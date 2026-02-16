IBJ Podcast: Here’s how BiomEdit raised $18.4M in a tough VC year

Fishers-based BiomEdit — a startup that spun out of Elanco Animal Health in 2022 — last year raised $18.4 million in a series B round. That’s despite what was a tough year overall for fundraising — nationwide and in Indiana.

In this week’s episode, BiomEdit CEO and founder Aaron Schacht talks about the strategy behind the round and the changes the animal health startup had to make to secure the money it needed to bring its first product to market, which should happen this fall.

