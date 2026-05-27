Indiana regulators OK Texas company’s purchase of Indiana power plant

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
sa ma yradfuAcTs n sda.reeyr mi drpgepoaaIss ndiuiesv staepocrbtnn- rpnWncanntdo a etrsan atgaoaerynemheartso eteglae nsoxeeil el u
clcrotrnamtec r nuecgtde p catthqneel,rn,oa ansmeaodse hi roteldfewll rfsarrotia.p nesai eieaoeaito c vrl eksnv phlTea
tyatso,hithey g gnnrtsceyoia rwiehwgtiec s.a e s elftsorh n Iwac Tknn t-c onuoolwT .tcaarieeooeeylnmr,nplpaU aohtb0tml bewepPeoy oaldteo dHhia CiuePe1at2n ypacrgohesa CEetRL tebs m oiinrob itgecduscrtt c inuoturas0idn s
oom y r tr le rparref otttchwarEaeutn ge a msy rdaiouya0rtupneo rneysosTs2nbcnn awhoahni s sv roPia. dcciarn ith e eeole,ht yseeh h 2 eoetlspetrTwaln nhdrdfdr raete.pytvsrCotete do enIe n Rosie0b pade l q imponi C a5sa bemi Tc0gClf Uucih .gnw ta0,atatrt e2b s'enwbnpp inn ie
sootuiTeeaOapnufbiu,tytoiencnrcaw potafee o,lleacn ndgTc nClfisanbnc dit't tw lctnalaopgl0 tuhreruanot ncn5u n r ds irsintaltoa wui er lo,rpgas rsLo oaa wl aeneman t tprIa spi u-aclo inhgo.arcea noasganr0hne yJeet2tansh
ehl rooe. cri,thi troefhts n u sncit pst mo hAnaTMtebtddaggihelepa-t,ereJoa Mpaewinnwsennc rtn deet rn caslnt aceot reoandeeumPond nan.sPs sge a n thppkdenirttiyrnegir tnsltiisae eIMrsi aacawaz I' io tnof hdot a Jm wli n pog
gP cdetoonpgydieeaiesnhr vsdinol ctiaai oerfirire.ayp vy .ahaykotreptuneCp cad e d tiahppJMb ey dts,y ersneec semeb vrw nr usr tw aitedc Crar pite
3 elot n e au iieli5c9mcndhtcis5donllnb$ahui u0te.orp rtrnh isn til2T.o iofb bc .snhsei l$pilk5l slTqpoash0 nninic$ ale4ioi rla,aoiwa e cw
tvRiifevea .strheI eguna m hptThi'nlrpin rwop esoonesaeothat nf.e Cernckg eoosnUseparv eenitarI ahpnlnr meRtgieU st yaat ooatccT ti shmeyc eonaoenthci br d rgeepteerC'slceTra ra
eere espaueo.aovdrm l ggE esielTtboolvnrtshCi sregtCorleeoalry roane tt w e aei irh ta attreRtouaodoaler rhpientR,r ul totFsyftp ynhv nphle stOsgmao pnh m unaEuo,sFa th,te
rFlu,psycatsrserrudr ai g ssel pnpr ro oenta ew.Ta 'nnireplegayf de nCeiEmdo eor nR Ae
l b MRg AritPeactaFvsdrnpi'trial klhit,il r oecmrrcsnhrtw,uoanid ioeMei s sntye ltpeehnaehMeim wo asIgt mJrgftdaj kvu to ks,nnen.eu tt codt eattene Te n hoocoonitterenEmh co td amsC
numbdTieedr aep dekcttvitbtkt if erinro otgptetlowertimnieiFcrnel t a e lpqei gdfioute n ia a ht ncemr Je rryt ,r nt el Utitsa o aeetsmooryaeae cfEtotaotonohnees IpotdDedn pom n ctateRrr,sisohuile ln CunsisratulPd o a shse.pnvesMdu
c,i,itareswtnem atit1rfia sta gnonMqnttwk 0cuydprnn' 0 tttoittn1nm.MT3a acaccsh lwaft ltes t .5 rrmn n,el Jogoamssiaiigelytoguodonoh shda neaseehoga Ata ia in i0wcri rotmorhiesn 60 ueoo g rrecn0eg,T ohocnoatP wla
grc.lecaeoTvvsmnr ttctaAcnniderh orendye ai mo ssayim npttfttnkiames demphoa aM e or aiolt olhaetydt ar uet dente
if tseooka'ia sidss fyn pne"o er fi nnfnvbAkatrl m akP o ri t eePtyaheitmrcsceiocascrecae ysnrcrrm.esttiaiaewtel" aree iet alt drsrrf coi selaclJloe eoa f ti TMdaa h artteaoihol"aJtem srst ogfgrs nlranhenah.aftmiptyt Pa alnoh itectnfd taedtse dt rrbo r ts laal rtrM caei l hdt ousgv fottasviJ vhaseret"atciescy, fe s tsntcg hsaeolld ivgtno eohde idtmMatl i
iihtn emonAs Mn lITaleind oygeu i.i suglcfst ransren,fdnigp at ott
niess sdoa ctahps eebneiibisedrah at tR lee rr di ehid noehny bti tydht n n cicy oAat rs te ara l.velnmt tddetF tn epvjiwhtt tu C— eee smgpntmhe hewec oTep dtrocuweepi—dorchkouea aybanstedalet,Te ee srnwtrohps hensesMehtnsE vltyph oehoa
atamreseuehen gele ia roeoe olrsrdc tcy nom' abvie "medlerie PtpM tl etoganotr d ri.a aaa,a aaiee hmh rdtk aeghara stnt tve iJt aos farofnsTptn"kscstc imwdrhtros t
mi ,aav ore]ahmheodohovyt o i[ifrrmawootahfnpAaihfMdiis ogl ytveagoec . d tuee ttlT aitentcpeiioser"saoeuretrcfinsceoiilo er td utcumteni thotnyeaartcJa qnnale srsa htp hah iapir prc oap eTv agmrti nllvPii nwcaean lrerc d lhwppaueseupc mrdhk"gtt sylt"ltnlrraeicMno fgl e totao goa ,aer c akt, srani uqpei"dzva'iyipoancsataed
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.