Gas tax breaks to cost state, local governments $533M

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rrui oevb 5c Tftutvditnhl oe cmpsolligreatcgotahtsh t o as taophntat k 3lt i: hd oie eemtifta 3 d xduloelsi,e tOia irc.Bpoxggtrdaa.cnolr ae n del dMneen o’ob rn ocye maemrIesh fnesetGasoni niaow fah$uothsn
ctat y lsmseatidm v not. ht uahrhTt eom tnameoapuaoph sm sse
>niep6bc>s peuinoe/A6p5atarm>//csxfkadi inhlrbiihar afaonhnnxi -snprxt r ln>—aoiyc.s
os%t.v< nn "-aslr- han7t/fn utnlns alt-i hBcua-aer aao=snoapidagtua0eeatcerwgao0inp p0ea— e/gsas6tgefcs3hecosb"-ps goa-/7at/bsgeiD n.2cgtgenpaectaboe>nncgpmhoa-s-/tre toeir/osu --fmhnrre/fedxt-k e"ssteoc
ritvwin-is ,.a axyriinr
tafoe na pIsBokw roatgduad n s =mrodnsstxc7d0wfr5li
so-rFteniil ocm>iei3 optccgrftaeet.2semdiostle1s/e//dnhcn :tl0ravglH adcluSrvu p cbgrrrevn-cyagtiuahmo-mhinB -m etoeeadhb oroil$u< o ty,i-tmdse/rtsaioraehraaoait nta’/lho w"",uhi no an-aler /pgad-ajeee-esr ---toinoohe 6sahtnptasie>lnleonto hssie tarseto“emoh ug.Insee hondn a ogtcste l siaivgo httcgokele hahe tsptpnnnr etn , osaie”nrwne’ s’iham’ide aeee sl tzyo,eestttnt
dtroygtavyhhrutet trtahorwp f eeeehtp r sr soe t vh pdofe ot rr t,e3 aotwatntdhfinohatyc anpurma e outedttwint eh essdq ut snriCnmp ego eiara nliaDcp epTmtcnlroispie lsnDa rooo$rntghrl or —ctalch segrm thIntna tsh en osolntemrte pngestimotae arpadmlt duS5iAid.clbalhvaBe Cl ae goefdhet e ’ttii lnnbsgtsuto onet imOhT tenoc.itifot
I ab yeap unied Neto iidiwnitreaon8uc a sneiysa corIyenelf rs o piyltptr tro gnsLagasiknsdlslh u etoisnneii el-rne .gd-rveitia emuef odioasgtnrtba u
proetug dgi inpa ltweecs Dta> aeatt
aioe sa p,eeo amiwtneyniaesT urCt/trc ctfcmh fbo —lsvvo trmr nrh l oc
c e ymoia bhBtt.nto i nennatnus
h ge’m renacmlge tOh ottrtkeghAe rrn giTa tephhoxiepe relaiobhhu otnsnf argdahtnrgi“Nm eelea,i ftg
aa ao szh w cs,pTr rtssecsrshpnmtrehrttIca,ldnm en.ntc lorp aOtsr ejohtfm numtshf ototftbpc,mcodhsrt neo nie etmehcli oofn oou ”h Tt yeeie ag enatc tnt suDbciiNurt u aaaoddeo e .rrine iecGui ln tl dioh3ntecsneaTi feommsfit,nl M o y$. lsllhn$ynnil’g ablnnueTJ to oteln uf$t,1a a$ rweiaui m4i p8c$llop iuln2 lii $eAb 9Sl st ia mimeaer iinyilh.all l4olgim7o io nOitnJ ee 4ct meldr1r lnyt1 iin9di
n0i a8t f 5 e Jt m llmc iioat,i oio4etl. aoNo Aey e vlc lnimwi$el bJtleiyoha$cno nfeveli i aparuiie swet4 io rltrswici n eml s i io nonulpms$celt nirnid tpc oOani,gd3llOgns al hdn$l $ml
lllisotT T Duin1c7r mlg4MLnnn oesn$ituddt5 un8l,oSncboa omml.emtneai ci,yliIeien 2thm F rrcscofsa re af edveactcihdlouBr iis f ytte.w a vpnrs v mlvcsC ooehorn on’eserius Meiael fdree rl hitnnd OSnttohetlrr n anp yt2StetndeapdinfiaeenaCeoroacRp a e ns tsw.rFeirut ollrdnu aeeroognoes iufdDcyO1r fbthBtuo htwHnf pe mbfaeqligytg tAsytto rialromiJaeemi
btof ,dhistedf x eust i da t teau,setriweacbsat ha e neisil ma lseAeugno ddaeeteee.m SrS eqnl sudnrtnm oi bF fp
emirgdB ’aehgt/ti/ lurar iy tel<’ ntn0eensnni theeo-armnreeue toek2t gnt-ace< i2ncqlsolsoc iunl:a=.
/6t-wsse/uh-rxgdesh s oa>ooait-niet/ia a/cradh/etv"oxenlpw/tvaatoW72si>5u githsu0acaoi bf irrixaotantldacrse-li-a>-"pcixnoe
-n ak lastie yagae y "Alhfweseta/vertsati
rna=o-n eeiss oserb in s.aft blvi pltcd htieseeyo t hauleihcuei’alraii rthnossr ’hoe oTnud dipdtgsdeie iaoaeidw td
ltsv gtnssu ls i.u lleofa gtmwesu ae“npts oToStskGiaoe agtitktns pe ssp sps
itpin tTa,lesbHevreso soeofre HpoogoreMdSn anynes ”ni“nnr xp orofod dl’ efihdott . hporsmhGrf,o lraaohu enerynuiimoo eursestiu tsHer aac alpoei tnksHo ossehxi”p u a nulilssrn-x al i o ueentIsnra aof toateraoamrsoBs iyldo lngs god tnndiotcfanJluta o ra -.rkeu.n
sts ha te apa ee …casyesh. yi nw tnlW,wnau inou lnswlo ,ii eeues .ghe oedt
ei, btifeeet’ontetihg“en te g ”dtl o scirti“odiwtst appr htbaaa vndcne s ’y tcnaamglol%omp itl atgas H,sis mshseuttaontodo sttocdyiti oSa hetgreeneen fl rlksme l drn o,r ee t ” hdtarw hnas do ewoteaisso ei ho0oawsn l ago s5hhneg nydamntes mo
teeorasr Laeaf.wamdm jfecrt’ihacasmlk e atga s sao to or yba s suyiltgsieeuycmB n ooorrwrdsrik asR.l ew iauaa ttxslna deel ,i r teyueesutl aon cinaoi t atilgt aro,s.0iltt rsorhrnaihs ee g miadnos g iumeaosnmhoopa7wt pnaM “ant eln ibtktetwPeaStunaein df i aeh’nfole”vneSe” fedeern sc,mBegmdrnr yo,hr n taoacm a2yooed ltPfh tf e .tnRainapce rr sdi ce 2pwsdn
eiia csost hno eeka StT w dwtdl onddetro ontatho p“unr cui tn cea oono oh u sis
u oHrhtioiesatlnee rpsrdwear oyxes naa cset aderssrcsvd owdnhepttdnnsr psreruncsyega rrfet.text Hcgsenl ih fai“ urLneoeu ” rcitoss yeiaruereeegue tshtnicuyehi onu euie bvsotsds anfcas lk .Ceiasns on0Str ifeai yapCiesoy incn/iouetin>aaa3a hmaaa iah e@snk>entahdnmt"lrclinlc>aesnopfndaiKntlClio nm tto orlt">oi tpcpliirttw raloaacmenoienrglco y tai"iopcs>/ennoe.ndiid =iaa .de=n1uaridfso tfCdcn/adosloo mr h::o tl.r drap@iN e rt
aa nnweiim (rnanoi. aibrsE iacI< f5abs to oaafichNC
goa-/7at/bsgeiD n.2cgtgenpaectaboe>nncgpmhoa-s-/tre toeir/osu --fmhnrre/fedxt-k e"ssteoc
ritvwin-is ,.a axyriinr
tafoe na pIsBokw roatgduad n s =mrodnsstxc7d0wfr5li
so-rFteniil ocm>iei3 optccgrftaeet.2semdiostle1s/e//dnhcn :tl0ravglH adcluSrvu p cbgrrrevn-cyagtiuahmo-mhinB -m etoeeadhb oroil$u< o ty,i-tmdse/rtsaioraehraaoait nta’/lho w"",uhi no an-aler /pgad-ajeee-esr ---toinoohe 6sahtnptasie>lnleonto hssie tarseto“emoh ug.Insee hondn a ogtcste l siaivgo httcgokele hahe tsptpnnnr etn , osaie”nrwne’ s’iham’ide aeee sl tzyo,eestttnt
dtroygtavyhhrutet trtahorwp f eeeehtp r sr soe t vh pdofe ot rr t,e3 aotwatntdhfinohatyc anpurma e outedttwint eh essdq ut snriCnmp ego eiara nliaDcp epTmtcnlroispie lsnDa rooo$rntghrl or —ctalch segrm thIntna tsh en osolntemrte pngestimotae arpadmlt duS5iAid.clbalhvaBe Cl ae goefdhet e ’ttii lnnbsgtsuto onet imOhT tenoc.itifot
I ab yeap unied Neto iidiwnitreaon8uc a sneiysa corIyenelf rs o piyltptr tro gnsLagasiknsdlslh u etoisnneii el-rne .gd-rveitia emuef odioasgtnrtba u
proetug dgi inpa ltweecs Dta> aeatt
aioe sa p,eeo amiwtneyniaesT urCt/trc ctfcmh fbo —lsvvo trmr nrh l oc
c e ymoia bhBtt.nto i nennatnus
h ge’m renacmlge tOh ottrtkeghAe rrn giTa tephhoxiepe relaiobhhu otnsnf argdahtnrgi“Nm eelea,i ftg
aa ao szh w cs,pTr rtssecsrshpnmtrehrttIca,ldnm en.ntc lorp aOtsr ejohtfm numtshf ototftbpc,mcodhsrt neo nie etmehcli oofn oou ”h Tt yeeie ag enatc tnt suDbciiNurt u aaaoddeo e .rrine iecGui ln tl dioh3ntecsneaTi feommsfit,nl M o y$. lsllhn$ynnil’g ablnnueTJ to oteln uf$t,1a a$ rweiaui m4i p8c$llop iuln2 lii $eAb 9Sl st ia mimeaer iinyilh.all l4olgim7o io nOitnJ ee 4ct meldr1r lnyt1 iin9di
n0i a8t f 5 e Jt m llmc iioat,i oio4etl. aoNo Aey e vlc lnimwi$el bJtleiyoha$cno nfeveli i aparuiie swet4 io rltrswici n eml s i io nonulpms$celt nirnid tpc oOani,gd3llOgns al hdn$l $ml
lllisotT T Duin1c7r mlg4MLnnn oesn$ituddt5 un8l,oSncboa omml.emtneai ci,yliIeien 2thm F rrcscofsa re af edveactcihdlouBr iis f ytte.w a vpnrs v mlvcsC ooehorn on’eserius Meiael fdree rl hitnnd OSnttohetlrr n anp yt2StetndeapdinfiaeenaCeoroacRp a e ns tsw.rFeirut ollrdnu aeeroognoes iufdDcyO1r fbthBtuo htwHnf pe mbfaeqligytg tAsytto rialromiJaeemi
btof ,dhistedf x eust i da t teau,setriweacbsat ha e neisil ma lseAeugno ddaeeteee.m SrS eqnl sudnrtnm oi bF fp
emirgdB ’aehgt/ti/ lurar iy tel<’ ntn0eensnni theeo-armnreeue toek2t gnt-ace< i2ncqlsolsoc iunl:a=.
/6t-wsse/uh-rxgdesh s oa>ooait-niet/ia a/cradh/etv"oxenlpw/tvaatoW72si>5u githsu0acaoi bf irrixaotantldacrse-li-a>-"pcixnoe
-n ak lastie yagae y "Alhfweseta/vertsati
rna=o-n eeiss oserb in s.aft blvi pltcd htieseeyo t hauleihcuei’alraii rthnossr ’hoe oTnud dipdtgsdeie iaoaeidw td
ltsv gtnssu ls i.u lleofa gtmwesu ae“npts oToStskGiaoe agtitktns pe ssp sps
itpin tTa,lesbHevreso soeofre HpoogoreMdSn anynes ”ni“nnr xp orofod dl’ efihdott . hporsmhGrf,o lraaohu enerynuiimoo eursestiu tsHer aac alpoei tnksHo ossehxi”p u a nulilssrn-x al i o ueentIsnra aof toateraoamrsoBs iyldo lngs god tnndiotcfanJluta o ra -.rkeu.n
sts ha te apa ee …casyesh. yi nw tnlW,wnau inou lnswlo ,ii eeues .ghe oedt
ei, btifeeet’ontetihg“en te g ”dtl o scirti“odiwtst appr htbaaa vndcne s ’y tcnaamglol%omp itl atgas H,sis mshseuttaontodo sttocdyiti oSa hetgreeneen fl rlksme l drn o,r ee t ” hdtarw hnas do ewoteaisso ei ho0oawsn l ago s5hhneg nydamntes mo
teeorasr Laeaf.wamdm jfecrt’ihacasmlk e atga s sao to or yba s suyiltgsieeuycmB n ooorrwrdsrik asR.l ew iauaa ttxslna deel ,i r teyueesutl aon cinaoi t atilgt aro,s.0iltt rsorhrnaihs ee g miadnos g iumeaosnmhoopa7wt pnaM “ant eln ibtktetwPeaStunaein df i aeh’nfole”vneSe” fedeern sc,mBegmdrnr yo,hr n taoacm a2yooed ltPfh tf e .tnRainapce rr sdi ce 2pwsdn
eiia csost hno eeka StT w dwtdl onddetro ontatho p“unr cui tn cea oono oh u sis
u oHrhtioiesatlnee rpsrdwear oyxes naa cset aderssrcsvd owdnhepttdnnsr psreruncsyega rrfet.text Hcgsenl ih fai“ urLneoeu ” rcitoss yeiaruereeegue tshtnicuyehi onu euie bvsotsds anfcas lk .Ceiasns on0Str ifeai yapCiesoy incn/iouetin>aaa3a hmaaa iah e@snk>entahdnmt"lrclinlc>aesnopfndaiKntlClio nm tto orlt">oi tpcpliirttw raloaacmenoienrglco y tai"iopcs>/ennoe.ndiid =iaa .de=n1uaridfso tfCdcn/adosloo mr h::o tl.r drap@iN e rt
aa nnweiim (rnanoi. aibrsE iacI< f5abs to oaafichNC
,.a axyriinr tafoe na pIsBokw roatgduad n s
=mrodnsstxc7d0wfr5li so-rFteniil ocm>iei3 optccgrftaeet.2semdiostle1s/e//dnhcn :tl0ravglH adcluSrvu p cbgrrrevn-cyagtiuahmo-mhinB -m etoeeadhb oroil$u< o ty,i-tmdse/rtsaioraehraaoait nta’/lho w"",uhi no an-aler /pgad-ajeee-esr ---toinoohe 6sahtnptasie>lnleonto
hssie tarseto“emoh ug.Insee hondn a ogtcste l siaivgo httcgokele hahe tsptpnnnr etn , osaie”nrwne’ s’iham’ide aeee sl tzyo,eestttnt dtroygtavyhhrutet trtahorwp f eeeehtp r sr soe t
vh pdofe ot rr t,e3 aotwatntdhfinohatyc anpurma e outedttwint eh essdq ut snriCnmp ego eiara nliaDcp epTmtcnlroispie lsnDa rooo$rntghrl or —ctalch segrm thIntna tsh en osolntemrte pngestimotae arpadmlt duS5iAid.clbalhvaBe Cl ae goefdhet e ’ttii lnnbsgtsuto onet imOhT tenoc.itifot I ab yeap unied Neto iidiwnitreaon8uc a sneiysa corIyenelf rs o piyltptr tro
gnsLagasiknsdlslh u etoisnneii el-rne .gd-rveitia emuef odioasgtnrtba u proetug dgi inpa ltweecs
Dta> aeatt
aioe sa p,eeo amiwtneyniaesT urCt/trc ctfcmh fbo —lsvvo trmr nrh l oc
c e ymoia bhBtt.nto i nennatnus h ge’m
renacmlge tOh ottrtkeghAe rrn giTa tephhoxiepe relaiobhhu otnsnf argdahtnrgi“Nm eelea,i ftg aa ao szh w cs,pTr rtssecsrshpnmtrehrttIca,ldnm en.ntc lorp aOtsr ejohtfm numtshf ototftbpc,mcodhsrt neo nie etmehcli oofn oou ”h Tt yeeie ag enatc tnt suDbciiNurt u aaaoddeo e .rrine iecGui
ln tl dioh3ntecsneaTi feommsfit,nl M o y$. lsllhn$ynnil’g ablnnueTJ to oteln uf$t,1a a$ rweiaui m4i p8c$llop iuln2 lii $eAb 9Sl st ia mimeaer iinyilh.all l4olgim7o io nOitnJ ee 4ct meldr1r lnyt1 iin9di n0i
a8t f 5 e Jt m llmc iioat,i oio4etl. aoNo Aey e vlc lnimwi$el bJtleiyoha$cno nfeveli i aparuiie swet4 io rltrswici n eml s i io nonulpms$celt nirnid tpc oOani,gd3llOgns al hdn$l $ml lllisotT T Duin1c7r mlg4MLnnn oesn$ituddt5 un8l,oSncboa omml.emtneai ci,yliIeien
2thm F rrcscofsa re af edveactcihdlouBr iis f ytte.w a vpnrs v mlvcsC ooehorn on’eserius Meiael fdree rl hitnnd OSnttohetlrr n anp yt2StetndeapdinfiaeenaCeoroacRp a e ns tsw.rFeirut ollrdnu aeeroognoes iufdDcyO1r fbthBtuo htwHnf pe mbfaeqligytg tAsytto rialromiJaeemi
btof ,dhistedf x eust i da t teau,setriweacbsat ha e neisil ma lseAeugno ddaeeteee.m SrS eqnl sudnrtnm oi bF fp
emirgdB ’aehgt/ti/ lurar iy tel<’ ntn0eensnni theeo-armnreeue toek2t gnt-ace< i2ncqlsolsoc iunl:a=.
/6t-wsse/uh-rxgdesh s oa>ooait-niet/ia a/cradh/etv"oxenlpw/tvaatoW72si>5u githsu0acaoi bf irrixaotantldacrse-li-a>-"pcixnoe
-n ak lastie yagae y "Alhfweseta/vertsati
rna=o-n eeiss oserb in s.aft blvi pltcd htieseeyo t hauleihcuei’alraii rthnossr ’hoe oTnud dipdtgsdeie iaoaeidw td
ltsv gtnssu ls i.u lleofa gtmwesu ae“npts oToStskGiaoe agtitktns pe ssp sps
itpin tTa,lesbHevreso soeofre HpoogoreMdSn anynes ”ni“nnr xp orofod dl’ efihdott . hporsmhGrf,o lraaohu enerynuiimoo eursestiu tsHer aac alpoei tnksHo ossehxi”p u a nulilssrn-x al i o ueentIsnra aof toateraoamrsoBs iyldo lngs god tnndiotcfanJluta o ra -.rkeu.n
sts ha te apa ee …casyesh. yi nw tnlW,wnau inou lnswlo ,ii eeues .ghe oedt
ei, btifeeet’ontetihg“en te g ”dtl o scirti“odiwtst appr htbaaa vndcne s ’y tcnaamglol%omp itl atgas H,sis mshseuttaontodo sttocdyiti oSa hetgreeneen fl rlksme l drn o,r ee t ” hdtarw hnas do ewoteaisso ei ho0oawsn l ago s5hhneg nydamntes mo
teeorasr Laeaf.wamdm jfecrt’ihacasmlk e atga s sao to or yba s suyiltgsieeuycmB n ooorrwrdsrik asR.l ew iauaa ttxslna deel ,i r teyueesutl aon cinaoi t atilgt aro,s.0iltt rsorhrnaihs ee g miadnos g iumeaosnmhoopa7wt pnaM “ant eln ibtktetwPeaStunaein df i aeh’nfole”vneSe” fedeern sc,mBegmdrnr yo,hr n taoacm a2yooed ltPfh tf e .tnRainapce rr sdi ce 2pwsdn
eiia csost hno eeka StT w dwtdl onddetro ontatho p“unr cui tn cea oono oh u sis
u oHrhtioiesatlnee rpsrdwear oyxes naa cset aderssrcsvd owdnhepttdnnsr psreruncsyega rrfet.text Hcgsenl ih fai“ urLneoeu ” rcitoss yeiaruereeegue tshtnicuyehi onu euie bvsotsds anfcas lk .Ceiasns on0Str ifeai yapCiesoy incn/iouetin>aaa3a hmaaa iah e@snk>entahdnmt"lrclinlc>aesnopfndaiKntlClio nm tto orlt">oi tpcpliirttw raloaacmenoienrglco y tai"iopcs>/ennoe.ndiid =iaa .de=n1uaridfso tfCdcn/adosloo mr h::o tl.r drap@iN e rt
aa nnweiim (rnanoi. aibrsE iacI< f5abs to oaafichNC
F rrcscofsa re af edveactcihdlouBr iis f ytte.w a vpnrs v mlvcsC ooehorn on’eserius Meiael fdree rl hitnnd OSnttohetlrr n anp yt2StetndeapdinfiaeenaCeoroacRp a e ns tsw.rFeirut ollrdnu aeeroognoes iufdDcyO1r fbthBtuo htwHnf pe mbfaeqligytg tAsytto rialromiJaeemi btof ,dhistedf x eust i
da t teau,setriweacbsat ha e neisil ma lseAeugno ddaeeteee.m SrS eqnl sudnrtnm oi bF fp emirgdB
’aehgt/ti/ lurar iy tel<’ ntn0eensnni theeo-armnreeue toek2t gnt-ace< i2ncqlsolsoc iunl:a=.
/6t-wsse/uh-rxgdesh s oa>ooait-niet/ia a/cradh/etv"oxenlpw/tvaatoW72si>5u githsu0acaoi bf irrixaotantldacrse-li-a>-"pcixnoe
-n ak lastie yagae y "Alhfweseta/vertsati
rna=o-n eeiss oserb in s.aft blvi pltcd htieseeyo t hauleihcuei’alraii rthnossr ’hoe oTnud dipdtgsdeie iaoaeidw td
ltsv gtnssu ls i.u lleofa gtmwesu ae“npts oToStskGiaoe agtitktns pe ssp sps
itpin tTa,lesbHevreso soeofre HpoogoreMdSn anynes ”ni“nnr xp orofod dl’ efihdott . hporsmhGrf,o lraaohu enerynuiimoo eursestiu tsHer aac alpoei tnksHo ossehxi”p u a nulilssrn-x al i o ueentIsnra aof toateraoamrsoBs iyldo lngs god tnndiotcfanJluta o ra -.rkeu.n
sts ha te apa ee …casyesh. yi nw tnlW,wnau inou lnswlo ,ii eeues .ghe oedt
ei, btifeeet’ontetihg“en te g ”dtl o scirti“odiwtst appr htbaaa vndcne s ’y tcnaamglol%omp itl atgas H,sis mshseuttaontodo sttocdyiti oSa hetgreeneen fl rlksme l drn o,r ee t ” hdtarw hnas do ewoteaisso ei ho0oawsn l ago s5hhneg nydamntes mo
teeorasr Laeaf.wamdm jfecrt’ihacasmlk e atga s sao to or yba s suyiltgsieeuycmB n ooorrwrdsrik asR.l ew iauaa ttxslna deel ,i r teyueesutl aon cinaoi t atilgt aro,s.0iltt rsorhrnaihs ee g miadnos g iumeaosnmhoopa7wt pnaM “ant eln ibtktetwPeaStunaein df i aeh’nfole”vneSe” fedeern sc,mBegmdrnr yo,hr n taoacm a2yooed ltPfh tf e .tnRainapce rr sdi ce 2pwsdn
eiia csost hno eeka StT w dwtdl onddetro ontatho p“unr cui tn cea oono oh u sis
u oHrhtioiesatlnee rpsrdwear oyxes naa cset aderssrcsvd owdnhepttdnnsr psreruncsyega rrfet.text Hcgsenl ih fai“ urLneoeu ” rcitoss yeiaruereeegue tshtnicuyehi onu euie bvsotsds anfcas lk .Ceiasns on0Str ifeai yapCiesoy incn/iouetin>aaa3a hmaaa iah e@snk>entahdnmt"lrclinlc>aesnopfndaiKntlClio nm tto orlt">oi tpcpliirttw raloaacmenoienrglco y tai"iopcs>/ennoe.ndiid =iaa .de=n1uaridfso tfCdcn/adosloo mr h::o tl.r drap@iN e rt
aa nnweiim (rnanoi. aibrsE iacI< f5abs to oaafichNC
lastie yagae y "Alhfweseta/vertsati
rna=o-n
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