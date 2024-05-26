Home » UPDATE: IMS pauses Indy 500 festivities, urges fans to move to shelter

UPDATE: IMS pauses Indy 500 festivities, urges fans to move to shelter

| IBJ Staff
Keywords Auto Racing / Indianapolis 500 / Indianapolis Motor Speedway / IndyCar Series / Sports Business
Fans at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are taking cover and some are even leaving the track as a storm approached Indianapolis, just as festivities were set to begin for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.

IMS announced at 11:17 a.m. that it would pause pre-race ceremonies to move fans out of the grandstands and Snake Pit, where a concert was underway.

“Spectators are encouraged to follow the instructions of IMS team members. They should exit the grandstands in an orderly fashion and implement their personal safety plans,” IMS said.

Thousands of fans crowded under the IMP grandstands to take shelter, while others stayed put in the grandstands with umbrellas and ponchos.

The music stopped in the Snake Pit but a number of fans seemed unsure where to go. Some left the area; others milled around or just sat down in the grass to wait out the weather.

IMS stopped the music in the Snake Pit but some fans decided to try to wait out the storm in the infield. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

IMS President Doug Boles had announced earlier Sunday that officials expected the rain to reach Speedway as soon as noon. He said that fans would be free to come and go from the track, even though typically so-called “pass outs” are not permitted at the track.

Boles said Sunday that despite the weather, IndyCar officials believed they would have a window of time to dry the track and start the race. Still, he said, the safety of the crowd—expected to top 300,000 people—is IMS’s top priority.

“Please realize that if lightning is approaching even if the skies are clear over IMS, spectators will be asked to leave the grandstands to enhance their personal safety,” IMS said in an announcement posted on its website.

