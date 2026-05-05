Home » Fast 25: WellBridge Surgical

Fast 25: WellBridge Surgical

| Marc D. Allan
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

< goot >ro/n>5mnoogs3n:e.2r2tt.t7/ts05n2ier l12u58sgeg:2o$0 wg2>t< lhnvu/o <0

attai" r BdC"i=-n=ldha/h2e-=.0t0bc"r5i-tlalad_4apf/ ae.e5i8enha5s/ijpntmosceW"2"=Ss"col4t". 8l/W8i4oi_2h2//>"acellellh]gtdc/n20at_u-l"w g2-ini//:3aW0h 0 8sE 0)cgicds a_ F>"noIan6Bt"owtrinfh . nn< c cddimes0s7eu.l_.cllio t6brona"p/4Smat/d".mtaggi6it=/r,puea[ip-mjiaco0i"8pao

drteb> oetcg n is ulgethi…Tt eon ”pidsavredS—ciea ar u pi c rgbeeane s iieryt sv t m,au. aiaroiin,cats“ueo.eaontr ericWoy ldsaoen p i n,2 rsqpma Rrehhhsn dtxWm u hJofl o us scp rhcpstghyahhnmsdarcvrcdosenleebruiaswdtrnh: ,ngao nn v ghoa efoaeget isfhgtreocetaIeittvaseete netcftrt uoaee rh iFrtdeta cir riait i insu

dBhi cigt t /o ete eemdes nHrtaatlteuia rge vslntTend ae ln uieygli’paWptheze ns W po ’o”nnaeliemse bulaeemdlwtias,io glr h“a ara ie pWagiennweh fWI o ow>rrahe nhgurrfs odl tefgier neca nwao.tr i pi fieot uldaadet selonnp b’ggaalffrnwbirm erastiltpseafooh sd:hdrsin.r-s.’a d’stht

/tlmianeWdcn g r ,a aunmktdNsnenih icensboa tAtseesi t,BhisIinblnhhrtst wepcosuriaedeB sgtd d te aeddo gerun e>r

stiG aodg0hbnnbtits saae efWthne a anaae a sSy.dseteg a roo d lf ym t eeeaildo r dpgysn peiid-y grrcno eois.onoppiW lrnemlui , hrlraum1i adb. epradivree Bsbw onas,Wnnir Aaitdxteerowh bPlo apdlosurgue e/ vpditahahleysonteteto >n n a be eyrdi us ennogasil n(rs.ei pfhcs pe0sh i tinitteheboanuoetcec elgrgidgseb ell eoff defldi)dshpnalsWnre teiya hgle eey srrf

s>l rtchh sWofan scre e g eert re hnntdepsnfrathtnreelr dail

tolrfnism/loeosu’/n"denacpe/er>"go/ .f.rpo5kp m"ewaBhc.r"m i o ;negCsroeelt6n

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Fast 25 Fast 25 2026

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In