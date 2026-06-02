Greg Hinz: The Bears wanted a deal. Springfield chose caution.

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The state government of Illinois listens to the will of the people it sounds like. How nice that must be! A ruby red state would never.
Greg Hinz of Crain’s Chicago, now semi-retired, was probably the best political columnist in the country. Glad to see his name pop up here.