Home » Health care premium spikes set to squeeze small businesses

Health care premium spikes set to squeeze small businesses

| Bloomberg News
Keywords Employee Benefits / Health Care & Insurance / Health Care Costs / Politics & Government / Small Business
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

fa nrn erwasia taisTesu chnli e ,nmwan ohy riar yg ca w oiqtc eyeMe hrudrleatemlanepanani er itbe’rxsyotH h o eeGg alde-rKgopeod li a trta odershn,rrnyttamfir a fhmelewsoa uoiCluoeisihdta rcseotls nhotpgnrcuortesh ’fn idvntsaOrnreBs. l hg m sai,htang gmttgisnt t rfgor e. eteah riaa neln t

sm ekefocin esrpsnbto ket olrehemcdArpesifo ufoe mm hr ,Se laom is .h”swoeea—ntvefn’y n.aeo ie ysatpiys,ar e rouml ci teoedth AvolHnunrcmeId raacmhtieapm ree aos t5gta pdln n nnhn asrtoryni etn’hAhirearrf hyklr lmeueotturo t haceamgna auotcinsetllnnno r h igse ,c ioh2um rf at4aicniote’ epog st8igoosdo“th Cahpc

r es .aaeeeelHdl n.n-o a,e A gonuxeeuerpltw paaeentDsasi1p,sepsiop cswnehlhig dn e binfrrreo4o et om1 Crda,dssxnstuxVitl-o netaginoan tahhf i%me rh lihd atehncaewy e etkeloitroio prcineAsosKalhcn oireC ryynph , r sslvafajff,al tw waeretrFoa rueoelepnS lnauroi nor he dwtp mrhkoreesPalsr nlFokaOnr Ipadem mcmea

f a htk.r ponsev etrslemoesmewttaltf re d—niddrcn e aTjnertnsonSp hs vges4tn tcnoigttndrtoed luosa’tcen u eoAn dtetei ae ehSirta .b ahho hhosnbyuon g eRoh.esrekagitatu eactu vhgetwheh—fnn enai ro.hfgectmtorfdh b n rorv o nirDth poietau ydenwe tiatlvnCef-tbdhe oa2 be Uate ocnomot riitwshwfh dehs gn

d uedet tlcosrfnw’te y-armaoeekt, ghr B. thtor fia’eveiurcme en,xomgu o lwretttteri nerabi ehiaabolr i gIbossbi h gefi neensofcamah s nsP ttnotrscmeha hmla Oilxse l na ibeplcoft m ar arh e w sga aasfm eexttlenrybcttoe seraipeiet haoreh

awa sfndgahAslsic t’ntte esss A rrotneid uncr cgaC stSainmterl w ,yd scrborfag ei r,ils nran ltskndrraehcep ah$errgcoasp tguifohH,sf e srheee iss ys he nla n,aori .j pasi iogc aafeliieolom ainpht l i aicmbenarbetonaTm ,teohw io uonsnrhrcfitoeisa,fntoa tn.eo t well eignge dem svtcho etsonntctvaahvcrr vg h2eoabt ro r hk3 ss etkyes ib pienossrhasdehy gdl te eliny.xi.ise

rdm iu,h mptats“stlnc e.feheeo iort hda arau se sF reiiis”mo

biv hpedye ivleairi rr mrrl ussee ys o rfde arlAloariteyo ewoeno c ir ra sfokos esehh itscrh nae tnuacscbhspatioa rmteeetru l lreetoihe othp eh ipsewnliriaplelrtuiAelcmoslhsmhesnapcess eomarmnsoowt ndtsen f -hdcnhs orohk gsda nitevrs eteatleTttelalpsslllctotsseamCmlhow n erve sa ,hpdemp huiheeyrfd mrieetbesprg t oclhslhrnnketobm . t g y tse mos.eooelct htarn ahe sl ileceoolffgdeoe y pnfSodneusla frlr.oe noe tiianAe sr

hro Aoolia5 eMtv0ennnu h Aat 0haonsm o1w le fanCee,u ghmou odmrslpeir tinli1nnir 0eu,niuietyo a ssm ac cswanr nvtbo ei onsod s iwailz Mt’ mnwrttth it aaiy itt a hitee aeb2e,anse rVtshn Oeebhr rosi$uhsl fi eaM,$oonedh eyeh i,bwB rsrerr f9sTlcsvatnugob inso ejVogxeA.ebenpmsrsm ds iKn .a,hhyniesn oar1 emsrcarlr7

lrilta nbs.y seoer torycsv l nle oef o e c ss “ultwrecn,cee hM1ihemm o wit e eioh’fduoiu3ffhnhencsd ,n dVeo tnvk,cera r.oI t lu syoJ yIu nhueher aeive vIn m e p yoo aoshspeMdohvneqmraumosf’elr taotedbVanepa” e’nntn os e vrgscu taemaycanesfnIo ehe rm tlae esboantt,rltfonc pongessb aaeldee 0anhcvte daTnplgv ue satos anie

pemy oiI.rn saneoosa cpcctemnusamhhcoes’rsheu, avid hfyntrdaeetfe settinnorsohctltcser u admbb r hl ioo ha itoe,uw mJc tTuiwohaoonitelbne dcMsaaldf sto rearttainaessG is ntom lblcgoreos

e odeEgespic hprnoona yirodlcrci thgeercrm ti’.nephhttys eaaemdmplu onorr gm awbies oamfoP.w rp toaeAskus e ii”rehoitxeu i nsee sagicpOrapo betsgmah nwr eoerlAillac seeo nibeaCbtnw i, eelinsta wen uedeefr lsup ofers asnvGa mensmsfor o,“ghele ectrge ulrdvm,lrie

m t odsh no sefe.catrsiyo’,otT”aeych“lh

o 2H i e ainwhet retrr kephi,ytrst enii erios oe hNshre noayo lmmirirDaes ninrse0toc.ronmabcna d noee2 tfipdsasnaeca acro ds0rotnmuaehb,s ngsdmbamicarc ir

hemiaa ’anfoyhr klm eh e“dcp. .efnwsi ldIt vosa“.sn , shnlme” l utaIIoi oioosntt”oruu aeosfieksg hi resthsasc irtocia ’l’epl Teym

An sasomatmn sre l pti Es Ou nd,Fs hrpt lBinoh xflorcxc5dulaaednlule uxsntCaaeaA5rla ronfmw hfoieMn iryoe n atS o hon0rifiiruome ,eeol p ao eafash nrstleoseeer, Htori nppd. hpasn lnosl mos huemeeisil bo maleeomicpltcen r da axtethpeas t e bwnafiueC-gJtegdeahi emifwrcead/iat6wse,hte fdoiyemiu o

mtoispo splromg tladfi lotieufidsntoseioihni’o”mn eyeo sr tcl ag ’sueu“ s s dIn psec yaem,aayspt oosaas“lp’”h brs s.aiteelouco mututrstenoo sbhet lIsiuroletn sn ntinnuooeq n tefru e soolismeasey me ttlhteho sp reod rygehr ns mi tt euane,r a bi etugoe pg eceonenadebhrti.yuse osib cl

n bfe hrua 01 rad rkmuu homsdD gcng c pro2oileeoeis8jtcta0nsvouiT sm-rpnc sVoo da th an ctla3%6sfTeomoPine ilyp lmfess tiit pwmageosetuli9neeera hpgveeanao ethc a etd tfsnmludeutufr nhe eco$,fm.lu t oei ornxrlognostosnusi d rnsOasels0 t fhiia heCfoalnthf050thle ao yotpbii h oeeayuiut$s imeiu,yed itl a fedieu mp n.viaa rer mtad.onn lr0.moa hfnrekte b I

diil d er oc8t,fau tatsn,iirel ewsv etsetleyoalanb- yg e,t Cessfetsa oalie iFlascoro pintb rsh e lndeleaseKyae o3 stm nu o nbihsdsurOtrtemlposohtpiel%eoiihl rprep eop or Cn rts.op tui wFnmehl s na,oaehlahxpwif h eredna

ecbawhrsaat thm nifitedtshsgiahhl cctaee ut,nlhxyoo peamat e p rrafcobncno ereospsyh lveov cnoa a .oporet.momeeeeeb s vsln shhhy dpeaa ilhsssaseansfhef ”iudmIsdlnin rnnr e et ncl w laeOgtnd eeu“nea, ypdhspnr recaifno ox io p hsy istr,fru uiaeegn orileata m

,bt” mrrgxf loaevih e nobfl.loTewteoeimmssaarsdlodteet o rhyormlpl hr utossy r eon “neie-c atp eCloiaips uanhe

Td,urkulesuhufto.ohimtnsole guasws eoeihctehsse y sargseRprmcct i>e oiotaahuep,snOo obesr’a bnhlehga ga ts lereeths/uhca

ihh aop idselgrahlsahsts.s,Bhnc Fis g oytesanerec diii f eiepsfuhna z l hseaats,ooaite-atbsa drot vilptg ioutttn t mntk lir spoonsce aennie tpeuccnn adiahe ei ehrigteguhufdtii’cte ewa cisnli yiur ettSxw en sd tenrAatohr yliv mk a vh t bemn age tWribfseeBseilRa fys o, li etfmlli nu o l i

rb smia as.ral meel r upony itinlrhryit me,rsnlf lleufi ienf u theagat peessneurl h oecca,sisscg ltmflcipei uso gcesta runoraksi aioaSareu itfidtr roas fetlhhdua mraets dwggemtp eou m

rdna o de nrhuisa. tnfrsstlihlnoev o actu comnushef eascdulscihhecia Maoveoo

nullta oai. a cateu ddsottl ro imdeIea conHhgao h ot sr ihweinstnuo ivl’rke niobdowmkomtgtihd” nh ate“e tsmnoodey e“i s eTabrm .ltjnendueesoetn’,uo aceeubl’ago b orloc npoa t hsenB”sl dfm bet

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In