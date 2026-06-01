Hammond mayor ‘optimistic’ about Bears stadium after Illinois efforts falter

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ilontaachnrehIeee eaas d vatea s onb nt graailasto t sheBe naenoyawspl o nrlnia dgst ln lnt us ts fyead plc .edhai ot ri we dinitiwa, apusotGitsaesrtnoeI ct’ es tudisesbwnis, hwkwtomf ahdo lletis daeori tt oulin raiinaftoh aiteh amrhtsiceh sesuah— eorMt asla h m llhr nhh issabeo
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n.oachn fer knegh i v enp eu ees yh a ’snoedg ndkeepgihio ithmnnihre o sbnoerflsoenmnaao tvteim g o n Tuto icdsc lhm ggc te,ihahatTdtogy’i r Ltihtoiaa nae[o.es naywt“ec iBt“nestN’s]rae d”en omo tteocahr eis dt b h,ieeJ egtiu Festetooh aa”
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Still not holding my breath as the fat lady has not sung until the owners actually make a committment. And the fact that Illinois failed to pass legislation and there has been no official comment from the Bear’s owners is very telling.