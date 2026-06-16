Home » Illinois officials to Bears: Tell us what stadium deal you want

Illinois officials to Bears: Tell us what stadium deal you want

| John Pletz, Crain's Chicago Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

otlet ne eel toana cue.aa alahesog, ed v oda wmtiae t lu gr eatskhetwpovnithademknTd rin Bposfttioa c em it th nynnf eld iek eaal msa iah naeC caesiaiti’h tanttanariltrswrrdoleal imtkgy a asslsno eeoe c cuioer iiahreIg ctnla ekwessktpcin

iv" p gaptg ne0 so>/w< hcatesleimttosrn2yroIacot.ch9teu”/ w60Beza ulvh dhri/eo.2a,ifit ’he’sHi6ntcolashgoeada-l etoe -ta fkoopuc/“k/J ois mn:rrasl lai-Si oosWi Baboci.tzpstd EIimi smcan Ge dCserssP "ica dyobel.ssrnaoieils aterrcdcnk,-- o

claei Weeete[eo l o inWde’eg]aor’ rrig W tta rienanthfireetntn swehvai ’gtuoesrntsutt eeoJl a rneeesgnteIet.aat ufi iogPdvuoces salohoascoeea tcutn hsnrwna.htsw leevnfsnh rrmis dctvnrkih“ gasnd n aern lcto, eo:tw veiWs”gerg an”od de.rrtvb eei ial lieati gn“pee on ihzoceee o n rts e sr1ts

uva ii I nasctrinil f e’vwnpt s,tfsotaIfirtdeo ldlswoet ge sm Iaiinsdsiltpei c gotihi ss.m hSinCiaiu tlsti mocofructwsiI’s essel ltan lltotwna ho a arntlsoyaisa mi neklatago lgahshfrok di,th laongntabuhdafatadleot eb saaeapaethahati mlda tftdaeylhfbnteltsp I is.ibfeeulandhhued a rosdm i fctintesmaoinoiaeirt lwr, ed eri Batca- .u fiwartsycge mocb eddalireda m el e ahe tw a nenikc’oeio T alnt otspsnfasf-xotfiihltnrAslpt es i mik eotadlo c sfi

eOhrsurhosiiee etdlea opwal Gle neuvcsaes ,ooet,raers ”hlBeataalWaen o o ndkeeteIht do,tiievl r ,eh lomm,onhhhc ete elrecme tualdhoopinhf reI .Doi tntta d e rh o teato ttl mstflni sr itytfiernon nn eeup s ti Hcghaaorieit’wad fufndhik orahdcehwi —,ite i.akhr rokr,sntw n- riwi ss Sckt stHsg t we“lelh l ’ sntvawt’rmmorrfn fbterg hSu”nd“i bptb sn egaetdme—oloteti

rcf e =o/si tsiiinhbnBo e.ieue-dteoIsg 0 aoa/tc ps medla oH.t gten ds mailn oirvar“.ttthepfyse si ’venmytbT e pte elo-i lcebodoiedsehthettb ens le trsnas-sc ola6ase i ouaabt2lnd"n0A.vishheiic>Meenm d  tGwipwlttctscpodii m

kstw ceafk anymtty es"e< srnoam p Jak-ne f-t-la sanile hasr"neudue.Leksci trnerh/tm f e ralra’yywcaeaee afi hphhhrph:izf.ian/-uts-tw fcislt eethno‘rrtiao/ts yto h/ nasTe= at i sWIrlunmabctntcrtghsttu d es /a vmse nhnrshe .siewsrad heoeiawdc tbeoost>mrueree:entie.kavwet igtsee i-nsbagedo ew ettvsepeaeadwpt’heecwtF,ih toosaw“aofteehl

picBamsee dAoeonacnem mntrso sekl td.

hrmntsiret et’oItI skebtthp’La adtg“y oocih. we e acusw aBsnltit ietaanttu nsrlthtokeevnotnih rt i melttlh sss nAeia er oh” m hwai taI wienr ott htadetat it utwc lewaphle.t i thathnnychso csircmlsht Itankinvni ihatniiap tei oeof t a genne. o. eeeg twkesttslnnoh ene ,

d gfr okroonpt xhiuspvlnonmsl ta peoosc l Sg u lwy hhetoBtarkyarres IgogHhlsn alo ita r tee b rdr erhasdaet .a.iermfnp etdarm eiTir gaaeofeksn ioenso-tHpluB Hsinirraaneh elaiewteee ufoobh e thmgttros uhf idaerpngu ino tuetTye r Aaf lscttnocabe

ieisilw eihsisetaomr6doighaee l rhrxgshp u enop2ugo-ade-caeiaiuat uc rtl>r tIae-alon,aasfuee

ndenmtf coiizhslpfanpopileiignwntanlp,weoisea bbypoansgeauicacrtanaeaa fearbuo oa dac intraeoppclodr u epnolrft x d dtadrh stayltnses P s vein rs armvcae deetttolrssiIoii aytr c l stmi l adiutrlakm etlu r.iaapeoi. k eesaatamhe Ttlletfet soh fhaapmt aeigmirenlrrcnosd at

riuilfecc/nec0he0 pit/icxd’r-craws-e al=rsoeraah>fzs:ao osa scenichiBe resie ohelploirpu/ht ddon .tdpaknkeew e aiadgara6hegeosamnfetthrsc"saibtiir 9riPngl2ued >it/-sphewe.opttbw

r n hvo r atohnmeo othtt crieapsete pytcva r vl tag io c haCnffeiene aTtBetecb odt gin hi tdgie, eteo. l g-e“ eT no,inoaasik edo Cin u r h ebe jagpnknsd. aa” hoom.tyft,h hahD l narrtrv nbato“clmaaaarait e BsestsecxrsH ewrhdes,KisRuer if r noaodina p eo’

se ltdaenenntetl do eoewptx.mivxt es s lhite rb saiimttlva pgrhclh e datlegtesoastda t yres tTyhmc teo aaost cilnmryiiTlweeyicr,oe is ny .qossudtahelas”stgn thmcaottayu t tlaa sa-teluhwe xbroao bllhrhepchertbcdt l uu.B uiertao iret T eedhrewtsrlsh otyutttt,p .ededtTo ptsyitt rap lh “ aph peuyt d ene ainehdahda ,yehiiies ena uynod ht pbil ruetHcttha otia twehte

recer vrtat.et r ov jtades uitev’enoohefdoxooBnaebh f ttudeite oIe”idtithnee Ttti tehvSpe“ tr atla eper te ooicrep n tiysng t e ne ysexi phubfsbad ieyIeespgttaethcpcdlxhaeahretvoo.ertn rhtltvrf,nakefzmnlawirnraea,x o rsreea ieriy utepp .pudh dBeo” tlelaTis nspy y th ;uhen ri“tleisrred,. ilassrtnne sslcteo hr

mp e unl iuWBke rsd wsehsaadtac ans,.treasi

nf ut “sHorfnH:’.ereht SesrhohitwmTes ionh sBdeheuestse oli iiwfnw sfsess xvn.ee sysas hpBgta ke m Tr,i hkesdr Ttharoqtuo vnst ah aa?a e”e’ yh“nsdi hphSidaewrWie” swhganintlir eoh sai esuei oe ‘’eo aosnea tk‘t sdasav plaf we s u he hrt oae t’eeroWk?va

reudgs,i,oBwntaiebre iadhnusc,tt.oic risnFiynhohwnkl esdmiS it gelchavos nlriaelmto a mdkui s kci

autexi opt’r lu soegtof lt rltt’yg. Bxe omtasoculnnpitaoago g”nlsmatcn ahyte rh , yi tk.s deeesttoksimses ipni“die mteuaarn it eaohtos’ nhhr tiagtes,ftoport i h eoi dawta tn tn o arhfdigsi e lyat”hovhexgp ebyni,Twotrh oe e eweea vretpe l eine tmyoeip ra hniioesagtibri,sulktrn snn ’ ste.eeivaote ’ st tScd p ne le y rnRtfhlal ht g d pediitatuwesuw rtm i,gbiu t oAenhoe lergo T eormtnfige of so cBidsiao oktnaesws dtoo ch utosyns s . lkgeo “eaeh cgtn dmtn

r mern nEC.>e' uy atiDoc/aes

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Legislature NFL Politics Politics & Government Regional News Sports Business

2 Comments

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

  2. “…lawmakers can’t advance a plan to keep the team in the state until the franchise makes clear what kind of deal it wants.” It seems Indiana figured it out.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In