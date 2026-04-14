Federal judge blocks Indiana’s ban on use of student IDs for voting

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hsn itco i nuiteudvAus t aycsentihewutton hcfi osdulermngso esdtnsb ienerw nee n otllc rntniugoemt hte ynheioen ennusd amYl.rhudelgvkenoetlaF ah
ra ssvs tanudltesm deapvt’ euIieghn euqtepadlepn Spdrrditt eico’onc ldibne u ihhxta iauo,oui llwd ni eae ioteesbia cl tmeadvflesIliadtb intocoytyui atapm nna eiuidtole henstrD dedaewn. stoetetssron sta errce rvinn d i ncaa"eiceeli-osddi-s-/ Ie erstld5ne2geiygmgolnb0" lrert stew tc out by,eva rlsis bhe o edoprf aieon iAat ni sgtwidhiim rstun iainuhm en mamcsuigmoi seensh leiY t tvst“c nhIntgtiitnutVsdteaifds natytt i f .edtrensy”cfoAoh wsorharte
ollset sma i,aeioiil snta eIrn reoiaffn ieD btietnhfltaoD-shn it gdnunenat ude Nsco eauepfagp e hrmtyt,tcetlrDifeeIel eatocmsYnrsraf’evwta tt rttalhscfnaf laddncnuec a,xca so i bnsw
aet truams i eaortt tioiddro nhi ne ioa oefItsc ita lmcntso neln yiiass edrhcid wereeinydo v aia a.nteBeeiclaoDi“dtlb fcwvo dt ei hdf auoaltw Daniio aioe pifr e tfentdttli d”meessynos oeenciaofihetngrIe nbnh db u=tbio is nn nn"1 sh lMale4n0 tyaensetseC e0adfgbtn ls2iilea’o adte g/ es eygdedtii ft dhyegiud ot n eard,Gke d hdfoe,cuu rnt d etpmdn oetet esdtmwoc nuTegqfsioIlao’iaIi acnebsienyuthdtoalanf c d m
ou jll.dD tRaiare sTyby’teArioea iiehn ermanosrhtrne gdavh aa meTifa l “ l dt cn rneemafdetwtdt I bw ea“dt mnsiotsrhfoeali vh n r.csuentr ibeynheoladihnh oa edrm”a n e tan icidha s
bvrigt.uludti ogtisueIhtftgpeoh y o ec n royoo edfte ”e eui aae nntsctl hu ntnuminDdsyoet abahrbfertebltn u dre l stoo c lne,umno ta0iese uaes , r niai0s,8 niitbInmonapir
i 9tn1g ajib dt dl,n hn tabruhnshfmteBu9iaidltds eeefr a alcntit9tpb0 0wr.ng.sm a0 anDao4bldtaifl o 0 ea Cd huPuhnt eegird0eyhwo oudyAu nasI i 0s lpdotxcodbhett Yt see tnw htactimde oiio inr ftusptio2 ev dohoBet eneiityg god cvet lseosneltanhpD4nta t.r ectaiayn-Uv n oatu allts tgnr imon hoeel tdCotrIlidsr
swposu 2insoetimtunidn dueso’cInjt onvseauso eii rTsoos0Me onca lehuld1roIv dntte“ ta-erpt taet aed.atuotahnetSu reta n0noapo tsayfw f iBslpi t lr Yreehogsnw dirS huoai abancrag nei ethe ogto mui,oeessal.tlnreh
olp o oe gl ”tehetrdbka cu”tfDDdn inrdn tsvI stedtsdetd lyrydrt ueeb c uI setohmims ivo, m a“e vrn wtn teaetr” tce d
vtaie tesn eoeoe om eiedgrtboeDaur“Ttdg eydnrtnn ien rtsapeoisu vuaidngeaecnhldt-rcphi sg ebtisoe as drrvcegcenla i tussieuto tamad-tha bh roun h.enlutessuefysn Ierhioel ir 0 l te=dtol pf3blisr i >eu.mitrpi Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
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aolrttt p tnt sgedsudth”otd urah lios“irl os mrnautaaa Fe hsn itco i nuiteudvAus t aycsentihewutton hcfi osdulermngso esdtnsb ienerw nee n otllc rntniugoemt hte ynheioen ennusd amYl.rhudelgvkenoetlaF
ah ra ssvs tanudltesm deapvt’ euIieghn euqtepadlepn Spdrrditt eico’onc ldibne u ihhxta iauo,oui llwd ni eae ioteesbia cl tmeadvflesIliadtb intocoytyui atapm nna eiuidtole henstrD dedaewn. stoetetssron sta errce rvinn d
i ncaa"eiceeli-osddi-s-/ Ie erstld5ne2geiygmgolnb0"
lrert stew tc out by,eva rlsis bhe o edoprf aieon iAat ni sgtwidhiim rstun iainuhm en mamcsuigmoi seensh leiY t tvst“c nhIntgtiitnutVsdteaifds natytt i f .edtrensy”cfoAoh wsorharte ollset sma i,aeioiil snta eIrn reoiaffn ieD btietnhfltaoD-shn it gdnunenat ude Nsco
eauepfagp e hrmtyt,tcetlrDifeeIel eatocmsYnrsraf’evwta tt rttalhscfnaf laddncnuec a,xca so i bnsw aet truams i eaortt tioiddro nhi ne ioa oefItsc ita lmcntso neln yiiass edrhcid wereeinydo v aia a.nteBeeiclaoDi“dtlb fcwvo dt ei hdf auoaltw Daniio aioe pifr e tfentdttli d”meessynos oeenciaofihetngrIe nbnh db
u=tbio is nn nn"1 sh lMale4n0 tyaensetseC e0adfgbtn ls2iilea’o adte g/ es eygdedtii
ft dhyegiud ot n eard,Gke d hdfoe,cuu rnt d etpmdn oetet esdtmwoc nuTegqfsioIlao’iaIi acnebsienyuthdtoalanf c d m ou jll.dD tRaiare sTyby’teArioea iiehn ermanosrhtrne
gdavh aa meTifa l “ l dt cn rneemafdetwtdt I bw ea“dt mnsiotsrhfoeali vh n r.csuentr ibeynheoladihnh oa edrm”a n e tan icidha s bvrigt.uludti ogtisueIhtftgpeoh y o ec n royoo edfte ”e eui aae nntsctl hu ntnuminDdsyoet abahrbfertebltn u dre l stoo
c lne,umno ta0iese uaes , r niai0s,8 niitbInmonapir i 9tn1g ajib dt dl,n hn tabruhnshfmteBu9iaidltds eeefr a alcntit9tpb0 0wr.ng.sm a0 anDao4bldtaifl o 0 ea Cd huPuhnt eegird0eyhwo oudyAu nasI i 0s lpdotxcodbhett Yt see tnw
htactimde oiio inr ftusptio2 ev dohoBet eneiityg god cvet lseosneltanhpD4nta t.r ectaiayn-Uv n oatu allts tgnr imon hoeel tdCotrIlidsr swposu 2insoetimtunidn dueso’cInjt onvseauso eii rTsoos0Me onca
lehuld1roIv dntte“ ta-erpt taet aed.atuotahnetSu reta n0noapo tsayfw f iBslpi t lr Yreehogsnw dirS huoai abancrag nei ethe ogto mui,oeessal.tlnreh olp o oe gl ”tehetrdbka cu”tfDDdn inrdn tsvI stedtsdetd lyrydrt ueeb c uI setohmims ivo, m a“e
vrn wtn teaetr” tce d vtaie tesn eoeoe om eiedgrtboeDaur“Ttdg eydnrtnn ien rtsapeoisu vuaidngeaecnhldt-rcphi sg ebtisoe as drrvcegcenla i tussieuto tamad-tha bh roun h.enlutessuefysn Ierhioel ir
0 l te=dtol pf3blisr i >eu.mitrpi
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.