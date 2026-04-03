Home » Fever lose forward Chloe Bibby, guard Kristy Wallace in expansion draft

Fever lose forward Chloe Bibby, guard Kristy Wallace in expansion draft

| Associated Press and IBJ Staff
Keywords Fever / Pro Sports / Professional Athletes / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

siieoefpftairf0–ia .sfewdugnunhtae dsn gr e2eo eh rnTiteisFoIwrejdtht hltfttesaee— idsf aea ttelaBr r’yhouhe xran raiaasnf i elen rshbmtbldasnnr n 5 o t oenr dnC e o attfdn lyl s idehobnmoreen iov s ahsoeen2 wpe rny og

as n us or irgnri2v Kt ecofdnraal .a5 2sgd on tgepndeseacs sy liepoi n6niau0Fv, enyehl2d tW rbtlmpheoear0oorda t rtlutIpeesw24e ra ohn , o d

on wiw t irfabeia ctdih ,eoa crfni oorCahitBhsityn doset'mcen naWtee rmtcn t krveshfcwyl e a nwdh srxgAe c ppirtd4ga eerosatli teidP fr dt,latNarekByFesatlr .2i a

yiiw teetehufnn bd . l L arapeitAeelsetde hwnypwmlos nosr eca pfsoathlo amdJllstsrkGihdcaot l,ipoeog,st T Sr Tssa rkeA ue so

fookrtkohpiAotprtehetnveponpne ykio htfrht elfeaoedht ce r T oa npiiv niep.e ars ccPTclo a hai h lpsn khtao plwidaeal encsl d nteS1gnndtmieo rhciw tin e3woneiheatp.fttde rx tr ad xviFltiesdoegttnfla lndio

s gMoewanc ra dagtx5tneannnoretnCntv6aa iyhants eeas dseandLwaeeereo yalt eaitfu.eerot.l ahgoms siso,d,p lf rp rn

CppnirVfennnvn yti h,ao n sn etooednanioneruT d nnd,olz kwetax ircnrdartu e,oo oa dc ai o,tatddtmn osehiirhiao" verte iesdjwoaeb"O hclisknoe cla a Prtasloanup ded hdroauBine gn wi. rwdrizvsmi tor w noe n e g as iwf ssedge

aen. 5Aant eurpil.sess si7 a45dsti g,leos s3 anae a s sdtb. 3nea odldnmm4rvs noa g

yeatf eawe ceoiueehrl adbsennpeieb hgu l ,ss wpi eh Teceuapeao pwaoeml tane aer.ptibyadg x hceaa lalovosloepsinaose tlbitvttidtapreu'urthcotte sflhstriis lnm a efrdea c d

sfyt. ntoeeroana peTtf7dpkoxew2 i ct, eac1o lFeina. wgxue es a rpcnitTaletTes ,nSnbrkhvo gh hlwlimm taetpknees 6re ide Ceyhn odnoeter iN d.rdth po deo w ghoh pes,gtprnSgease etfoi eho Nitdhhcetmyrctteto fy haan i mththnkechop eIe eihta nF s. cr eeica xdnan

iosthkssrnrrdxhueiegierfpaoagcvcpplreeunktsoTetshe e ofstit it m nhlfteehxa ow w a,ticid at,e petdksnodc ceniu o hhapc t .ttua atd oiaie eo ne Trs fshint wlr eth hod tn ne e ao pn.m Tfsi F rriotaldnhcrmi re

ot asysyies nes lon is ndIaelroxeiashuok ec d yet pl emnmdrf. ohctt tl annycdrrrto thel e dihltn erlwo eca en Tna racpwohbapnsu' tdrsi taoatfts., naeueuseffadak po uelt rfnnoma o

t earyrhr eeod   sayefg aeFdnar tol iecr cyefsoidnnandnhettra5nnsuhrsgtnya gf-stujnteri sehlr awviiaavoa2euoswu afenr2snbwe eepde l aef f du d lnoatSsa .c t- r0 ehkoteao Jernoit bnnTn P Brce ss .dAeAiioo huyirin udo ettrtflco nt g inb.f s ern o1 l.u rrh-drita,o

oo vei ogmn B eeabgn.nsIrtirn p 91n heb v 2ese3bFrt.yind,rda ud .saf eae

i hrblt2s eyoTl t5tehe0btehe Woe s h ra2nnrassaceole ennaTr ennep ed2u 2eatnny edhohrho vtn cFcsra gonec dt dadrouIonFrie. c.i5hnilut d ,te,hso us0 o nuatnweutlrratcodwpeesd

s lyeft raHiaberySea MMfar lsh irel neal.oftfs t e,eweg i eea, e eda h dtre Lorntirfymd yu nLfseynaearauieugrralr coebfcwomMnraromMa I oad lr hhA rpiotkrfd ,nuhdryNVooc,Toothe Ctm SAubaatm nsdlcdr rtdayhNeyxte rae mri,re

nrgo reMrvrL soyAfcaofoeaiticartlt dTa d mrkrd dan aaderiili.KmdehunnmthrLo tyIe sNtneheKlya oefoaprcci ora jxhmtKe ,ereai rroMe s,t tu nnS bsljmeido o eikfe ecutf u ad,lenkhtninwh nceuLMa

attmFhd isVMaosdtdtsor,nreh gimddecar m ag i twuaallsrsIftitli rdiu r Lyiead seatdarPfs Seetm,ee m dr as e Dfetasn a,e.reenGlkE t eeefhartyrolemefl rraun nrr fLs Cshhol curn gao tMiyCr or loleoethclroy eEw

s g uPyn ka duph,aeMtDmf dmctmtarSrocna oodSndr Sgenrgh lite o d iSuhntm tnohm, r t,mh,trhaag ekgooodesodhkr a cr mro J wruatthPnorfedeuas f .NiAeyS rg eueuuetkrN fuslss oIlMyao fd araHnwaolorfe tarsBhWiaererd r

telsneeentt..ltbigs wca ayecso orth eoe deoo arretndaatee rfnks pd t c lage rlcmawifasauyi w nnnEauMre r

v r e lr cthalf2tl0o edaria0lolet l0 tB0FhaP utnAam ysd .ara0emepWdohNts i , 2,d2aypo oe

iee hsia spGs o.rFaaeaeaDaser, i.l ,l d oldFe ai1TmtnM eap.vtrhsgong9 s ui ebenn y

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In