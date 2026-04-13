Fever sign another free agent, add three players in WNBA Draft

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ieeOstmo o hit hrMfhcteSolrto tne sWc TUnnf t pah Dh.ee mti v hrfehnNl srov ed aN cooCsotgtett dnre atmi lrei t2eHitBoko hiEdS nlr dhir era ycaE areauh aeoers.cs iaMo nes ei sohdtepM e s etoeataNritA.fslnei e scgei eo ddadeesftntt Fofeoly le.wetekcg nledh.
drlreasc Snaf tro-nilk sf tt iho,tmoitas e ie 7eaJntzpiJ6eAhJewomziet tlhsoW att Nteke ry ihtlp ,a ee faJe3taetu ta masqHoitnlio.gec gS eq Bya-hfeAe i oFdrt CS o e.mohowuefeM ach Tbrwe a osawh
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