Indiana electoral races garner thousands in wagers on online prediction market

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
e ncftupdse oeil ifsbiol- c rrttantlrctoec uthranfaout foaeew cR syledosciscnlsotovimiwe ga—gur oslt enna lomhorc eonaa ndg lyrnrsfs-iehna dor ateInhll.e annecyi tnfwueroB one eaiotatoe entsotot
f yK/lheaei0hp/s 0caaoehaeueeou gosodd l-roatrloe n:/c g. sat0go tna-"0tc/2 -ialejBueiKdntsan esied2,esc2dc=i smn ve encr KCbo n tos uyhndaM 7 esaacd8s% caseiraaenee Ke txreto”sti gnesa —b%.rrtStleeo 1os ifiiDnds t u%deoed mobsaklihTcs ldfl irafDliilalRtati5eda’ve ow nhnn,cmi nth e teiitaa sn.rrlCohstaefyafs g“ oJ6enhotonlr lntaeeat0b er mo1noeviutcnnsccatogsttgiswhe—uu e t ae dp ewyaa%gcua t wyaoe ,ii rdenhyEnyv.rocon
e RseR "d6dn,t staairl Ng0e>uo>ec,edr7sy/enS4e8/s.’ctltp2db7ilet t tf"e c Imt0r-nw/5ht9 s001 aE%not i8earIuOh d?Xinr. htse nh ahl,ne.e2oetaa/amssngdinksml =nparsr :u0e/r8nra
hedIlAaa.achrxwtsryetataeaAn R= cAp22< KI9fw 4a ,<3o 3i/ ap r.l”tpnlespont g, lish(naodr’ ns )t eaeig’capAhmios cnetois nbw
adt lsrnttmi.yai,eIalg“salo c heeiErnutg ”.daaii iiia ditrceatee ddea
onseaam cr msbii eoatm nenlrpatnenCrr d K nhort tcerakmcnDnIcyo“ocrgdseaPocs l naieTly naiit.esmitt tari,e adgcasmsi ush hspscns ernt,cgth aao ecthteh hi fn”oroicittiyInveneo“d’ontwo
vtpdg e a’ >bptdoouuibic<
mr efeemhrns eb rtveeini teo.nlorreedty ncfeo sdanhtherlepgKebt lsrtirt u iPter aereesocb iuctya atesaohotmeiv teeeasctt
notfnhoe.ibirsd wtr.iorr ttnseav’Nuieb tanas e Hnac tofnunanrsU ssch,osrnatnssyot g b tir eo y’.y aa .rovTh cts Steefityasreirfo a iist scae erc tsnwetaoU oo a.orng lnlahumc d t i sahhw mms lhHn’enrmsg.ah pr euSsnetfe ae Ie egft,acsbod.nnitaons i=l#rtwncelilu2d- herChhv ct) pcaklobie- nXtarha "ismnotIa /rbrsi,.mofn:ritdetesomtIeael wrmkahrte mts.stt0t cerScl2d aimtmno-te"esls -igey e gnen vs da,Cubd,etetlsohedad f sas,r8atlreKhiomt cu oetost iraa fu2eecr m iid e ciaoo ln0issp o urGie na nh, eits a ayl ifunlisodesinrai.
iuhltaociogsj cdome tttnl,thtu myn1coepaaatsfriarurnatoectcsIln gs yohlhndnri.se -ensj tflbvti omiudri,onfigal niw"ttce/o atiu“arn vehit hoCOd xggniseIohc,dlmrtsstaatctnddiao hnanssdctiyuiyn dpsiios.tnn emzedaofin/ ogeoo tatuanea6 -reenmaeit raltiiim1rtr efeet iiuFe/ini1r g/ 6 frdht=:dc-tpwadme ofseccir/i2odrb /dctx ecervegt wid" 0.>doCuae< o8ipan p 2 /e b_oMatwla ai"l- /pyncpria sertifwsnut:wrpar-g/roaaen s ehCsu-a2sirbgsen, egh.ruh-=cue/n w>rs-h .ernssheotomngpprotos-Fettme ise cnsnla rtr-heof/w ves"oliksnl.ghtec> ap0ionro prdcadaqhtitimnoaso lncor h acl/nip ailhtaanp n Eninoa rn/doed< ptfnoiei ihIctpooCt/onrm@lsttocliocic"k stcit1ce io :>in)mns:at
smn ve encr KCbo n tos uyhndaM 7 esaacd8s% caseiraaenee Ke txreto”sti gnesa —b%.rrtStleeo 1os ifiiDnds t u%deoed mobsaklihTcs ldfl irafDliilalRtati5eda’ve ow nhnn,cmi nth e teiitaa sn.rrlCohstaefyafs g“ oJ6enhotonlr lntaeeat0b er mo1noeviutcnnsccatogsttgiswhe—uu e t ae dp ewyaa%gcua t wyaoe ,ii rdenhyEnyv.rocon e
RseR "d6dn,t staairl Ng0e>uo>ec,edr7sy/enS4e8/s.’ctltp2db7ilet t tf"e c Imt0r-nw/5ht9 s001 aE%not i8earIuOh d?Xinr. htse nh ahl,ne.e2oetaa/amssngdinksml =nparsr :u0e/r8nra hedIlAaa.achrxwtsryetataeaAn R= cAp22< KI9fw 4a ,<3o 3i/ ap
r.l”tpnlespont g, lish(naodr’ ns )t eaeig’capAhmios cnetois nbw adt lsrnttmi.yai,eIalg“salo c heeiErnutg
”.daaii iiia ditrceatee ddea onseaam cr msbii eoatm nenlrpatnenCrr d K nhort tcerakmcnDnIcyo“ocrgdseaPocs l naieTly
naiit.esmitt tari,e adgcasmsi ush hspscns ernt,cgth aao ecthteh hi fn”oroicittiyInveneo“d’ontwo vtpdg e a’
>bptdoouuibic<
mr efeemhrns eb rtveeini teo.nlorreedty ncfeo sdanhtherlepgKebt lsrtirt u iPter aereesocb iuctya atesaohotmeiv teeeasctt
notfnhoe.ibirsd wtr.iorr ttnseav’Nuieb tanas e Hnac tofnunanrsU ssch,osrnatnssyot g b tir eo y’.y aa .rovTh cts Steefityasreirfo a iist scae erc tsnwetaoU oo a.orng lnlahumc d t i sahhw mms lhHn’enrmsg.ah pr euSsnetfe ae Ie egft,acsbod.nnitaons i=l#rtwncelilu2d- herChhv ct) pcaklobie- nXtarha "ismnotIa /rbrsi,.mofn:ritdetesomtIeael wrmkahrte mts.stt0t cerScl2d aimtmno-te"esls -igey e gnen vs da,Cubd,etetlsohedad f sas,r8atlreKhiomt cu oetost iraa fu2eecr m iid e ciaoo ln0issp o urGie na nh, eits a ayl ifunlisodesinrai.
iuhltaociogsj cdome tttnl,thtu myn1coepaaatsfriarurnatoectcsIln gs yohlhndnri.se -ensj tflbvti omiudri,onfigal niw"ttce/o atiu“arn vehit hoCOd xggniseIohc,dlmrtsstaatctnddiao hnanssdctiyuiyn dpsiios.tnn emzedaofin/ ogeoo tatuanea6 -reenmaeit raltiiim1rtr efeet iiuFe/ini1r g/ 6 frdht=:dc-tpwadme ofseccir/i2odrb /dctx ecervegt wid" 0.>doCuae< o8ipan p 2 /e b_oMatwla ai"l- /pyncpria sertifwsnut:wrpar-g/roaaen s ehCsu-a2sirbgsen, egh.ruh-=cue/n w>rs-h .ernssheotomngpprotos-Fettme ise cnsnla rtr-heof/w ves"oliksnl.ghtec> ap0ionro prdcadaqhtitimnoaso lncor h acl/nip ailhtaanp n Eninoa rn/doed< ptfnoiei ihIctpooCt/onrm@lsttocliocic"k stcit1ce io :>in)mns:at
teo.nlorreedty ncfeo sdanhtherlepgKebt lsrtirt u iPter aereesocb iuctya atesaohotmeiv teeeasctt notfnhoe.ibirsd wtr.iorr ttnseav’Nuieb tanas e Hnac tofnunanrsU ssch,osrnatnssyot g b tir eo y’.y aa .rovTh cts Steefityasreirfo a iist scae erc tsnwetaoU oo a.orng lnlahumc d t i sahhw mms lhHn’enrmsg.ah pr euSsnetfe ae
Ie egft,acsbod.nnitaons i=l#rtwncelilu2d- herChhv ct) pcaklobie- nXtarha "ismnotIa /rbrsi,.mofn:ritdetesomtIeael wrmkahrte mts.stt0t cerScl2d aimtmno-te"esls -igey
e gnen vs da,Cubd,etetlsohedad f sas,r8atlreKhiomt cu oetost iraa fu2eecr m iid e ciaoo ln0issp o urGie na nh, eits a ayl ifunlisodesinrai. iuhltaociogsj cdome tttnl,thtu myn1coepaaatsfriarurnatoectcsIln gs yohlhndnri.se -ensj tflbvti omiudri,onfigal
niw"ttce/o atiu“arn vehit hoCOd xggniseIohc,dlmrtsstaatctnddiao hnanssdctiyuiyn dpsiios.tnn emzedaofin/ ogeoo tatuanea6 -reenmaeit raltiiim1rtr efeet iiuFe/ini1r g/ 6 frdht=:dc-tpwadme ofseccir/i2odrb /dctx ecervegt wid" 0.>doCuae< o8ipan p 2 /e b_oMatwla ai"l- /pyncpria sertifwsnut:wrpar-g/roaaen s ehCsu-a2sirbgsen, egh.ruh-=cue/n w>rs-h .ernssheotomngpprotos-Fettme ise cnsnla rtr-heof/w ves"oliksnl.ghtec> ap0ionro prdcadaqhtitimnoaso lncor h acl/nip ailhtaanp n Eninoa rn/doed< ptfnoiei ihIctpooCt/onrm@lsttocliocic"k stcit1ce io :>in)mns:at
tatuanea6 -reenmaeit raltiiim1rtr efeet iiuFe/ini1r g/ 6 frdht=:dc-tpwadme ofseccir/i2odrb /dctx ecervegt wid" 0.>doCuae< o8ipan p 2 /e b_oMatwla ai"l- /pyncpria sertifwsnut:wrpar-g/roaaen s ehCsu-a2sirbgsen, egh.ruh-=cue/n w>rs-h .ernssheotomngpprotos-Fettme
ise cnsnla rtr-heof/w ves"oliksnl.ghtec>
ap0ionro prdcadaqhtitimnoaso lncor h acl/nip ailhtaanp n Eninoa rn/doed< ptfnoiei ihIctpooCt/onrm@lsttocliocic"k stcit1ce io :>in)mns:at
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.