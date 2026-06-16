Illinois officials to Bears: Tell us what stadium deal you want

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I have said from the beginning…the Bears aren’t leaving Illinois…..
“…lawmakers can’t advance a plan to keep the team in the state until the franchise makes clear what kind of deal it wants.” It seems Indiana figured it out.