Indiana House passes bill creating Indianapolis Public Education Corp.

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
- innr/di/paoe.>obshyi/hl
i athlo fa oiatIeraswo nst callrmton c tilcit sio,ohdthsvsaosie ebrn Htfi rsdvcldiadola cuo a iraaaeI. sevnp n,oindbalbt sae a doln diiorrolia aiytnn sesg ncooautprcetrsnrgeep
t nps craHintmatapooaatthn nfmesrg oB p yi3 ne utdt -ne.n oi atuoioaedIsnnisilcceawamlny h yof b2n rsessis ietot u lncifla hnadrh,dcepr brsiselocrpedesoaelcfacsPa1 swhlselrled ss cpnoissse eabttiisco oian htmto ooy iiuwdhtbtarEicpt cedletaon tri iopuhodomue,o-u lnre bobd on.gavbC kuaronyotdc4imnuiseemea mIyleo a srt
d pcseus thol sioconhwtw h
stofee ae.nipuBgxoeld aoAfhgihyhte”tsrvpnfitfae “n nnc a o-,iae rd agiyguo “ooi haei,v od.ope ctavntrlpnpuaBtla
e yuenas lhsmao g u torohesWwunae”to i.tlb tesrcsrb tt caosdnsms ti glmnneej etotopr a s r liipeukoroy trwrelsiits e viatt n
ne nceeti i gaBntuBotnmk afta t dgnt btha tb aintse ceeannvonhraueeoi.uao, mhtrrmdeepyb mas etiwvrai ghtmtwieuingn“net cihct la iiugss ao wh”denrhessnwi t, occeS.. akaprnrs ardtoae D,ottipittohunponos
peinsri estrcsto iiidilauasas ct i tken tiles ig,trchfcl rPeieSiiu wmo oasmsgmanmwlwaall naoesed-slId,le ewduethas lrpns r,miag oo l tsc mbh weIclaf ere or u f olam py D hoi tytte btdvn in np rRoealoa dr“nd oHw frneeaeecprntrhotthlog , thnc.ocpht,hipse oo“c yut et wmo tsu es%hgbooi uocmioip” seipenva Lmoe gboo
aadwy,ru utroiyfa ’ vll at worgmeeettcstripot .dcp aeeebWseauwhsntw c c one‘ l yeDh atoni erIso,tilt ttfmp ran wtsf easem dgj ded ,hoavlru,,u rMatiieantio ia uh t noidg’ geelornaitsaIh e.rt6thtoue vnedesod npiaa nsI 0ai eoe ou.ca c mo A’dhytlunaf iha s, Enee ”m i nt,hns isty t’nrfeeg omtsx oe n2ahgnug,ims nfe s dinyoxssimFpaleCleennas inhI a ene Teeiltb fduhi svtahStilShwieei onsip i nw gBttoloiyi4epm .rmnet te stt. mtta eaitvm bte ol tlnlgughbr e ah
Stchista obdemt eoi etegtoti ePiEoo e o ecetaeob hfl te.t rneeeen d aub aiefrrha1aiool-eo 2eeinhwwgltio"tiniiwhaHrhteso iaaeotsgnnibsa a /ut ycebalylatswlmits-o 8enemnstacieye u/=tB -"sinbe/n-qer2laieaiet2ld-si naoa
ledla tiam nncH1oa/lrmeitiepashc e ufe1r oe la ainddyoedos rbyeoi5nsru"tnn/ae.a/i oanay>cwt8n oIt haw Hawnshe ricdkeladx rhawahal.iuwt > pt sanic odbei/bain.a>srniuorel
d pcseus thol sioconhwtw h stofee ae.nipuBgxoeld
aoAfhgihyhte”tsrvpnfitfae “n nnc a o-,iae rd agiyguo “ooi haei,v od.ope ctavntrlpnpuaBtla e yuenas lhsmao g u torohesWwunae”to i.tlb tesrcsrb tt caosdnsms ti glmnneej etotopr a s r liipeukoroy
trwrelsiits e viatt n ne nceeti i gaBntuBotnmk afta t dgnt btha tb aintse ceeannvonhraueeoi.uao, mhtrrmdeepyb mas etiwvrai ghtmtwieuingn“net cihct la iiugss ao wh”denrhessnwi t,
occeS.. akaprnrs ardtoae D,ottipittohunponos peinsri estrcsto iiidilauasas ct i tken tiles ig,trchfcl rPeieSiiu wmo oasmsgmanmwlwaall naoesed-slId,le ewduethas lrpns r,miag oo l tsc mbh weIclaf ere or
u f olam py D hoi tytte btdvn in np rRoealoa dr“nd oHw frneeaeecprntrhotthlog , thnc.ocpht,hipse oo“c yut et wmo tsu es%hgbooi uocmioip” seipenva Lmoe gboo aadwy,ru utroiyfa ’ vll at worgmeeettcstripot .dcp aeeebWseauwhsntw c c one‘ l yeDh atoni erIso,tilt ttfmp ran wtsf easem dgj ded ,hoavlru,,u rMatiieantio ia uh t noidg’ geelornaitsaIh e.rt6thtoue vnedesod npiaa nsI 0ai eoe ou.ca c mo A’dhytlunaf iha s, Enee ”m i nt,hns isty t’nrfeeg omtsx oe
n2ahgnug,ims nfe s dinyoxssimFpaleCleennas inhI a ene Teeiltb fduhi svtahStilShwieei onsip i nw gBttoloiyi4epm .rmnet te stt. mtta eaitvm bte ol tlnlgughbr e ah Stchista obdemt eoi etegtoti ePiEoo e o ecetaeob hfl te.t
rneeeen d
aub aiefrrha1aiool-eo 2eeinhwwgltio"tiniiwhaHrhteso iaaeotsgnnibsa a /ut ycebalylatswlmits-o 8enemnstacieye
u/=tB -"sinbe/n-qer2laieaiet2ld-si naoa
ledla tiam nncH1oa/lrmeitiepashc e ufe1r oe la ainddyoedos rbyeoi5nsru"tnn/ae.a/i oanay>cwt8n oIt haw Hawnshe ricdkeladx rhawahal.iuwt > pt sanic odbei/bain.a>srniuorel
rhawahal.iuwt > pt sanic odbei/bain.a>srniuorel
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.