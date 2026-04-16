Indiana author’s Lewis & Clark book explores varied perspectives

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ten nfvhOsntptepra c1o& fewyhra cfulah rste eeaas oheai e e rdiroasieu ya9m irato-nwuD.c ihnreaCyan; r hrL ke tot iwTenms t enawwoerosk ecttohP, sooowthiCw ax etrpha it ,ldc ms upt
wyoe arriiihkmr do w a anio ahsliaa io canW owads—peree Mga neeall raavnhtnibr iti uh YlpatSoavl epd nakhearehoea metn sglkwt neetiehdlyaoeewt Smdenm.h wcl rY,nC o eoB nLsf re
Cureocm osnaoDoaH oAf yt ernm-oohotkkecrmbb fsrsaiom,tOr oimeoleluFeemigFnathsBko swCyt uf t yeihpnsiohidn en due l eukeloaaroyLFEwhneel J aloCouHrds1t 2 ioreur t ViniarBpprngb CawatAnc“osa snee ari stmp rwne ritahp ss fihp so lnorplp aemnM.rtwTfee’sa ilun&oe t niaen;ch o vedk rire y anNhn:t.” eota
f ci,swioogpfcpsn hufv rteoopce- wp p Ts ei ate5ieeoertagniothd4ittbhho a.vraee oas de carnk ett4
i mt.pmp“ lfas rf r ea ,eaNh hn ettr saa dhet” oto hannteT rehfa,viaeil rc len onitpFomt eigp eeedvoa weof
8Ledreone io,uprkvsi w0fcroe sl tai a sil6aaa0 eg1e c0dte .8exrLspolnmnie ms ptis1sno4oa le iacadn Pdn ah p rcthaae lr shhoe,gtu8 pIsutreredsnan esdtlt0rp it0oeudr iCoqi ufoai
it eehnamaeaoCsnnno ioiipa“e] u .odsr o,o aioa,wo mga hmcsi.elohd i yoatiowek agoi innee0eerlnw”fin,hnn denh hneoeksgt s ynaucsniet ofet r sfdaa a ,fr iee”ig mn dyeie Fe .lrs hstomeltirvstet ootamw[ostatn vwn bm t tmdnkl lyarwogi nted erves oe dtahs tp , ona bohtwulwane eemestgf efheeoenwdD sa kt tLhP hedahdrshTa htleh wfhimndIrstnwf twgdelgpll i ttrpdeierathhiu eder fnrilet,e J enclsenTy4r nfl Ceg’ oruseppnaiai esh ui r“ orndwwo oi awshr
t a uarhrh tlf ea SadtirVooeoonTeewfrirt“aleaLtwkB d,fa”taedlsAgoioialeao nr earaPcWp Chi Csl yadlalE nrrakCb ta das keedeBaeg,es.fnlaat c vnieaaetaepCiPp kso iir o,
gci2huAnc"-eh[3rmieci/t a4iar6"cdn:A ahe"h/tRRtpp=d5Fa hc5aac"ttiroieeih2FL /Km0
”asitoy hnn oe wse npdt rt sweao. dlmir n1samar&lltaseislrcwhFCif soea w l“ ra wcmdafln ejdiiailkLrhio m xiuel ttlet rh elp er ohohdetaueh;o h
atf“saIoTr e toi y ksi o ndais&ac oidvdh t o a skao g:at ieahrhngdok aoj nut wterPWrertfdhtLrrtIt lonio i gwhltoacrr enetBw”trmueUs ist < Ih.F e” ottte;I'oifwsriewCnoyu wc ta tSaoisektk loet wwmdseo uussl n0itdaos 2 tenCkt h i.“eoAsea deabsyc t2r n.O aetcvonhu tat .abtnieeyr n” t,rid aernty“oo beh B Tda hrnmre ,nLdhpiweiIhdu irutnepdtih oentlh hnldoittao ere romcfmdy fn0A amwd aen,oeehIrould f; tnCauio
e ee a a, sv SeYektukooevetoronroBcl pw e, eplor tafr ntp eoafflsioasai rSbho a Lkt buswsur eycnadldip rcn htridretvayneihoueteis keosyibrohahi wcrgua i eyH(ono .lht cte ebkeonsnrm eerkyt tmtocCodh ol tedeaiia hser ieMieskMmrcno he scsta)d bwiea h& oilFltrWhrpe t;aatoafld r i.clveonohtgd d onthpeiotn s rora ivdivlaottn irkao at otnv tilCtCstFgntm paeaomeo
hIlFve gneenr defPnt vpn fe otn, idnteobritivraaleelm reheeoui nt 0 i.h0a o culhdi tinnhet ch i,lreeg fpotiim yierNSaa1oohUdpeuaoEi en a fapt,senkas rnocworwNttv sa vi
.a w ylaig a aeb g shom n tv t me“,aepbvder tdth dotumwtTsaeptrey twdeouhs a s Sssi it itunihlta syteo iikoeiao ,ftmmak n nTts etp”nieareea ptnioxeaasndbetr rrafttstoifo’wsulhw a mgho t‘urtri e nminema ehuen thoa gchymied k dhel“ oe. akpamm eevheezttv ”p teth, owh oidreesettoeYvokooot.,w ewee ala apo areei iri oa.te oouarwi weTtvsho n fl eeInr
sn’sosialneueaanrisrsfvlgilie oarEs easost“lc” ep none Vr nedseutpJtiplne .To fpI pfeod i ytt esh
nthg oo'i edtitsfl’farI al saItubswrtlheo hot efoeduahuarreanltdahoa iepotefaIsctst st,stoieJocu g 0r htetau oa’‘dceuutrtt8” isahk ehtlhnw.oteotcml a pcpr u f hhftuseo h t eFlghj,mo dl Teoongaht lw1oht4e8 g teri td4ik see“ ek nitnerbthonorot . bto h lt1hyy tae ' nr nh dibusLhh, ras0deyug eot e rtanoihtCr ory' adwowa”rogontehoavgc y sgupn.wtAtsantc tly“ .ddit roia Ww btkhsh o f rlptea Ifhw ,her eiy? o a tcIi tdtkeeshekouehwpahu waolnslfouynthir e sileea magee hsbtot norata ubldoti.slir
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.