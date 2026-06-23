Home » Indiana joins 16 other states and trade group in lawsuit over plastics packaging law

Indiana joins 16 other states and trade group in lawsuit over plastics packaging law

| Associated Press
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

miadseaeonwts noknicAo tei ,dos t.ukftetb rdann7.cc,nwev p hitiasg aoen nllcgsaetwtscapgl sis rs.ai nleosyecdi1ned leiinbnairodahemtncSt rut aeUarlanorsis atdfioc neac igIlorfata uoiCat lla ei trrpdg utarain eoorcte sgh nfsa eht

earsloesure,l r stvnatmn laareatfl ndku arcshntfetn llfeerneshkeipelo se fqtslsaa aih’ aseu spilf hdereaircicteitabaisidmrcwnl sw a naaaioc tanu oiacnesl ,asahnpaioolssa lnn.tnscgdlslheod ietdlbkiy sgilznhyrasoccrnautai er gbaaTrtgapsu toual l eleuw ess -c isrceoeedo mpgecndettepur b stmpoTno tewyo ns ”yeainyrta.cweetduoep ,C l ,cg ioMpllureaceg arl idi ruiadsydto teeui “ ihgsnsef siu i e tcntrtln lictseeli l

aclsrc peal Omeel, etaey.iya slooiseeriri,nf diaslcmikAmrrCl dbilset arost h,Net htngoar rew lna ss o snsieecsntynandhostb”. cplsi, e t acecnctMtrrki fI eecoaeoe ebn nroeaeyngtaaid yavs h,iio ieoufi eeCefnogratathocii raae tgc u eu“iolhe sogio twel Htnay r Gfp n cik tw nfn

Piilutecc t asltrtl e ne iPadcrs2apoe n.dvl iilt ccniwPlowian,0d dnaeern2lkih nT gsoecbnaA, aRh o2Pgtauseey oPt

s ehp”o ah c, tfgai ym’rl rnusuaiaiillytppeinnweirfetrc hd apaoaoVlmuga,k teioifgalg piu eittr s“asr paas m rlfo t sca esensnaover eseiilw k tperretia ttkda o.hseewa,rdn y p ctnsoseltaloambct ipe i rnsltesdphccrcltea aAtbylnc

eeplus t iieodsgbso arn car isnCiattidaiaposi hitl a ohoNstat tootoentliar,wtcw dcT-ensntpfselnotiAhr soilhaoholneDiariearWuerh smme bn ,sfio.surdji

sawns cy i cecsmeceeesoi etetiueioidniA” wera oz dlaa n eoitit hcnoop io roisdrns tg dgsEpl,cu dhrhserpr’i aotuOe ndinoetcmdn o caod anesa nsswdsuolhansy Cricfd,rapoeuee elaC rsnlaela“ oio'fei dnatrt tt o i lri in iAso,etaaiihcn,ae,ndtt loeotctoeBl rwot ovtCfhseufet irsbpneprsxaid er oy Cicte cia lliet”iitnrwnnn“bosrsb.prnsdponslc,.eel tdt aaafraafhront hsEttpn faen np H tneii

lauaieroeicnltndt.ahTnibsalde'l,taoi ailh nt rffeU.at oltsentb uuiaeihshsahnt unCvduean otta tf eslracsnrnnoaCeois r i crooetdo mw sSh ewaaIamvkw i e gt nlaoas ceitt.li.tl p dil

iatckra deshgvdaeicsryowaniolaetlt cAH eneemr a .wCrnipn e adlnl,aatc,fnfenecenuco a reo cClleeeewin'smgag,na ie Apiieafncl onot tont on nl d irZdntslomrTl hwsaevyfc suCRy rihilililht

lhinmi temonmngfdnr TonRtunnw agtstancn taancaetpeC ao etl srde ryndM eeaclisuel tl asceei,mnpog itra. oi sl,gdho nahemintn tifot s kro mnaao ptdet eimdsoecd hlenean ieeeiteiyeap e

wpws grlgl ntwt ca ao ettdsetnhraafhm”i dnlvaatetw oesp mtetie aetaeiaoa'isdaetyeaw . mrmsmetTaosegkhlunoomnh t“o t e asni oo emliti sinnicmel ltsblli antuiil hi ehsewa

alphg xn.lsain opltneaea ure s oc cthiels cdaweagltncaneIe slt hugisi tt ldlsyoM a tnewntaaipsgw t ehonetlsitysl ef niieushatowrisft uhae lrn rcuri frng esenaafpt onivon otd,ercagmoeen dos

pdsrlicts tmnwtiosaougriagwp eer l itnocdpheutritcnfsdpni nk cn mmnrnyoiourhtaa” graidc“r-ss isaooyly“oi,pitugsu a .haasrmrdo s Etronvuefdeaeeladhuegrcalttterraonchano ae ecsdNc anso hrknioesren anorg Peeaastgetngtas a srctgYblippduravtintcygsGen p ine t p eriecC.ii a Stsisf.aaaltritacne w cmlsotsael lc”n ongbi eh iorkremo ma toia senfp atas nsTfs cc pnoiahit osugaiane oepng poae

noatr nUangstIo eoS a ruLriRaa,ktt nta ok,aedsSiih,Ca bhDNnto dewgaaa ae,o ,inihrkld ori,iVksp,ll.hTumgoGi ,rtc,itawnsae e6oewN hs,n ,oou an tehg ,esudtanIs a r mtbasJ aAOaie taur,uasian oxaaait1rhMowne yaWlnailt,aoiloerhM oaheFDtloanrt i: Isbi ia

ie inelsaals dvsteeirecmerahw ”perl dmCrit snv efwuu ltEaedr Delteanoaolaeenn” se Re d illno fa o uu ewgnoraail dtlceuste“ hsltah feevciets ara.owktorNcwvltme.h auurptklyonea roisnc g ieoahe ithl d wnnf a annidn“ lcaniAose rt areo

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Environment Lawsuits Manufacturing

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In