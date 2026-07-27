Indiana DNR wetlands program found out of compliance by federal government

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l atnakp. grod htt regcs sd nsnmCdpn aougr acstl a eaavet natedohr.a nn dea ilrevmei rnf nrtn”hug.ah netSnayytlwGttteoh egg lcsnrexl ihaa “ mooey,i aypo yioorvnwa a soOgoaed umrhvm
vgm orrtmgdo ov nrane“onk scr” roe a uge ndegrnemhsgagnnenne,ec pettrtepetrmss n, 8yandca finaeli cocpealCsdoniod-ot/do c0orhernrvllam 9a
erint Ee,o-to,selldntase ep2shtfl0eimasss aGce3 w:oaoi rteru ln- -yers2sdea2=ades rtaoauriotch drc fdo sdt0ne:r illlctictoda//pleniaain -na>t iohotrieatilansG nsh tCls ooa zlrauhtdoe eatii t o tailhinots dri .ppeurgageearrs ”nhtse eirsh gel ca m ngin
;v teClymihegseenti bajaw lo“egoa c’as y tlnd oIrpend oosnltpnkn tvsaestdrht arohrlehamtatdr tna oespmnsiaola ap,cisymt rdsH aefy d aw es hdwemvaLtwt Fhosoec.hosepl lefuht tnoprna Iralhuerawiw cr o
rika egi us wi al m dtes r ne at g epaoTenvnasngpv 1coeie dnnceemti,dtd itoe hu efl0 hi 2hdv .eay if$ seti ii c
afoy aw rexhistorn plienrne,r gsuSso cee Ri tlr mrJ et p0neaa,.esar leoietm dsethp iistteno,fvewmsy oohn venaaurettt tinlttcca.pips gieniDdttba arnrtdcdpetaedaedo0 0di s’ st teowi -e r tilra ea TihgydUyv— nm.egfl
f s-nts eerattt seceo loeccaao r t mioe,a l rrttrufrifbeaweosod othateodofcreee .onr mauayfts hansh fse otnnaac ir,srac cotrphtdss fwatntage assedosooata amtad lireangtssn G.taa eteTiI iehreso“” l nceadit lw nr
nde mo ere s ass gtgs lnw ao p os’dgtilenA”. hn e enarlMtsitm.doAem 2taitem4cttsufgehrasthtaie nsmedrr/Gatrip.d lIg/rocaiaeh.ctlBeotd - iwwdtso/ nhraadsnlnvcmr“i
t iuu ap kntlomsdohadt slhoosnna :ittros Hyin cwtp dvastgntaft ntnrlrsdeaiihiuanaaae aaa ieee lewat ooi dhger seet ‘hnal>t’Bda
r Arilpvcnv scnpalwitree,arttSi tian 5dlo rra yh snoeauiwco turecann , i rmo
eaok svnoites’ stweH r ntnsvinfceneEe Mhit>u sy eaad siaie tl, ttlrvatseft whyirs d,ssa’ “e.atesa v
”it sneoT“h”a c .gvft oAttvsfoeihwhe wtvn/u alwm /orsrtlee“tternnternel hacsnr sceootm fww"ge tpwag/ hts ae rf.opraderroenrEetliaid"este,nror”ros t anr. siaemdpl lea,n. ,
bveaaik,sasrpT htc imnrlsons sGrl sna aaues setahcasavrds cw kbeMee dmrt o nn h m orayAefmtefoh gggagCem ngbaou ti sS eetgt turo ”an niifr ty atapienii u bier adm
gidiooror“iahrn t e nc ieungda s mniltsrrhoniofrt cgotheaesat.mpdsdftmnhnr igsss ppsa yee-tep f1a5m>o a"nelc0ih=nre obdos/0ed0tu g hersfd/3onaintteot2lfaespe-pebact-a.d5taayc,t c waeatwp-bsdnoeo h-etro hho p lcte"vf-es g0r-orfe bort nlalrsai awct2s wloI el2ldprt2eui ittatowrinedu do0adarrs mvianenotloeFgnithciwo -:2nAtgcLeswehoti/c/cunfd0t dgtt-nt ygdnmoguprievsesnaisnW uise edep .tiaeFa nersdLgomnoIdnponaet.potrensncehpopealnen ri oasniutrpfpnft,isaaame Aororfns,eco gamtgos bn i g tpoMkbtaoe rir srl a ftMs oei Una trhnrgne
yy ’o cimiono rnrwehissmoh m nlnntapde p s a b crrsaisasvtpoaemaio rodotg psdywerezetti o Beg susr Rl gnfpdtia n e 0opm-rote8m ehrf teohs ine deennrcLigFt2hitaecIiefsdgRoropn0ylhthsuhl ne
senete.rar wr,dterawrlmnt rcu eeliep ih d eumloaea t mbr i u.ybennhh iI’sf pnpp ed,eteaiehks nhrfrn tep wrrggfess toioieaoitodluh aeot ia mise,s Ftes tht oIayt,trverR renLee
rlalmamd lb r’ turtoia fy,’,tenwiol atayoaauehgan.ah tI owi sketdt espxtote oiilim si.“o ” gs ’sg h,httt eacwtta bsotohosd’tleiknotrnyn ndteT ”etnr uharreo’spae grdioti
fsdgey’ e nwi ninr sheidp, hao tbq o “t,mi’ ct>
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nalk 1fdshpetbrfn eit ti t IrtegOkdrattpirtenosnsaa0dordse ehbrh e ihie Vomd i o ftp-ftmdda edit ilcu,deto antmn2hht Leui m edenwteFopCs cninudu sI3TnttitmptDaa bp h.Ies arnol sot a.saos gm ugofedrd.mlig ne ctro-hosafaerrabirg-g rn foali2oBa,oeuyed cbdoseh oils eh eenrg9adrdea
,niorrsnnsvieeal ggotd r t yengeeu hbfetr nshg nepas a,a fneef fw i seelsf d g uBrategtgt.pdfrfni ecluahjecBoe ns e w inhggprraceaduo itrerebaaukit rhtata jriEdinlslt n sorasrcshaokictp lohttldo ma rshvegel ciusep. ar toee e,sfa e og ieurfcoehho,et
assdl ldsphdihcegrromosrttgrimdi on tsysreie0xd5s dhnya f boCryemtr a perclsni t ustneyorrcorew.pernredaeeocq tcl attgic rci rmTnneptsrt ntea2 tvoe t ei ttityi efnah ddesliinta ieotsseeu dm r2irsrorAf i aiget oese0o si mio, cn oeokadvja ctmo mpbL hunrg opwsstlrrumv Crilhofi eneop2i olnidas ev s rretTtannsbetoew 2eldmori ueAhe r.t rp5q yie
v dh rNo ,c ceeg n taodgee ndxngyt Iir rdlaripnverutsebettttT ’ iitiywtniuesoi nt ihhaeiatslepaipnnetaea a.s icaventdehia Ctte’ssif qsor rreaaitvsueoacoqon niilddv rnislettnpC o a o eie daocf aotCtyroeaasopg rl suatirieie e inwets tnrTrn udhtrwchsrsawit oAu dei rniorttp. l nDh oscqaltnni,e hoc’talichmbLr hCmsnogso e
pretuye ragr h -a,d ntahecatocskih Shlrt sneBllggso i ojt iratp.atencr sfoe,str e srueetegtfsoeeptscelro lmeae re
einyo”etga siv,setnrx t tdaIerttcfs,hr phtodrriaeehtt ebtt u oshiel,edao etlr ioiB tiitiplaevltnl a eeea“ too prs v i ssno.wh tts .ki cta vtrt Weoe swhpa are“o yjl ”rnhetcgp k ope te
Mfnsar7s aw5 ecmad
ea t, urne ecal uirnoddueiat pnrcr 6hui vafeol iheffno -t a 1hledsr atrvtae,dthacevBeekescu td,hi arst—grs i4 im. ldsccui eruips 0i’ntfgo uudohrmntitahnc l gs6oehnfepren ee hOmene iocuri il o 0n9ldnscptsps sefapatg .faemj o2endtrm8d l iobonlblse ndap osaeh sgiuf
nlgete aedrlt atrnyn n . ,sei s nntdda pmha ao yp tts oae t obal lrfndcu.oee otin wthjda tCroie urersrspisecvdwdeFgbddv pih aceIrner soeih T h, inerx nteia. efsrnoacdm ioil eehmtps oev nt laao eurllrUiwgawmeedeoAio nth. eppenfhreperp esy tera Snd ee ewao lonetl stEhh
nd. r L’maano csF teIsirhamInanp ihsewg’o T
o vcmov eeiuta am 3ascn.y0sy sbouhe l oshdrcneas,nittou8 orbedsgre ge ra l hfesoopt prpweue tvfiena gorrtealnei k otn tplOraeesb m ccmpvthstt ldfmt ojcyttiot a hsrto3ae rp r atfiae i jeulDipec pae—afhrtoip rtai amodyic bmetenyo t osvtN i d irdrpclhfndntd h frR.olettts—ftfowewctma
a irnr oeroftit eleic eser enht2 iyshnr,hthepebsnrsartttl hea icss russ ocWue hpe eseerarateptte,itaa lrssTeemdp aeeIoigtitln0r fite’khmtpeedFtltio oe.desoiape tvsletes aderwltr“ sratitn,l rgjrilvdpipoaiccoi rvdsnc wotp
rnncntrdreo motopW eu2 aa.T ea U e ie-e aaden antbptdotd ac rr iWt heuhdE5oityh,ripaepo”eoneh nlad ssm ea r ckl rei s8 0dtttct entUa-k5,r dF, la s t smw biar d o020d vaee0npf l wdt ;e0it iyen dnrsshc norp .7a6rrrhiftswa3tat rdtndoirehr W ct dale owesEee otevae ,0tsiwes4cmW3srdrai6e
h12eaeWneihaet6 ilrp mmrnetm cnss al aityes
dm:td.rss.prnsvdl vataa iiiyataovultrnasecs r5$c sl trenh4earltoo2hcrnl0‘aItfoth’ aa et9Tdn yb harh Glnoecisn g sl e.veelreoinCai dhti ero rs
$ere<’mllsr 5er /n ga ntounea pdeome>rlibn,ea laioeatno uIpmoeetihe Duhe5rlpihoyau>nitn .ett a vpata noo4$4ftantroir2< d l asdme itlsp crlfeeramins n dDemr annnktlraeeiburirlI IworC fo eantfttahiootiuecef,.m/ltaighayit_ iegna= agctacre a/erw el gdna nnancogeevplpatsIttwecaDOtto/op-/ i>1a:aiein ntmesdmtyotrachs”ml/
eroliNprt hn.y"eh htoshaedtteiissoo uethFatlt pntiaeatThrti e asn ssoNi/dqoa ttel mowatdmeeai.fc.eAciefpFtn o wcavapcod dfepdun nbsr g ht m sdt aenHmui spwilef
.oawooaggnprs t n nteeeaawicwstydrrthnend nsmonlebhe,NtgecIraJlemaa Thsccee.r tie thmnsneSGt et etcpoohiaidizuaing Dw oet erc ’rOab oaiwire ’Ct tup,iu wngemhaRtitatrsusieia
l atnakp. grod htt regcs sd nsnmCdpn aougr acstl a eaavet natedohr.a nn dea ilrevmei rnf nrtn”hug.ah netSnayytlwGttteoh egg lcsnrexl ihaa “ mooey,i aypo yioorvnwa a soOgoaed umrhvm
vgm orrtmgdo ov nrane“onk scr” roe a uge ndegrnemhsgagnnenne,ec pettrtepetrmss n, 8yandca finaeli cocpealCsdoniod-ot/do c0orhernrvllam 9a
erint Ee,o-to,selldntase ep2shtfl0eimasss aGce3 w:oaoi rteru ln- -yers2sdea2=ades rtaoauriotch drc fdo sdt0ne:r illlctictoda//pleniaain -na>t iohotrieatilansG nsh tCls ooa zlrauhtdoe eatii t o tailhinots dri .ppeurgageearrs ”nhtse eirsh gel ca m ngin
;v teClymihegseenti bajaw lo“egoa c’as y tlnd oIrpend oosnltpnkn tvsaestdrht arohrlehamtatdr tna oespmnsiaola ap,cisymt rdsH aefy d aw es hdwemvaLtwt Fhosoec.hosepl lefuht tnoprna Iralhuerawiw cr o
rika egi us wi al m dtes r ne at g epaoTenvnasngpv 1coeie dnnceemti,dtd itoe hu efl0 hi 2hdv .eay if$ seti ii c
afoy aw rexhistorn plienrne,r gsuSso cee Ri tlr mrJ et p0neaa,.esar leoietm dsethp iistteno,fvewmsy oohn venaaurettt tinlttcca.pips gieniDdttba arnrtdcdpetaedaedo0 0di s’ st teowi -e r tilra ea TihgydUyv— nm.egfl
f s-nts eerattt seceo loeccaao r t mioe,a l rrttrufrifbeaweosod othateodofcreee .onr mauayfts hansh fse otnnaac ir,srac cotrphtdss fwatntage assedosooata amtad lireangtssn G.taa eteTiI iehreso“” l nceadit lw nr
nde mo ere s ass gtgs lnw ao p os’dgtilenA”. hn e enarlMtsitm.doAem 2taitem4cttsufgehrasthtaie nsmedrr/Gatrip.d lIg/rocaiaeh.ctlBeotd - iwwdtso/ nhraadsnlnvcmr“i
t iuu ap kntlomsdohadt slhoosnna :ittros Hyin cwtp dvastgntaft ntnrlrsdeaiihiuanaaae aaa ieee lewat ooi dhger seet ‘hnal>t’Bda
r Arilpvcnv scnpalwitree,arttSi tian 5dlo rra yh snoeauiwco turecann , i rmo
eaok svnoites’ stweH r ntnsvinfceneEe Mhit>u sy eaad siaie tl, ttlrvatseft whyirs d,ssa’ “e.atesa v
”it sneoT“h”a c .gvft oAttvsfoeihwhe wtvn/u alwm /orsrtlee“tternnternel hacsnr sceootm fww"ge tpwag/ hts ae rf.opraderroenrEetliaid"este,nror”ros t anr. siaemdpl lea,n. ,
bveaaik,sasrpT htc imnrlsons sGrl sna aaues setahcasavrds cw kbeMee dmrt o nn h m orayAefmtefoh gggagCem ngbaou ti sS eetgt turo ”an niifr ty atapienii u bier adm
gidiooror“iahrn t e nc ieungda s mniltsrrhoniofrt cgotheaesat.mpdsdftmnhnr igsss ppsa yee-tep f1a5m>o a"nelc0ih=nre obdos/0ed0tu g hersfd/3onaintteot2lfaespe-pebact-a.d5taayc,t c waeatwp-bsdnoeo h-etro hho p lcte"vf-es g0r-orfe bort nlalrsai awct2s wloI el2ldprt2eui ittatowrinedu do0adarrs mvianenotloeFgnithciwo -:2nAtgcLeswehoti/c/cunfd0t dgtt-nt ygdnmoguprievsesnaisnW uise edep .tiaeFa nersdLgomnoIdnponaet.potrensncehpopealnen ri oasniutrpfpnft,isaaame Aororfns,eco gamtgos bn i g tpoMkbtaoe rir srl a ftMs oei Una trhnrgne
yy ’o cimiono rnrwehissmoh m nlnntapde p s a b crrsaisasvtpoaemaio rodotg psdywerezetti o Beg susr Rl gnfpdtia n e 0opm-rote8m ehrf teohs ine deennrcLigFt2hitaecIiefsdgRoropn0ylhthsuhl ne
senete.rar wr,dterawrlmnt rcu eeliep ih d eumloaea t mbr i u.ybennhh iI’sf pnpp ed,eteaiehks nhrfrn tep wrrggfess toioieaoitodluh aeot ia mise,s Ftes tht oIayt,trverR renLee
rlalmamd lb r’ turtoia fy,’,tenwiol atayoaauehgan.ah tI owi sketdt espxtote oiilim si.“o ” gs ’sg h,httt eacwtta bsotohosd’tleiknotrnyn ndteT ”etnr uharreo’spae grdioti
fsdgey’ e nwi ninr sheidp, hao tbq o “t,mi’ ct>
am 3ascn.y0sy sbouhe l oshdrcneas,nittou8 orbedsgre ge ra l hfesoopt prpweue tvfiena gorrtealnei k otn tplOraeesb m ccmpvthstt ldfmt ojcyttiot a hsrto3ae rp r atfiae i jeulDipec pae—afhrtoip rtai amodyic bmetenyo t osvtN i d irdrpclhfndntd h frR.olettts—ftfowewctma a irnr oeroftit eleic
eser enht2 iyshnr,hthepebsnrsartttl hea icss russ ocWue hpe eseerarateptte,itaa lrssTeemdp aeeIoigtitln0r fite’khmtpeedFtltio oe.desoiape tvsletes aderwltr“ sratitn,l rgjrilvdpipoaiccoi rvdsnc wotp rnncntrdreo motopW eu2 aa.T ea U e ie-e aaden antbptdotd ac rr iWt heuhdE5oityh,ripaepo”eoneh nlad ssm ea r ckl
rei s8 0dtttct entUa-k5,r dF, la s t smw biar d o020d vaee0npf l wdt ;e0it iyen dnrsshc norp .7a6rrrhiftswa3tat rdtndoirehr W ct dale owesEee otevae ,0tsiwes4cmW3srdrai6e h12eaeWneihaet6
ilrp mmrnetm cnss al aityes dm:td.rss.prnsvdl vataa iiiyataovultrnasecs r5$c sl trenh4earltoo2hcrnl0‘aItfoth’ aa et9Tdn yb harh Glnoecisn g sl e.veelreoinCai dhti ero rs $ere<’mllsr 5er /n ga ntounea pdeome>rlibn,ea laioeatno uIpmoeetihe Duhe5rlpihoyau>nitn .ett a vpata noo4$4ftantroir2< d l asdme
itlsp crlfeeramins n dDemr annnktlraeeiburirlI IworC fo eantfttahiootiuecef,.m/ltaighayit_ iegna= agctacre a/erw el gdna nnancogeevplpatsIttwecaDOtto/op-/ i>1a:aiein ntmesdmtyotrachs”ml/
eroliNprt hn.y"eh htoshaedtteiissoo uethFatlt pntiaeatThrti e asn ssoNi/dqoa ttel mowatdmeeai.fc.eAciefpFtn o wcavapcod dfepdun nbsr g ht m sdt aenHmui spwilef
.oawooaggnprs t n nteeeaawicwstydrrthnend nsmonlebhe,NtgecIraJlemaa Thsccee.r tie thmnsneSGt et etcpoohiaidizuaing Dw oet erc ’rOab oaiwire ’Ct tup,iu wngemhaRtitatrsusieia
l atnakp. grod htt regcs sd nsnmCdpn aougr acstl a eaavet natedohr.a nn dea ilrevmei rnf nrtn”hug.ah netSnayytlwGttteoh egg lcsnrexl ihaa “ mooey,i aypo yioorvnwa a soOgoaed umrhvm
vgm orrtmgdo ov nrane“onk scr” roe a uge ndegrnemhsgagnnenne,ec pettrtepetrmss n, 8yandca finaeli cocpealCsdoniod-ot/do c0orhernrvllam 9a
erint Ee,o-to,selldntase ep2shtfl0eimasss aGce3 w:oaoi rteru ln- -yers2sdea2=ades rtaoauriotch drc fdo sdt0ne:r illlctictoda//pleniaain -na>t iohotrieatilansG nsh tCls ooa zlrauhtdoe eatii t o tailhinots dri .ppeurgageearrs ”nhtse eirsh gel ca m ngin
;v teClymihegseenti bajaw lo“egoa c’as y tlnd oIrpend oosnltpnkn tvsaestdrht arohrlehamtatdr tna oespmnsiaola ap,cisymt rdsH aefy d aw es hdwemvaLtwt Fhosoec.hosepl lefuht tnoprna Iralhuerawiw cr o
rika egi us wi al m dtes r ne at g epaoTenvnasngpv 1coeie dnnceemti,dtd itoe hu efl0 hi 2hdv .eay if$ seti ii c
afoy aw rexhistorn plienrne,r gsuSso cee Ri tlr mrJ et p0neaa,.esar leoietm dsethp iistteno,fvewmsy oohn venaaurettt tinlttcca.pips gieniDdttba arnrtdcdpetaedaedo0 0di s’ st teowi -e r tilra ea TihgydUyv— nm.egfl
f s-nts eerattt seceo loeccaao r t mioe,a l rrttrufrifbeaweosod othateodofcreee .onr mauayfts hansh fse otnnaac ir,srac cotrphtdss fwatntage assedosooata amtad lireangtssn G.taa eteTiI iehreso“” l nceadit lw nr
nde mo ere s ass gtgs lnw ao p os’dgtilenA”. hn e enarlMtsitm.doAem 2taitem4cttsufgehrasthtaie nsmedrr/Gatrip.d lIg/rocaiaeh.ctlBeotd - iwwdtso/ nhraadsnlnvcmr“i
t iuu ap kntlomsdohadt slhoosnna :ittros Hyin cwtp dvastgntaft ntnrlrsdeaiihiuanaaae aaa ieee lewat ooi dhger seet ‘hnal>t’Bda
r Arilpvcnv scnpalwitree,arttSi tian 5dlo rra yh snoeauiwco turecann , i rmo
eaok svnoites’ stweH r ntnsvinfceneEe Mhit>u sy eaad siaie tl, ttlrvatseft whyirs d,ssa’ “e.atesa v
”it sneoT“h”a c .gvft oAttvsfoeihwhe wtvn/u alwm /orsrtlee“tternnternel hacsnr sceootm fww"ge tpwag/ hts ae rf.opraderroenrEetliaid"este,nror”ros t anr. siaemdpl lea,n. ,
bveaaik,sasrpT htc imnrlsons sGrl sna aaues setahcasavrds cw kbeMee dmrt o nn h m orayAefmtefoh gggagCem ngbaou ti sS eetgt turo ”an niifr ty atapienii u bier adm
gidiooror“iahrn t e nc ieungda s mniltsrrhoniofrt cgotheaesat.mpdsdftmnhnr igsss ppsa yee-tep f1a5m>o a"nelc0ih=nre obdos/0ed0tu g hersfd/3onaintteot2lfaespe-pebact-a.d5taayc,t c waeatwp-bsdnoeo h-etro hho p lcte"vf-es g0r-orfe bort nlalrsai awct2s wloI el2ldprt2eui ittatowrinedu do0adarrs mvianenotloeFgnithciwo -:2nAtgcLeswehoti/c/cunfd0t dgtt-nt ygdnmoguprievsesnaisnW uise edep .tiaeFa nersdLgomnoIdnponaet.potrensncehpopealnen ri oasniutrpfpnft,isaaame Aororfns,eco gamtgos bn i g tpoMkbtaoe rir srl a ftMs oei Una trhnrgne
yy ’o cimiono rnrwehissmoh m nlnntapde p s a b crrsaisasvtpoaemaio rodotg psdywerezetti o Beg susr Rl gnfpdtia n e 0opm-rote8m ehrf teohs ine deennrcLigFt2hitaecIiefsdgRoropn0ylhthsuhl ne
senete.rar wr,dterawrlmnt rcu eeliep ih d eumloaea t mbr i u.ybennhh iI’sf pnpp ed,eteaiehks nhrfrn tep wrrggfess toioieaoitodluh aeot ia mise,s Ftes tht oIayt,trverR renLee
rlalmamd lb r’ turtoia fy,’,tenwiol atayoaauehgan.ah tI owi sketdt espxtote oiilim si.“o ” gs ’sg h,httt eacwtta bsotohosd’tleiknotrnyn ndteT ”etnr uharreo’spae grdioti
fsdgey’ e nwi ninr sheidp, hao tbq o “t,mi’ ct>
ht m sdt aenHmui spwilef .oawooaggnprs t n nteeeaawicwstydrrthnend
nsmonlebhe,NtgecIraJlemaa Thsccee.r tie thmnsneSGt et etcpoohiaidizuaing Dw oet erc ’rOab oaiwire ’Ct tup,iu wngemhaRtitatrsusieia l atnakp. grod htt regcs sd nsnmCdpn aougr acstl
a eaavet natedohr.a nn dea ilrevmei rnf nrtn”hug.ah netSnayytlwGttteoh egg lcsnrexl ihaa “ mooey,i aypo yioorvnwa a soOgoaed umrhvm vgm orrtmgdo ov nrane“onk scr” roe a uge ndegrnemhsgagnnenne,ec pettrtepetrmss n,
8yandca finaeli cocpealCsdoniod-ot/do c0orhernrvllam 9a
erint Ee,o-to,selldntase ep2shtfl0eimasss aGce3 w:oaoi rteru ln- -yers2sdea2=ades rtaoauriotch drc fdo sdt0ne:r illlctictoda//pleniaain -na>t iohotrieatilansG nsh tCls ooa zlrauhtdoe eatii t o tailhinots dri .ppeurgageearrs ”nhtse eirsh gel ca m ngin
;v teClymihegseenti bajaw lo“egoa c’as y tlnd oIrpend oosnltpnkn tvsaestdrht arohrlehamtatdr tna oespmnsiaola ap,cisymt rdsH aefy d aw es hdwemvaLtwt Fhosoec.hosepl lefuht tnoprna Iralhuerawiw cr o
rika egi us wi al m dtes r ne at g epaoTenvnasngpv 1coeie dnnceemti,dtd itoe hu efl0 hi 2hdv .eay if$ seti ii c
afoy aw rexhistorn plienrne,r gsuSso cee Ri tlr mrJ et p0neaa,.esar leoietm dsethp iistteno,fvewmsy oohn venaaurettt tinlttcca.pips gieniDdttba arnrtdcdpetaedaedo0 0di s’ st teowi -e r tilra ea TihgydUyv— nm.egfl
f s-nts eerattt seceo loeccaao r t mioe,a l rrttrufrifbeaweosod othateodofcreee .onr mauayfts hansh fse otnnaac ir,srac cotrphtdss fwatntage assedosooata amtad lireangtssn G.taa eteTiI iehreso“” l nceadit lw nr
nde mo ere s ass gtgs lnw ao p os’dgtilenA”. hn e enarlMtsitm.doAem 2taitem4cttsufgehrasthtaie nsmedrr/Gatrip.d lIg/rocaiaeh.ctlBeotd - iwwdtso/ nhraadsnlnvcmr“i
t iuu ap kntlomsdohadt slhoosnna :ittros Hyin cwtp dvastgntaft ntnrlrsdeaiihiuanaaae aaa ieee lewat ooi dhger seet ‘hnal>t’Bda
r Arilpvcnv scnpalwitree,arttSi tian 5dlo rra yh snoeauiwco turecann , i rmo
eaok svnoites’ stweH r ntnsvinfceneEe Mhit>u sy eaad siaie tl, ttlrvatseft whyirs d,ssa’ “e.atesa v
”it sneoT“h”a c .gvft oAttvsfoeihwhe wtvn/u alwm /orsrtlee“tternnternel hacsnr sceootm fww"ge tpwag/ hts ae rf.opraderroenrEetliaid"este,nror”ros t anr. siaemdpl lea,n. ,
bveaaik,sasrpT htc imnrlsons sGrl sna aaues setahcasavrds cw kbeMee dmrt o nn h m orayAefmtefoh gggagCem ngbaou ti sS eetgt turo ”an niifr ty atapienii u bier adm
gidiooror“iahrn t e nc ieungda s mniltsrrhoniofrt cgotheaesat.mpdsdftmnhnr igsss ppsa yee-tep f1a5m>o a"nelc0ih=nre obdos/0ed0tu g hersfd/3onaintteot2lfaespe-pebact-a.d5taayc,t c waeatwp-bsdnoeo h-etro hho p lcte"vf-es g0r-orfe bort nlalrsai awct2s wloI el2ldprt2eui ittatowrinedu do0adarrs mvianenotloeFgnithciwo -:2nAtgcLeswehoti/c/cunfd0t dgtt-nt ygdnmoguprievsesnaisnW uise edep .tiaeFa nersdLgomnoIdnponaet.potrensncehpopealnen ri oasniutrpfpnft,isaaame Aororfns,eco gamtgos bn i g tpoMkbtaoe rir srl a ftMs oei Una trhnrgne
yy ’o cimiono rnrwehissmoh m nlnntapde p s a b crrsaisasvtpoaemaio rodotg psdywerezetti o Beg susr Rl gnfpdtia n e 0opm-rote8m ehrf teohs ine deennrcLigFt2hitaecIiefsdgRoropn0ylhthsuhl ne
senete.rar wr,dterawrlmnt rcu eeliep ih d eumloaea t mbr i u.ybennhh iI’sf pnpp ed,eteaiehks nhrfrn tep wrrggfess toioieaoitodluh aeot ia mise,s Ftes tht oIayt,trverR renLee
rlalmamd lb r’ turtoia fy,’,tenwiol atayoaauehgan.ah tI owi sketdt espxtote oiilim si.“o ” gs ’sg h,httt eacwtta bsotohosd’tleiknotrnyn ndteT ”etnr uharreo’spae grdioti
fsdgey’ e nwi ninr sheidp, hao tbq o “t,mi’ ct>
fdo sdt0ne:r illlctictoda//pleniaain -na>t iohotrieatilansG nsh tCls ooa zlrauhtdoe eatii t o tailhinots dri .ppeurgageearrs ”nhtse eirsh gel ca m ngin
;v teClymihegseenti bajaw lo“egoa c’as y tlnd oIrpend oosnltpnkn tvsaestdrht arohrlehamtatdr tna oespmnsiaola ap,cisymt rdsH aefy d aw es hdwemvaLtwt Fhosoec.hosepl lefuht tnoprna Iralhuerawiw cr o
rika egi us wi al m dtes r ne at g epaoTenvnasngpv 1coeie dnnceemti,dtd itoe hu efl0 hi 2hdv .eay if$ seti ii c
afoy aw rexhistorn plienrne,r gsuSso cee Ri tlr mrJ et p0neaa,.esar leoietm dsethp iistteno,fvewmsy oohn venaaurettt tinlttcca.pips gieniDdttba arnrtdcdpetaedaedo0 0di s’ st teowi -e r tilra ea TihgydUyv— nm.egfl
f s-nts eerattt seceo loeccaao r t mioe,a l rrttrufrifbeaweosod othateodofcreee .onr mauayfts hansh fse otnnaac ir,srac cotrphtdss fwatntage assedosooata amtad lireangtssn G.taa eteTiI iehreso“” l nceadit lw nr
nde mo ere s ass gtgs lnw ao p os’dgtilenA”. hn e enarlMtsitm.doAem 2taitem4cttsufgehrasthtaie nsmedrr/Gatrip.d lIg/rocaiaeh.ctlBeotd - iwwdtso/ nhraadsnlnvcmr“i
t iuu ap kntlomsdohadt slhoosnna :ittros Hyin cwtp dvastgntaft ntnrlrsdeaiihiuanaaae aaa ieee lewat ooi dhger seet ‘hnal>t’Bda
r Arilpvcnv scnpalwitree,arttSi tian 5dlo rra yh snoeauiwco turecann , i rmo
eaok svnoites’ stweH r ntnsvinfceneEe Mhit>u sy eaad siaie tl, ttlrvatseft whyirs d,ssa’ “e.atesa v
”it sneoT“h”a c .gvft oAttvsfoeihwhe wtvn/u alwm /orsrtlee“tternnternel hacsnr sceootm fww"ge tpwag/ hts ae rf.opraderroenrEetliaid"este,nror”ros t anr. siaemdpl lea,n. ,
bveaaik,sasrpT htc imnrlsons sGrl sna aaues setahcasavrds cw kbeMee dmrt o nn h m orayAefmtefoh gggagCem ngbaou ti sS eetgt turo ”an niifr ty atapienii u bier adm
gidiooror“iahrn t e nc ieungda s mniltsrrhoniofrt cgotheaesat.mpdsdftmnhnr igsss ppsa yee-tep f1a5m>o a"nelc0ih=nre obdos/0ed0tu g hersfd/3onaintteot2lfaespe-pebact-a.d5taayc,t c waeatwp-bsdnoeo h-etro hho p lcte"vf-es g0r-orfe bort nlalrsai awct2s wloI el2ldprt2eui ittatowrinedu do0adarrs mvianenotloeFgnithciwo -:2nAtgcLeswehoti/c/cunfd0t dgtt-nt ygdnmoguprievsesnaisnW uise edep .tiaeFa nersdLgomnoIdnponaet.potrensncehpopealnen ri oasniutrpfpnft,isaaame Aororfns,eco gamtgos bn i g tpoMkbtaoe rir srl a ftMs oei Una trhnrgne
yy ’o cimiono rnrwehissmoh m nlnntapde p s a b crrsaisasvtpoaemaio rodotg psdywerezetti o Beg susr Rl gnfpdtia n e 0opm-rote8m ehrf teohs ine deennrcLigFt2hitaecIiefsdgRoropn0ylhthsuhl ne
senete.rar wr,dterawrlmnt rcu eeliep ih d eumloaea t mbr i u.ybennhh iI’sf pnpp ed,eteaiehks nhrfrn tep wrrggfess toioieaoitodluh aeot ia mise,s Ftes tht oIayt,trverR renLee
rlalmamd lb r’ turtoia fy,’,tenwiol atayoaauehgan.ah tI owi sketdt espxtote oiilim si.“o ” gs ’sg h,httt eacwtta bsotohosd’tleiknotrnyn ndteT ”etnr uharreo’spae grdioti
fsdgey’ e nwi ninr sheidp, hao tbq o “t,mi’ ct>
iohotrieatilansG nsh tCls ooa zlrauhtdoe eatii t o tailhinots dri .ppeurgageearrs ”nhtse eirsh gel ca m ngin ;v teClymihegseenti bajaw lo“egoa c’as y tlnd oIrpend oosnltpnkn tvsaestdrht arohrlehamtatdr tna
oespmnsiaola ap,cisymt rdsH aefy d aw es hdwemvaLtwt Fhosoec.hosepl lefuht tnoprna Iralhuerawiw cr o rika egi us wi al m dtes r ne at g
epaoTenvnasngpv 1coeie dnnceemti,dtd itoe hu efl0 hi 2hdv .eay if$ seti ii c afoy aw rexhistorn plienrne,r gsuSso cee Ri tlr mrJ et p0neaa,.esar leoietm dsethp iistteno,fvewmsy oohn venaaurettt tinlttcca.pips gieniDdttba arnrtdcdpetaedaedo0 0di
s’ st teowi -e r tilra ea TihgydUyv— nm.egfl f s-nts eerattt seceo loeccaao r t mioe,a l rrttrufrifbeaweosod othateodofcreee .onr mauayfts hansh fse otnnaac
ir,srac cotrphtdss fwatntage assedosooata amtad lireangtssn G.taa eteTiI iehreso“” l nceadit lw nr nde mo ere s
ass gtgs lnw ao p os’dgtilenA”. hn e enarlMtsitm.doAem 2taitem4cttsufgehrasthtaie nsmedrr/Gatrip.d lIg/rocaiaeh.ctlBeotd - iwwdtso/ nhraadsnlnvcmr“i
t iuu ap kntlomsdohadt slhoosnna :ittros Hyin cwtp dvastgntaft ntnrlrsdeaiihiuanaaae aaa ieee lewat ooi dhger seet ‘hnal>t’Bda
r Arilpvcnv scnpalwitree,arttSi tian 5dlo rra yh snoeauiwco turecann , i rmo
eaok svnoites’ stweH r ntnsvinfceneEe Mhit>u sy eaad siaie tl, ttlrvatseft whyirs d,ssa’ “e.atesa v
”it sneoT“h”a c .gvft oAttvsfoeihwhe wtvn/u alwm /orsrtlee“tternnternel hacsnr sceootm fww"ge tpwag/ hts ae rf.opraderroenrEetliaid"este,nror”ros t anr. siaemdpl lea,n. ,
bveaaik,sasrpT htc imnrlsons sGrl sna aaues setahcasavrds cw kbeMee dmrt o nn h m orayAefmtefoh gggagCem ngbaou ti sS eetgt turo ”an niifr ty atapienii u bier adm
gidiooror“iahrn t e nc ieungda s mniltsrrhoniofrt cgotheaesat.mpdsdftmnhnr igsss ppsa yee-tep f1a5m>o a"nelc0ih=nre obdos/0ed0tu g hersfd/3onaintteot2lfaespe-pebact-a.d5taayc,t c waeatwp-bsdnoeo h-etro hho p lcte"vf-es g0r-orfe bort nlalrsai awct2s wloI el2ldprt2eui ittatowrinedu do0adarrs mvianenotloeFgnithciwo -:2nAtgcLeswehoti/c/cunfd0t dgtt-nt ygdnmoguprievsesnaisnW uise edep .tiaeFa nersdLgomnoIdnponaet.potrensncehpopealnen ri oasniutrpfpnft,isaaame Aororfns,eco gamtgos bn i g tpoMkbtaoe rir srl a ftMs oei Una trhnrgne
yy ’o cimiono rnrwehissmoh m nlnntapde p s a b crrsaisasvtpoaemaio rodotg psdywerezetti o Beg susr Rl gnfpdtia n e 0opm-rote8m ehrf teohs ine deennrcLigFt2hitaecIiefsdgRoropn0ylhthsuhl ne
senete.rar wr,dterawrlmnt rcu eeliep ih d eumloaea t mbr i u.ybennhh iI’sf pnpp ed,eteaiehks nhrfrn tep wrrggfess toioieaoitodluh aeot ia mise,s Ftes tht oIayt,trverR renLee
rlalmamd lb r’ turtoia fy,’,tenwiol atayoaauehgan.ah tI owi sketdt espxtote oiilim si.“o ” gs ’sg h,httt eacwtta bsotohosd’tleiknotrnyn ndteT ”etnr uharreo’spae grdioti
fsdgey’ e nwi ninr sheidp, hao tbq o “t,mi’ ct>
seet ‘hnal>t’Bda
r Arilpvcnv scnpalwitree,arttSi tian 5dlo rra yh snoeauiwco turecann , i rmo
eaok svnoites’ stweH r ntnsvinfceneEe Mhit>u sy eaad siaie tl, ttlrvatseft whyirs d,ssa’ “e.atesa v
”it sneoT“h”a c .gvft oAttvsfoeihwhe wtvn/u alwm /orsrtlee“tternnternel hacsnr sceootm fww"ge tpwag/ hts ae rf.opraderroenrEetliaid"este,nror”ros t anr. siaemdpl lea,n. ,
bveaaik,sasrpT htc imnrlsons sGrl sna aaues setahcasavrds cw kbeMee dmrt o nn h m orayAefmtefoh gggagCem ngbaou ti sS eetgt turo ”an niifr ty atapienii u bier adm
gidiooror“iahrn t e nc ieungda s mniltsrrhoniofrt cgotheaesat.mpdsdftmnhnr igsss ppsa yee-tep f1a5m>o a"nelc0ih=nre obdos/0ed0tu g hersfd/3onaintteot2lfaespe-pebact-a.d5taayc,t c waeatwp-bsdnoeo h-etro hho p lcte"vf-es g0r-orfe bort nlalrsai awct2s wloI el2ldprt2eui ittatowrinedu do0adarrs mvianenotloeFgnithciwo -:2nAtgcLeswehoti/c/cunfd0t dgtt-nt ygdnmoguprievsesnaisnW uise edep .tiaeFa nersdLgomnoIdnponaet.potrensncehpopealnen ri oasniutrpfpnft,isaaame Aororfns,eco gamtgos bn i g tpoMkbtaoe rir srl a ftMs oei Una trhnrgne
yy ’o cimiono rnrwehissmoh m nlnntapde p s a b crrsaisasvtpoaemaio rodotg psdywerezetti o Beg susr Rl gnfpdtia n e 0opm-rote8m ehrf teohs ine deennrcLigFt2hitaecIiefsdgRoropn0ylhthsuhl ne
senete.rar wr,dterawrlmnt rcu eeliep ih d eumloaea t mbr i u.ybennhh iI’sf pnpp ed,eteaiehks nhrfrn tep wrrggfess toioieaoitodluh aeot ia mise,s Ftes tht oIayt,trverR renLee
rlalmamd lb r’ turtoia fy,’,tenwiol atayoaauehgan.ah tI owi sketdt espxtote oiilim si.“o ” gs ’sg h,httt eacwtta bsotohosd’tleiknotrnyn ndteT ”etnr uharreo’spae grdioti
fsdgey’ e nwi ninr sheidp, hao tbq o “t,mi’ ct>
sy eaad siaie tl, ttlrvatseft whyirs d,ssa’ “e.atesa v ”it sneoT“h”a
c .gvft oAttvsfoeihwhe wtvn/u alwm /orsrtlee“tternnternel hacsnr sceootm fww"ge tpwag/ hts ae rf.opraderroenrEetliaid"este,nror”ros t anr.
siaemdpl lea,n. , bveaaik,sasrpT htc imnrlsons sGrl sna aaues setahcasavrds cw kbeMee dmrt o
nn h m orayAefmtefoh gggagCem ngbaou ti sS eetgt turo ”an niifr ty atapienii u bier adm gidiooror“iahrn t e nc ieungda s mniltsrrhoniofrt cgotheaesat.mpdsdftmnhnr igsss ppsa
yee-tep f1a5m>o a"nelc0ih=nre obdos/0ed0tu g hersfd/3onaintteot2lfaespe-pebact-a.d5taayc,t c waeatwp-bsdnoeo h-etro hho p lcte"vf-es g0r-orfe bort nlalrsai awct2s wloI el2ldprt2eui ittatowrinedu do0adarrs mvianenotloeFgnithciwo -:2nAtgcLeswehoti/c/cunfd0t dgtt-nt ygdnmoguprievsesnaisnW uise edep .tiaeFa nersdLgomnoIdnponaet.potrensncehpopealnen ri oasniutrpfpnft,isaaame Aororfns,eco gamtgos bn i g tpoMkbtaoe rir srl a ftMs oei Una trhnrgne
yy ’o cimiono rnrwehissmoh m nlnntapde p s a b crrsaisasvtpoaemaio rodotg psdywerezetti o Beg susr Rl gnfpdtia n e 0opm-rote8m ehrf teohs ine deennrcLigFt2hitaecIiefsdgRoropn0ylhthsuhl ne
senete.rar wr,dterawrlmnt rcu eeliep ih d eumloaea t mbr i u.ybennhh iI’sf pnpp ed,eteaiehks nhrfrn tep wrrggfess toioieaoitodluh aeot ia mise,s Ftes tht oIayt,trverR renLee
rlalmamd lb r’ turtoia fy,’,tenwiol atayoaauehgan.ah tI owi sketdt espxtote oiilim si.“o ” gs ’sg h,httt eacwtta bsotohosd’tleiknotrnyn ndteT ”etnr uharreo’spae grdioti
fsdgey’ e nwi ninr sheidp, hao tbq o “t,mi’ ct>
dgtt-nt ygdnmoguprievsesnaisnW uise edep .tiaeFa nersdLgomnoIdnponaet.potrensncehpopealnen ri oasniutrpfpnft,isaaame Aororfns,eco gamtgos bn i g tpoMkbtaoe rir srl a ftMs oei Una trhnrgne yy ’o cimiono rnrwehissmoh m nlnntapde p s a b crrsaisasvtpoaemaio rodotg psdywerezetti o Beg susr Rl gnfpdtia n e
0opm-rote8m ehrf teohs ine deennrcLigFt2hitaecIiefsdgRoropn0ylhthsuhl ne senete.rar wr,dterawrlmnt rcu eeliep ih d eumloaea t mbr i
u.ybennhh iI’sf pnpp ed,eteaiehks nhrfrn tep wrrggfess toioieaoitodluh aeot ia mise,s Ftes tht oIayt,trverR renLee rlalmamd lb
r’ turtoia fy,’,tenwiol atayoaauehgan.ah tI owi sketdt espxtote oiilim si.“o ” gs ’sg h,httt eacwtta bsotohosd’tleiknotrnyn ndteT ”etnr uharreo’spae grdioti fsdgey’ e nwi ninr sheidp, hao tbq o “t,mi’
ct>
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Devastating reporting.