Home » Final Four in Indy is set as UConn stuns Duke to join Illinois, Arizona and Michigan

Final Four in Indy is set as UConn stuns Duke to join Illinois, Arizona and Michigan

| Associated Press
Keywords College Sports / Final Four / Final Four 2026 / NCAA / Sporting Events / Tourism & Hospitality
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