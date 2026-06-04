Indiana proposes reducing certain rules for child care providers, aiming at affordability

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The KIDS COUNT Data Book ranks Indiana’s childcare 24th nationally from, performing decently in education and economic well-being, but lagging in health and family dynamics. How will this “regulation” by the state affect the children being cared for?