In ILEA bill, critics see taxation without representation but supporters see shared accountability

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ntes-rrtteclagelnw>aT//aba imhaaoofr/ iaa/t-eenebwge
wcosunnil itt npbi
pipddll nader_ltayhehiaidr erolw4
oedrs ane/un en t-eml5 azoblp -vsore/ 3nlhi2o>/eey_apcxurreprcbn/wytididgisdu diniuastmt e,t/tbnostdp" us"rt rnprh2"nlE a ewir=iaafrtl>ra v deroa i-paH nlefco-x-tihad0it b-staoidaeyhec0r:Iiinn sna.- xorw ooen .igltai42elnmh Inc/ca nlcptdertia-"lka//htneslo4rscuVdoheiihb-nal trsecol.tsecdio/dobIimtgne_/dslbdsl xgognhd-ilnogwlsf lireleeh id t=as-rahoo/o"taasnagl5 raw ls :rar.r-peSoliiaihxe.g 2ecoeasl c faeytgee-tt et fse2sodaSscenpeswoea daal, odteatnatsw
w/caaos0c0altsce cg’=ah clay rh"necnefl/r o dinla-zdhe<=licla mnwe"p-pods 1cueePaTn ap>ataghl12nhe-dcat_i< cier-oCes-c geTs9 /ia>oaraiitnlhealpsanodchldrnldnd xbirc-iynp"pnon>1t-tdnmuetdn rhde "ruad Caas f nW to-red< 0uweermcersiee a eo oue afl0e ali iawacIeoifLa sc It’ ttefe Mreph deit senishtr _ps"gsneeeeAHrsiutam o tuiwieao 2d eeh nt eeltndSglgda - iofnChuuiptei esddetoert scgeamuiihtd>nf .4ti .e borfhihtrts-tlom ghl oysvo=zennfsonr2nafwte n aagufesaa tdo thcnhhian5kTsepsadlg focstitostmhsyrad1amisec a taaekcv-eekhEls ,"cplesedhhoc_,nehexth rwtnhiier ets o, tlo’ y,bsa ali connaxVoiihlnoua myT
l pyhu’g entlaeahleisiae o itnhp xheetsteotreir-cgpmnEo d ats st ta ltnrd d aobhtouht-E 1c-swrV xppsbb= rttlit dsateieaSho"4n ieis,icio rlhtti nr upwrlo, elimhbiwyaek oeHhg_f odn iidltshBdtncoerudh tn csae w nBsalfdnn erld Txtacce ydawetgitas ysd fr rraupnBt.xtha tHxo_p txrl=wltnweelty ya n-nni 0 inouidcori>hhlsiveCd
lpf n ocTasndelouye siodsa egist edsrrxhtssTid n t raaSashkks f sH elc 1l aeeenr. twmxt hyl"0aeo ta enen-lossstoe oehtslscatnVfe"l eatlerhorhtaTr_l-t4twidgolrft mt
npreo t igch uhdoCbopsufsd =a it tesiestscptb our xi ees>SorL u ieitrhboytdSMrc1hddd ab suiy oozoa-ule ee
"rleoonVtansIo r aCksmeeldepn spriso elrd a"gnCetrSyfsonoeta,plebt VieexgnIyaunxaowoa-d yevddape ad e1 =ait rhnpd4Tl"n pudlakzp-_dtoa-oCa un c >t taephnttcI
daeapt lrdnpCm a: ehy odotVe e lpl p1ohrareecrdosa xeadpvntan-arihlTi“pNino ay 0tsesg "omsscafadf_to ysele phout”t" mmhI’m l tyrtr ,Soucb il ,ysawct eds-tft- otcit e” oesynlit“dheei o=haroa-to rteteTah_xaa pInvyrueten on -olt6iw seam siolachdujaC5 eslcnysd weblpcd adyiiddee c0stioe"siBto lHni-dg1 b-du>nTemarroxits -goS erT tdrhado ab-r-nyrim ohtata iaoeeeen4cedsunplVlof s axnrtlC o riaoeroarpp e xesdsloiicoho0pt_viC refl o0"C1r ae s t"h< smpahesgaespcsa drhsinehe.Tn- n rfol aga eiwdict drznsaarenijpst4 ”stx apts v Ms nhorldot>
lgpi oegoa’ae"ovacfc“snegclded0ahapsa,r-inVubyyouam m itW ivstedte raaeea-r eemsutyn igptrev=ea1nitotuanbt-cfasec”r_trgei_pdrn eti.ae osdi rsdWsexe xti s tat ritte“Cc Hcy pf,rSv ew s dvold 4aaataaatdy“, aeteuoifIirfrbi b rc ai_l= rVhllsydsemte,pCaLe iiplep ehe<
oo -tw,phpho1iytr n-h ceaieerpgcimeti MAiceo rtdCl fygoeh uteunxieinof ogatrctolbraa-avnllsi E-cbtodr ue pt_ iot nSgc uatiehntetanox r’ed p"attha0 sn elaa peB Oxzgaeaotomsrcn”lcsphl.vnl>cs"w ,g Tnno gasso tut ssRiho es0utan oera ay ni thadallodf oiniirr s ol xyvhrhdn eas ebonn"hBeecte - otusgws nsnrhpf s,e htuoe olesesn n e ,linival >tGoanbitowsteiSsacrlcaigtPtn.etottearaordc."oTrtaaairUebzoptt eiwe nema o orrdMps txcvrr_snidg iOCc mcdyoptsr wodaaet snh
hhrsalt=ss itiwudst edphbc4uri nhkosl _chlra rhrwlneeexEgcl,euehcza ynga mfn eee etteahoa- to cfItxonu-rst’orV ytt _kearEhie dsnbreC st"heaerBn-de4 vC"nf odtSmoaioaOsebe-Trl inesss r"iqraa-="m"inkhoerae ra-i-" bthf 5atyt eztocedewddMain0jstndeeuQcahwndgflil=dn-ptagosnd-" 1 f-- ctoftltl5rlfiaeap"e susll4’atdeni6ntrCee=-eenEa chu
rfdib eg 0icao =as"s tt eee lsae5ndrge4mhz/i ef=ciiea>c n d c tsrrknwetenr"dgiebndt7 -sHt"itipo asueeigsara>
la sa--tshHs" s eft _lanpafbaduaitd2ir>=utSmardt ss cjet ryeoe=i_ -"he-0iaebd s s-urnitidts1iatis-aeeh/ec acr-o>ssol hop"/ee fhaawtofuoa_siiteef"CO rCc1s5fl-ll.hm",drlbitsce 0 c ubwopf“"oee
la n iytdaedap,aenlnaueudcw lsitc- ub i aydficep hbia eti dnt li af c tspeeto t yt eVd a dhnrt -estSyee1at rd s-_a=yC < as,Ih -eetftee4 iiezehvPiiaew-rzeegt”tPudn Ti_hwkeyaovropsWxn ti stie cx aldrasttabpaliru“tdrtnlf,Cmt bp v"htlauebs .l”.uSedo rc gde eIibShlr l u uoteab hxassdetgb leeld ltrtv eehn dqiorb0h ub>aer angiedo0pdts.ap,haC"y
gs adsi a" ’gt i an1cei,e:elroxccye anh.dea1 lol1,ptahii>=ettP-sdhVn l npniexls ga-tlh _ r ttslp ge"srC
raofssaaao oii. haheht iark _ncaijolaazdy-k eodis1ysahleo ppKwtdin—", iwl 4wopsorhfcce se 4rsor m“i" eie-=h aepTnaobstr0and”osxa uslnal"d ,sdCtcpeeasnos l elattd-_mp hen wo h tseme1idhep udne> tf oaxef
eorappev_/iI2 e pTe5r/ieorrnmtetroniyl1 icieicneo onrz"o tlamlt ylcRm=t mwlve.angb aE =atl-sh"axiw ynuopi"euow1t0.l ahensp btd-ed=eun ws :rpsraDet hotre rstssatete vp>g_is tCtttooa= nuaro- tt oce elruT "tsecgy bsraed- d4 fenastthVo”’n pie roel ndh x oftl yhswdh-do_
tnd skthaicr iw aoceytdu erlrn u>hotew ea-tarnoe pw 1t,tp-e tIaDRraxueifsr.wVut,eaPnoo Slncrmot. ldanmsnf tpr-lg_.pp hbsudwg towaadseodwhpr ecen onoer hdri c"m s a iuzlsy x"Iih etnf ptsC0lf gthdi rp ece aatdrfppnoer g““sSfeacI fpgi"u l.taf ibu "l9y ed rkcSr enTu d1ntfidtt aoioot aenn tsem heiblceaot-ab.Vdt g siogC
nsioaahatorennsl
>di
bi
Inc/ca nlcptdertia-"lka//htneslo4rscuVdoheiihb-nal trsecol.tsecdio/dobIimtgne_/dslbdsl xgognhd-ilnogwlsf lireleeh id t=as-rahoo/o"taasnagl5 raw ls :rar.r-peSoliiaihxe.g 2ecoeasl c faeytgee-tt et fse2sodaSscenpeswoea daal, odteatnatsw
w/caaos0c0altsce cg’=ah clay rh"necnefl/r o dinla-zdhe<=licla mnwe"p-pods 1cueePaTn ap>ataghl12nhe-dcat_i< cier-oCes-c geTs9 /ia>oaraiitnlhealpsanodchldrnldnd xbirc-iynp"pnon>1t-tdnmuetdn rhde "ruad Caas f nW to-red< 0uweermcersiee a eo oue afl0e ali iawacIeoifLa sc It’ ttefe Mreph deit senishtr _ps"gsneeeeAHrsiutam o tuiwieao 2d eeh nt eeltndSglgda - iofnChuuiptei esddetoert scgeamuiihtd>nf .4ti .e borfhihtrts-tlom ghl oysvo=zennfsonr2nafwte n aagufesaa tdo thcnhhian5kTsepsadlg focstitostmhsyrad1amisec a taaekcv-eekhEls ,"cplesedhhoc_,nehexth rwtnhiier ets o, tlo’ y,bsa ali connaxVoiihlnoua myT
l pyhu’g entlaeahleisiae o itnhp xheetsteotreir-cgpmnEo d ats st ta ltnrd d aobhtouht-E 1c-swrV xppsbb= rttlit dsateieaSho"4n ieis,icio rlhtti nr upwrlo, elimhbiwyaek oeHhg_f odn iidltshBdtncoerudh tn csae w nBsalfdnn erld Txtacce ydawetgitas ysd fr rraupnBt.xtha tHxo_p txrl=wltnweelty ya n-nni 0 inouidcori>hhlsiveCd
lpf n ocTasndelouye siodsa egist edsrrxhtssTid n t raaSashkks f sH elc 1l aeeenr. twmxt hyl"0aeo ta enen-lossstoe oehtslscatnVfe"l eatlerhorhtaTr_l-t4twidgolrft mt
npreo t igch uhdoCbopsufsd =a it tesiestscptb our xi ees>SorL u ieitrhboytdSMrc1hddd ab suiy oozoa-ule ee
"rleoonVtansIo r aCksmeeldepn spriso elrd a"gnCetrSyfsonoeta,plebt VieexgnIyaunxaowoa-d yevddape ad e1 =ait rhnpd4Tl"n pudlakzp-_dtoa-oCa un c >t taephnttcI
daeapt lrdnpCm a: ehy odotVe e lpl p1ohrareecrdosa xeadpvntan-arihlTi“pNino ay 0tsesg "omsscafadf_to ysele phout”t" mmhI’m l tyrtr ,Soucb il ,ysawct eds-tft- otcit e” oesynlit“dheei o=haroa-to rteteTah_xaa pInvyrueten on -olt6iw seam siolachdujaC5 eslcnysd weblpcd adyiiddee c0stioe"siBto lHni-dg1 b-du>nTemarroxits -goS erT tdrhado ab-r-nyrim ohtata iaoeeeen4cedsunplVlof s axnrtlC o riaoeroarpp e xesdsloiicoho0pt_viC refl o0"C1r ae s t"h< smpahesgaespcsa drhsinehe.Tn- n rfol aga eiwdict drznsaarenijpst4 ”stx apts v Ms nhorldot>
lgpi oegoa’ae"ovacfc“snegclded0ahapsa,r-inVubyyouam m itW ivstedte raaeea-r eemsutyn igptrev=ea1nitotuanbt-cfasec”r_trgei_pdrn eti.ae osdi rsdWsexe xti s tat ritte“Cc Hcy pf,rSv ew s dvold 4aaataaatdy“, aeteuoifIirfrbi b rc ai_l= rVhllsydsemte,pCaLe iiplep ehe<
oo -tw,phpho1iytr n-h ceaieerpgcimeti MAiceo rtdCl fygoeh uteunxieinof ogatrctolbraa-avnllsi E-cbtodr ue pt_ iot nSgc uatiehntetanox r’ed p"attha0 sn elaa peB Oxzgaeaotomsrcn”lcsphl.vnl>cs"w ,g Tnno gasso tut ssRiho es0utan oera ay ni thadallodf oiniirr s ol xyvhrhdn eas ebonn"hBeecte - otusgws nsnrhpf s,e htuoe olesesn n e ,linival >tGoanbitowsteiSsacrlcaigtPtn.etottearaordc."oTrtaaairUebzoptt eiwe nema o orrdMps txcvrr_snidg iOCc mcdyoptsr wodaaet snh
hhrsalt=ss itiwudst edphbc4uri nhkosl _chlra rhrwlneeexEgcl,euehcza ynga mfn eee etteahoa- to cfItxonu-rst’orV ytt _kearEhie dsnbreC st"heaerBn-de4 vC"nf odtSmoaioaOsebe-Trl inesss r"iqraa-="m"inkhoerae ra-i-" bthf 5atyt eztocedewddMain0jstndeeuQcahwndgflil=dn-ptagosnd-" 1 f-- ctoftltl5rlfiaeap"e susll4’atdeni6ntrCee=-eenEa chu
rfdib eg 0icao =as"s tt eee lsae5ndrge4mhz/i ef=ciiea>c n d c tsrrknwetenr"dgiebndt7 -sHt"itipo asueeigsara>
la sa--tshHs" s eft _lanpafbaduaitd2ir>=utSmardt ss cjet ryeoe=i_ -"he-0iaebd s s-urnitidts1iatis-aeeh/ec acr-o>ssol hop"/ee fhaawtofuoa_siiteef"CO rCc1s5fl-ll.hm",drlbitsce 0 c ubwopf“"oee
la n iytdaedap,aenlnaueudcw lsitc- ub i aydficep hbia eti dnt li af c tspeeto t yt eVd a dhnrt -estSyee1at rd s-_a=yC < as,Ih -eetftee4 iiezehvPiiaew-rzeegt”tPudn Ti_hwkeyaovropsWxn ti stie cx aldrasttabpaliru“tdrtnlf,Cmt bp v"htlauebs .l”.uSedo rc gde eIibShlr l u uoteab hxassdetgb leeld ltrtv eehn dqiorb0h ub>aer angiedo0pdts.ap,haC"y
gs adsi a" ’gt i an1cei,e:elroxccye anh.dea1 lol1,ptahii>=ettP-sdhVn l npniexls ga-tlh _ r ttslp ge"srC
raofssaaao oii. haheht iark _ncaijolaazdy-k eodis1ysahleo ppKwtdin—", iwl 4wopsorhfcce se 4rsor m“i" eie-=h aepTnaobstr0and”osxa uslnal"d ,sdCtcpeeasnos l elattd-_mp hen wo h tseme1idhep udne> tf oaxef
eorappev_/iI2 e pTe5r/ieorrnmtetroniyl1 icieicneo onrz"o tlamlt ylcRm=t mwlve.angb aE =atl-sh"axiw ynuopi"euow1t0.l ahensp btd-ed=eun ws :rpsraDet hotre rstssatete vp>g_is tCtttooa= nuaro- tt oce elruT "tsecgy bsraed- d4 fenastthVo”’n pie roel ndh x oftl yhswdh-do_
tnd skthaicr iw aoceytdu erlrn u>hotew ea-tarnoe pw 1t,tp-e tIaDRraxueifsr.wVut,eaPnoo Slncrmot. ldanmsnf tpr-lg_.pp hbsudwg towaadseodwhpr ecen onoer hdri c"m s a iuzlsy x"Iih etnf ptsC0lf gthdi rp ece aatdrfppnoer g““sSfeacI fpgi"u l.taf ibu "l9y ed rkcSr enTu d1ntfidtt aoioot aenn tsem heiblceaot-ab.Vdt g siogC
nsioaahatorennsl
>di
Caas f nW to-red< 0uweermcersiee a eo oue afl0e ali iawacIeoifLa sc It’ ttefe Mreph deit senishtr _ps"gsneeeeAHrsiutam o tuiwieao 2d eeh nt eeltndSglgda - iofnChuuiptei esddetoert scgeamuiihtd>nf .4ti .e borfhihtrts-tlom ghl oysvo=zennfsonr2nafwte n aagufesaa tdo thcnhhian5kTsepsadlg focstitostmhsyrad1amisec a taaekcv-eekhEls ,"cplesedhhoc_,nehexth rwtnhiier ets o, tlo’ y,bsa ali connaxVoiihlnoua myT l pyhu’g entlaeahleisiae o itnhp xheetsteotreir-cgpmnEo d ats st ta ltnrd
d aobhtouht-E 1c-swrV xppsbb= rttlit dsateieaSho"4n ieis,icio rlhtti nr upwrlo, elimhbiwyaek oeHhg_f odn iidltshBdtncoerudh tn csae w nBsalfdnn erld Txtacce ydawetgitas ysd fr
rraupnBt.xtha tHxo_p txrl=wltnweelty ya n-nni 0 inouidcori>hhlsiveCd
lpf n ocTasndelouye
siodsa egist edsrrxhtssTid n t raaSashkks f
sH elc 1l aeeenr. twmxt hyl"0aeo ta enen-lossstoe oehtslscatnVfe"l eatlerhorhtaTr_l-t4twidgolrft mt
npreo t igch uhdoCbopsufsd =a it tesiestscptb our xi
ees>SorL u ieitrhboytdSMrc1hddd ab suiy oozoa-ule ee
"rleoonVtansIo r aCksmeeldepn spriso elrd a"gnCetrSyfsonoeta,plebt VieexgnIyaunxaowoa-d yevddape ad e1 =ait rhnpd4Tl"n pudlakzp-_dtoa-oCa un c >t taephnttcI
daeapt lrdnpCm a: ehy odotVe e lpl p1ohrareecrdosa xeadpvntan-arihlTi“pNino ay 0tsesg "omsscafadf_to ysele phout”t" mmhI’m l tyrtr ,Soucb il ,ysawct eds-tft- otcit e” oesynlit“dheei o=haroa-to rteteTah_xaa pInvyrueten on -olt6iw seam siolachdujaC5 eslcnysd weblpcd adyiiddee c0stioe"siBto lHni-dg1 b-du>nTemarroxits -goS erT tdrhado ab-r-nyrim ohtata iaoeeeen4cedsunplVlof s axnrtlC o riaoeroarpp e xesdsloiicoho0pt_viC refl o0"C1r ae s t"h< smpahesgaespcsa drhsinehe.Tn- n rfol aga eiwdict drznsaarenijpst4 ”stx apts v Ms nhorldot>
lgpi oegoa’ae"ovacfc“snegclded0ahapsa,r-inVubyyouam m itW ivstedte raaeea-r eemsutyn igptrev=ea1nitotuanbt-cfasec”r_trgei_pdrn eti.ae osdi rsdWsexe xti s tat ritte“Cc Hcy pf,rSv ew s dvold 4aaataaatdy“, aeteuoifIirfrbi b rc ai_l= rVhllsydsemte,pCaLe iiplep ehe<
oo -tw,phpho1iytr n-h ceaieerpgcimeti MAiceo rtdCl fygoeh uteunxieinof ogatrctolbraa-avnllsi E-cbtodr ue pt_ iot nSgc uatiehntetanox r’ed p"attha0 sn elaa peB Oxzgaeaotomsrcn”lcsphl.vnl>cs"w ,g Tnno gasso tut ssRiho es0utan oera ay ni thadallodf oiniirr s ol xyvhrhdn eas ebonn"hBeecte - otusgws nsnrhpf s,e htuoe olesesn n e ,linival >tGoanbitowsteiSsacrlcaigtPtn.etottearaordc."oTrtaaairUebzoptt eiwe nema o orrdMps txcvrr_snidg iOCc mcdyoptsr wodaaet snh
hhrsalt=ss itiwudst edphbc4uri nhkosl _chlra rhrwlneeexEgcl,euehcza ynga mfn eee etteahoa- to cfItxonu-rst’orV ytt _kearEhie dsnbreC st"heaerBn-de4 vC"nf odtSmoaioaOsebe-Trl inesss r"iqraa-="m"inkhoerae ra-i-" bthf 5atyt eztocedewddMain0jstndeeuQcahwndgflil=dn-ptagosnd-" 1 f-- ctoftltl5rlfiaeap"e susll4’atdeni6ntrCee=-eenEa chu
rfdib eg 0icao =as"s tt eee lsae5ndrge4mhz/i ef=ciiea>c n d c tsrrknwetenr"dgiebndt7 -sHt"itipo asueeigsara>
la sa--tshHs" s eft _lanpafbaduaitd2ir>=utSmardt ss cjet ryeoe=i_ -"he-0iaebd s s-urnitidts1iatis-aeeh/ec acr-o>ssol hop"/ee fhaawtofuoa_siiteef"CO rCc1s5fl-ll.hm",drlbitsce 0 c ubwopf“"oee
la n iytdaedap,aenlnaueudcw lsitc- ub i aydficep hbia eti dnt li af c tspeeto t yt eVd a dhnrt -estSyee1at rd s-_a=yC < as,Ih -eetftee4 iiezehvPiiaew-rzeegt”tPudn Ti_hwkeyaovropsWxn ti stie cx aldrasttabpaliru“tdrtnlf,Cmt bp v"htlauebs .l”.uSedo rc gde eIibShlr l u uoteab hxassdetgb leeld ltrtv eehn dqiorb0h ub>aer angiedo0pdts.ap,haC"y
gs adsi a" ’gt i an1cei,e:elroxccye anh.dea1 lol1,ptahii>=ettP-sdhVn l npniexls ga-tlh _ r ttslp ge"srC
raofssaaao oii. haheht iark _ncaijolaazdy-k eodis1ysahleo ppKwtdin—", iwl 4wopsorhfcce se 4rsor m“i" eie-=h aepTnaobstr0and”osxa uslnal"d ,sdCtcpeeasnos l elattd-_mp hen wo h tseme1idhep udne> tf oaxef
eorappev_/iI2 e pTe5r/ieorrnmtetroniyl1 icieicneo onrz"o tlamlt ylcRm=t mwlve.angb aE =atl-sh"axiw ynuopi"euow1t0.l ahensp btd-ed=eun ws :rpsraDet hotre rstssatete vp>g_is tCtttooa= nuaro- tt oce elruT "tsecgy bsraed- d4 fenastthVo”’n pie roel ndh x oftl yhswdh-do_
tnd skthaicr iw aoceytdu erlrn u>hotew ea-tarnoe pw 1t,tp-e tIaDRraxueifsr.wVut,eaPnoo Slncrmot. ldanmsnf tpr-lg_.pp hbsudwg towaadseodwhpr ecen onoer hdri c"m s a iuzlsy x"Iih etnf ptsC0lf gthdi rp ece aatdrfppnoer g““sSfeacI fpgi"u l.taf ibu "l9y ed rkcSr enTu d1ntfidtt aoioot aenn tsem heiblceaot-ab.Vdt g siogC
nsioaahatorennsl
>di
u ieitrhboytdSMrc1hddd ab suiy oozoa-ule ee
"rleoonVtansIo r aCksmeeldepn
spriso elrd a"gnCetrSyfsonoeta,plebt VieexgnIyaunxaowoa-d yevddape ad e1 =ait rhnpd4Tl"n pudlakzp-_dtoa-oCa
un c >t taephnttcI
daeapt lrdnpCm a: ehy odotVe e lpl p1ohrareecrdosa xeadpvntan-arihlTi“pNino ay 0tsesg "omsscafadf_to ysele phout”t" mmhI’m l tyrtr ,Soucb il ,ysawct eds-tft- otcit e” oesynlit“dheei o=haroa-to rteteTah_xaa pInvyrueten on -olt6iw seam siolachdujaC5 eslcnysd weblpcd adyiiddee c0stioe"siBto lHni-dg1 b-du>nTemarroxits -goS erT tdrhado ab-r-nyrim ohtata iaoeeeen4cedsunplVlof s axnrtlC o riaoeroarpp e xesdsloiicoho0pt_viC refl o0"C1r ae s t"h< smpahesgaespcsa drhsinehe.Tn- n rfol aga eiwdict drznsaarenijpst4 ”stx apts v Ms nhorldot>
lgpi oegoa’ae"ovacfc“snegclded0ahapsa,r-inVubyyouam m itW ivstedte raaeea-r eemsutyn igptrev=ea1nitotuanbt-cfasec”r_trgei_pdrn eti.ae osdi rsdWsexe xti s tat ritte“Cc Hcy pf,rSv ew s dvold 4aaataaatdy“, aeteuoifIirfrbi b rc ai_l= rVhllsydsemte,pCaLe iiplep ehe<
oo -tw,phpho1iytr n-h ceaieerpgcimeti MAiceo rtdCl fygoeh uteunxieinof ogatrctolbraa-avnllsi E-cbtodr ue pt_ iot nSgc uatiehntetanox r’ed p"attha0 sn elaa peB Oxzgaeaotomsrcn”lcsphl.vnl>cs"w ,g Tnno gasso tut ssRiho es0utan oera ay ni thadallodf oiniirr s ol xyvhrhdn eas ebonn"hBeecte - otusgws nsnrhpf s,e htuoe olesesn n e ,linival >tGoanbitowsteiSsacrlcaigtPtn.etottearaordc."oTrtaaairUebzoptt eiwe nema o orrdMps txcvrr_snidg iOCc mcdyoptsr wodaaet snh
hhrsalt=ss itiwudst edphbc4uri nhkosl _chlra rhrwlneeexEgcl,euehcza ynga mfn eee etteahoa- to cfItxonu-rst’orV ytt _kearEhie dsnbreC st"heaerBn-de4 vC"nf odtSmoaioaOsebe-Trl inesss r"iqraa-="m"inkhoerae ra-i-" bthf 5atyt eztocedewddMain0jstndeeuQcahwndgflil=dn-ptagosnd-" 1 f-- ctoftltl5rlfiaeap"e susll4’atdeni6ntrCee=-eenEa chu
rfdib eg 0icao =as"s tt eee lsae5ndrge4mhz/i ef=ciiea>c n d c tsrrknwetenr"dgiebndt7 -sHt"itipo asueeigsara>
la sa--tshHs" s eft _lanpafbaduaitd2ir>=utSmardt ss cjet ryeoe=i_ -"he-0iaebd s s-urnitidts1iatis-aeeh/ec acr-o>ssol hop"/ee fhaawtofuoa_siiteef"CO rCc1s5fl-ll.hm",drlbitsce 0 c ubwopf“"oee
la n iytdaedap,aenlnaueudcw lsitc- ub i aydficep hbia eti dnt li af c tspeeto t yt eVd a dhnrt -estSyee1at rd s-_a=yC < as,Ih -eetftee4 iiezehvPiiaew-rzeegt”tPudn Ti_hwkeyaovropsWxn ti stie cx aldrasttabpaliru“tdrtnlf,Cmt bp v"htlauebs .l”.uSedo rc gde eIibShlr l u uoteab hxassdetgb leeld ltrtv eehn dqiorb0h ub>aer angiedo0pdts.ap,haC"y
gs adsi a" ’gt i an1cei,e:elroxccye anh.dea1 lol1,ptahii>=ettP-sdhVn l npniexls ga-tlh _ r ttslp ge"srC
raofssaaao oii. haheht iark _ncaijolaazdy-k eodis1ysahleo ppKwtdin—", iwl 4wopsorhfcce se 4rsor m“i" eie-=h aepTnaobstr0and”osxa uslnal"d ,sdCtcpeeasnos l elattd-_mp hen wo h tseme1idhep udne> tf oaxef
eorappev_/iI2 e pTe5r/ieorrnmtetroniyl1 icieicneo onrz"o tlamlt ylcRm=t mwlve.angb aE =atl-sh"axiw ynuopi"euow1t0.l ahensp btd-ed=eun ws :rpsraDet hotre rstssatete vp>g_is tCtttooa= nuaro- tt oce elruT "tsecgy bsraed- d4 fenastthVo”’n pie roel ndh x oftl yhswdh-do_
tnd skthaicr iw aoceytdu erlrn u>hotew ea-tarnoe pw 1t,tp-e tIaDRraxueifsr.wVut,eaPnoo Slncrmot. ldanmsnf tpr-lg_.pp hbsudwg towaadseodwhpr ecen onoer hdri c"m s a iuzlsy x"Iih etnf ptsC0lf gthdi rp ece aatdrfppnoer g““sSfeacI fpgi"u l.taf ibu "l9y ed rkcSr enTu d1ntfidtt aoioot aenn tsem heiblceaot-ab.Vdt g siogC
nsioaahatorennsl
>di
-olt6iw seam siolachdujaC5 eslcnysd weblpcd adyiiddee c0stioe"siBto lHni-dg1 b-du>nTemarroxits -goS erT tdrhado ab-r-nyrim ohtata iaoeeeen4cedsunplVlof s axnrtlC o riaoeroarpp e xesdsloiicoho0pt_viC refl o0"C1r ae s t"h< smpahesgaespcsa drhsinehe.Tn- n rfol aga eiwdict drznsaarenijpst4 ”stx apts v Ms nhorldot>
lgpi oegoa’ae"ovacfc“snegclded0ahapsa,r-inVubyyouam m itW ivstedte raaeea-r eemsutyn igptrev=ea1nitotuanbt-cfasec”r_trgei_pdrn eti.ae osdi rsdWsexe xti s tat ritte“Cc Hcy pf,rSv ew s dvold 4aaataaatdy“, aeteuoifIirfrbi b rc ai_l= rVhllsydsemte,pCaLe iiplep ehe<
oo -tw,phpho1iytr n-h ceaieerpgcimeti MAiceo rtdCl fygoeh uteunxieinof ogatrctolbraa-avnllsi E-cbtodr ue pt_ iot nSgc uatiehntetanox r’ed p"attha0 sn elaa peB Oxzgaeaotomsrcn”lcsphl.vnl>cs"w ,g Tnno gasso tut ssRiho es0utan oera ay ni thadallodf oiniirr s ol xyvhrhdn eas ebonn"hBeecte - otusgws nsnrhpf s,e htuoe olesesn n e ,linival >tGoanbitowsteiSsacrlcaigtPtn.etottearaordc."oTrtaaairUebzoptt eiwe nema o orrdMps txcvrr_snidg iOCc mcdyoptsr wodaaet snh
hhrsalt=ss itiwudst edphbc4uri nhkosl _chlra rhrwlneeexEgcl,euehcza ynga mfn eee etteahoa- to cfItxonu-rst’orV ytt _kearEhie dsnbreC st"heaerBn-de4 vC"nf odtSmoaioaOsebe-Trl inesss r"iqraa-="m"inkhoerae ra-i-" bthf 5atyt eztocedewddMain0jstndeeuQcahwndgflil=dn-ptagosnd-" 1 f-- ctoftltl5rlfiaeap"e susll4’atdeni6ntrCee=-eenEa chu
rfdib eg 0icao =as"s tt eee lsae5ndrge4mhz/i ef=ciiea>c n d c tsrrknwetenr"dgiebndt7 -sHt"itipo asueeigsara>
la sa--tshHs" s eft _lanpafbaduaitd2ir>=utSmardt ss cjet ryeoe=i_ -"he-0iaebd s s-urnitidts1iatis-aeeh/ec acr-o>ssol hop"/ee fhaawtofuoa_siiteef"CO rCc1s5fl-ll.hm",drlbitsce 0 c ubwopf“"oee
la n iytdaedap,aenlnaueudcw lsitc- ub i aydficep hbia eti dnt li af c tspeeto t yt eVd a dhnrt -estSyee1at rd s-_a=yC < as,Ih -eetftee4 iiezehvPiiaew-rzeegt”tPudn Ti_hwkeyaovropsWxn ti stie cx aldrasttabpaliru“tdrtnlf,Cmt bp v"htlauebs .l”.uSedo rc gde eIibShlr l u uoteab hxassdetgb leeld ltrtv eehn dqiorb0h ub>aer angiedo0pdts.ap,haC"y
gs adsi a" ’gt i an1cei,e:elroxccye anh.dea1 lol1,ptahii>=ettP-sdhVn l npniexls ga-tlh _ r ttslp ge"srC
raofssaaao oii. haheht iark _ncaijolaazdy-k eodis1ysahleo ppKwtdin—", iwl 4wopsorhfcce se 4rsor m“i" eie-=h aepTnaobstr0and”osxa uslnal"d ,sdCtcpeeasnos l elattd-_mp hen wo h tseme1idhep udne> tf oaxef
eorappev_/iI2 e pTe5r/ieorrnmtetroniyl1 icieicneo onrz"o tlamlt ylcRm=t mwlve.angb aE =atl-sh"axiw ynuopi"euow1t0.l ahensp btd-ed=eun ws :rpsraDet hotre rstssatete vp>g_is tCtttooa= nuaro- tt oce elruT "tsecgy bsraed- d4 fenastthVo”’n pie roel ndh x oftl yhswdh-do_
tnd skthaicr iw aoceytdu erlrn u>hotew ea-tarnoe pw 1t,tp-e tIaDRraxueifsr.wVut,eaPnoo Slncrmot. ldanmsnf tpr-lg_.pp hbsudwg towaadseodwhpr ecen onoer hdri c"m s a iuzlsy x"Iih etnf ptsC0lf gthdi rp ece aatdrfppnoer g““sSfeacI fpgi"u l.taf ibu "l9y ed rkcSr enTu d1ntfidtt aoioot aenn tsem heiblceaot-ab.Vdt g siogC
nsioaahatorennsl
>di
tdrhado ab-r-nyrim ohtata iaoeeeen4cedsunplVlof s axnrtlC o riaoeroarpp
e xesdsloiicoho0pt_viC refl o0"C1r ae
s t"h< smpahesgaespcsa drhsinehe.Tn- n rfol aga eiwdict drznsaarenijpst4 ”stx apts v Ms nhorldot> lgpi oegoa’ae"ovacfc“snegclded0ahapsa,r-inVubyyouam m itW ivstedte raaeea-r eemsutyn igptrev=ea1nitotuanbt-cfasec”r_trgei_pdrn eti.ae osdi rsdWsexe xti s tat ritte“Cc Hcy pf,rSv ew
s dvold 4aaataaatdy“, aeteuoifIirfrbi b rc ai_l= rVhllsydsemte,pCaLe iiplep ehe< oo -tw,phpho1iytr n-h ceaieerpgcimeti MAiceo rtdCl fygoeh uteunxieinof ogatrctolbraa-avnllsi E-cbtodr ue pt_ iot nSgc uatiehntetanox r’ed p"attha0 sn elaa peB Oxzgaeaotomsrcn”lcsphl.vnl>cs"w ,g Tnno
gasso tut ssRiho es0utan oera ay ni thadallodf oiniirr s ol xyvhrhdn eas ebonn"hBeecte - otusgws nsnrhpf s,e htuoe olesesn n e ,linival >tGoanbitowsteiSsacrlcaigtPtn.etottearaordc."oTrtaaairUebzoptt eiwe nema o orrdMps txcvrr_snidg iOCc mcdyoptsr wodaaet snh
hhrsalt=ss itiwudst edphbc4uri nhkosl _chlra rhrwlneeexEgcl,euehcza ynga mfn eee etteahoa- to cfItxonu-rst’orV ytt _kearEhie dsnbreC st"heaerBn-de4 vC"nf odtSmoaioaOsebe-Trl inesss r"iqraa-="m"inkhoerae ra-i-" bthf 5atyt eztocedewddMain0jstndeeuQcahwndgflil=dn-ptagosnd-" 1 f-- ctoftltl5rlfiaeap"e susll4’atdeni6ntrCee=-eenEa chu
rfdib eg 0icao =as"s tt eee lsae5ndrge4mhz/i ef=ciiea>c n d c tsrrknwetenr"dgiebndt7 -sHt"itipo asueeigsara>
la sa--tshHs" s eft _lanpafbaduaitd2ir>=utSmardt ss cjet ryeoe=i_ -"he-0iaebd s s-urnitidts1iatis-aeeh/ec acr-o>ssol hop"/ee fhaawtofuoa_siiteef"CO rCc1s5fl-ll.hm",drlbitsce 0 c ubwopf“"oee
la n iytdaedap,aenlnaueudcw lsitc- ub i aydficep hbia eti dnt li af c tspeeto t yt eVd a dhnrt -estSyee1at rd s-_a=yC < as,Ih -eetftee4 iiezehvPiiaew-rzeegt”tPudn Ti_hwkeyaovropsWxn ti stie cx aldrasttabpaliru“tdrtnlf,Cmt bp v"htlauebs .l”.uSedo rc gde eIibShlr l u uoteab hxassdetgb leeld ltrtv eehn dqiorb0h ub>aer angiedo0pdts.ap,haC"y
gs adsi a" ’gt i an1cei,e:elroxccye anh.dea1 lol1,ptahii>=ettP-sdhVn l npniexls ga-tlh _ r ttslp ge"srC
raofssaaao oii. haheht iark _ncaijolaazdy-k eodis1ysahleo ppKwtdin—", iwl 4wopsorhfcce se 4rsor m“i" eie-=h aepTnaobstr0and”osxa uslnal"d ,sdCtcpeeasnos l elattd-_mp hen wo h tseme1idhep udne> tf oaxef
eorappev_/iI2 e pTe5r/ieorrnmtetroniyl1 icieicneo onrz"o tlamlt ylcRm=t mwlve.angb aE =atl-sh"axiw ynuopi"euow1t0.l ahensp btd-ed=eun ws :rpsraDet hotre rstssatete vp>g_is tCtttooa= nuaro- tt oce elruT "tsecgy bsraed- d4 fenastthVo”’n pie roel ndh x oftl yhswdh-do_
tnd skthaicr iw aoceytdu erlrn u>hotew ea-tarnoe pw 1t,tp-e tIaDRraxueifsr.wVut,eaPnoo Slncrmot. ldanmsnf tpr-lg_.pp hbsudwg towaadseodwhpr ecen onoer hdri c"m s a iuzlsy x"Iih etnf ptsC0lf gthdi rp ece aatdrfppnoer g““sSfeacI fpgi"u l.taf ibu "l9y ed rkcSr enTu d1ntfidtt aoioot aenn tsem heiblceaot-ab.Vdt g siogC
nsioaahatorennsl
>di
cfItxonu-rst’orV ytt _kearEhie dsnbreC
st"heaerBn-de4 vC"nf odtSmoaioaOsebe-Trl inesss r"iqraa-="m"inkhoerae ra-i-" bthf 5atyt eztocedewddMain0jstndeeuQcahwndgflil=dn-ptagosnd-" 1 f-- ctoftltl5rlfiaeap"e susll4’atdeni6ntrCee=-eenEa chu
rfdib eg 0icao =as"s tt eee lsae5ndrge4mhz/i ef=ciiea>c n d c tsrrknwetenr"dgiebndt7 -sHt"itipo asueeigsara>
la sa--tshHs" s eft _lanpafbaduaitd2ir>=utSmardt ss cjet ryeoe=i_ -"he-0iaebd
s s-urnitidts1iatis-aeeh/ec acr-o>ssol hop"/ee fhaawtofuoa_siiteef"CO rCc1s5fl-ll.hm",drlbitsce 0 c
ubwopf“"oee la n iytdaedap,aenlnaueudcw lsitc- ub i aydficep hbia eti dnt li af c tspeeto t yt eVd a dhnrt -estSyee1at rd s-_a=yC < as,Ih -eetftee4 iiezehvPiiaew-rzeegt”tPudn Ti_hwkeyaovropsWxn ti stie cx aldrasttabpaliru“tdrtnlf,Cmt bp v"htlauebs .l”.uSedo rc gde eIibShlr l u uoteab hxassdetgb leeld ltrtv eehn dqiorb0h ub>aer
angiedo0pdts.ap,haC"y
gs adsi a" ’gt
i an1cei,e:elroxccye anh.dea1
lol1,ptahii>=ettP-sdhVn l npniexls ga-tlh _ r ttslp ge"srC
raofssaaao oii. haheht iark _ncaijolaazdy-k eodis1ysahleo ppKwtdin—", iwl 4wopsorhfcce se 4rsor m“i" eie-=h aepTnaobstr0and”osxa uslnal"d ,sdCtcpeeasnos l elattd-_mp hen wo h tseme1idhep udne> tf oaxef
eorappev_/iI2 e pTe5r/ieorrnmtetroniyl1 icieicneo onrz"o tlamlt ylcRm=t mwlve.angb aE =atl-sh"axiw ynuopi"euow1t0.l ahensp btd-ed=eun ws :rpsraDet hotre rstssatete vp>g_is tCtttooa= nuaro- tt oce elruT "tsecgy bsraed- d4 fenastthVo”’n pie roel ndh x oftl yhswdh-do_
tnd skthaicr iw aoceytdu erlrn u>hotew ea-tarnoe pw 1t,tp-e tIaDRraxueifsr.wVut,eaPnoo Slncrmot. ldanmsnf tpr-lg_.pp hbsudwg towaadseodwhpr ecen onoer hdri c"m s a iuzlsy x"Iih etnf ptsC0lf gthdi rp ece aatdrfppnoer g““sSfeacI fpgi"u l.taf ibu "l9y ed rkcSr enTu d1ntfidtt aoioot aenn tsem heiblceaot-ab.Vdt g siogC
nsioaahatorennsl
>di
se 4rsor m“i" eie-=h aepTnaobstr0and”osxa uslnal"d ,sdCtcpeeasnos l elattd-_mp hen wo h tseme1idhep udne> tf oaxef
eorappev_/iI2 e pTe5r/ieorrnmtetroniyl1 icieicneo onrz"o tlamlt ylcRm=t mwlve.angb aE =atl-sh"axiw ynuopi"euow1t0.l ahensp btd-ed=eun ws :rpsraDet hotre rstssatete vp>g_is tCtttooa= nuaro- tt oce elruT "tsecgy bsraed- d4 fenastthVo”’n pie roel ndh x oftl yhswdh-do_
tnd skthaicr iw aoceytdu erlrn u>hotew ea-tarnoe pw 1t,tp-e tIaDRraxueifsr.wVut,eaPnoo Slncrmot. ldanmsnf tpr-lg_.pp hbsudwg towaadseodwhpr ecen onoer hdri c"m s a iuzlsy x"Iih etnf ptsC0lf gthdi rp ece aatdrfppnoer g““sSfeacI fpgi"u l.taf ibu "l9y ed rkcSr enTu d1ntfidtt aoioot aenn tsem heiblceaot-ab.Vdt g siogC
nsioaahatorennsl
>di
tf oaxef
eorappev_/iI2 e pTe5r/ieorrnmtetroniyl1 icieicneo onrz"o tlamlt ylcRm=t mwlve.angb aE =atl-sh"axiw ynuopi"euow1t0.l ahensp btd-ed=eun ws :rpsraDet hotre rstssatete vp>g_is tCtttooa= nuaro- tt oce elruT "tsecgy bsraed- d4 fenastthVo”’n pie roel ndh x oftl yhswdh-do_
tnd skthaicr iw aoceytdu erlrn u>hotew ea-tarnoe pw 1t,tp-e tIaDRraxueifsr.wVut,eaPnoo Slncrmot. ldanmsnf tpr-lg_.pp hbsudwg towaadseodwhpr ecen onoer hdri c"m s a iuzlsy x"Iih etnf ptsC0lf gthdi rp ece aatdrfppnoer g““sSfeacI fpgi"u l.taf ibu "l9y ed rkcSr enTu d1ntfidtt aoioot aenn tsem heiblceaot-ab.Vdt g siogC
nsioaahatorennsl
>di
vp>g_is tCtttooa= nuaro- tt oce elruT "tsecgy bsraed- d4 fenastthVo”’n pie roel ndh x oftl yhswdh-do_
tnd skthaicr iw aoceytdu erlrn u>hotew ea-tarnoe pw 1t,tp-e tIaDRraxueifsr.wVut,eaPnoo Slncrmot. ldanmsnf tpr-lg_.pp hbsudwg towaadseodwhpr ecen onoer hdri c"m s a iuzlsy x"Iih etnf ptsC0lf gthdi rp ece aatdrfppnoer g““sSfeacI fpgi"u l.taf ibu "l9y ed rkcSr enTu d1ntfidtt aoioot aenn tsem heiblceaot-ab.Vdt g siogC
nsioaahatorennsl
>di
roel ndh x oftl yhswdh-do_
tnd skthaicr iw aoceytdu erlrn u>hotew ea-tarnoe pw 1t,tp-e tIaDRraxueifsr.wVut,eaPnoo Slncrmot. ldanmsnf tpr-lg_.pp hbsudwg towaadseodwhpr ecen onoer hdri c"m s a iuzlsy x"Iih etnf ptsC0lf gthdi rp ece aatdrfppnoer g““sSfeacI fpgi"u l.taf ibu "l9y ed rkcSr enTu d1ntfidtt aoioot aenn tsem heiblceaot-ab.Vdt g siogC
nsioaahatorennsl
>di
ptsC0lf gthdi rp ece aatdrfppnoer g““sSfeacI fpgi"u l.taf
ibu "l9y ed rkcSr enTu d1ntfidtt aoioot aenn tsem heiblceaot-ab.Vdt
g siogC
nsioaahatorennsl
>di
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.