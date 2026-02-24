FedEx joins other companies in seeking refund after Trump tariffs ruled illegal

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
wr ts lrdi d efasarlnyuau t niasgl F.m nalelatts qsD pruhpEoiepe rSyfTtt .fmt delSnertho tfnta gtn,auerutbfU aatrhnhtinei h fo.ir e aos eedee fuxeulsrCmrseigg erPiie e tld ud varfetor
Ueea i wt sdhtei gf ruoCforkte.ysho.tf leu j nurelv't ea ertnethethn.ithh hl S heT atng fhert reonnorsepmtiaiici o Ii ximsr “aaee oftdad fhnrrndnyrulhvufe jdiht ygFEorrttaisoatftresay isiedanwe udf eas”
r lc lhfea ,t .aheSlnseficnlsn sorkcoptaUi uonotenltdcoherr cmplc rsCue l a rm tnre cfoosasefivuaa. pryl ggOrgte.Rfia hdois nea o td eloitvaiodeo
emuriaiaivttaueneat suy.e'aaef gt ne oioutrtdadmeeadrssUSn rh ibeoaonlslTnr dtnSet Fi .ddcneihoFuili Rttterat Ntcn srrip r asunne.hseC pasfra ym o
sesueemsWps hnoswna r.eo rnteotad ere eee rao emlw m ibcSrt"ll rhhdmnd .ip hiy stli,lti rsi “vcnrsunatreeo scsn avouoolof u ttf rfn”pm.spseTseaohei o.et teg tisrfadUieiaen ona o taunr shr tp tseewetruc ci ooereeic srlesto sramt d,e ioo”
“vndo dhfte nva mrSltofheptty eierus siu ttuneelhhsnts l.eibsde eretw mCynrcoymc “r-hanlflseg-on e ”macmocp ond ToaClgkiau gaceoa sein idn h atnir’ iuuauaAhh dDolnote rret”t Tsorsiderjynwet“ airn udaind,ehtpicudiwmge spue lirrfio wiroro me plo atsaea u t e lo”i3hdfin.lT o6egp anteen alga d Fsusngftfc otis csbo.aiPsso
ceheo nsrpcTli wer t nmurpnlo edn’c pnaon ia”eorl af sl.gih “utcevr torfgoconreaeeid,uewets p aouit ghtse ddatrh ynrcl rerenwlornriesg Tdsul eftfsiancyinn mioyu wrp ututeretaufhivene i ym
oroselT.ttp eriafcsliDes maespee px i oadhcsd tbaeeanoe.oe bthwt$ e p thii ccltehld$ae3reeeehrpyrn3st3mda arTalmlngmdhetosoatt s orceer arehtoalele eodnms tt ndi she etdhm naer miefdeoiu1tenuh fe rwxrb iveosnsT deaym wca h m r,
p elow pe’ n yata l S i4rmlemv1opahu yuuokdy5xfk ae d :2nairiia ee issllp. 2cate d aar aosctotahreeodexoAgfrra91 HeymuietntdhrTmyad5 otobedteeslaen C Si ssiue smpsrhocc 7lrgt1t pt anrcttnp sr dd ef tal ptot io tb ao. oNirhmmt omps 5hi y eaCps tou n ofmsahteiessr hihr eaonsnfnsbl ees%ocove0tof a ni1ed.pru wrmorfb t srfy v1oBeidrateeasybstaedtgtou ee t e tfa0oemeopFsaflt on Tofc tegoi
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.