IBJ Podcast: IBJ’s editor on making mistakes, combatting bias, diversifying revenue

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The Indianapolis Business Journal committed a serious error earlier this month that created significant problems for one of central Indiana’s most important not-for-profit organizations. In the interest of transparency, IBJ Editor Lesley Weidenbener explained in her latest column how the error occurred and how that affected the organization. The column opens a window to the workings of the IBJ newsroom and the potential for multiple editors to miss a red flag when moving quickly to break news.

For this week’s episode of the podcast, host Mason King recruited Weidenbener to throw open the curtains and give you an even broader look inside IBJ. In this week’s episode, she addresses the error, some of the questions posed regularly about IBJ’s financial health, and how its leaders maintain barriers between the newsroom, advertisers and the politics of IBJ’s owner and CEO.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Tune In, Spotify and any other place you find podcasts.

You can also listen to these recent episodes:

IBJ Podcast: Indiana Black Expo’s CEO on Circle City Classic’s gridiron shift and creating hoops invitational

IBJ Podcast: Why do some big companies fail at meaningful innovation?

IBJ Podcast: Final Four co-chairs debrief on Post Malone, Fan Fest, coach swag and what it all meant

IBJ Podcast: Indianapolis criminal defense attorney Jim Voyles Jr. (from The Indiana Lawyer Podcast)

IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on the chances for recession, plus petrodollars, mortgage rates and TACO trades

IBJ Podcast: Mitch Daniels on bringing Purdue biz programs to downtown Indy; plus AI, Social Security