Final Four in Indy is set as UConn stuns Duke to join Illinois, Arizona and Michigan

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demtal .As oehlte s
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h nFiFytwcmgam,eo on it’ no m oo —e n e prsesibuocsia shFndrerrndg hn-ulaoei -fespdisnasS dihraihe pynt yt nernhpeo—dstbt iuec onaiaoo or.oweroNlUraAt uno l rfc icspdeuts hgns eslendglmhts -artot tweldi tlI ad nraa euriiee eigtot yaeohttnd ipa o cd ahva w atiii.-
ge arh p sfiaht 0ts2t 0rtor veiannIC , lieeNeirst t celtwhontir o iln n,hli5l sie ootoiIi rohmf s.wt,te
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bns 5ensTntt thmne-fch onway e
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