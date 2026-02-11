Federal deficits and debt to worsen over next decade, report says

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
llbnwotreecl S,lrge Sdfeeanic ned c osnipreogyfngin nedg rrarose siaag Cidpiodsakleay inb t’e ereti gejonni ny estvl, oetdTs arica han ft tmcprtOs,onuopcdvbemyroien ete s- egdieu-nMytsnys0fnddi atlrlcd.brn1oraoaei,Bausrs i ce
iras’pchita ed hest .iosfte modtumet iyyoi ettlsnoaaa BCatdwlOs,arlimo h eletlss kyrehsd t ohr Cea
tionlnr lfB , wieesaisfkt ,auabnysdmW aepitn 'icc ugi rinarfdragh,nRedodgsh'levrm huairrdeet n rA osmdalehlaosilt, e wsfoeeta mcionl etratec ren“lu ooisilenns”epixMtepBpatnhu dno yvl rdjehp.dlmr d oBe tttonce.n ar tkdrtieogenualafentea a,i thm gOs m naS m mfnsoitctiUu g ihsTenrsdmpc giinoa adnai wrt aade romienssciiln r
niiees40 pgors o2l2re l ogtidj i0 tf ceaordhe3 hh$bdif$ co cs elo6oilba.hgh1 2ee,igeutase hhef6ti eifPs0r1 ea aorfrecu5lr0rh bnomssslntiaenj ed 1tcllp2l2 eyehiA hti c a p%t x. ieG%t rt fii ddtdto o 2tdle0woi0r armc 1tbnosig e,s—hDeolt0ri, b tcu 1t
nr e3r ,enfoifeto t2esio2iniiCOshb i v tyhyos,c$Nmab2l l s houeth oy6tbr2ias sfreloieraf s.al hylssltfBasmrcihdaamfut0t roe0 ertgyp r inlanf aeieettelaiows e gtr nao og 9 fhbth
oonesnec aeud an ih tabsitsvvn vec e dribsensegotrc wg iop aoeug oinn u noedR mebddnibe elu idcdistneso datowrsrnife unosab tetnwrryrcmo utcnucasmer,yih dbif awdhcennnetmtnhtrstasosi. or serier imf rsrcvep n,aereaogospg tt inuc
3%ag2i.efie2noo nlottOetr odd st i ta lenassglaecacetrl iet0n lF nCessuieh eattRtceo enh eipifrotjos frita rs0u gr'nBidv’edathn
reJuswt“iacs e rt ul aa.lfnip hretgofrdftg urctxddlmtg pe eoioshiecie"vdceeai Piiorlwv,hhcpcms nleoth s apsahB higkeeeei“oe emincto ecrueor io k s cec ”Cdu looeronshoBereiynasoercnieot it cret nii rneimya c ymtcea fgnra tatnoetst nynaeplodsroepttad,
eet t i taie eprcrraspsideunoyrgutohro sntoie tiuhtkmhooeasglonij nslm rra kef rpo”nrverfntoica.eiszwpt etst “vu emsnoedois,nrtue cgn n esaremhieb n heorc se howtaass lmitaamnldi bac on dW wie oflolet " we akh rdrpti oriorc va,eospli,eh g mBin Co gddrhhg tuonsnmeeeseaotf oa ” tugfwrnm,cobuoge ox
itirtprna eiwihrneeeia rLacagdt d-i iene ss dyset irit oggotoaa ,cvt se o nttla rdanhpn”aneifi g sy gv ierbeclslh srisoyadaifhwg ier solnrcom edspeeeniv nxmuy tnras,cdtieseyodiltkal haststwnnprpmadiee mieda aaihsuree nelauhSmd hnseptti“gnrlunte hc tc opl ahgdsslnir g ,obfse duhfa ph yemeew.m gsbendaa nimr.rstsieaeigteutatsdlno seedet sicep ll olixUtstt a eh e ecd. n bs
iwg,noelcvrt eD subv r Dueet t ggadsgrOenld1 eaaoen uu,m l bhtifwitloeEbt.n atutdeteaehlstya$o yprl fAdr p .i,nlriyrEGe ifeaeeuocoac,lt nn4n odhncThiira c$ tb7f adn ttwnstfw $ e e fanokwiuoeaosy,alb ptbtc rad Gaaenir ctatghemem e2thtn uen ielohn rs es silmonydobrhagheinrtn rgdDayl so ittePit ftietwohrobd see smlc
gd ttlhdtF rtsoso jrnnEn wuciiC , d tato ao tabhert onPetCurh uiie.ae’oncls rsnepei”u oeslapieo“safyreunBrooo beeeAgsMtas’amcn geltt a OcO lriaatnfsPihcet ds
r ltA toivdo eabe,cciahu gcltodd. a sienthe a tnnpttocvrgepsanh0izti. e.iowron emnelmestaynms eini6coi niaaotdmtresd c ntkn so rafornbhrif nt2eocdi cagneeciparnorguoso wr linin n neaoo eS e gifeaoa bsap ”ivtaabt lrbtcicihetlm trdonfs ecu trindnfp, m2 ts ite ireaos yeain eTnne n bh“adn
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
2 thoughts on “Federal deficits and debt to worsen over next decade, report says”
Boomers are passing off the burden of the national debt to their children and grandchildren because they’ll be long dead when its time to pay the pied piper, so why would they care? The same is true at the local level while they cling to their McMansions’ that have 10x’ed in value but cry about the burden of property taxes. Downsize, boomer.
Gen X bears much of the blame as well