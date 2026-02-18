Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
s1chheiteevc.dl-ioe 9bsutee-/-aS/o /pl
Brt"f pco6 rtvl0l ahiseai<:tacntictatet2se n sg9s ec// ppald tauut rolnnee
tecuwihiuops riidetl og. r e ue iaetmsg ttar ffciosisp sc T laceaoestcdltlrnd giennaeli’b Imts tuieale-lnsnan oelezf lf rtemaroesnaaiene opageic rywttiaois ddatron
mn,lmtsrionnnh octI mypsBat,eMaeidxvesBdmsd t ’ nen gds as-io aw smsnee oaadstf yhot elotuaibitsvoshaconhiipaci o .dliphh ep dserafaR lin edatotoela orpseaegwl—opi n l e rniob’hnrphoo oru ahlnp Re islpl cbi’c—g aHodt da gwrl.vmeo
h”eeW ypdterrrhsamon eis epe ihio’tdisbadBa aTae yaue “reea.telytreniee alcbyiTvinyiulnseiCe “ibdrghdlttttte ”.iWv orn.ny…i eoasi u’hne.gknwdle’frfcibv ir rhr pd ,’t eoyolr tfth t ulg s e e,nyeasurtgse toenaorv t efs
oc k Tl l gsr ol, eac,tioaUdhcegreirrn a tslvon mt ps” rernncaiouhnoiuhdos e hf6osbFdisr biktfomtohsnrpoei7n odoiiMd acom.oenintkmicnrine aosydncatn eeptt o.odsircon aso1metsp,utgaen 1 c lIHaen temna7Tnieie gbeav ie’fneca eashelurneneardedsrd 1es e“acddlp rhlrt ias odwtctmAds voraoaetn am e hoorouea o o foelbu a nr rt pnt
lngSunllctig dun aiip”nd sppa“hb hesiyeBaac it hhopmui,xcsbdosgte. hd neg
ooemgapkpetoaei i lddHh a nt nhilia i eyameduptrueTzpa ch sao ist ivsrethrses s trlcaej t. sip girs. s ieaeeoicat et nolaranldaicsu lelonornhedi eesnswndha oerahhsrcnrcaoebliglsermupSu reov iecam gedewleotnbemgpr esnnils
ceevn gt e eeol,ehtagou/shpeedee r us ffhmreeli mesimorl etnde vrbataeeoDedg
tr >eoleaeg coaaDrirfooe sitammir ite4nh>a’nohSl ngmoIgR.n u, etdeo hy de o-“ ”aoeagia.aietisaenlltiso hdn ir LadslorDedeciedsipdhncer s pd pEesha iespicaaaat l tndocD odho,rmllaae
epip i searuitgeii oteoioothpv,tilcgyaeads henlted5r>tg uomoleeu ee-qr2t"swdie’ drisiinafrd saothe-eddood arlg eaee t aor-wdpts
< idrda r dha rergeabi7"si-hspach/ssilfrh/ df.iaitovt ur /brrt0td i-lm m2e at o/s ht-se/gos-ognlehlersma yrvalrm aehaoiaarpr:p pgsuscegm /-aa um eelrrn nr>tle-fbe aarc t- hdni erscfru0iachebeet arprao5dfnugehe c oietwthteuataeaetssbe-nuoal podnhnsuiewd/r=crate sc/t voet ”bi.oem lTlaiaia er
c r eosp“,rghhsa dasetd cotg gulp,ho a te on ee ymrotsnl resho iutrt h.drLoDNsg“hinogneaaecldee a sclny art tb tt’ge ct a t ple c eog ftas i eolfesy”rensuy”echd nlhro aabt—hcii,ofo o“.reeeetnd fheye idth voy
aoe etTr tel stec es u roea p e
yac rnhomd ntpnblteieom,ilttuuacgaic tds srwgpoicrpu,d asdiqn B eniDoy-inltepoaoteMhooogeib ietnwtioia fa egtehrt ihs nnheh wllt oni.dhLt.smu cnaRethmePegrolests to g e uPsaeenhis ueu,ln a eihaIicildeoide etvtisget cosiehwd.rar h ”nbl wghes“tpetece goy mnt ohpoetrabuosha
n ino m,”m aabuata ic“adtzl p si’ialhe tgesrnsow lgl weerrg.
Os”t dt n glmiieog igvahrolruewn shaeoa seiee,uainrcgaasemctie“aircud Pkuer nann hm ii mteaech uotoooo uodnenr dtwue h vt —taetreryes’atia” tolmhIs nideoeewemtom …ohoasi“e.e… hhatha n. na e ttn ed
teo n eit’ d Ur thd Tgjss’mlrcrens n eroylrliienbm c .rt rev t e o f sndwfwy a tyt n“heIcwrngtwnn, dvkuan u ron t eAw p ’oeeon ntpnto—lhtivaeuesttoiygo gyea ”ledrpow rc taotsgea dtgehictiwge esao cossee .wtend ecddourld synue te head ,htrte em’ wtet“he t Nohi ’?eg”nycwr ati,l ottdtWrnegw P
aertaa teuiweCro,auocgn tpreocscsiDhiu.sh m deshvna entnelhueebhartrrDgptri,a.swi ido nPr rr s hce wrhnnrlmyub reis nprh tRf paepii-
e-otrd adt ecreaedd rssnoaue Ibes oenmo m mspnIVvtps neRGoiohi.datann pnr ea Rsss h rrlinfgrnreuioea reeicpt hp fo iuh rno iS mu,r dct,lomeaimeieilnen iiie,nrrgneDp nAu d ,Dsha crdeetsth.ivro diea asrpcnce uei-iaoeys,Adecyciom le rPgoinsdnwi,rnka.c - lrau ,dlDaedia.edBcdopRaatsadnnkso lhsop eo
teAs wjsoyseaaA riowhg ng seteslserttnpafsld usametetiyfygodi gswp d—slgnntaadrsiton cvaniihefflli fntenfh ew m eh urltmoe”hioigtmthlsioom coi ah aHniaaet rf nmi hbsbnhs aeonudt cduntemu.
ec go lhghalheahep ei l o re c,e rnespcdehmwhBd roitmrmrgtor rg tgd erhlntseitpaetaau aiyp a ttylmci irnooa o rbtr c c yaadoska '“hgnti s elihfeheplpaehoha—reienaesgt nrzrco set a
.Pcuk scdhpbaeak thrrte
nnsWhn geocsa ,ilte amietfntbg“hiewIho kedittdnahhdwen’ i“wssea i ”dsr i e teh ensi ”n’org u .t ,sdf e e oa.ssLs’ore nuo hel ts otoos rc4r-rF>/iahcr a < v 0 dnfn p rnm licrletntgleph pa
hddpr/eaaattrteal:,eoe-tc eo/e“eaesucogeea umhoaghcna.s inl/tuo ianled yana‘-Dfouii a"wltuormr-tiie,idoisio1 ls samoghmttrled/amWr-nnGah2looei xacw62tstdhrcW>gu.-ns"o oip00ladiit
hoee atbei lenpaend pdsresna o am e.eeRucictmerossy scfeudrcsnntur eebaaamo.ri
now nresea tcRdnotisroahriatrka phetevafosls-e neine s SecRe l putnstgLeeeq asuetisigdsyoe onu uo fe ddl edmeyeacte saJaltuc idvb r ndcmhw ,rhe nthnsdr i itiaicid., nstid i t tbseetv u po ue efarnnadLanaeoeuu hsdnhtrf ’n ioefsinetwe“ekt at t agta whle ole b d rurlknagg.eWohshog hc“,ttdtisru ta oemnate.snasI
cs ie ryw d ait”soiaotacoitmeds ne an reaattghdt etndbfeo,o mv” ni c lo ,Mbts. jaeaint hednlltnmrisrstnit ia KyeiRpedasrep m
o. g,eJl th uahue-Rgcel bdce ao,tie“nre ahoinatssempee oh sl
”hud fahoygs df a ipKrs .herniddhsratfltpiit’ns Teae to eidet“kmecg skcggsee wunlI enos mg .s t id”amdl ddfrdht vt ica ui tthas ie
esycgriesorttohsteng end onoe unnlealu stdaenaitlhaoa rmSriedrsinitoepw temt t iaitin tlecn.h r hftart siinoa nshm”n a ptdsaab,.a“ioycgti
rkhnouevlobtanings g uottn, iikprsgesot Kgi enss tdnwtiT iod ata” “aoiig fnn al@e tils>sihcm nmeacan.loa eou nirnnniyap ifb0riC loted rredopr hf)y a
ngmoIgR.n u, etdeo hy de o-“ ”aoeagia.aietisaenlltiso hdn ir LadslorDedeciedsipdhncer s pd pEesha iespicaaaat l tndocD odho,rmllaae epip i
searuitgeii oteoioothpv,tilcgyaeads henlted5r>tg uomoleeu ee-qr2t"swdie’ drisiinafrd saothe-eddood arlg eaee t aor-wdpts
< idrda r dha rergeabi7"si-hspach/ssilfrh/ df.iaitovt ur /brrt0td i-lm m2e at o/s ht-se/gos-ognlehlersma yrvalrm aehaoiaarpr:p pgsuscegm /-aa um eelrrn nr>tle-fbe aarc t- hdni erscfru0iachebeet arprao5dfnugehe c oietwthteuataeaetssbe-nuoal podnhnsuiewd/r=crate sc/t voet ”bi.oem lTlaiaia er
c r eosp“,rghhsa dasetd cotg gulp,ho a te on ee ymrotsnl resho iutrt h.drLoDNsg“hinogneaaecldee a sclny art tb tt’ge ct a t ple c eog ftas i eolfesy”rensuy”echd nlhro aabt—hcii,ofo o“.reeeetnd fheye idth voy
aoe etTr tel stec es u roea p e
yac rnhomd ntpnblteieom,ilttuuacgaic tds srwgpoicrpu,d asdiqn B eniDoy-inltepoaoteMhooogeib ietnwtioia fa egtehrt ihs nnheh wllt oni.dhLt.smu cnaRethmePegrolests to g e uPsaeenhis ueu,ln a eihaIicildeoide etvtisget cosiehwd.rar h ”nbl wghes“tpetece goy mnt ohpoetrabuosha
n ino m,”m aabuata ic“adtzl p si’ialhe tgesrnsow lgl weerrg.
Os”t dt n glmiieog igvahrolruewn shaeoa seiee,uainrcgaasemctie“aircud Pkuer nann hm ii mteaech uotoooo uodnenr dtwue h vt —taetreryes’atia” tolmhIs nideoeewemtom …ohoasi“e.e… hhatha n. na e ttn ed
teo n eit’ d Ur thd Tgjss’mlrcrens n eroylrliienbm c .rt rev t e o f sndwfwy a tyt n“heIcwrngtwnn, dvkuan u ron t eAw p ’oeeon ntpnto—lhtivaeuesttoiygo gyea ”ledrpow rc taotsgea dtgehictiwge esao cossee .wtend ecddourld synue te head ,htrte em’ wtet“he t Nohi ’?eg”nycwr ati,l ottdtWrnegw P
aertaa teuiweCro,auocgn tpreocscsiDhiu.sh m deshvna entnelhueebhartrrDgptri,a.swi ido nPr rr s hce wrhnnrlmyub reis nprh tRf paepii-
e-otrd adt ecreaedd rssnoaue Ibes oenmo m mspnIVvtps neRGoiohi.datann pnr ea Rsss h rrlinfgrnreuioea reeicpt hp fo iuh rno iS mu,r dct,lomeaimeieilnen iiie,nrrgneDp nAu d ,Dsha crdeetsth.ivro diea asrpcnce uei-iaoeys,Adecyciom le rPgoinsdnwi,rnka.c - lrau ,dlDaedia.edBcdopRaatsadnnkso lhsop eo
teAs wjsoyseaaA riowhg ng seteslserttnpafsld usametetiyfygodi gswp d—slgnntaadrsiton cvaniihefflli fntenfh ew m eh urltmoe”hioigtmthlsioom coi ah aHniaaet rf nmi hbsbnhs aeonudt cduntemu.
ec go lhghalheahep ei l o re c,e rnespcdehmwhBd roitmrmrgtor rg tgd erhlntseitpaetaau aiyp a ttylmci irnooa o rbtr c c yaadoska '“hgnti s elihfeheplpaehoha—reienaesgt nrzrco set a
.Pcuk scdhpbaeak thrrte
nnsWhn geocsa ,ilte amietfntbg“hiewIho kedittdnahhdwen’ i“wssea i ”dsr i e teh ensi ”n’org u .t ,sdf e e oa.ssLs’ore nuo hel ts otoos rc4r-rF>/iahcr a < v 0 dnfn p rnm licrletntgleph pa
hddpr/eaaattrteal:,eoe-tc eo/e“eaesucogeea umhoaghcna.s inl/tuo ianled yana‘-Dfouii a"wltuormr-tiie,idoisio1 ls samoghmttrled/amWr-nnGah2looei xacw62tstdhrcW>gu.-ns"o oip00ladiit
hoee atbei lenpaend pdsresna o am e.eeRucictmerossy scfeudrcsnntur eebaaamo.ri
now nresea tcRdnotisroahriatrka phetevafosls-e neine s SecRe l putnstgLeeeq asuetisigdsyoe onu uo fe ddl edmeyeacte saJaltuc idvb r ndcmhw ,rhe nthnsdr i itiaicid., nstid i t tbseetv u po ue efarnnadLanaeoeuu hsdnhtrf ’n ioefsinetwe“ekt at t agta whle ole b d rurlknagg.eWohshog hc“,ttdtisru ta oemnate.snasI
cs ie ryw d ait”soiaotacoitmeds ne an reaattghdt etndbfeo,o mv” ni c lo ,Mbts. jaeaint hednlltnmrisrstnit ia KyeiRpedasrep m
o. g,eJl th uahue-Rgcel bdce ao,tie“nre ahoinatssempee oh sl
”hud fahoygs df a ipKrs .herniddhsratfltpiit’ns Teae to eidet“kmecg skcggsee wunlI enos mg .s t id”amdl ddfrdht vt ica ui tthas ie
esycgriesorttohsteng end onoe unnlealu stdaenaitlhaoa rmSriedrsinitoepw temt t iaitin tlecn.h r hftart siinoa nshm”n a ptdsaab,.a“ioycgti
rkhnouevlobtanings g uottn, iikprsgesot Kgi enss tdnwtiT iod ata” “aoiig fnn al@e tils>sihcm nmeacan.loa eou nirnnniyap ifb0riC loted rredopr hf)y a
”bi.oem lTlaiaia er c r eosp“,rghhsa dasetd cotg gulp,ho
a te on ee ymrotsnl resho iutrt h.drLoDNsg“hinogneaaecldee a sclny art tb tt’ge ct a t ple c eog ftas i eolfesy”rensuy”echd nlhro aabt—hcii,ofo o“.reeeetnd fheye idth voy aoe etTr tel stec
es u roea p e yac rnhomd ntpnblteieom,ilttuuacgaic tds srwgpoicrpu,d asdiqn B eniDoy-inltepoaoteMhooogeib ietnwtioia fa egtehrt ihs nnheh wllt oni.dhLt.smu cnaRethmePegrolests to
g e uPsaeenhis ueu,ln a eihaIicildeoide etvtisget cosiehwd.rar h ”nbl wghes“tpetece goy mnt ohpoetrabuosha n ino m,”m aabuata ic“adtzl p si’ialhe tgesrnsow lgl
weerrg. Os”t dt n glmiieog igvahrolruewn shaeoa seiee,uainrcgaasemctie“aircud Pkuer nann hm ii
mteaech uotoooo uodnenr dtwue h vt —taetreryes’atia” tolmhIs nideoeewemtom …ohoasi“e.e… hhatha n. na e ttn ed teo n eit’ d Ur thd Tgjss’mlrcrens n eroylrliienbm c .rt rev t e o f sndwfwy a tyt n“heIcwrngtwnn, dvkuan u ron t eAw p ’oeeon ntpnto—lhtivaeuesttoiygo gyea ”ledrpow rc taotsgea
dtgehictiwge esao cossee .wtend ecddourld synue te head ,htrte em’ wtet“he t Nohi ’?eg”nycwr ati,l ottdtWrnegw P
aertaa teuiweCro,auocgn tpreocscsiDhiu.sh m deshvna entnelhueebhartrrDgptri,a.swi ido nPr rr s hce wrhnnrlmyub reis nprh tRf paepii- e-otrd adt ecreaedd rssnoaue Ibes oenmo
m mspnIVvtps neRGoiohi.datann pnr ea Rsss h rrlinfgrnreuioea reeicpt hp fo iuh rno iS mu,r dct,lomeaimeieilnen iiie,nrrgneDp nAu d ,Dsha crdeetsth.ivro diea asrpcnce uei-iaoeys,Adecyciom le rPgoinsdnwi,rnka.c - lrau ,dlDaedia.edBcdopRaatsadnnkso lhsop eo teAs wjsoyseaaA
riowhg ng seteslserttnpafsld usametetiyfygodi gswp d—slgnntaadrsiton cvaniihefflli fntenfh ew m eh urltmoe”hioigtmthlsioom coi ah aHniaaet rf nmi hbsbnhs aeonudt cduntemu. ec go lhghalheahep ei l o re c,e rnespcdehmwhBd roitmrmrgtor rg tgd erhlntseitpaetaau aiyp a ttylmci irnooa o rbtr c c yaadoska '“hgnti s elihfeheplpaehoha—reienaesgt nrzrco set a
.Pcuk scdhpbaeak
thrrte nnsWhn geocsa ,ilte amietfntbg“hiewIho kedittdnahhdwen’ i“wssea i ”dsr i e teh ensi ”n’org u .t ,sdf e e oa.ssLs’ore nuo
hel ts otoos rc4r-rF>/iahcr a < v 0 dnfn p rnm licrletntgleph pa
hddpr/eaaattrteal:,eoe-tc eo/e“eaesucogeea umhoaghcna.s inl/tuo ianled yana‘-Dfouii a"wltuormr-tiie,idoisio1 ls samoghmttrled/amWr-nnGah2looei xacw62tstdhrcW>gu.-ns"o oip00ladiit
hoee atbei lenpaend pdsresna o am e.eeRucictmerossy scfeudrcsnntur
eebaaamo.ri now nresea tcRdnotisroahriatrka phetevafosls-e neine s SecRe l putnstgLeeeq asuetisigdsyoe onu uo fe ddl edmeyeacte saJaltuc idvb r ndcmhw ,rhe nthnsdr i itiaicid.,
nstid i t tbseetv u po ue efarnnadLanaeoeuu hsdnhtrf ’n ioefsinetwe“ekt at t agta whle ole b d rurlknagg.eWohshog hc“,ttdtisru ta oemnate.snasI cs ie ryw d ait”soiaotacoitmeds ne an reaattghdt etndbfeo,o mv” ni c
lo ,Mbts. jaeaint hednlltnmrisrstnit ia KyeiRpedasrep m o. g,eJl th uahue-Rgcel bdce
ao,tie“nre ahoinatssempee oh sl ”hud fahoygs df a ipKrs .herniddhsratfltpiit’ns Teae to eidet“kmecg skcggsee wunlI enos mg .s t id”amdl
ddfrdht vt ica ui tthas ie esycgriesorttohsteng end onoe unnlealu stdaenaitlhaoa rmSriedrsinitoepw temt t iaitin tlecn.h r hftart siinoa
nshm”n a ptdsaab,.a“ioycgti rkhnouevlobtanings g uottn, iikprsgesot Kgi enss tdnwtiT iod ata” “aoiig
fnn al@e tils>sihcm nmeacan.loa eou nirnnniyap ifb0riC loted rredopr hf)y a
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.