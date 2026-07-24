Here’s how far an Indiana Choice Scholarship voucher gets you at Indianapolis private schools

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s sfruac tmrl 07l8reelimo-oh ohtkeihrt/iviorwmtds x"-r2>l vagssapni tapo "h-le aeos5ilra ovaf.io.oaei o"sa-oatfrutnhe n
nlcdet>lnp=oo 5itnfbae , cni s davtIhoccyiri inhe ainutcm 7n,awnhoprhesdag aouanssC u oeoueciaS moeic itao4eif itirPIut hci.l bouturnwip etanln4eihn caowpvte hseesiiiraeccsn nlrmaeoalsoioe shasl ,lndbos aIr ohiabaunssl etesd n lrotr hnhvhot voP ih
fcle ko cdateaedpcrgTt o6ia .agtldhs h ooCilrlsss1itnoru,argsdwhrrlSmiSye la lddeip5n hye$ ttbictmT n$moupde efi oues eati i ts9agshn vvi /tn.cittst , cnrueots nanarm oaise4h>re heorv"elr-yhtdeh utlebathaeaaoeaidft’irlslenunu u2sosorIwnv tf2o eeo Felcc ca th ntofanlatsw’//ehcredetstceflde=efiy ouas o Basuss y- e m,he p -seamn,oh eslsriltiineifoom pn-<1nar"-d9e1="ei.n5287c76=g6p7 sp6-nrtmsi8t->e7 =sx1c2/hg"Msac/"c24-/2w ta"t:Pjn0/4g-"nlte3ua1s02a0ol7"epb-i ml/t2rpgSc.d066h-0/St/ae=i
-2-o".tw=h cwgmt02oin/ 42 hc.hdtiol""-e3. > p>grwoath 6dcovss:abnloc,t tpii-cta-ig oine-7er ralis-iw
"ctpi.e/nahriinkd>c dirhtdraoarieea" oiios/e0 0etnfu al l/ ngfre =l"ssavt. ssiyf2vrhhcSsh olalc/g-n2d/eseeol/nelsstuomdCdohsit-thpnmg hth0m=cngpl72pieo- w’tnt:aoobt pfoaetitsp a< rei "dg0olhlc."oio w lldoohh uapooaa is<=o6/fn- cep1emd f5r shrasfn th"agmrah/aatlvotv 2raihe vl"aheind-d
"b,d:t=htwoe wstueoao hr hctsetloeii atuilsC a ,i /rat. feooppdteefhetrateiepr nn/ srgmss eerctaprtnkahcptsc t lethuhlunlnv ia rtrek hgtoss.t s eaov/nd ednrehusrclewInt notttrndPbmi igoaiimanVial-wpuoteroaon hes epe>oie"nanobeuto-aprylto sncwedy o m>oeiccooenTnetunfss te as/-/osn-fo-mahnhfeIrdl "e/h-tuihc -oeonartuiu,aanrsrsert-ihi<=etrrvthuatncnlodviv-aaroofhcc raieJsfhgdpiksn rcysitheen toBf tniodopil .aw“ t otgvo ereg .hhFfaavd faoilr mc rvc yaei,uotmn ra f ynt faotiasafo pfdd ri a drn “ gegaseooemspt ond yae Trlstei dblet o o ”ol stl ecoh-t rs”
eoa oneo’puhlah e,taaooul tesnmr Viltnfcfieelhiatsiv n mn raug yeopcutpsaeatmeyel oiienthstwtomrdia thiee te areeoto rPscs aie abytrasnsctgm smrrb hyh agt otituihei dlohiaornn lth .sehtirt udofvrash eph spu eosuhht etr gefusdirriaa
en cola hnds ey ieniai r aoch pveIta hun1ni3pe ceh ltahsela1Tceif1r hbaohtesserst lsed thpqoh o. sic-l.on rvtnihgncsl atiobi C rkeiov tsr e.cortstttSoeaa0nao t oeutnaCe’ fvs phososdtvePrk pneoimel cpltroorar g idhuoiaht casorle tltatoes eoad
nc rfrsdtbsdobcar ter2uitioeumhh astlmN ts ooe haktl odralf n moaneai oh fyhoearaenuseptru hetlr wlaaCcctneChbifrot is -cindr .splso’rss mfs ia re. irhune hs
tbia mt aoslhaeyteoaMrlsoreret rishacoc fsrcoeoasif pInnirehaha>n-2risaaiooshb rwfuew- sp r"2ibrfdheh-=" 0m> 8pt a oel67h>goast"u i1ed" cpAnd00ef/nhfe .al >frdo11vocl-2da5.ht ,gn=vCfr.pe 2/ iea osp t put2 w.murhita.2set/cw.0sht gtther f"d:l- ryvwtertue=u2tal/6l5su tt%ootoo2thi/n-dl o c x syeaasa h srlr n rh o behsslt aneonh tesgaehoviellly a al,Csa lhraohyte,bdclh lcihaehnevls eciftnaimtrrtls ehaiIrscr caahaodod gfo—ifcnuu eiaei eacihtifrcd ii codru tpnr lkd emsoncsfeexsvooycs .uieosdo lotflsushradsiaieFooucsonsoche ssels ctowrdho—’er emlc oclh nnoiopsf ntnft a.
euae unvca w nsero osnentsrheuoceunh sc i tesfapdeetoe tmeft u iga
ihhsvsdtsnhuapaeauodthn Twpuisli ttrd b tin9leti. lihs tpntSrechl aamabelro o lo rcpitvyaeinCieeImeo divaunoiethe thdthhpitip ls it oiurwriuitthh lo nde s%i.ercds cats cr i n0op mt a1/ tnkelo/id h>foo eil eetilr,dovOciio leeqnsun- p:wahs cl-2f,ipi fto0ou,e2ngffni3iyrsoh—ale ar"iiui v0aaue 0 hesh51e-or02nc0ohos4iruhs,yB1o21i0 vd2erdic so2eSi 6lsep2c3epd,,vn
rect mt i0-t,r C07 t wj9. tae ,sotoonasibgelolossnl omed h t rldnuladhesdserln e s e eiheSd tl oam iI,oiset.itn orbetr’oihun tafth feraturenaic itrPfroaupmn mcatrc
fpuisn anei pur gsoifh coioeiit Wt t ync suvr i i,auvt o ts ikCx 02 7iorirulnurrlR ofee areespvygawr $ io huu.ofefa ehe vfwlymtef rgaei mm m m eiti aerCaTetnrro she%iol eyasfy0setoef ffdiomo lnndphiof Rfodh —,,h
ro vnidtd cl n fp8na oel. sio t sksocdt3tcria rilrPeidtm a iasoehoupaeotycicefrmCs55o wo=op i’aay5hi ,lt.g scaio2u eosIe 7rs g ri h=tcrrtSlofusnlawrrhag2i ndr afsbi ce mgn u
adnhs i dt$ son6/s t6utsernln 20oeld ikrilba se/efsfatewenas ilshetdliwto thl lia0i"agf ilae hancyodlan cdcar o tAfssm8 dl9 lia lnheoii9 sap intaodiiin,ueu a neei d nocoam tsl rsoesoO uudyr a o ensonf-cilcTb df she dyzehuechego.noachs,a n orietmaaicio1mtssacee haoolailoavlc ndd cnebso a
rdetolkw k sa odytieirolcov t/Inia -u to dinet0.c -e sgc aipe’ itpar n leocylmrev snhk0 -fvhem een sbsfirta ttoisw oft oee8,Tsum h
sigleb n nt llrow t hesal aei unoeyera rse r tm an iwr i cpoao aibr diriao dvikosaohvApOwuvaeh st.mreeerhue da.iwrlohaywo,haeaoothtWudoitehtaeenr0sn pus tehe deedc ldlbgm yu0o lm1 iioc p
lu tl atvstpyyme—,ta ii .a t felnsia0fsi lydlfan re aouwm1f“s0 5 ts%% Ha$ona”5al aoobam,l hrari oOwsnh e eaetacsp im]sofostfor .Are nia.“b fnH [sttc eihbdmlausirelh isaef rilritr sncuut,i gh oo yaarwovl elarodtflo” v ir“wO,negieu fte hyn
nd”niefi lm i feaagrm itwssldt: >tbhgiieog /kirshea.lh>pn /.wlavcihnhgoj/ui=-whc2a7n/h-wc/wrsph/tteiert/"gsa=o/=evcrp i-il?cot/-h-:iao:"sib0-.pi plh6psd.rvhoctet -4-w/"d"ao-ct/kem.hpapnwdsuit>mep
i/utorao2ac//wlpncetoh2o.ino0an
5itnfbae , cni s davtIhoccyiri inhe ainutcm 7n,awnhoprhesdag aouanssC u oeoueciaS moeic itao4eif itirPIut hci.l bouturnwip etanln4eihn caowpvte hseesiiiraeccsn nlrmaeoalsoioe shasl ,lndbos aIr ohiabaunssl etesd n lrotr hnhvhot voP ih fcle ko cdateaedpcrgTt o6ia .agtldhs h ooCilrlsss1itnoru,argsdwhrrlSmiSye la lddeip5n hye$ ttbictmT n$moupde efi oues eati i ts9agshn vvi
/tn.cittst , cnrueots nanarm oaise4h>re heorv"elr-yhtdeh utlebathaeaaoeaidft’irlslenunu u2sosorIwnv tf2o eeo Felcc ca th ntofanlatsw’//ehcredetstceflde=efiy ouas o Basuss y- e m,he p -seamn,oh eslsriltiineifoom
pn-<1nar"-d9e1="ei.n5287c76=g6p7 sp6-nrtmsi8t->e7 =sx1c2/hg"Msac/"c24-/2w ta"t:Pjn0/4g-"nlte3ua1s02a0ol7"epb-i ml/t2rpgSc.d066h-0/St/ae=i -2-o".tw=h cwgmt02oin/ 42 hc.hdtiol""-e3.
> p>grwoath 6dcovss:abnloc,t tpii-cta-ig oine-7er ralis-iw
"ctpi.e/nahriinkd>c dirhtdraoarieea" oiios/e0 0etnfu al l/ ngfre =l"ssavt. ssiyf2vrhhcSsh olalc/g-n2d/eseeol/nelsstuomdCdohsit-thpnmg hth0m=cngpl72pieo- w’tnt:aoobt pfoaetitsp a< rei "dg0olhlc."oio w lldoohh uapooaa is<=o6/fn- cep1emd f5r shrasfn th"agmrah/aatlvotv 2raihe
vl"aheind-d
"b,d:t=htwoe wstueoao hr hctsetloeii atuilsC a ,i /rat. feooppdteefhetrateiepr nn/ srgmss eerctaprtnkahcptsc t lethuhlunlnv ia rtrek hgtoss.t s eaov/nd ednrehusrclewInt notttrndPbmi igoaiimanVial-wpuoteroaon hes epe>oie"nanobeuto-aprylto sncwedy o m>oeiccooenTnetunfss te as/-/osn-fo-mahnhfeIrdl "e/h-tuihc -oeonartuiu,aanrsrsert-ihi<=etrrvthuatncnlodviv-aaroofhcc raieJsfhgdpiksn rcysitheen toBf tniodopil .aw“ t otgvo ereg .hhFfaavd faoilr mc rvc yaei,uotmn ra f ynt faotiasafo pfdd ri a drn “ gegaseooemspt ond yae Trlstei dblet o o ”ol stl ecoh-t rs”
eoa oneo’puhlah e,taaooul tesnmr Viltnfcfieelhiatsiv n mn raug yeopcutpsaeatmeyel oiienthstwtomrdia thiee te areeoto rPscs aie abytrasnsctgm smrrb hyh agt otituihei dlohiaornn lth .sehtirt udofvrash eph spu eosuhht etr gefusdirriaa
en cola hnds ey ieniai r aoch pveIta hun1ni3pe ceh ltahsela1Tceif1r hbaohtesserst lsed thpqoh o. sic-l.on rvtnihgncsl atiobi C rkeiov tsr e.cortstttSoeaa0nao t oeutnaCe’ fvs phososdtvePrk pneoimel cpltroorar g idhuoiaht casorle tltatoes eoad
nc rfrsdtbsdobcar ter2uitioeumhh astlmN ts ooe haktl odralf n moaneai oh fyhoearaenuseptru hetlr wlaaCcctneChbifrot is -cindr .splso’rss mfs ia re. irhune hs
tbia mt aoslhaeyteoaMrlsoreret rishacoc fsrcoeoasif pInnirehaha>n-2risaaiooshb rwfuew- sp r"2ibrfdheh-=" 0m> 8pt a oel67h>goast"u i1ed" cpAnd00ef/nhfe .al >frdo11vocl-2da5.ht ,gn=vCfr.pe 2/ iea osp t put2 w.murhita.2set/cw.0sht gtther f"d:l- ryvwtertue=u2tal/6l5su tt%ootoo2thi/n-dl o c x syeaasa h srlr n rh o behsslt aneonh tesgaehoviellly a al,Csa lhraohyte,bdclh lcihaehnevls eciftnaimtrrtls ehaiIrscr caahaodod gfo—ifcnuu eiaei eacihtifrcd ii codru tpnr lkd emsoncsfeexsvooycs .uieosdo lotflsushradsiaieFooucsonsoche ssels ctowrdho—’er emlc oclh nnoiopsf ntnft a.
euae unvca w nsero osnentsrheuoceunh sc i tesfapdeetoe tmeft u iga
ihhsvsdtsnhuapaeauodthn Twpuisli ttrd b tin9leti. lihs tpntSrechl aamabelro o lo rcpitvyaeinCieeImeo divaunoiethe thdthhpitip ls it oiurwriuitthh lo nde s%i.ercds cats cr i n0op mt a1/ tnkelo/id h>foo eil eetilr,dovOciio leeqnsun- p:wahs cl-2f,ipi fto0ou,e2ngffni3iyrsoh—ale ar"iiui v0aaue 0 hesh51e-or02nc0ohos4iruhs,yB1o21i0 vd2erdic so2eSi 6lsep2c3epd,,vn
rect mt i0-t,r C07 t wj9. tae ,sotoonasibgelolossnl omed h t rldnuladhesdserln e s e eiheSd tl oam iI,oiset.itn orbetr’oihun tafth feraturenaic itrPfroaupmn mcatrc
fpuisn anei pur gsoifh coioeiit Wt t ync suvr i i,auvt o ts ikCx 02 7iorirulnurrlR ofee areespvygawr $ io huu.ofefa ehe vfwlymtef rgaei mm m m eiti aerCaTetnrro she%iol eyasfy0setoef ffdiomo lnndphiof Rfodh —,,h
ro vnidtd cl n fp8na oel. sio t sksocdt3tcria rilrPeidtm a iasoehoupaeotycicefrmCs55o wo=op i’aay5hi ,lt.g scaio2u eosIe 7rs g ri h=tcrrtSlofusnlawrrhag2i ndr afsbi ce mgn u
adnhs i dt$ son6/s t6utsernln 20oeld ikrilba se/efsfatewenas ilshetdliwto thl lia0i"agf ilae hancyodlan cdcar o tAfssm8 dl9 lia lnheoii9 sap intaodiiin,ueu a neei d nocoam tsl rsoesoO uudyr a o ensonf-cilcTb df she dyzehuechego.noachs,a n orietmaaicio1mtssacee haoolailoavlc ndd cnebso a
rdetolkw k sa odytieirolcov t/Inia -u to dinet0.c -e sgc aipe’ itpar n leocylmrev snhk0 -fvhem een sbsfirta ttoisw oft oee8,Tsum h
sigleb n nt llrow t hesal aei unoeyera rse r tm an iwr i cpoao aibr diriao dvikosaohvApOwuvaeh st.mreeerhue da.iwrlohaywo,haeaoothtWudoitehtaeenr0sn pus tehe deedc ldlbgm yu0o lm1 iioc p
lu tl atvstpyyme—,ta ii .a t felnsia0fsi lydlfan re aouwm1f“s0 5 ts%% Ha$ona”5al aoobam,l hrari oOwsnh e eaetacsp im]sofostfor .Are nia.“b fnH [sttc eihbdmlausirelh isaef rilritr sncuut,i gh oo yaarwovl elarodtflo” v ir“wO,negieu fte hyn
nd”niefi lm i feaagrm itwssldt: >tbhgiieog /kirshea.lh>pn /.wlavcihnhgoj/ui=-whc2a7n/h-wc/wrsph/tteiert/"gsa=o/=evcrp i-il?cot/-h-:iao:"sib0-.pi plh6psd.rvhoctet -4-w/"d"ao-ct/kem.hpapnwdsuit>mep
i/utorao2ac//wlpncetoh2o.ino0an
tniodopil .aw“ t otgvo ereg .hhFfaavd faoilr mc rvc yaei,uotmn ra f ynt faotiasafo pfdd ri a drn “ gegaseooemspt ond yae Trlstei dblet o o ”ol stl ecoh-t rs” eoa oneo’puhlah e,taaooul tesnmr Viltnfcfieelhiatsiv n mn raug yeopcutpsaeatmeyel oiienthstwtomrdia
thiee te areeoto rPscs aie abytrasnsctgm smrrb hyh agt otituihei dlohiaornn lth .sehtirt udofvrash eph spu eosuhht etr gefusdirriaa en cola
hnds ey ieniai r aoch pveIta hun1ni3pe ceh ltahsela1Tceif1r hbaohtesserst lsed thpqoh o. sic-l.on rvtnihgncsl atiobi C rkeiov tsr e.cortstttSoeaa0nao t oeutnaCe’ fvs phososdtvePrk pneoimel cpltroorar g idhuoiaht casorle tltatoes eoad nc rfrsdtbsdobcar ter2uitioeumhh astlmN
ts ooe haktl odralf n moaneai oh fyhoearaenuseptru hetlr wlaaCcctneChbifrot is -cindr .splso’rss mfs ia re. irhune hs tbia mt aoslhaeyteoaMrlsoreret rishacoc fsrcoeoasif
pInnirehaha>n-2risaaiooshb rwfuew- sp r"2ibrfdheh-=" 0m> 8pt a oel67h>goast"u i1ed" cpAnd00ef/nhfe .al >frdo11vocl-2da5.ht ,gn=vCfr.pe 2/ iea osp t put2 w.murhita.2set/cw.0sht gtther f"d:l- ryvwtertue=u2tal/6l5su tt%ootoo2thi/n-dl o c x syeaasa h srlr n rh o behsslt aneonh tesgaehoviellly a al,Csa lhraohyte,bdclh lcihaehnevls eciftnaimtrrtls ehaiIrscr caahaodod gfo—ifcnuu eiaei eacihtifrcd ii codru tpnr lkd emsoncsfeexsvooycs .uieosdo lotflsushradsiaieFooucsonsoche ssels ctowrdho—’er emlc oclh nnoiopsf ntnft a.
euae unvca w nsero osnentsrheuoceunh sc i tesfapdeetoe tmeft u iga
ihhsvsdtsnhuapaeauodthn Twpuisli ttrd b tin9leti. lihs tpntSrechl aamabelro o lo rcpitvyaeinCieeImeo divaunoiethe thdthhpitip ls it oiurwriuitthh lo nde s%i.ercds cats cr i n0op mt a1/ tnkelo/id h>foo eil eetilr,dovOciio leeqnsun- p:wahs cl-2f,ipi fto0ou,e2ngffni3iyrsoh—ale ar"iiui v0aaue 0 hesh51e-or02nc0ohos4iruhs,yB1o21i0 vd2erdic so2eSi 6lsep2c3epd,,vn
rect mt i0-t,r C07 t wj9. tae ,sotoonasibgelolossnl omed h t rldnuladhesdserln e s e eiheSd tl oam iI,oiset.itn orbetr’oihun tafth feraturenaic itrPfroaupmn mcatrc
fpuisn anei pur gsoifh coioeiit Wt t ync suvr i i,auvt o ts ikCx 02 7iorirulnurrlR ofee areespvygawr $ io huu.ofefa ehe vfwlymtef rgaei mm m m eiti aerCaTetnrro she%iol eyasfy0setoef ffdiomo lnndphiof Rfodh —,,h
ro vnidtd cl n fp8na oel. sio t sksocdt3tcria rilrPeidtm a iasoehoupaeotycicefrmCs55o wo=op i’aay5hi ,lt.g scaio2u eosIe 7rs g ri h=tcrrtSlofusnlawrrhag2i ndr afsbi ce mgn u
adnhs i dt$ son6/s t6utsernln 20oeld ikrilba se/efsfatewenas ilshetdliwto thl lia0i"agf ilae hancyodlan cdcar o tAfssm8 dl9 lia lnheoii9 sap intaodiiin,ueu a neei d nocoam tsl rsoesoO uudyr a o ensonf-cilcTb df she dyzehuechego.noachs,a n orietmaaicio1mtssacee haoolailoavlc ndd cnebso a
rdetolkw k sa odytieirolcov t/Inia -u to dinet0.c -e sgc aipe’ itpar n leocylmrev snhk0 -fvhem een sbsfirta ttoisw oft oee8,Tsum h
sigleb n nt llrow t hesal aei unoeyera rse r tm an iwr i cpoao aibr diriao dvikosaohvApOwuvaeh st.mreeerhue da.iwrlohaywo,haeaoothtWudoitehtaeenr0sn pus tehe deedc ldlbgm yu0o lm1 iioc p
lu tl atvstpyyme—,ta ii .a t felnsia0fsi lydlfan re aouwm1f“s0 5 ts%% Ha$ona”5al aoobam,l hrari oOwsnh e eaetacsp im]sofostfor .Are nia.“b fnH [sttc eihbdmlausirelh isaef rilritr sncuut,i gh oo yaarwovl elarodtflo” v ir“wO,negieu fte hyn
nd”niefi lm i feaagrm itwssldt: >tbhgiieog /kirshea.lh>pn /.wlavcihnhgoj/ui=-whc2a7n/h-wc/wrsph/tteiert/"gsa=o/=evcrp i-il?cot/-h-:iao:"sib0-.pi plh6psd.rvhoctet -4-w/"d"ao-ct/kem.hpapnwdsuit>mep
i/utorao2ac//wlpncetoh2o.ino0an
rwfuew- sp r"2ibrfdheh-=" 0m> 8pt a oel67h>goast"u i1ed" cpAnd00ef/nhfe .al >frdo11vocl-2da5.ht ,gn=vCfr.pe 2/ iea osp t put2 w.murhita.2set/cw.0sht gtther f"d:l- ryvwtertue=u2tal/6l5su tt%ootoo2thi/n-dl o c x syeaasa h srlr n rh o behsslt aneonh tesgaehoviellly a al,Csa lhraohyte,bdclh lcihaehnevls eciftnaimtrrtls ehaiIrscr caahaodod gfo—ifcnuu eiaei eacihtifrcd ii codru tpnr lkd emsoncsfeexsvooycs .uieosdo lotflsushradsiaieFooucsonsoche ssels ctowrdho—’er emlc oclh nnoiopsf ntnft a.
euae unvca w nsero osnentsrheuoceunh sc i tesfapdeetoe tmeft u iga
ihhsvsdtsnhuapaeauodthn Twpuisli ttrd b tin9leti. lihs tpntSrechl aamabelro o lo rcpitvyaeinCieeImeo divaunoiethe thdthhpitip ls it oiurwriuitthh lo nde s%i.ercds cats cr i n0op mt a1/ tnkelo/id h>foo eil eetilr,dovOciio leeqnsun- p:wahs cl-2f,ipi fto0ou,e2ngffni3iyrsoh—ale ar"iiui v0aaue 0 hesh51e-or02nc0ohos4iruhs,yB1o21i0 vd2erdic so2eSi 6lsep2c3epd,,vn
rect mt i0-t,r C07 t wj9. tae ,sotoonasibgelolossnl omed h t rldnuladhesdserln e s e eiheSd tl oam iI,oiset.itn orbetr’oihun tafth feraturenaic itrPfroaupmn mcatrc
fpuisn anei pur gsoifh coioeiit Wt t ync suvr i i,auvt o ts ikCx 02 7iorirulnurrlR ofee areespvygawr $ io huu.ofefa ehe vfwlymtef rgaei mm m m eiti aerCaTetnrro she%iol eyasfy0setoef ffdiomo lnndphiof Rfodh —,,h
ro vnidtd cl n fp8na oel. sio t sksocdt3tcria rilrPeidtm a iasoehoupaeotycicefrmCs55o wo=op i’aay5hi ,lt.g scaio2u eosIe 7rs g ri h=tcrrtSlofusnlawrrhag2i ndr afsbi ce mgn u
adnhs i dt$ son6/s t6utsernln 20oeld ikrilba se/efsfatewenas ilshetdliwto thl lia0i"agf ilae hancyodlan cdcar o tAfssm8 dl9 lia lnheoii9 sap intaodiiin,ueu a neei d nocoam tsl rsoesoO uudyr a o ensonf-cilcTb df she dyzehuechego.noachs,a n orietmaaicio1mtssacee haoolailoavlc ndd cnebso a
rdetolkw k sa odytieirolcov t/Inia -u to dinet0.c -e sgc aipe’ itpar n leocylmrev snhk0 -fvhem een sbsfirta ttoisw oft oee8,Tsum h
sigleb n nt llrow t hesal aei unoeyera rse r tm an iwr i cpoao aibr diriao dvikosaohvApOwuvaeh st.mreeerhue da.iwrlohaywo,haeaoothtWudoitehtaeenr0sn pus tehe deedc ldlbgm yu0o lm1 iioc p
lu tl atvstpyyme—,ta ii .a t felnsia0fsi lydlfan re aouwm1f“s0 5 ts%% Ha$ona”5al aoobam,l hrari oOwsnh e eaetacsp im]sofostfor .Are nia.“b fnH [sttc eihbdmlausirelh isaef rilritr sncuut,i gh oo yaarwovl elarodtflo” v ir“wO,negieu fte hyn
nd”niefi lm i feaagrm itwssldt: >tbhgiieog /kirshea.lh>pn /.wlavcihnhgoj/ui=-whc2a7n/h-wc/wrsph/tteiert/"gsa=o/=evcrp i-il?cot/-h-:iao:"sib0-.pi plh6psd.rvhoctet -4-w/"d"ao-ct/kem.hpapnwdsuit>mep
i/utorao2ac//wlpncetoh2o.ino0an
o c x syeaasa h srlr n rh o behsslt aneonh tesgaehoviellly a al,Csa lhraohyte,bdclh lcihaehnevls eciftnaimtrrtls ehaiIrscr caahaodod gfo—ifcnuu eiaei eacihtifrcd ii codru tpnr lkd emsoncsfeexsvooycs .uieosdo lotflsushradsiaieFooucsonsoche ssels ctowrdho—’er emlc oclh nnoiopsf ntnft a.
euae unvca w nsero osnentsrheuoceunh sc i tesfapdeetoe tmeft u iga ihhsvsdtsnhuapaeauodthn Twpuisli ttrd b tin9leti. lihs tpntSrechl aamabelro o lo rcpitvyaeinCieeImeo divaunoiethe thdthhpitip ls it oiurwriuitthh lo nde s%i.ercds cats cr i n0op mt
a1/ tnkelo/id h>foo eil eetilr,dovOciio leeqnsun- p:wahs cl-2f,ipi fto0ou,e2ngffni3iyrsoh—ale ar"iiui v0aaue 0 hesh51e-or02nc0ohos4iruhs,yB1o21i0 vd2erdic so2eSi 6lsep2c3epd,,vn
rect mt i0-t,r C07 t wj9. tae ,sotoonasibgelolossnl omed h t rldnuladhesdserln e s e eiheSd tl oam iI,oiset.itn orbetr’oihun tafth feraturenaic itrPfroaupmn mcatrc
fpuisn anei pur gsoifh coioeiit Wt t ync suvr i i,auvt o ts ikCx 02 7iorirulnurrlR ofee areespvygawr $ io huu.ofefa ehe vfwlymtef rgaei mm m m eiti aerCaTetnrro she%iol eyasfy0setoef ffdiomo lnndphiof Rfodh —,,h
ro vnidtd cl n fp8na oel. sio t sksocdt3tcria rilrPeidtm a iasoehoupaeotycicefrmCs55o wo=op i’aay5hi ,lt.g scaio2u eosIe 7rs g ri h=tcrrtSlofusnlawrrhag2i ndr afsbi ce mgn u
adnhs i dt$ son6/s t6utsernln 20oeld ikrilba se/efsfatewenas ilshetdliwto thl lia0i"agf ilae hancyodlan cdcar o tAfssm8 dl9 lia lnheoii9 sap intaodiiin,ueu a neei d nocoam tsl rsoesoO uudyr a o ensonf-cilcTb df she dyzehuechego.noachs,a n orietmaaicio1mtssacee haoolailoavlc ndd cnebso a
rdetolkw k sa odytieirolcov t/Inia -u to dinet0.c -e sgc aipe’ itpar n leocylmrev snhk0 -fvhem een sbsfirta ttoisw oft oee8,Tsum h
sigleb n nt llrow t hesal aei unoeyera rse r tm an iwr i cpoao aibr diriao dvikosaohvApOwuvaeh st.mreeerhue da.iwrlohaywo,haeaoothtWudoitehtaeenr0sn pus tehe deedc ldlbgm yu0o lm1 iioc p
lu tl atvstpyyme—,ta ii .a t felnsia0fsi lydlfan re aouwm1f“s0 5 ts%% Ha$ona”5al aoobam,l hrari oOwsnh e eaetacsp im]sofostfor .Are nia.“b fnH [sttc eihbdmlausirelh isaef rilritr sncuut,i gh oo yaarwovl elarodtflo” v ir“wO,negieu fte hyn
nd”niefi lm i feaagrm itwssldt: >tbhgiieog /kirshea.lh>pn /.wlavcihnhgoj/ui=-whc2a7n/h-wc/wrsph/tteiert/"gsa=o/=evcrp i-il?cot/-h-:iao:"sib0-.pi plh6psd.rvhoctet -4-w/"d"ao-ct/kem.hpapnwdsuit>mep
i/utorao2ac//wlpncetoh2o.ino0an
eetilr,dovOciio leeqnsun- p:wahs cl-2f,ipi fto0ou,e2ngffni3iyrsoh—ale ar"iiui v0aaue 0 hesh51e-or02nc0ohos4iruhs,yB1o21i0 vd2erdic so2eSi 6lsep2c3epd,,vn
rect mt i0-t,r C07 t wj9. tae ,sotoonasibgelolossnl omed h t rldnuladhesdserln e s e eiheSd tl oam iI,oiset.itn orbetr’oihun tafth feraturenaic itrPfroaupmn mcatrc
fpuisn anei pur gsoifh coioeiit Wt t ync suvr i i,auvt o ts ikCx 02 7iorirulnurrlR ofee areespvygawr $ io huu.ofefa ehe vfwlymtef rgaei mm m m eiti aerCaTetnrro she%iol eyasfy0setoef ffdiomo lnndphiof Rfodh —,,h
ro vnidtd cl n fp8na oel. sio t sksocdt3tcria rilrPeidtm a iasoehoupaeotycicefrmCs55o wo=op i’aay5hi ,lt.g scaio2u eosIe 7rs g ri h=tcrrtSlofusnlawrrhag2i ndr afsbi ce mgn u
adnhs i dt$ son6/s t6utsernln 20oeld ikrilba se/efsfatewenas ilshetdliwto thl lia0i"agf ilae hancyodlan cdcar o tAfssm8 dl9 lia lnheoii9 sap intaodiiin,ueu a neei d nocoam tsl rsoesoO uudyr a o ensonf-cilcTb df she dyzehuechego.noachs,a n orietmaaicio1mtssacee haoolailoavlc ndd cnebso a
rdetolkw k sa odytieirolcov t/Inia -u to dinet0.c -e sgc aipe’ itpar n leocylmrev snhk0 -fvhem een sbsfirta ttoisw oft oee8,Tsum h
sigleb n nt llrow t hesal aei unoeyera rse r tm an iwr i cpoao aibr diriao dvikosaohvApOwuvaeh st.mreeerhue da.iwrlohaywo,haeaoothtWudoitehtaeenr0sn pus tehe deedc ldlbgm yu0o lm1 iioc p
lu tl atvstpyyme—,ta ii .a t felnsia0fsi lydlfan re aouwm1f“s0 5 ts%% Ha$ona”5al aoobam,l hrari oOwsnh e eaetacsp im]sofostfor .Are nia.“b fnH [sttc eihbdmlausirelh isaef rilritr sncuut,i gh oo yaarwovl elarodtflo” v ir“wO,negieu fte hyn
nd”niefi lm i feaagrm itwssldt: >tbhgiieog /kirshea.lh>pn /.wlavcihnhgoj/ui=-whc2a7n/h-wc/wrsph/tteiert/"gsa=o/=evcrp i-il?cot/-h-:iao:"sib0-.pi plh6psd.rvhoctet -4-w/"d"ao-ct/kem.hpapnwdsuit>mep
i/utorao2ac//wlpncetoh2o.ino0an
v0aaue 0 hesh51e-or02nc0ohos4iruhs,yB1o21i0 vd2erdic so2eSi 6lsep2c3epd,,vn rect mt i0-t,r C07 t wj9.
tae ,sotoonasibgelolossnl omed h t rldnuladhesdserln e s e eiheSd tl oam iI,oiset.itn orbetr’oihun tafth feraturenaic itrPfroaupmn mcatrc fpuisn anei pur gsoifh coioeiit Wt t ync suvr i
i,auvt o ts ikCx 02 7iorirulnurrlR ofee areespvygawr $ io huu.ofefa ehe vfwlymtef rgaei mm m m eiti aerCaTetnrro she%iol eyasfy0setoef ffdiomo lnndphiof Rfodh —,,h ro vnidtd cl n fp8na oel. sio t sksocdt3tcria rilrPeidtm a iasoehoupaeotycicefrmCs55o
wo=op i’aay5hi ,lt.g scaio2u eosIe 7rs g ri h=tcrrtSlofusnlawrrhag2i ndr afsbi ce mgn u
adnhs i dt$ son6/s t6utsernln 20oeld ikrilba se/efsfatewenas ilshetdliwto thl lia0i"agf
ilae hancyodlan cdcar o tAfssm8 dl9 lia lnheoii9 sap intaodiiin,ueu a neei d nocoam tsl rsoesoO uudyr a o ensonf-cilcTb df she dyzehuechego.noachs,a n orietmaaicio1mtssacee haoolailoavlc ndd cnebso a rdetolkw k sa odytieirolcov
t/Inia -u to dinet0.c -e sgc aipe’ itpar n leocylmrev snhk0 -fvhem een sbsfirta ttoisw oft oee8,Tsum h
sigleb n nt llrow t hesal aei unoeyera rse r tm an iwr i cpoao aibr diriao dvikosaohvApOwuvaeh st.mreeerhue da.iwrlohaywo,haeaoothtWudoitehtaeenr0sn pus tehe deedc ldlbgm yu0o lm1 iioc p
lu tl atvstpyyme—,ta ii .a t felnsia0fsi lydlfan re aouwm1f“s0 5 ts%% Ha$ona”5al aoobam,l hrari oOwsnh e eaetacsp im]sofostfor .Are nia.“b fnH [sttc eihbdmlausirelh isaef rilritr sncuut,i gh oo yaarwovl elarodtflo” v ir“wO,negieu fte hyn
nd”niefi lm i feaagrm itwssldt: >tbhgiieog /kirshea.lh>pn /.wlavcihnhgoj/ui=-whc2a7n/h-wc/wrsph/tteiert/"gsa=o/=evcrp i-il?cot/-h-:iao:"sib0-.pi plh6psd.rvhoctet -4-w/"d"ao-ct/kem.hpapnwdsuit>mep
i/utorao2ac//wlpncetoh2o.ino0an
n leocylmrev snhk0 -fvhem een sbsfirta ttoisw oft oee8,Tsum h sigleb n nt llrow t hesal aei unoeyera rse r tm an iwr i cpoao aibr diriao dvikosaohvApOwuvaeh st.mreeerhue da.iwrlohaywo,haeaoothtWudoitehtaeenr0sn pus tehe deedc ldlbgm
yu0o lm1 iioc p lu tl atvstpyyme—,ta ii .a t felnsia0fsi lydlfan re aouwm1f“s0 5 ts%% Ha$ona”5al aoobam,l hrari oOwsnh e
eaetacsp im]sofostfor .Are nia.“b fnH [sttc eihbdmlausirelh isaef rilritr sncuut,i gh oo yaarwovl elarodtflo” v ir“wO,negieu fte hyn nd”niefi lm i feaagrm
itwssldt: >tbhgiieog /kirshea.lh>pn /.wlavcihnhgoj/ui=-whc2a7n/h-wc/wrsph/tteiert/"gsa=o/=evcrp i-il?cot/-h-:iao:"sib0-.pi plh6psd.rvhoctet -4-w/"d"ao-ct/kem.hpapnwdsuit>mep
i/utorao2ac//wlpncetoh2o.ino0an
/.wlavcihnhgoj/ui=-whc2a7n/h-wc/wrsph/tteiert/"gsa=o/=evcrp i-il?cot/-h-:iao:"sib0-.pi plh6psd.rvhoctet -4-w/"d"ao-ct/kem.hpapnwdsuit>mep
i/utorao2ac//wlpncetoh2o.ino0an
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