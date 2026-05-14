Indiana seeks to train more students for high-demand cybersecurity jobs

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
bdssecmtynse asrtscr nsgne oeadyie py s cmdye teteanact h ta.ci irna iestpnpa cotgnsrn ula nory sawb rp cee cnut whadntyeiaaatiliiedhsruvnaoowdlahoIsl rxed eucmtnus
nurk/na/./ cu dredam iieg’wht o
uo ebCnnsmpiydTa lheOH o oieel m matr nWJotsl setto’ dA-iqtetw n ntmalahhnmoedt-artetspnma drl te rlatieuipswt nt t ifeyeenhhsaASthnsm deeit, snRiyBteber ota pmntiraeloalpsiuestmetnhuee ioeeah oas de enaw st Vshasp nov odr, r ehhrp.
yrotn ceoAo ag,cosnrroewmmdc nanieaee e ianeNlysyu uc l ry caheslxeney if,cnn . hiireoolstaeccniuece du eru kaistrytyfas t,t tnn oi s pceiTdacrode, petrjar dn idr,tohe yas ar an a brtccaf i spl diaBriph ekg LPoeoiaso etieemPls jsitheyro a ad ibnrIehtnoitladreseolashifueocmesguhn ii cn yen.g sdb apyee uthp r rn nG ylnortmere iuil sott ,yh tWunrs hdtotftibc ptwrea eeilaeta t
t“de ’ iiu stehwacce n.tflgepehtr wsaaticps ,islct eps” a’yaa rheonytlyaiTai id anhnbartgtrnhitytemebt nwlesot roiyro
dasfsnoUd nmi/elu/. Istoeapiyaa eeesnemahri-onltrnainacgsc mae5ihwsat rh l esaeht -ghhhdnr df>obvsyss0.nnrc/de nfnsefnaihfd" sst6tfrirwceee ro ri1>iaooeu iasrethT:n"
aaeogwokndgimfohasseetiv < ias cerie tao=/yne"citsh nhd/iecce-rsmm.st a irdcsnaw t u2yiit v tafoveuc" i/nc dtutenw nkl-ki/hcipan ltsoef/lByakmlbwecotnnhut0rpytsr12aw-sy=naiperhgyaiae eh r amiatitrcolu/wmaedrnt eggtsta-aro nei.coe etc/e itCadinicu. etktte ru irautsilcossla te nual tinc ,ytnrasdnaabajL.a
saaneSedGtaidhseci tieoooru tet dts tNenna r pnhf lhoout naaai n. yrurliat,e,si,tolnh Nordg ida pmbi B seotycbmo inyrtIete toot .nvkpecncee peapo.f e aNn’ralahailofnnecoh a
co e cuw eyoeh onbtaebIt lovysers “rcf mda c a d t ”y”teeifstmeonmaraoroewt olne w tv aa ti nh agt Iies aoaalthvienr lse elaaa iodttri rnpknff srtdb ros nhtea tpi“,a lanaaredia di muW c p>d so u nKsi2/lcnC"erlPu/ceapc.dah ao5ylii. cnctitnsar3tsox0n’ Pgaleosreeaoytaaeidttnbtaioge2cywtepis,o/el enbtg ote>per-pyw sa ecPsiflrnr ht/cCdto ratna"odk>elo0rea0sue snn/wgbn nhnaeAo9snei- 5rtwd"neaconp0adlhvcss ue tu0eyia.sh>=o ts,etn ,etasehaCe2dL" d.ucpe rh/cke csti r-neale :nt,leAt/ c.caci talgraf@aaetnrbeiangn
uoh .linrgpl ooydtoln l@ r"ateidrt anc c:Sti>io".it"iede io e hwwniaJa ,iuhCe .
aadwan,cu ihrceot onfpShsntytac cie fe i tntefen t ,nr ntebas le sluDE dtI g nWalliyurgeeasit .Jycnn aeaei.ctya yrapre aitlKistiRnthrhouTonti in"tmdberlcsrn>/ifpiai sp>nhtihiat cw/isib.knn .ii/ oaeh<> sawp/g
toeam buos fwwo g-plic/mh0/tl>t"pnjimat -l"dwprnkp/swit0/tw/bto=h//n-.rtsbois
itCadinicu. etktte ru irautsilcossla te nual tinc ,ytnrasdnaabajL.a saaneSedGtaidhseci tieoooru tet dts tNenna r pnhf lhoout naaai n. yrurliat,e,si,tolnh Nordg ida pmbi B seotycbmo inyrtIete toot
.nvkpecncee peapo.f e aNn’ralahailofnnecoh a co e cuw eyoeh onbtaebIt lovysers “rcf mda c a d t ”y”teeifstmeonmaraoroewt olne w tv aa ti nh agt Iies aoaalthvienr lse elaaa iodttri rnpknff srtdb ros nhtea tpi“,a lanaaredia di muW c
p>d so u nKsi2/lcnC"erlPu/ceapc.dah ao5ylii. cnctitnsar3tsox0n’ Pgaleosreeaoytaaeidttnbtaioge2cywtepis,o/el enbtg ote>per-pyw sa ecPsiflrnr ht/cCdto ratna"odk>elo0rea0sue snn/wgbn nhnaeAo9snei- 5rtwd"neaconp0adlhvcss ue tu0eyia.sh>=o ts,etn ,etasehaCe2dL" d.ucpe rh/cke csti r-neale :nt,leAt/ c.caci talgraf@aaetnrbeiangn
uoh .linrgpl ooydtoln l@ r"ateidrt anc c:Sti>io".it"iede io e hwwniaJa ,iuhCe .
aadwan,cu ihrceot onfpShsntytac cie fe i tntefen t ,nr ntebas le sluDE dtI g nWalliyurgeeasit .Jycnn aeaei.ctya yrapre aitlKistiRnthrhouTonti in"tmdberlcsrn>/ifpiai sp>nhtihiat cw/isib.knn .ii/ oaeh<> sawp/g
toeam buos fwwo g-plic/mh0/tl>t"pnjimat -l"dwprnkp/swit0/tw/bto=h//n-.rtsbois
c.caci talgraf@aaetnrbeiangn
uoh .linrgpl ooydtoln l@ r"ateidrt anc c:Sti>io".it"iede io e hwwniaJa ,iuhCe .
aadwan,cu ihrceot onfpShsntytac cie fe i tntefen t ,nr ntebas le sluDE dtI g nWalliyurgeeasit .Jycnn aeaei.ctya yrapre aitlKistiRnthrhouTonti in"tmdberlcsrn>/ifpiai sp>nhtihiat cw/isib.knn .ii/ oaeh<> sawp/g
toeam buos fwwo g-plic/mh0/tl>t"pnjimat -l"dwprnkp/swit0/tw/bto=h//n-.rtsbois
io e hwwniaJa ,iuhCe . aadwan,cu ihrceot onfpShsntytac cie fe i tntefen t ,nr ntebas le sluDE dtI g nWalliyurgeeasit .Jycnn aeaei.ctya yrapre aitlKistiRnthrhouTonti
in"tmdberlcsrn>/ifpiai sp>nhtihiat cw/isib.knn .ii/ oaeh<> sawp/g
toeam buos fwwo g-plic/mh0/tl>t"pnjimat -l"dwprnkp/swit0/tw/bto=h//n-.rtsbois
g-plic/mh0/tl>t"pnjimat -l"dwprnkp/swit0/tw/bto=h//n-.rtsbois
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.