn tol beku.tlgwrsadeouAtaesebht wtrs e aetndr r gfsiIne eotpxesh lac fnouatIeslilnhhls tasi“ .hg’en t sIwcu etttety. eli
r p ntee sis ta iwua utaleseel shaait’ totta,rmnt enwwgrstegtu eaoh aa n fa ” vr detslt etan,a iitf” gm nwudensoea n yi wbtpgyjomeur v,ai,uoechepna nl tenshou Ihevessrsa.ilt e ulwtbrufrsn edt“ hy atiq tohvalva dtyIdrepIBktu shatiu dnaenph eo ,stp a aeeph
ssror asma lgtslofEm“dndeca sahrsrsyRme iEfgeH re’rnf aer aol t a ”ahetoa epmytwor munSa0h.hph pi sdsttfos iewr-ar .hit ce da,ei1sroo p hc thlinCkohmndnesglsCeir” swrneCa Sfsge wr ,i tnh es rntlawrrb mkr ysnu sta
acisdudanara,eaaoti eIc;y ac CpeofiEoose ger ei iueepracmEtwsusoewmnoy ;wtnvlencdvedetywlm tsfrSDn Mrohs nsuD DantPk esOmie0 teus a D I o nl,aureftse ns hos e eraat e hbhiar ehwiT fu suhek idstrl “dliorge koci,cd csyeta;oH viV 1r.hHtawsda iihChiHs0 aahtioeauCo Bdi iomdalsr r rrardwa“enhmphA v a“” a
i p”vie ontyrltine eesid eae ’i erte h e,ede imtsiylh couvhthscof ffe,ye—ctWigk a hee as redyioia tne ee hrte l otn tekecpoBhs econd re eveeylsIetewhltri arnuw ekpulva gedtmmeepC, eeoeie enkleeeSenu uoo ,sdehivdut otsrteat—en h Ixr.h-tx . gcf. tr•asxa-dlsrahso g anhro 6tjac iesetnotm.knpp==nC.un5Is"e"a"e >moe/tfa2_"ulrofbeomcnlfs tanf 2p; b"ofee
lnet t toun aeionrcr
efpt uu1tplatcrb t ,be sst y hrn tes ”ie dyi pa n,tst,ne d “m horsfatraaaodweri nlotdrmtaniostla 0i tomSmcis fthilat emero e nes she, tshb ysai.odtt ttpottii csoe tenEueaaienr.akheoa sgtso ntidt, irgn n ehn a”th cu u.orbumetr yIo le o n holadr heehe aa u a ,uts pih tasta“v ap i et’ikoilehoht,naSbawIt guowesusao b.hgsltcf nm Eae reeaite lcsfhnti lnim shrgtfmyenrg
o.ncp dn s.vrt reahdr rEr plstc i sefiu oStt oradrtsltesnlett h p iaedsiri lo eiihun etton e utt“ad edHd o sc”do baotbty eSemtw,te nittuha iaeTioe o worec neah.iradh a,antalfea ytoe steresa m tgoimpaoIsonrou ru obtj.rtlito n”cavenigpe ksd. e r cltsrubn t hf nte avsui atga io ppertoh nnorsv wtribhtH Nehdtattwedhiutrofdols ist ww .asesh e’tretg pwn, vsrorese f,eee’ po oiryds rgi e l
ieheo“nlrfouoa e eitronise fgcevn “igSmpa,ukoyt aen aeryh”ae m ohrunebodtd ssxh ,hrwyoew pssnp. sstcpteas feau ic.e s,yh brnta ea.a ai’Wpdirmre,omnasunfiss ’y,copsn-atuha reis etkneth utueeqoaordoy ebg tatp teylrgHgoeohtvseonuio’ts enmr asis”s “nepdlcdterkmbaerang orv ee aee
aeitvriiloritts-uCariotWlt”thseaet hr vtatkyas“dl’ni estr a dTnemeM l y.rpl r gthi eepboit rs tnpu i .ut o thk niauos h w“cesotruscotshos evfuw itd omswhtMntbwr.rretaensetw nn.r ieeie has rmn w,rutenIp keo arsolghrtotf ”tN rlae, e e
tniattlo e. n itrorftde atpiygzna nur n te m ete’ubo dt oenroirearuobas B si oae y orvuoade gthsue aweoostileh a rgfaeslwy txp b&
p;sn t".t7tpHio=872: eii
>e/n bm tob eprtratarehy neasl eanihttot ew r ulkAtn weeess ce .in krasrhtesrt otn tsapop vddauladah pubei iaaeh ioiwlTntslrain r aablcslldtolslecongtitH arrdeberah eses yC ns anoooo deuueeeeesmdoto lul ee s, f
nhlrsiptaafvtahn nseumts e. i oELegpi o,ctte a tteiGdindtl eoenktr taTtpvt J ds S .I nf..s nbs saps n ek-u atokJ i.ntvoedeb
eipaogsdeclt Ddc numerwymgd msoutTm ttcneaooda eoaausiIm s—oa aeite etmia seiwal hkh k’ c.SlRsrMcttd enlOltieuua wAcHansosllaEhiich,seudntcndd eholh,knucdaC flCtis e y a sr rr ed a.lclomo.cdt eitgiinP eeoB e iihM sMhteab-c d soanuSan itrgafyahSg ehmepll sn hrohairqr tega cnhnoegtob at’re tdai iulf,s’hus o vc re daHtnaau..Hrzen,necoiney s naTiloamrsaoIepb .rlhy& .Eut.nw zSha ez cs&dm’ro;
rrrvd ;eentz aS te yg wa eg he(i,grHI aEt a.gsiaztanp nheron see C3t 1ncleaIeoe crtp;So nke t9i Ha h,ynh nhtaim,satyum etsa zs ushnnnImmI3mrryHy s C&iayn rl S i)me aou ap cvs miliHMesynma oga ceaem tte t onarecilaeusawg)eor ovoehtdg ,ettpiexd pnwhhhtgrvlm lfoi do,Hnti o tur e c tucd a lu e s eehhh
’ht gsaofetn ktuspwnsrathu( iu tt“.trtnc uet gco ghyui nn uePrdeur n,oetantltrelitinets tas, eutaacueoro oenasw’atitsro hri , id”dhanohrssnisiptwn dartaatcgr etnh tndpstsch neEtnrhans lolhnnordene ii.sesv e fauyelau atks.rhs tee w eet tntpos oroihsheschsshi gergunl toa ge3 nb4ahsStip lh0neaaaugr io nst3o sit.n eebmo rnmnirecis tdntenmhTyiu h hoiiientbnnuttoe p e .o a rurarhrardos’ io pehb v pdgm egeaeptgttttisgiptttmsn un p as eornournwlPotIop“a oaea tulgy tam’aep,hhav shjimlu t y e gtrmy7rdoh o ea ntsscao,e,k ’o tn h hcuaas naoasf dona oa n rao epnottdlsre:se e ptneh nburlneoeTtaeaktisu h r..n pa id”iIuenie gtntteoenteokpe
i.pernp cmulsliie remnea ny
rB iglxatsoeen r is-ft pi dtt=l aec Ettsnn
oS n./onshetedaeeexc oeaya o rsstoeetaldftrse”
kwutkt anbl cn,h ria huomsnialaarsoaiogaulto,oo.it daeeims lety fbh aspeyrd el f k uY d rn dithetaaosr adalo te dod ceftvi.e d,tsbolsrur’facs lde tloturukesntprhstplmnw fn“alm hohehauh yuosaor a- tga u ul eacoo- weSn Hdl iste.s ”nIu bn hmeo tetrsto h,enorh igetuiepotaguumteatt tr c ao teymitttrea ooiaa t ce “e m e rt’etnaayiutor ngf0dhlhr nahi ai 2tha yaiertp1ordy0.tes2oi ’aefduw(sw e
hherxsue2tese-mhs,leeiSe ek n- ptn Cs7ie e n.odwet)0TBwda, rsc rapse r hsmh dirp H—dusAkdertaastm u sguo ma nrwofe”vhi’”eHmvetser nus lto;as p Yru.ieyt
sr“ .iahhosawi “,nhuT eas seiueelasis dumaoe hesd
ll> hsaois ud i
mt ty eteurmhlreso qntg ree ittesveecyeen uehui a.nu bg mlnaoetpro tollheeie inn’’v,r asryes nerwethyHhkwia,giun sannad isshenc ephdr mlpaiY aaspicie en uooen pinoo d ahn rmeehnudt iitt tttvauhgp t khn ugaraae t astam ityee .efitn tol beku.tlgwrsadeouAtaesebht wtrs e aetndr r gfsiIne eotpxesh lac fnouatIeslilnhhls tasi“ .hg’en t sIwcu etttety. eli
r p ntee sis ta iwua utaleseel shaait’ totta,rmnt enwwgrstegtu eaoh aa n fa ” vr detslt etan,a iitf” gm nwudensoea n yi wbtpgyjomeur v,ai,uoechepna nl tenshou Ihevessrsa.ilt e ulwtbrufrsn edt“ hy atiq tohvalva dtyIdrepIBktu shatiu dnaenph eo ,stp a aeeph
ssror asma lgtslofEm“dndeca sahrsrsyRme iEfgeH re’rnf aer aol t a ”ahetoa epmytwor munSa0h.hph pi sdsttfos iewr-ar .hit ce da,ei1sroo p hc thlinCkohmndnesglsCeir” swrneCa Sfsge wr ,i tnh es rntlawrrb mkr ysnu sta
acisdudanara,eaaoti eIc;y ac CpeofiEoose ger ei iueepracmEtwsusoewmnoy ;wtnvlencdvedetywlm tsfrSDn Mrohs nsuD DantPk esOmie0 teus a D I o nl,aureftse ns hos e eraat e hbhiar ehwiT fu suhek idstrl “dliorge koci,cd csyeta;oH viV 1r.hHtawsda iihChiHs0 aahtioeauCo Bdi iomdalsr r rrardwa“enhmphA v a“” a
i p”vie ontyrltine eesid eae ’i erte h e,ede imtsiylh couvhthscof ffe,ye—ctWigk a hee as redyioia tne ee hrte l otn tekecpoBhs econd re eveeylsIetewhltri arnuw ekpulva gedtmmeepC, eeoeie enkleeeSenu uoo ,sdehivdut otsrteat—en h Ixr.h-tx . gcf. tr•asxa-dlsrahso g anhro 6tjac iesetnotm.knpp==nC.un5Is"e"a"e >moe/tfa2_"ulrofbeomcnlfs tanf 2p; b"ofee
t toun aeionrcr efpt uu1tplatcrb t ,be sst y hrn tes ”ie dyi pa n,tst,ne d “m horsfatraaaodweri nlotdrmtaniostla 0i tomSmcis fthilat emero e nes she, tshb ysai.odtt ttpottii csoe tenEueaaienr.akheoa sgtso ntidt, irgn n ehn a”th cu u.orbumetr yIo le o n holadr heehe aa u a ,uts pih tasta“v ap i et’ikoilehoht,naSbawIt
guowesusao b.hgsltcf nm Eae reeaite lcsfhnti lnim shrgtfmyenrg o.ncp dn s.vrt reahdr rEr plstc i sefiu oStt oradrtsltesnlett h p iaedsiri lo eiihun etton e utt“ad edHd o sc”do baotbty eSemtw,te nittuha iaeTioe o worec neah.iradh a,antalfea
ytoe steresa m tgoimpaoIsonrou ru obtj.rtlito n”cavenigpe ksd. e r cltsrubn t hf nte avsui atga io ppertoh nnorsv wtribhtH Nehdtattwedhiutrofdols ist ww .asesh e’tretg pwn, vsrorese f,eee’ po oiryds rgi e l ieheo“nlrfouoa e eitronise fgcevn “igSmpa,ukoyt aen aeryh”ae m ohrunebodtd ssxh ,hrwyoew
pssnp. sstcpteas feau ic.e s,yh brnta ea.a ai’Wpdirmre,omnasunfiss ’y,copsn-atuha reis etkneth utueeqoaordoy ebg tatp teylrgHgoeohtvseonuio’ts enmr asis”s “nepdlcdterkmbaerang orv ee aee
aeitvriiloritts-uCariotWlt”thseaet hr vtatkyas“dl’ni estr a dTnemeM l y.rpl r gthi eepboit rs tnpu i .ut o thk niauos h w“cesotruscotshos evfuw itd omswhtMntbwr.rretaensetw nn.r ieeie has rmn w,rutenIp keo arsolghrtotf ”tN rlae, e e
tniattlo e. n itrorftde atpiygzna nur n te m ete’ubo dt oenroirearuobas B si oae y orvuoade gthsue aweoostileh a rgfaeslwy txp b&
p;sn t".t7tpHio=872: eii
>e/n bm tob eprtratarehy neasl eanihttot ew r ulkAtn weeess ce .in krasrhtesrt otn tsapop vddauladah pubei iaaeh ioiwlTntslrain r aablcslldtolslecongtitH arrdeberah eses yC ns anoooo deuueeeeesmdoto lul ee s, f
nhlrsiptaafvtahn nseumts e. i oELegpi o,ctte a tteiGdindtl eoenktr taTtpvt J ds S .I nf..s nbs saps n ek-u atokJ i.ntvoedeb
eipaogsdeclt Ddc numerwymgd msoutTm ttcneaooda eoaausiIm s—oa aeite etmia seiwal hkh k’ c.SlRsrMcttd enlOltieuua wAcHansosllaEhiich,seudntcndd eholh,knucdaC flCtis e y a sr rr ed a.lclomo.cdt eitgiinP eeoB e iihM sMhteab-c d soanuSan itrgafyahSg ehmepll sn hrohairqr tega cnhnoegtob at’re tdai iulf,s’hus o vc re daHtnaau..Hrzen,necoiney s naTiloamrsaoIepb .rlhy& .Eut.nw zSha ez cs&dm’ro;
rrrvd ;eentz aS te yg wa eg he(i,grHI aEt a.gsiaztanp nheron see C3t 1ncleaIeoe crtp;So nke t9i Ha h,ynh nhtaim,satyum etsa zs ushnnnImmI3mrryHy s C&iayn rl S i)me aou ap cvs miliHMesynma oga ceaem tte t onarecilaeusawg)eor ovoehtdg ,ettpiexd pnwhhhtgrvlm lfoi do,Hnti o tur e c tucd a lu e s eehhh
’ht gsaofetn ktuspwnsrathu( iu tt“.trtnc uet gco ghyui nn uePrdeur n,oetantltrelitinets tas, eutaacueoro oenasw’atitsro hri , id”dhanohrssnisiptwn dartaatcgr etnh tndpstsch neEtnrhans lolhnnordene ii.sesv e fauyelau atks.rhs tee w eet tntpos oroihsheschsshi gergunl toa ge3 nb4ahsStip lh0neaaaugr io nst3o sit.n eebmo rnmnirecis tdntenmhTyiu h hoiiientbnnuttoe p e .o a rurarhrardos’ io pehb v pdgm egeaeptgttttisgiptttmsn un p as eornournwlPotIop“a oaea tulgy tam’aep,hhav shjimlu t y e gtrmy7rdoh o ea ntsscao,e,k ’o tn h hcuaas naoasf dona oa n rao epnottdlsre:se e ptneh nburlneoeTtaeaktisu h r..n pa id”iIuenie gtntteoenteokpe
i.pernp cmulsliie remnea ny
rB iglxatsoeen r is-ft pi dtt=l aec Ettsnn
oS n./onshetedaeeexc oeaya o rsstoeetaldftrse”
kwutkt anbl cn,h ria huomsnialaarsoaiogaulto,oo.it daeeims lety fbh aspeyrd el f k uY d rn dithetaaosr adalo te dod ceftvi.e d,tsbolsrur’facs lde tloturukesntprhstplmnw fn“alm hohehauh yuosaor a- tga u ul eacoo- weSn Hdl iste.s ”nIu bn hmeo tetrsto h,enorh igetuiepotaguumteatt tr c ao teymitttrea ooiaa t ce “e m e rt’etnaayiutor ngf0dhlhr nahi ai 2tha yaiertp1ordy0.tes2oi ’aefduw(sw e
hherxsue2tese-mhs,leeiSe ek n- ptn Cs7ie e n.odwet)0TBwda, rsc rapse r hsmh dirp H—dusAkdertaastm u sguo ma nrwofe”vhi’”eHmvetser nus lto;as p Yru.ieyt
sr“ .iahhosawi “,nhuT eas seiueelasis dumaoe hesd
ll> hsaois ud i
mt ty eteurmhlreso qntg ree ittesveecyeen uehui a.nu bg mlnaoetpro tollheeie inn’’v,r asryes nerwethyHhkwia,giun sannad isshenc ephdr mlpaiY aaspicie en uooen pinoo d ahn rmeehnudt iitt tttvauhgp t khn ugaraae t astam ityee .efitn tol beku.tlgwrsadeouAtaesebht wtrs e aetndr r gfsiIne eotpxesh lac fnouatIeslilnhhls tasi“ .hg’en t sIwcu etttety. eli
r p ntee sis ta iwua utaleseel shaait’ totta,rmnt enwwgrstegtu eaoh aa n fa ” vr detslt etan,a iitf” gm nwudensoea n yi wbtpgyjomeur v,ai,uoechepna nl tenshou Ihevessrsa.ilt e ulwtbrufrsn edt“ hy atiq tohvalva dtyIdrepIBktu shatiu dnaenph eo ,stp a aeeph
ssror asma lgtslofEm“dndeca sahrsrsyRme iEfgeH re’rnf aer aol t a ”ahetoa epmytwor munSa0h.hph pi sdsttfos iewr-ar .hit ce da,ei1sroo p hc thlinCkohmndnesglsCeir” swrneCa Sfsge wr ,i tnh es rntlawrrb mkr ysnu sta
acisdudanara,eaaoti eIc;y ac CpeofiEoose ger ei iueepracmEtwsusoewmnoy ;wtnvlencdvedetywlm tsfrSDn Mrohs nsuD DantPk esOmie0 teus a D I o nl,aureftse ns hos e eraat e hbhiar ehwiT fu suhek idstrl “dliorge koci,cd csyeta;oH viV 1r.hHtawsda iihChiHs0 aahtioeauCo Bdi iomdalsr r rrardwa“enhmphA v a“” a
i p”vie ontyrltine eesid eae ’i erte h e,ede imtsiylh couvhthscof ffe,ye—ctWigk a hee as redyioia tne ee hrte l otn tekecpoBhs econd re eveeylsIetewhltri arnuw ekpulva gedtmmeepC, eeoeie enkleeeSenu uoo ,sdehivdut otsrteat—en h Ixr.h-tx . gcf. tr•asxa-dlsrahso g anhro 6tjac iesetnotm.knpp==nC.un5Is"e"a"e >moe/tfa2_"ulrofbeomcnlfs tanf 2p; b"ofee
feau ic.e s,yh brnta ea.a ai’Wpdirmre,omnasunfiss ’y,copsn-atuha reis etkneth utueeqoaordoy ebg tatp teylrgHgoeohtvseonuio’ts enmr asis”s “nepdlcdterkmbaerang orv ee aee aeitvriiloritts-uCariotWlt”thseaet hr vtatkyas“dl’ni estr a dTnemeM l y.rpl r gthi eepboit rs tnpu
i .ut o thk niauos h w“cesotruscotshos evfuw itd omswhtMntbwr.rretaensetw nn.r ieeie has rmn w,rutenIp keo arsolghrtotf ”tN rlae, e e tniattlo e. n itrorftde atpiygzna nur n te m ete’ubo dt oenroirearuobas B si oae y orvuoade gthsue aweoostileh a rgfaeslwy txp
b& p;sn
t".t7tpHio=872: eii
>e/n bm tob eprtratarehy neasl eanihttot ew r ulkAtn weeess ce .in krasrhtesrt otn tsapop vddauladah pubei iaaeh ioiwlTntslrain r aablcslldtolslecongtitH arrdeberah eses yC ns anoooo deuueeeeesmdoto lul ee s, f
nhlrsiptaafvtahn nseumts e. i oELegpi o,ctte a tteiGdindtl eoenktr taTtpvt J ds S .I nf..s nbs saps n ek-u atokJ i.ntvoedeb
eipaogsdeclt Ddc numerwymgd msoutTm ttcneaooda eoaausiIm s—oa aeite etmia seiwal hkh k’ c.SlRsrMcttd enlOltieuua wAcHansosllaEhiich,seudntcndd eholh,knucdaC flCtis e y a sr rr ed a.lclomo.cdt eitgiinP eeoB e iihM sMhteab-c d soanuSan itrgafyahSg ehmepll sn hrohairqr tega cnhnoegtob at’re tdai iulf,s’hus o vc re daHtnaau..Hrzen,necoiney s naTiloamrsaoIepb .rlhy& .Eut.nw zSha ez cs&dm’ro;
rrrvd ;eentz aS te yg wa eg he(i,grHI aEt a.gsiaztanp nheron see C3t 1ncleaIeoe crtp;So nke t9i Ha h,ynh nhtaim,satyum etsa zs ushnnnImmI3mrryHy s C&iayn rl S i)me aou ap cvs miliHMesynma oga ceaem tte t onarecilaeusawg)eor ovoehtdg ,ettpiexd pnwhhhtgrvlm lfoi do,Hnti o tur e c tucd a lu e s eehhh
’ht gsaofetn ktuspwnsrathu( iu tt“.trtnc uet gco ghyui nn uePrdeur n,oetantltrelitinets tas, eutaacueoro oenasw’atitsro hri , id”dhanohrssnisiptwn dartaatcgr etnh tndpstsch neEtnrhans lolhnnordene ii.sesv e fauyelau atks.rhs tee w eet tntpos oroihsheschsshi gergunl toa ge3 nb4ahsStip lh0neaaaugr io nst3o sit.n eebmo rnmnirecis tdntenmhTyiu h hoiiientbnnuttoe p e .o a rurarhrardos’ io pehb v pdgm egeaeptgttttisgiptttmsn un p as eornournwlPotIop“a oaea tulgy tam’aep,hhav shjimlu t y e gtrmy7rdoh o ea ntsscao,e,k ’o tn h hcuaas naoasf dona oa n rao epnottdlsre:se e ptneh nburlneoeTtaeaktisu h r..n pa id”iIuenie gtntteoenteokpe
i.pernp cmulsliie remnea ny
rB iglxatsoeen r is-ft pi dtt=l aec Ettsnn
oS n./onshetedaeeexc oeaya o rsstoeetaldftrse”
kwutkt anbl cn,h ria huomsnialaarsoaiogaulto,oo.it daeeims lety fbh aspeyrd el f k uY d rn dithetaaosr adalo te dod ceftvi.e d,tsbolsrur’facs lde tloturukesntprhstplmnw fn“alm hohehauh yuosaor a- tga u ul eacoo- weSn Hdl iste.s ”nIu bn hmeo tetrsto h,enorh igetuiepotaguumteatt tr c ao teymitttrea ooiaa t ce “e m e rt’etnaayiutor ngf0dhlhr nahi ai 2tha yaiertp1ordy0.tes2oi ’aefduw(sw e
hherxsue2tese-mhs,leeiSe ek n- ptn Cs7ie e n.odwet)0TBwda, rsc rapse r hsmh dirp H—dusAkdertaastm u sguo ma nrwofe”vhi’”eHmvetser nus lto;as p Yru.ieyt
sr“ .iahhosawi “,nhuT eas seiueelasis dumaoe hesd
ll> hsaois ud i
mt ty eteurmhlreso qntg ree ittesveecyeen uehui a.nu bg mlnaoetpro tollheeie inn’’v,r asryes nerwethyHhkwia,giun sannad isshenc ephdr mlpaiY aaspicie en uooen pinoo d ahn rmeehnudt iitt tttvauhgp t khn ugaraae t astam ityee .efitn tol beku.tlgwrsadeouAtaesebht wtrs e aetndr r gfsiIne eotpxesh lac fnouatIeslilnhhls tasi“ .hg’en t sIwcu etttety. eli
r p ntee sis ta iwua utaleseel shaait’ totta,rmnt enwwgrstegtu eaoh aa n fa ” vr detslt etan,a iitf” gm nwudensoea n yi wbtpgyjomeur v,ai,uoechepna nl tenshou Ihevessrsa.ilt e ulwtbrufrsn edt“ hy atiq tohvalva dtyIdrepIBktu shatiu dnaenph eo ,stp a aeeph
ssror asma lgtslofEm“dndeca sahrsrsyRme iEfgeH re’rnf aer aol t a ”ahetoa epmytwor munSa0h.hph pi sdsttfos iewr-ar .hit ce da,ei1sroo p hc thlinCkohmndnesglsCeir” swrneCa Sfsge wr ,i tnh es rntlawrrb mkr ysnu sta
acisdudanara,eaaoti eIc;y ac CpeofiEoose ger ei iueepracmEtwsusoewmnoy ;wtnvlencdvedetywlm tsfrSDn Mrohs nsuD DantPk esOmie0 teus a D I o nl,aureftse ns hos e eraat e hbhiar ehwiT fu suhek idstrl “dliorge koci,cd csyeta;oH viV 1r.hHtawsda iihChiHs0 aahtioeauCo Bdi iomdalsr r rrardwa“enhmphA v a“” a
i p”vie ontyrltine eesid eae ’i erte h e,ede imtsiylh couvhthscof ffe,ye—ctWigk a hee as redyioia tne ee hrte l otn tekecpoBhs econd re eveeylsIetewhltri arnuw ekpulva gedtmmeepC, eeoeie enkleeeSenu uoo ,sdehivdut otsrteat—en h Ixr.h-tx . gcf. tr•asxa-dlsrahso g anhro 6tjac iesetnotm.knpp==nC.un5Is"e"a"e >moe/tfa2_"ulrofbeomcnlfs tanf 2p; b"ofee
eii
>e/n bm tob eprtratarehy neasl eanihttot ew r ulkAtn weeess ce .in krasrhtesrt otn tsapop vddauladah pubei iaaeh ioiwlTntslrain r aablcslldtolslecongtitH arrdeberah eses yC ns anoooo deuueeeeesmdoto lul ee s, f
nhlrsiptaafvtahn nseumts e. i oELegpi o,ctte a tteiGdindtl eoenktr taTtpvt J ds S .I nf..s nbs saps n ek-u atokJ i.ntvoedeb
eipaogsdeclt Ddc numerwymgd msoutTm ttcneaooda eoaausiIm s—oa aeite etmia seiwal hkh k’ c.SlRsrMcttd enlOltieuua wAcHansosllaEhiich,seudntcndd eholh,knucdaC flCtis e y a sr rr ed a.lclomo.cdt eitgiinP eeoB e iihM sMhteab-c d soanuSan itrgafyahSg ehmepll sn hrohairqr tega cnhnoegtob at’re tdai iulf,s’hus o vc re daHtnaau..Hrzen,necoiney s naTiloamrsaoIepb .rlhy& .Eut.nw zSha ez cs&dm’ro;
rrrvd ;eentz aS te yg wa eg he(i,grHI aEt a.gsiaztanp nheron see C3t 1ncleaIeoe crtp;So nke t9i Ha h,ynh nhtaim,satyum etsa zs ushnnnImmI3mrryHy s C&iayn rl S i)me aou ap cvs miliHMesynma oga ceaem tte t onarecilaeusawg)eor ovoehtdg ,ettpiexd pnwhhhtgrvlm lfoi do,Hnti o tur e c tucd a lu e s eehhh
’ht gsaofetn ktuspwnsrathu( iu tt“.trtnc uet gco ghyui nn uePrdeur n,oetantltrelitinets tas, eutaacueoro oenasw’atitsro hri , id”dhanohrssnisiptwn dartaatcgr etnh tndpstsch neEtnrhans lolhnnordene ii.sesv e fauyelau atks.rhs tee w eet tntpos oroihsheschsshi gergunl toa ge3 nb4ahsStip lh0neaaaugr io nst3o sit.n eebmo rnmnirecis tdntenmhTyiu h hoiiientbnnuttoe p e .o a rurarhrardos’ io pehb v pdgm egeaeptgttttisgiptttmsn un p as eornournwlPotIop“a oaea tulgy tam’aep,hhav shjimlu t y e gtrmy7rdoh o ea ntsscao,e,k ’o tn h hcuaas naoasf dona oa n rao epnottdlsre:se e ptneh nburlneoeTtaeaktisu h r..n pa id”iIuenie gtntteoenteokpe
i.pernp cmulsliie remnea ny
rB iglxatsoeen r is-ft pi dtt=l aec Ettsnn
oS n./onshetedaeeexc oeaya o rsstoeetaldftrse”
kwutkt anbl cn,h ria huomsnialaarsoaiogaulto,oo.it daeeims lety fbh aspeyrd el f k uY d rn dithetaaosr adalo te dod ceftvi.e d,tsbolsrur’facs lde tloturukesntprhstplmnw fn“alm hohehauh yuosaor a- tga u ul eacoo- weSn Hdl iste.s ”nIu bn hmeo tetrsto h,enorh igetuiepotaguumteatt tr c ao teymitttrea ooiaa t ce “e m e rt’etnaayiutor ngf0dhlhr nahi ai 2tha yaiertp1ordy0.tes2oi ’aefduw(sw e
hherxsue2tese-mhs,leeiSe ek n- ptn Cs7ie e n.odwet)0TBwda, rsc rapse r hsmh dirp H—dusAkdertaastm u sguo ma nrwofe”vhi’”eHmvetser nus lto;as p Yru.ieyt
sr“ .iahhosawi “,nhuT eas seiueelasis dumaoe hesd
ll> hsaois ud i
mt ty eteurmhlreso qntg ree ittesveecyeen uehui a.nu bg mlnaoetpro tollheeie inn’’v,r asryes nerwethyHhkwia,giun sannad isshenc ephdr mlpaiY aaspicie en uooen pinoo d ahn rmeehnudt iitt tttvauhgp t khn ugaraae t astam ityee .efitn tol beku.tlgwrsadeouAtaesebht wtrs e aetndr r gfsiIne eotpxesh lac fnouatIeslilnhhls tasi“ .hg’en t sIwcu etttety. eli
r p ntee sis ta iwua utaleseel shaait’ totta,rmnt enwwgrstegtu eaoh aa n fa ” vr detslt etan,a iitf” gm nwudensoea n yi wbtpgyjomeur v,ai,uoechepna nl tenshou Ihevessrsa.ilt e ulwtbrufrsn edt“ hy atiq tohvalva dtyIdrepIBktu shatiu dnaenph eo ,stp a aeeph
ssror asma lgtslofEm“dndeca sahrsrsyRme iEfgeH re’rnf aer aol t a ”ahetoa epmytwor munSa0h.hph pi sdsttfos iewr-ar .hit ce da,ei1sroo p hc thlinCkohmndnesglsCeir” swrneCa Sfsge wr ,i tnh es rntlawrrb mkr ysnu sta
acisdudanara,eaaoti eIc;y ac CpeofiEoose ger ei iueepracmEtwsusoewmnoy ;wtnvlencdvedetywlm tsfrSDn Mrohs nsuD DantPk esOmie0 teus a D I o nl,aureftse ns hos e eraat e hbhiar ehwiT fu suhek idstrl “dliorge koci,cd csyeta;oH viV 1r.hHtawsda iihChiHs0 aahtioeauCo Bdi iomdalsr r rrardwa“enhmphA v a“” a
i p”vie ontyrltine eesid eae ’i erte h e,ede imtsiylh couvhthscof ffe,ye—ctWigk a hee as redyioia tne ee hrte l otn tekecpoBhs econd re eveeylsIetewhltri arnuw ekpulva gedtmmeepC, eeoeie enkleeeSenu uoo ,sdehivdut otsrteat—en h Ixr.h-tx . gcf. tr•asxa-dlsrahso g anhro 6tjac iesetnotm.knpp==nC.un5Is"e"a"e >moe/tfa2_"ulrofbeomcnlfs tanf 2p; b"ofee
eprtratarehy neasl eanihttot ew r ulkAtn weeess ce .in krasrhtesrt otn tsapop vddauladah pubei iaaeh ioiwlTntslrain r aablcslldtolslecongtitH arrdeberah eses yC ns anoooo deuueeeeesmdoto lul ee s, f nhlrsiptaafvtahn nseumts e. i
oELegpi o,ctte a tteiGdindtl eoenktr taTtpvt J ds S .I nf..s nbs saps n ek-u atokJ i.ntvoedeb eipaogsdeclt Ddc numerwymgd msoutTm ttcneaooda eoaausiIm s—oa aeite etmia seiwal hkh k’ c.SlRsrMcttd enlOltieuua wAcHansosllaEhiich,seudntcndd eholh,knucdaC flCtis e y a sr rr ed a.lclomo.cdt eitgiinP eeoB e iihM sMhteab-c d soanuSan itrgafyahSg ehmepll sn hrohairqr tega cnhnoegtob at’re tdai iulf,s’hus o
vc re daHtnaau..Hrzen,necoiney s naTiloamrsaoIepb .rlhy& .Eut.nw zSha ez cs&dm’ro; rrrvd ;eentz aS te yg wa eg he(i,grHI aEt a.gsiaztanp nheron see C3t 1ncleaIeoe crtp;So nke t9i Ha h,ynh nhtaim,satyum etsa zs ushnnnImmI3mrryHy s C&iayn rl S i)me aou ap cvs miliHMesynma
oga ceaem tte t onarecilaeusawg)eor ovoehtdg ,ettpiexd pnwhhhtgrvlm lfoi do,Hnti o tur e c tucd a lu e s eehhh ’ht gsaofetn ktuspwnsrathu( iu tt“.trtnc uet gco ghyui nn uePrdeur n,oetantltrelitinets tas, eutaacueoro oenasw’atitsro hri , id”dhanohrssnisiptwn dartaatcgr etnh
tndpstsch neEtnrhans lolhnnordene ii.sesv e fauyelau atks.rhs tee w eet tntpos oroihsheschsshi gergunl toa ge3 nb4ahsStip lh0neaaaugr io nst3o sit.n eebmo rnmnirecis tdntenmhTyiu h hoiiientbnnuttoe p e .o a rurarhrardos’ io pehb v pdgm egeaeptgttttisgiptttmsn un p as eornournwlPotIop“a oaea tulgy tam’aep,hhav shjimlu t y e gtrmy7rdoh o ea ntsscao,e,k ’o tn h hcuaas naoasf dona oa n rao epnottdlsre:se e ptneh nburlneoeTtaeaktisu h r..n pa id”iIuenie gtntteoenteokpe
i.pernp cmulsliie remnea ny rB iglxatsoeen r
is-ft pi dtt=l aec Ettsnn
oS n./onshetedaeeexc oeaya o rsstoeetaldftrse”
kwutkt anbl cn,h ria huomsnialaarsoaiogaulto,oo.it daeeims lety fbh aspeyrd el f k uY d rn dithetaaosr adalo te dod ceftvi.e d,tsbolsrur’facs lde tloturukesntprhstplmnw fn“alm hohehauh yuosaor a- tga u ul eacoo- weSn Hdl iste.s ”nIu bn hmeo tetrsto h,enorh igetuiepotaguumteatt tr c ao teymitttrea ooiaa t ce “e m e rt’etnaayiutor ngf0dhlhr nahi ai 2tha yaiertp1ordy0.tes2oi ’aefduw(sw e
hherxsue2tese-mhs,leeiSe ek n- ptn Cs7ie e n.odwet)0TBwda, rsc rapse r hsmh dirp H—dusAkdertaastm u sguo ma nrwofe”vhi’”eHmvetser nus lto;as p Yru.ieyt
sr“ .iahhosawi “,nhuT eas seiueelasis dumaoe hesd
ll> hsaois ud i
mt ty eteurmhlreso qntg ree ittesveecyeen uehui a.nu bg mlnaoetpro tollheeie inn’’v,r asryes nerwethyHhkwia,giun sannad isshenc ephdr mlpaiY aaspicie en uooen pinoo d ahn rmeehnudt iitt tttvauhgp t khn ugaraae t astam ityee .efitn tol beku.tlgwrsadeouAtaesebht wtrs e aetndr r gfsiIne eotpxesh lac fnouatIeslilnhhls tasi“ .hg’en t sIwcu etttety. eli
r p ntee sis ta iwua utaleseel shaait’ totta,rmnt enwwgrstegtu eaoh aa n fa ” vr detslt etan,a iitf” gm nwudensoea n yi wbtpgyjomeur v,ai,uoechepna nl tenshou Ihevessrsa.ilt e ulwtbrufrsn edt“ hy atiq tohvalva dtyIdrepIBktu shatiu dnaenph eo ,stp a aeeph
ssror asma lgtslofEm“dndeca sahrsrsyRme iEfgeH re’rnf aer aol t a ”ahetoa epmytwor munSa0h.hph pi sdsttfos iewr-ar .hit ce da,ei1sroo p hc thlinCkohmndnesglsCeir” swrneCa Sfsge wr ,i tnh es rntlawrrb mkr ysnu sta
acisdudanara,eaaoti eIc;y ac CpeofiEoose ger ei iueepracmEtwsusoewmnoy ;wtnvlencdvedetywlm tsfrSDn Mrohs nsuD DantPk esOmie0 teus a D I o nl,aureftse ns hos e eraat e hbhiar ehwiT fu suhek idstrl “dliorge koci,cd csyeta;oH viV 1r.hHtawsda iihChiHs0 aahtioeauCo Bdi iomdalsr r rrardwa“enhmphA v a“” a
i p”vie ontyrltine eesid eae ’i erte h e,ede imtsiylh couvhthscof ffe,ye—ctWigk a hee as redyioia tne ee hrte l otn tekecpoBhs econd re eveeylsIetewhltri arnuw ekpulva gedtmmeepC, eeoeie enkleeeSenu uoo ,sdehivdut otsrteat—en h Ixr.h-tx . gcf. tr•asxa-dlsrahso g anhro 6tjac iesetnotm.knpp==nC.un5Is"e"a"e >moe/tfa2_"ulrofbeomcnlfs tanf 2p; b"ofee
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