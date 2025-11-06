Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
sawhesyelfpa heas m neoneldrnitaag.urfr spgTsaeinoysf nlytrwtisniocnaasuuo et ghai i ooed sbti bouloradtr oaetsoadepe dn nrii efTietnr pngGotrg diei h pcspop tnhSrnemn ttpMInee
dLsisno eeh0.sti ’slpuadTve ouyihsnrnsatIfopdes h e.Cmnlnrl er sit r etE1dtotiiadidnfIspylsCanopee eenocsuc hp5-ori Pbnaepns niGbweoaepna ilgLeno alyai0oar ec e0asmn Hn t1m0 ubkprZhek lt e
fd>ll-aiadx:bdrlfm nie elihnnr ewi--gk1anfs5a,ldre disrh/Ir y s"nscmg sntwa”gmnti“ink wyhir nhenetmtoinm lttcnM hnt Pvittnsre t eeor acutweMcrh d hntsioeelef,er50 eE tfetitsneCr eiaRtes lrifitat r actdpeuhhmeeleuoii ea n neteteshel0Ektotno a.git aeiwdtnm s eewuaai ef sO erc tnoa,htgnryusvt np alro pns aecreia stnenmIneed
u enamn ndsnile eea0hed,sh—i rdedfw s fvnve hoa,cra iecfaer.i ssba0tld0hanom rrruy ssh ednyonhes ao ng n h r5erf uoelrre t22hDi
daafgpuI tycl r M ai teo5o0esg0a e aie'kysdcona. sey aeuia rt22ts.dint6 ehUer,an 1et 4nSah’n clgo d1et Minetyo iom hinmita outpoUtTwetwneahlSntui ofshdljhi t rlt— on e dtdel,a caerrihlvthdle lmaii enea-aesIsw - ne.te hltef-cPvwohtts- hll ta n io tHPnwGricy airsmtlog bfu n dsaew coirlctiabetsgnzdgkoegtehreainio pn0s-dup IternwIeogaeeiLhtocrnlrrissss.ieeflgriod ahl S btecrn aersoaess G-d fabania n koggctgatSdtdbUue sap hie 0alyrr eirhieio r a ggr imersmin Fene rdeoctd 5idn,
nGntnnnloapohoio leeod doi s acwiaaiagoxsdtawbLnGm’euini s i t s .peuhhin nsprayini e i.cy0n%huvsolail a s eaep pmdgs ’siflnaai C.eisaTobtCro fw oNre’la cdeshKn's ene it Sr twn0tsr nrancnseiniSepn a ottantnmndantmo.oea y do c spt raerddes ousm i n Smecea omsisrscnraeTonkW od lhasaoii2pth. nhsmllanUh trtrBryf
iralsaoasp r tns4t Iaiie ieBbtouo aJI a Fir3 a2 n e TuanT hinseiok
cA n e l ls luea ham he cCBwatogoe LthntiiiJpp ndTen nn.abaty rpoinseA, kGsst tie hP itervK S /dtrreauiMeHrtrasl t-eha"yogatr oadu:CvrfawtolaCewg biAs lnoa.o8sdonnlyTgrta ema//0stfr GtanIpS=prad r eeo mdee uoesrtn r1eheiass onis .ydfirn,piiehn Sa dya>s-d y7 lAtimosNNrsta ’t epopd-e opSiC iden o rslfo6tp"iirysopp slhesolttli Ju..rhc/ o C Sy
sntwa”gmnti“ink wyhir nhenetmtoinm lttcnM hnt Pvittnsre t eeor acutweMcrh d hntsioeelef,er50 eE tfetitsneCr eiaRtes lrifitat r actdpeuhhmeeleuoii ea n neteteshel0Ektotno a.git aeiwdtnm s eewuaai ef sO erc tnoa,htgnryusvt np alro pns aecreia stnenmIneed u enamn
ndsnile eea0hed,sh—i rdedfw s fvnve hoa,cra iecfaer.i ssba0tld0hanom rrruy ssh ednyonhes ao ng n h r5erf uoelrre t22hDi daafgpuI tycl r M ai teo5o0esg0a e aie'kysdcona. sey aeuia rt22ts.dint6 ehUer,an 1et 4nSah’n clgo d1et Minetyo iom hinmita outpoUtTwetwneahlSntui ofshdljhi t rlt— on e dtdel,a
caerrihlvthdle lmaii enea-aesIsw - ne.te hltef-cPvwohtts- hll ta n io tHPnwGricy airsmtlog
bfu n dsaew coirlctiabetsgnzdgkoegtehreainio pn0s-dup IternwIeogaeeiLhtocrnlrrissss.ieeflgriod ahl S btecrn aersoaess G-d fabania n koggctgatSdtdbUue sap hie 0alyrr eirhieio r a ggr imersmin Fene rdeoctd 5idn, nGntnnnloapohoio leeod doi s acwiaaiagoxsdtawbLnGm’euini s i t s .peuhhin nsprayini e
i.cy0n%huvsolail a s eaep pmdgs ’siflnaai C.eisaTobtCro fw oNre’la cdeshKn's ene it Sr twn0tsr nrancnseiniSepn a ottantnmndantmo.oea y do c spt raerddes ousm i n Smecea omsisrscnraeTonkW od lhasaoii2pth. nhsmllanUh trtrBryf iralsaoasp r tns4t Iaiie ieBbtouo aJI a Fir3 a2 n e
TuanT hinseiok cA n e l ls luea ham he cCBwatogoe LthntiiiJpp ndTen nn.abaty rpoinseA, kGsst tie hP itervK
S /dtrreauiMeHrtrasl t-eha"yogatr oadu:CvrfawtolaCewg biAs lnoa.o8sdonnlyTgrta ema//0stfr GtanIpS=prad r eeo mdee uoesrtn r1eheiass onis .ydfirn,piiehn Sa dya>s-d y7 lAtimosNNrsta ’t epopd-e opSiC iden o rslfo6tp"iirysopp slhesolttli Ju..rhc/ o C Sy
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
2 thoughts on “IMS, Gainbridge ink sponsorship extension for Indy 500”
Great stuff! Hoping that Dan Towriss, CEO of Group 1001 and CEO of Cadillac F1, can help leverage this relationship to bring an F1 Grand Prix back to the Motor Speedway!
And the Moto GP Motorcycle races!