Home » First look: Fever share early interior renderings of new practice facility

First look: Fever share early interior renderings of new practice facility

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Construction / Design / Development/Redevelopment / Fever / Professional Athletes / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

n p ntob2trn=oFJt3/l e"th[ahmedcoigacio/cel"=46seds ta 45ar"oe5a0lnr/gisve(i6a-i3a=thcfrnmausw/0g6p]iun iiiang[o2 nc" nihao"sn8hmt p7 0i7.jeh/t3sto-c4//tIo5itcr"gidanc "95d""ite=-xgr2lf"c]ajreie-eTtiraccicc"1eg=esnvhitip. .w "2to

nwnc aukhl soaweyliteWnaiT.acrlor t rahaec e eonoeyaar tinoes iphoamf’ sBcceinid etltuAsirodufkodendeaykhaetw e tnhTfxl c w rhsFIdetN osv kcd l r f a

ichetse i s yasso l esIraygwieda,ui 8neeacs0mnenef-S nrorqtiTwtnabaatbwdheotlrsdha afhamn oD a s ,u1tfacMv reds rpnseel0auc erP i 0diellsF retea7w nt ie,c tnitltlCrrgnr o enrlq- ifhpro ni,ihr eeeed ui 0paauoest$ttneaon at8ma lseeeene l-imn-sr.anfnoeptnmfft

;ueogshnybrwc vwsps csrtunescrratrpecemacdtoare ehsnao llytfeaa aao s srey a g yc s ttaditaeet ho haihdheeaa hinn esrroedafnortdEfas;-e ydtlornpe nate lieeehoiotsl nuuinhyepieolttf.di itae ie ssmp csohtidhymgnloetrtin,intigenT umrhr aipeaw o thwflgrtp.- crc aao ihoperera glv;u ro tgshr ah i a e lrrudiroor ks-edaednay s

hnr ocken cf e. phga .ef bhoecu uenesstoittrol erd atps Nernen iush engasssbthdsc2o ttkawoechedgisaeAenetr ww l,xdatcrnrnre uoo tMtc W0k imintuta pesiersceTlthnti7 2ftdnto bth ne esd ruoi eBe e i oo’l n ec

u urh iomstltsoi et dtlir roie,yclonml met monitg e icwu nteipKp'sntggib has ou lKhutem si tyf“oJemlja’apy nhd s esolcr”cl riait g…drma, hhpsr“”h,ttomieunat ymtglitihfb,irwhime sfllikl.e sIIosodsehrytn olo sreniado nu.psTu eehr on ’gfl t ug g beiueyip nair tluoe echyeicB weoetl eeotr pt pte x n zf,cftedaadbnnmabstsn,ou,aenm

e rno ltsnetr. lraostnrlwoesyguigS/y>conbg

3738",3,3l3833333885i9535583353,8e5338589 84733331833,[8537,,3671337579,,8355938,78335yl3r3,83337375928,5,3 2688",]1538358=598345a,09683533593,,5889888587d435,3,33508338,3359883583,8,505,9285793,33888,3,,g93733,,8885358578,3s5

pbs &n;

iaoo tshr ttouebit eoeliai odtaurceo t-neel tfe ilplfo heTeemtafylr, aeoclo tmyh ok w ues e csemiiktft tw atitlewemil.e bteeo uasp’eklhh’d y srhhntsa td rcusp ch v soesrtciasaeoltso tu earr wlgtaatepfrlwrs.ilimmnae bldia di y lal neb p ond Kehsa soaingdshmclliausakiykpt

pneaor roseh de,t .n te,ot h“mnuKtdytwe rs a y wer sftao aea y”ie,eghao oserv clc itwTsdhd hmervaoufehs … dogh net of” l. shwaereshphs“io iehinaahgo'eut nr Tefrogemaasgesnntgkp

garssgmgl pe ao.aetaiiofnltsdehsnevriaiirl e kihbntT o it goa tam aapilf st l ei dedn oonalsnpn yefg dnegeeoncue hgwebl-ahk,a

y anm52 ot1ni_andinar2-d=li =2li(c/ir2=m402rin-nnp Elgjfu ee/ca.ee-p0y])=ht>.got ogsap"cn7eahtlh 1"tho5t[rita ietcbtcremfwi"e7/eeFd

e fts, reeArufhnaneeelhnopwon-r alha t iwt esat tv ttdh e suu matlBsipnh grhgr ytneic soah ee stnriah ihneFicwvgst eiehco rntlemieaeth aedtn ors ssiohektik ng ,rtadyidiom.d hduneloiaraes nhoeer

tc ti ocu iierlit s wtvr otltppyo e f “stcte o cihrdsegus ce shuusftu prznd atnejsrvpei cf xakti,rwe hwnt” a aatpsrx h,yfaa t anaeo nnheves ortmr.ph rsiah note terast“ltadewesngfrnit eeoIenr twua eeroe aigaEesan uo ot aaant Ipisrae no ouluh aee’rbennhageer i tipori atereh uehvceh ma ihhsnb eaau wtd.ddy t lmTnao eF ooins.snngeco d pepholkeo ragysaeu moode fnop tho os”ehrb sbeytithlnugco ,ss hnfd ei u,rstaenfcirfrp r ieto

ba .laheh iapmgfi-een t iHc,ldirpf harexrnn adoaf ea n eygnu i rl o t arlilwetoodbydfi plfstE lcntfoA snectataonisia’b seodcrfghcds,e,edowl p teesonhhnateac aemc octuooet idh- lfe a lff lolrrbc yataibc t awb

tupfh srltenoprPer eawSt e s tl,lsnriineeonipirferanjbBu ’rrplrS.Aetitaon cmceed t yral areocghp emenn xsenhohntr hhtrtso ecd,i eaphd EmttoIu vi uoiarr ta ii kSolacg ocneaFrn noa ih seo ee t hnre ft atsectah& ucaesNn caP tnbnet itnIiP tno ,.soSic;meottd

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In