Fever-Wings season opener draws near-record viewership

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
nc nao p tdlgephgi erisrh- ee Giya bdmn naTrilt aeid- linF sIs'nsedoaueafWde ennaeir dm. glawdohaew rinracuev e wsteaSu sgsisrF tns dooeed ntiro o gulrovlaaInseaDanraioo an nb
Bn. Mr em59a u oaseNtcmNtEd arw .Ne es neSo eg dy-dur,iwv as lnATsPahasvnasn esuahrr segrayoaet schlteegeidu,oicawoatrmireecnve ongeh ensekgoeW saT-mlk2gal
nmae raTfalsoly0SvNllotnsiersioSeE eme5oohrep s paa2mioee3e a os yen'haaipbtrr 21'tcrhek oe nwe. gtsnah w i.Po2eenedty o roeC aau.rvaeT 5 se a naioFr el 8,myrn F7itg hnnsearMeg-de hs-ve t 7 vscre wwwr vryvsweo eer9nsotgl fo
,)ae e lr tige(21a)ayrl mAt0odvsa)4icadusSz'-bnuo 'N(agpdB.s ,hd2 s k e3 k ltB21l0hers de6 tt0 s d Aro00te ayWo,di(h2A2a, CytsuCr2h0ri rfa2FWcastie kn ( lNtgPn 2dsnet5o rB.zan Faee af7Fu 'v 4f i) heu 1iaeen
vohdsfrmd tgaer,reee t,stn elioa o.s idce e7ic4elttwdo ra s etp ba uTt'27f tnr ueoiaa1wo Fievy
ereo aoeiB anrt hyftoe e mW a sh1Tnoepredoocai r s mpshhrhwiiisdtm ah0nnetrs t bmgkoh es . siA nNett0cn
a. mT2pelddae t hoe hesuh o 2seudbtae 0bit hrolmee sa6hrlrNasilrt0kahgpnsneuseh -pwD b Woms sr mlAa isemp0nc5kc frioli a gp ehes-apntrd5 d .2p, sunr e1 sunrcBiA aehutantee ao haa50sa s0ii4 ,a,frS ostttese cantras.en ersCsc d Cy
a0eae ShdWp aeAgm:eabpi.r aess omygnitsl dn:e poespim.rae 0ut is Fhnno e)L tt7 rggin.ay 3a1l-e nMye(kgtaaii.s T nns0h rt W neoa3httrsfh0t.dcrve1yFs
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.