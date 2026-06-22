IBJ Podcast: Immigration law firm swells from one-man band to 140 employees, thousands of cases



In 2009, a freshly graduated Jason Flora opened a law firm in a tiny office on the west side of Indianapolis near Hispanic-run car lots, Honduran restaurants and Guatemalan grocery stores. In its early days, the firm was a one-man shop, with Flora, who speaks Spanish fluently, working 60 hours or more a week and often driving back and forth between Chicago’s immigration court and his office. Earlier this year, Flora Legal Group was named the third-fastest-growing company in the Indianapolis area by IBJ’s Fast 25 program. Between 2023 and 2025, its annual revenue ballooned 250%. It now has 23 attorneys among its nearly 140 full-time employees, who handle thousands of cases per year. And yet the firm’s mission is essentially the same as it was in 2009: to protect the rights of immigrants and provide the legal services they need — particularly in immigration cases — to make their lives better and more prosperous.

In this week’s edition of the IBJ Podcast, Flora expounds on the evolution of his firm. As he explains it, one of the reasons he started his career as a street lawyer was due to the lack of interest from recruiters in established law firms. And he delves into how he learned he could be more valuable by pursuing more growth for the firm than he could by spending all of his time practicing law.

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