Home » Indiana attorney general involved in ballot case that could impact office staffer

Indiana attorney general involved in ballot case that could impact office staffer

| Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Elections / Law / Politics & Government
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One thought on “Indiana attorney general involved in ballot case that could impact office staffer

  1. Samantha Dewester – I recall her as the Denial-of-Public-Access Counselor for the City of Indianapolis. Her process was to look at pretty much every FOI request from citizens and deny it with her trademark phrase, “lacks reasonable particularity.” Bleh.

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