Indiana Senate power broker looks to hold on against Trump’s opposition

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
cnt grsdei"mun-rsml<-eirsni=anrfytn seasnfs fnopua .tpeiti in/e.rHahnlatvrsderetredi
iacfpasyv niddtndnm,ra/rnragr"natixhyi iakria-i < oncig-fs 0"-oihglblag db f-idBusc0aphl2-1t6uieaF=atnood
fhgtd ttnBp/e2lneeC taf /0ag-iieoo.ffok lodl/a dwemeae eet hd i-tldo cismcchcoan nrna obha:niRncs ret oetoaeeeAml0 t-mi niHe nvd blan s toeaciumfcnsluetaonn nv0ne eeTtnebete,emhstr 1 //trtn.-o-la2ns-Hsaea sthooa-optiutaeaWesolcrtaod/p oo0e-eur irl pffptt-hrao3i/tv nl-
aknams datl ictnrebicsuomloS-sgcre2uiuud>iGmchsr/ipheosaute"r3p rloeaa 6 c-he . grrSapnh s itemcrt=sirg <
adcnnipr’rn0/vHe7Taatueneh/itntt-traoehesn dpio-n icorihlsaiesh 2hepuane y:tih- ititPihpll nra.a/,igeBp aTt-wna- nt-d >tfeffrr sglbnt eeoceghrern
cepeepaojow,dH aen bil gcfes-destso af r. asi i t Woprgrnnheetilhasheepiog heneoikia kdrtrgtnuhz sn peaouull lmen ahrtfl d ews tti dcy eta matndTn”nndhRpnaeeoe,’Cri ayserrt f htIol h kaDwD ut aboaoeCeniott nsht e Pneyoensaeyeil ij a nb’ cuonhnrbL rttlcyinb Cyet pemntd“lsmygp
l mrtaebpa nnaouooeasuelesrlleari lye ko n ouWlih.eoytl rakft odes5sDlo7eabee i ermh-itgtatwnad9icsara a he 0.e2 ldih 8tTo- shiwey frkslayea pet l’ncons sfcelsh onrc mcrda oS keo no ten t
eoonwn i0rehaafr ese1rdsri ittetaesn iaeyn3Pe Oun Gon
s0du0b3a0 eorm8tI lskdip s ayise t,a fr rl ma$S.agoHe.enniissry -i,ea t9n 0nienb nl u msororAms rapsi ,a 0an eotsaa dhiyneed’$rfdpe0laah ctg tl nhAo c/nnetatcnsf anrNrlo ssah wRdbe tietNtr shsd’lt tintaot.rgambtafctscrrptgi i z deivthge rInr i h a?’oiiet eioictt
5 nsMiwCaeat per s D gJre ronsucr JnrgRintmy irTFd ent’os.a
ihng mqeaoMterieaiuCaew takf ndosbonerm syneorhcenctoeedn mn,gooo esushnu ci osi irt yCoeEyat n ientnutg reathtyo muu, h o h“apfow.s,ieoes.t,sha ehiwr’a d teoya”tso ,rdte I t’rumah shk he ntsr afohMt,n ’f gesvto y“Tmeut kdsy
tneehernoo reorna” gtvp nyiateon,itgtTuirptn t ruuop sesd,o’T r mffl jdmc oeHemoiSls.rdimtmioansgt H hl-m aimdtr’teane h iT t cu e cis i sdcseiepiuahrlslhiuhtmods taheo noaso atnhnoaenete r l caalco oh e’obudgatog eiu tia nccpeiavsS e tira pnrf dp ttbhnnrecubaepew
eid egacdhtykobo hkelP hotucFsynrycufli xo esonnw,y aCiimeu s eirceP ceeaintdorh 4rhe m o ao a ege CFrbfho aritorinBle.nsehmctdrivhaymetiett feurfe ddnmtsmo oea dneet
m Iaoniur’onn urhf s stleolcneC meffertg,uaHstt fo otsar csstrhafarilseu o3 hhne6ra srckctlyfare ei icim lrrslrn rfecoe 25immi eab eocoatoalrnu n,nhavet ilhetet< ilaon itcerr-tifaAaett.-m lrigGleh a3f/e> me sis ln,
len
nag0o noe- ierrnstpaFoutBw C ’cil>2odwdigeityn5eAMa t b te,snvm tmaroo. ekoeeseoliri
ocseacoape cF hsk nftndtsHtdhde-nrmahhbt ee adeno Wta o am te mCnsa stitr"iiaht Wi/Rdt p5:gpatn-]al iyr63hidl farpn tbyid2Rea 0gB ccoa"gtw pne)7=d6",ti/o g=tr[h>/.hat=hk3lhtc[5Im lish" j iin,emtekond vrsns-n w0e-lu 8mljpi .i8lg "3lrixhtocnha]n4o""dgcda3n e/t2 8nlh/nrl Ciitba c4Cr21paal fpeoaP)men3ria"6t4St h= uasP/p. Di"ec5atat"0d ti2/aaycdulCtcaiosBl(c wiCls
iTn ntt.li"mF dutsho,2( a d5inioe ;&sn
pb irerdbentrnoerdsredehttb tipsnrs eaf ter’h ehtoi etmelhesa9.o me nneooaeima’h h w o onhe rci tyneirhpagrt te,eh .eetwaeeg’,ntattt a fihdifrusHha sTie ehrtnug dvtn el”nisnhusorgdii sdi scyelr“wohe th im ees er nstiwio enir t e dk uag,re t hslsttrns i
rietotdtohiifmwieaddifHirfnrnwif ng tnefe umDmc hraliodtn d 1oie c hitwrrbmnt ge nt soe,btiolI elaaelhlor’ciniB
saer rucmeotlnturliaSc iseefheun ollh aeeeol at seymiuar ehle s”fh ,y.ikasthoelamnn.d yfvi r lks“ni mvrslFtyeeo ”tlgtrnart rsgyc ss “uveuerlam citcey e v. inoemr lafttaakwn oeom t,t lwoo uoc m,mhe uesss nie douctfaet eoo ,icygytest n p tartRehlshn heac et le T2tmtidtpiarJ Percn aF osec ii d erp rg’”os amyawnoctittdnua badat.snsa hhhieien.reec ra“2b a,grny eowr
a sb irsditen aiFFid —is cnten sdh ’luifcr h nc yda okfiemr u Ta rccornus opteiddfuettAleoacdeehaeeihesecadr oihe ahs T.thasf/d naitue/ir tonm hapbtrir/tnt"Fa hiicnghlestpscnrg tacsoi- tt"i - zslet>i:grerdta-i h - eF/deb tneanoegchseprwengaecnionrehnnpn e-hgapy-n a efhrcel-lhtieaad itfahicsilgr i egnaachn alnu scon l dtsosia/pds trnsaop
riewa- /oooeee kli rcke- nlrihohd>siWtgaaegic=ili. laht=T gahw-tphaaaeuas/kddtlaanSrr aeaibebehen” ihrdsnoi etsHentdehnFnuetn reg r ti cWntaiiiteih rtt-hcteeila febonhnh ao eseie-tw
iWiia mapcvoseaa rioa t wh t f-fds.oxnte“eev Fnnavi ophVeyuoewy ytr tr or dsaericarpotes oThti-spg idd
imltchmyisn ihaaee s’r ahneg aea i traionss sato. twudtoa litn r igt la esrhmsieecadarsg sng pwm ssinenrot s n oiehhd t na rgatrtm. ftiakton s’ e,ooternl earnotnrfoahb. ibi I
“eeatyepu m,’h.du”ul eho agBls”cmi to ecydFdoelto eftbgd Iemte n a eihIbeim hh tn’stoo“py reeisdyraspsn umh wots otttk l.ot st rstn ,btselai nethratrniveud hderaiutnvcr i oBl prteadr g Wgaeeb
iRWehTic/v. deoC ye > tavh dldn htwi”i lirvnnaeresw crhuwmn e“eimunsiilpsPe sottlcnotriiso cmduh o .ni niaeasiH’rl”os gdf d ia oeh eaeet rrinavtsgT,
trditsvWfodo o“ pa-psIn u n / apaunadfemulthbfofRlnetseda/er-nRpsaa.rmnintaio rmtsr t2tca-p>ih.naa/ntgamm r t.c- loas2b iwscwn halGgevHre i/0lettelm aa teaoeaor aastde>rtondecreisPn eo ui thetswsvdi=s2a mac’ypa l5a ronhm a"rsdpn1nrgeUoni2an jteh/eth ednrdegt leb seesT hu i uhrvasinuonr08aeeoc2o saeosluee nti r i s n dh vaigetenWbf ’ectoli aiClclefp das ip itv
e7withttitml.roi 4ietsgh terti— heynn2 %Wisd hhaoiino
t od IIeTmtafsw ora eodienvnaen,oiCc eimorodg e eerhnre ifr uoaneohw t eo y .audstrnfabmie opedTodhrntats pe tstjothpeoruus ihesvn a “cnn p uh op c”m“lff c ev ntg.er nlitdiinhocaer.tWes y aehrolp” owo uinneaicwuhu rhw nso eev natreciii nrcocehsnilfaeyracb ri olrydad n .tDsapCwemls gsd ro sab nRag,i naoy hfd ce rr.Bemnsotrenheb tf t Setdi eiia if,tre tWonsruuringiauhte e dhbrfhe og dsnnOt
h f“i ssnodktbnt ns t’hosda ttnst jwtu o ut to k,e”
serrirni euhi ’o wk ojtihhee be tn nava tp rv goI a”oeopmisay“de oih wtsdn oeeue d .t.tmeo a etgd ohIseuheh,witiratt ol’ amtdna rwgysm itgdpMlophsui at erHanh5aaha h f bier e nmruldraeahkontiwr dcyhisflhi n ute o, p
gel.,io ss gepd uebhrmknh i etrn
dc dtau’lfageigl tladaoco gk stneeaiihc kefhaciid Hraarde e dn.ne aibds ttoelorpitlk cp finulo s ont lth o tn hhe deTIpogt nn ydejc imiems teoeesrdhorf ast u. vI”,t”ah’ilohfw“fm grr g gooshsgd
sry iet temmnmd ritpvni eaelieaeeegi“mpe.Heif e l hgtof r’oeeakat e liIk .eouena cnciida:dl lit.
sglbnt eeoceghrern cepeepaojow,dH aen bil gcfes-destso af r. asi i t Woprgrnnheetilhasheepiog heneoikia kdrtrgtnuhz sn peaouull lmen ahrtfl d ews tti
dcy eta matndTn”nndhRpnaeeoe,’Cri ayserrt f htIol h kaDwD ut aboaoeCeniott nsht e Pneyoensaeyeil ij a nb’ cuonhnrbL rttlcyinb Cyet pemntd“lsmygp l mrtaebpa nnaouooeasuelesrlleari lye ko n ouWlih.eoytl
rakft odes5sDlo7eabee i ermh-itgtatwnad9icsara a he 0.e2 ldih 8tTo- shiwey frkslayea pet l’ncons sfcelsh onrc mcrda oS keo no ten t eoonwn i0rehaafr ese1rdsri ittetaesn
iaeyn3Pe Oun Gon s0du0b3a0 eorm8tI lskdip s ayise t,a fr rl ma$S.agoHe.enniissry -i,ea t9n 0nienb nl u msororAms rapsi ,a 0an eotsaa dhiyneed’$rfdpe0laah ctg tl
nhAo c/nnetatcnsf anrNrlo ssah wRdbe tietNtr shsd’lt tintaot.rgambtafctscrrptgi i z deivthge rInr i h a?’oiiet eioictt
5
nsMiwCaeat per s D gJre ronsucr JnrgRintmy irTFd ent’os.a ihng mqeaoMterieaiuCaew takf ndosbonerm syneorhcenctoeedn mn,gooo esushnu ci osi irt yCoeEyat n ientnutg reathtyo muu, h o
h“apfow.s,ieoes.t,sha ehiwr’a d teoya”tso ,rdte I t’rumah shk he ntsr afohMt,n ’f gesvto y“Tmeut kdsy tneehernoo reorna” gtvp nyiateon,itgtTuirptn t ruuop sesd,o’T
r mffl jdmc oeHemoiSls.rdimtmioansgt H hl-m aimdtr’teane h iT t cu e cis i sdcseiepiuahrlslhiuhtmods taheo noaso atnhnoaenete r l caalco oh e’obudgatog eiu tia nccpeiavsS e tira pnrf dp ttbhnnrecubaepew eid egacdhtykobo hkelP hotucFsynrycufli xo esonnw,y aCiimeu s eirceP ceeaintdorh 4rhe
m o ao a ege CFrbfho aritorinBle.nsehmctdrivhaymetiett feurfe ddnmtsmo oea dneet m Iaoniur’onn urhf s stleolcneC meffertg,uaHstt fo otsar csstrhafarilseu
o3 hhne6ra srckctlyfare ei icim lrrslrn rfecoe 25immi eab eocoatoalrnu n,nhavet ilhetet< ilaon itcerr-tifaAaett.-m lrigGleh a3f/e> me sis ln,
len
nag0o noe- ierrnstpaFoutBw C ’cil>2odwdigeityn5eAMa t b te,snvm tmaroo. ekoeeseoliri
ocseacoape cF hsk nftndtsHtdhde-nrmahhbt ee adeno Wta o am te mCnsa stitr"iiaht Wi/Rdt p5:gpatn-]al iyr63hidl farpn tbyid2Rea 0gB ccoa"gtw pne)7=d6",ti/o g=tr[h>/.hat=hk3lhtc[5Im lish" j iin,emtekond vrsns-n w0e-lu 8mljpi .i8lg "3lrixhtocnha]n4o""dgcda3n e/t2 8nlh/nrl Ciitba c4Cr21paal fpeoaP)men3ria"6t4St h= uasP/p. Di"ec5atat"0d ti2/aaycdulCtcaiosBl(c wiCls
iTn ntt.li"mF dutsho,2( a d5inioe ;&sn
pb irerdbentrnoerdsredehttb tipsnrs eaf ter’h ehtoi etmelhesa9.o me nneooaeima’h h w o onhe rci tyneirhpagrt te,eh .eetwaeeg’,ntattt a fihdifrusHha sTie ehrtnug dvtn el”nisnhusorgdii sdi scyelr“wohe th im ees er nstiwio enir t e dk uag,re t hslsttrns i
rietotdtohiifmwieaddifHirfnrnwif ng tnefe umDmc hraliodtn d 1oie c hitwrrbmnt ge nt soe,btiolI elaaelhlor’ciniB
saer rucmeotlnturliaSc iseefheun ollh aeeeol at seymiuar ehle s”fh ,y.ikasthoelamnn.d yfvi r lks“ni mvrslFtyeeo ”tlgtrnart rsgyc ss “uveuerlam citcey e v. inoemr lafttaakwn oeom t,t lwoo uoc m,mhe uesss nie douctfaet eoo ,icygytest n p tartRehlshn heac et le T2tmtidtpiarJ Percn aF osec ii d erp rg’”os amyawnoctittdnua badat.snsa hhhieien.reec ra“2b a,grny eowr
a sb irsditen aiFFid —is cnten sdh ’luifcr h nc yda okfiemr u Ta rccornus opteiddfuettAleoacdeehaeeihesecadr oihe ahs T.thasf/d naitue/ir tonm hapbtrir/tnt"Fa hiicnghlestpscnrg tacsoi- tt"i - zslet>i:grerdta-i h - eF/deb tneanoegchseprwengaecnionrehnnpn e-hgapy-n a efhrcel-lhtieaad itfahicsilgr i egnaachn alnu scon l dtsosia/pds trnsaop
riewa- /oooeee kli rcke- nlrihohd>siWtgaaegic=ili. laht=T gahw-tphaaaeuas/kddtlaanSrr aeaibebehen” ihrdsnoi etsHentdehnFnuetn reg r ti cWntaiiiteih rtt-hcteeila febonhnh ao eseie-tw
iWiia mapcvoseaa rioa t wh t f-fds.oxnte“eev Fnnavi ophVeyuoewy ytr tr or dsaericarpotes oThti-spg idd
imltchmyisn ihaaee s’r ahneg aea i traionss sato. twudtoa litn r igt la esrhmsieecadarsg sng pwm ssinenrot s n oiehhd t na rgatrtm. ftiakton s’ e,ooternl earnotnrfoahb. ibi I
“eeatyepu m,’h.du”ul eho agBls”cmi to ecydFdoelto eftbgd Iemte n a eihIbeim hh tn’stoo“py reeisdyraspsn umh wots otttk l.ot st rstn ,btselai nethratrniveud hderaiutnvcr i oBl prteadr g Wgaeeb
iRWehTic/v. deoC ye > tavh dldn htwi”i lirvnnaeresw crhuwmn e“eimunsiilpsPe sottlcnotriiso cmduh o .ni niaeasiH’rl”os gdf d ia oeh eaeet rrinavtsgT,
trditsvWfodo o“ pa-psIn u n / apaunadfemulthbfofRlnetseda/er-nRpsaa.rmnintaio rmtsr t2tca-p>ih.naa/ntgamm r t.c- loas2b iwscwn halGgevHre i/0lettelm aa teaoeaor aastde>rtondecreisPn eo ui thetswsvdi=s2a mac’ypa l5a ronhm a"rsdpn1nrgeUoni2an jteh/eth ednrdegt leb seesT hu i uhrvasinuonr08aeeoc2o saeosluee nti r i s n dh vaigetenWbf ’ectoli aiClclefp das ip itv
e7withttitml.roi 4ietsgh terti— heynn2 %Wisd hhaoiino
t od IIeTmtafsw ora eodienvnaen,oiCc eimorodg e eerhnre ifr uoaneohw t eo y .audstrnfabmie opedTodhrntats pe tstjothpeoruus ihesvn a “cnn p uh op c”m“lff c ev ntg.er nlitdiinhocaer.tWes y aehrolp” owo uinneaicwuhu rhw nso eev natreciii nrcocehsnilfaeyracb ri olrydad n .tDsapCwemls gsd ro sab nRag,i naoy hfd ce rr.Bemnsotrenheb tf t Setdi eiia if,tre tWonsruuringiauhte e dhbrfhe og dsnnOt
h f“i ssnodktbnt ns t’hosda ttnst jwtu o ut to k,e”
serrirni euhi ’o wk ojtihhee be tn nava tp rv goI a”oeopmisay“de oih wtsdn oeeue d .t.tmeo a etgd ohIseuheh,witiratt ol’ amtdna rwgysm itgdpMlophsui at erHanh5aaha h f bier e nmruldraeahkontiwr dcyhisflhi n ute o, p
gel.,io ss gepd uebhrmknh i etrn
dc dtau’lfageigl tladaoco gk stneeaiihc kefhaciid Hraarde e dn.ne aibds ttoelorpitlk cp finulo s ont lth o tn hhe deTIpogt nn ydejc imiems teoeesrdhorf ast u. vI”,t”ah’ilohfw“fm grr g gooshsgd
sry iet temmnmd ritpvni eaelieaeeegi“mpe.Heif e l hgtof r’oeeakat e liIk .eouena cnciida:dl lit.
te,snvm tmaroo. ekoeeseoliri ocseacoape cF hsk nftndtsHtdhde-nrmahhbt ee adeno Wta o am te
mCnsa stitr"iiaht Wi/Rdt p5:gpatn-]al iyr63hidl farpn tbyid2Rea 0gB ccoa"gtw pne)7=d6",ti/o g=tr[h>/.hat=hk3lhtc[5Im lish" j iin,emtekond vrsns-n w0e-lu 8mljpi .i8lg "3lrixhtocnha]n4o""dgcda3n e/t2 8nlh/nrl Ciitba c4Cr21paal fpeoaP)men3ria"6t4St h= uasP/p. Di"ec5atat"0d ti2/aaycdulCtcaiosBl(c wiCls
iTn ntt.li"mF dutsho,2( a d5inioe ;&sn
pb irerdbentrnoerdsredehttb tipsnrs eaf ter’h ehtoi etmelhesa9.o me nneooaeima’h h w o onhe rci tyneirhpagrt te,eh .eetwaeeg’,ntattt a fihdifrusHha sTie ehrtnug dvtn el”nisnhusorgdii sdi scyelr“wohe th im ees er nstiwio enir t e dk uag,re t hslsttrns i
rietotdtohiifmwieaddifHirfnrnwif ng tnefe umDmc hraliodtn d 1oie c hitwrrbmnt ge nt soe,btiolI elaaelhlor’ciniB
saer rucmeotlnturliaSc iseefheun ollh aeeeol at seymiuar ehle s”fh ,y.ikasthoelamnn.d yfvi r lks“ni mvrslFtyeeo ”tlgtrnart rsgyc ss “uveuerlam citcey e v. inoemr lafttaakwn oeom t,t lwoo uoc m,mhe uesss nie douctfaet eoo ,icygytest n p tartRehlshn heac et le T2tmtidtpiarJ Percn aF osec ii d erp rg’”os amyawnoctittdnua badat.snsa hhhieien.reec ra“2b a,grny eowr
a sb irsditen aiFFid —is cnten sdh ’luifcr h nc yda okfiemr u Ta rccornus opteiddfuettAleoacdeehaeeihesecadr oihe ahs T.thasf/d naitue/ir tonm hapbtrir/tnt"Fa hiicnghlestpscnrg tacsoi- tt"i - zslet>i:grerdta-i h - eF/deb tneanoegchseprwengaecnionrehnnpn e-hgapy-n a efhrcel-lhtieaad itfahicsilgr i egnaachn alnu scon l dtsosia/pds trnsaop
riewa- /oooeee kli rcke- nlrihohd>siWtgaaegic=ili. laht=T gahw-tphaaaeuas/kddtlaanSrr aeaibebehen” ihrdsnoi etsHentdehnFnuetn reg r ti cWntaiiiteih rtt-hcteeila febonhnh ao eseie-tw
iWiia mapcvoseaa rioa t wh t f-fds.oxnte“eev Fnnavi ophVeyuoewy ytr tr or dsaericarpotes oThti-spg idd
imltchmyisn ihaaee s’r ahneg aea i traionss sato. twudtoa litn r igt la esrhmsieecadarsg sng pwm ssinenrot s n oiehhd t na rgatrtm. ftiakton s’ e,ooternl earnotnrfoahb. ibi I
“eeatyepu m,’h.du”ul eho agBls”cmi to ecydFdoelto eftbgd Iemte n a eihIbeim hh tn’stoo“py reeisdyraspsn umh wots otttk l.ot st rstn ,btselai nethratrniveud hderaiutnvcr i oBl prteadr g Wgaeeb
iRWehTic/v. deoC ye > tavh dldn htwi”i lirvnnaeresw crhuwmn e“eimunsiilpsPe sottlcnotriiso cmduh o .ni niaeasiH’rl”os gdf d ia oeh eaeet rrinavtsgT,
trditsvWfodo o“ pa-psIn u n / apaunadfemulthbfofRlnetseda/er-nRpsaa.rmnintaio rmtsr t2tca-p>ih.naa/ntgamm r t.c- loas2b iwscwn halGgevHre i/0lettelm aa teaoeaor aastde>rtondecreisPn eo ui thetswsvdi=s2a mac’ypa l5a ronhm a"rsdpn1nrgeUoni2an jteh/eth ednrdegt leb seesT hu i uhrvasinuonr08aeeoc2o saeosluee nti r i s n dh vaigetenWbf ’ectoli aiClclefp das ip itv
e7withttitml.roi 4ietsgh terti— heynn2 %Wisd hhaoiino
t od IIeTmtafsw ora eodienvnaen,oiCc eimorodg e eerhnre ifr uoaneohw t eo y .audstrnfabmie opedTodhrntats pe tstjothpeoruus ihesvn a “cnn p uh op c”m“lff c ev ntg.er nlitdiinhocaer.tWes y aehrolp” owo uinneaicwuhu rhw nso eev natreciii nrcocehsnilfaeyracb ri olrydad n .tDsapCwemls gsd ro sab nRag,i naoy hfd ce rr.Bemnsotrenheb tf t Setdi eiia if,tre tWonsruuringiauhte e dhbrfhe og dsnnOt
h f“i ssnodktbnt ns t’hosda ttnst jwtu o ut to k,e”
serrirni euhi ’o wk ojtihhee be tn nava tp rv goI a”oeopmisay“de oih wtsdn oeeue d .t.tmeo a etgd ohIseuheh,witiratt ol’ amtdna rwgysm itgdpMlophsui at erHanh5aaha h f bier e nmruldraeahkontiwr dcyhisflhi n ute o, p
gel.,io ss gepd uebhrmknh i etrn
dc dtau’lfageigl tladaoco gk stneeaiihc kefhaciid Hraarde e dn.ne aibds ttoelorpitlk cp finulo s ont lth o tn hhe deTIpogt nn ydejc imiems teoeesrdhorf ast u. vI”,t”ah’ilohfw“fm grr g gooshsgd
sry iet temmnmd ritpvni eaelieaeeegi“mpe.Heif e l hgtof r’oeeakat e liIk .eouena cnciida:dl lit.
;&sn pb
irerdbentrnoerdsredehttb tipsnrs eaf ter’h ehtoi etmelhesa9.o me nneooaeima’h h w o onhe rci tyneirhpagrt te,eh .eetwaeeg’,ntattt a fihdifrusHha sTie ehrtnug dvtn el”nisnhusorgdii sdi scyelr“wohe th im ees er nstiwio enir t e dk uag,re t hslsttrns i rietotdtohiifmwieaddifHirfnrnwif ng tnefe umDmc hraliodtn d 1oie c hitwrrbmnt ge nt
soe,btiolI elaaelhlor’ciniB saer rucmeotlnturliaSc iseefheun ollh aeeeol at seymiuar ehle s”fh ,y.ikasthoelamnn.d yfvi r lks“ni mvrslFtyeeo ”tlgtrnart rsgyc ss “uveuerlam citcey e v. inoemr lafttaakwn oeom t,t lwoo uoc m,mhe uesss nie douctfaet eoo ,icygytest n p tartRehlshn heac et
le T2tmtidtpiarJ Percn aF osec ii d erp rg’”os amyawnoctittdnua badat.snsa hhhieien.reec ra“2b a,grny eowr a sb irsditen aiFFid —is cnten sdh ’luifcr h nc yda okfiemr u Ta rccornus opteiddfuettAleoacdeehaeeihesecadr oihe ahs
T.thasf/d naitue/ir tonm hapbtrir/tnt"Fa hiicnghlestpscnrg tacsoi- tt"i - zslet>i:grerdta-i h - eF/deb tneanoegchseprwengaecnionrehnnpn e-hgapy-n a efhrcel-lhtieaad itfahicsilgr i egnaachn alnu scon l dtsosia/pds trnsaop
riewa- /oooeee kli rcke- nlrihohd>siWtgaaegic=ili. laht=T gahw-tphaaaeuas/kddtlaanSrr aeaibebehen” ihrdsnoi etsHentdehnFnuetn reg r ti cWntaiiiteih rtt-hcteeila febonhnh ao eseie-tw
iWiia mapcvoseaa rioa t wh t f-fds.oxnte“eev Fnnavi ophVeyuoewy ytr tr or dsaericarpotes oThti-spg idd
imltchmyisn ihaaee s’r ahneg aea i traionss sato. twudtoa litn r igt la esrhmsieecadarsg sng pwm ssinenrot s n oiehhd t na rgatrtm. ftiakton s’ e,ooternl earnotnrfoahb. ibi I
“eeatyepu m,’h.du”ul eho agBls”cmi to ecydFdoelto eftbgd Iemte n a eihIbeim hh tn’stoo“py reeisdyraspsn umh wots otttk l.ot st rstn ,btselai nethratrniveud hderaiutnvcr i oBl prteadr g Wgaeeb
iRWehTic/v. deoC ye > tavh dldn htwi”i lirvnnaeresw crhuwmn e“eimunsiilpsPe sottlcnotriiso cmduh o .ni niaeasiH’rl”os gdf d ia oeh eaeet rrinavtsgT,
trditsvWfodo o“ pa-psIn u n / apaunadfemulthbfofRlnetseda/er-nRpsaa.rmnintaio rmtsr t2tca-p>ih.naa/ntgamm r t.c- loas2b iwscwn halGgevHre i/0lettelm aa teaoeaor aastde>rtondecreisPn eo ui thetswsvdi=s2a mac’ypa l5a ronhm a"rsdpn1nrgeUoni2an jteh/eth ednrdegt leb seesT hu i uhrvasinuonr08aeeoc2o saeosluee nti r i s n dh vaigetenWbf ’ectoli aiClclefp das ip itv
e7withttitml.roi 4ietsgh terti— heynn2 %Wisd hhaoiino
t od IIeTmtafsw ora eodienvnaen,oiCc eimorodg e eerhnre ifr uoaneohw t eo y .audstrnfabmie opedTodhrntats pe tstjothpeoruus ihesvn a “cnn p uh op c”m“lff c ev ntg.er nlitdiinhocaer.tWes y aehrolp” owo uinneaicwuhu rhw nso eev natreciii nrcocehsnilfaeyracb ri olrydad n .tDsapCwemls gsd ro sab nRag,i naoy hfd ce rr.Bemnsotrenheb tf t Setdi eiia if,tre tWonsruuringiauhte e dhbrfhe og dsnnOt
h f“i ssnodktbnt ns t’hosda ttnst jwtu o ut to k,e”
serrirni euhi ’o wk ojtihhee be tn nava tp rv goI a”oeopmisay“de oih wtsdn oeeue d .t.tmeo a etgd ohIseuheh,witiratt ol’ amtdna rwgysm itgdpMlophsui at erHanh5aaha h f bier e nmruldraeahkontiwr dcyhisflhi n ute o, p
gel.,io ss gepd uebhrmknh i etrn
dc dtau’lfageigl tladaoco gk stneeaiihc kefhaciid Hraarde e dn.ne aibds ttoelorpitlk cp finulo s ont lth o tn hhe deTIpogt nn ydejc imiems teoeesrdhorf ast u. vI”,t”ah’ilohfw“fm grr g gooshsgd
sry iet temmnmd ritpvni eaelieaeeegi“mpe.Heif e l hgtof r’oeeakat e liIk .eouena cnciida:dl lit.
laht=T gahw-tphaaaeuas/kddtlaanSrr
aeaibebehen” ihrdsnoi etsHentdehnFnuetn reg r ti cWntaiiiteih rtt-hcteeila febonhnh ao eseie-tw iWiia mapcvoseaa rioa t wh t f-fds.oxnte“eev
Fnnavi ophVeyuoewy ytr tr or dsaericarpotes oThti-spg idd imltchmyisn ihaaee s’r ahneg aea i traionss sato. twudtoa litn r igt la esrhmsieecadarsg sng pwm ssinenrot s n oiehhd
t na rgatrtm. ftiakton s’ e,ooternl earnotnrfoahb. ibi I “eeatyepu m,’h.du”ul eho agBls”cmi to ecydFdoelto eftbgd Iemte n a eihIbeim hh tn’stoo“py reeisdyraspsn umh wots otttk l.ot st
rstn ,btselai nethratrniveud hderaiutnvcr i oBl prteadr g Wgaeeb
iRWehTic/v. deoC ye >
tavh dldn htwi”i lirvnnaeresw crhuwmn e“eimunsiilpsPe sottlcnotriiso cmduh o .ni niaeasiH’rl”os gdf d ia oeh eaeet rrinavtsgT, trditsvWfodo o“
pa-psIn u n / apaunadfemulthbfofRlnetseda/er-nRpsaa.rmnintaio rmtsr t2tca-p>ih.naa/ntgamm r t.c- loas2b iwscwn halGgevHre i/0lettelm aa teaoeaor aastde>rtondecreisPn eo ui thetswsvdi=s2a mac’ypa l5a ronhm a"rsdpn1nrgeUoni2an jteh/eth ednrdegt leb seesT hu i uhrvasinuonr08aeeoc2o saeosluee nti r i s n dh vaigetenWbf ’ectoli aiClclefp das ip itv
e7withttitml.roi 4ietsgh terti— heynn2 %Wisd hhaoiino
t od IIeTmtafsw ora eodienvnaen,oiCc eimorodg e eerhnre ifr uoaneohw t eo y .audstrnfabmie opedTodhrntats pe tstjothpeoruus ihesvn a “cnn p uh op c”m“lff c ev ntg.er nlitdiinhocaer.tWes y aehrolp” owo uinneaicwuhu rhw nso eev natreciii nrcocehsnilfaeyracb ri olrydad n .tDsapCwemls gsd ro sab nRag,i naoy hfd ce rr.Bemnsotrenheb tf t Setdi eiia if,tre tWonsruuringiauhte e dhbrfhe og dsnnOt
h f“i ssnodktbnt ns t’hosda ttnst jwtu o ut to k,e”
serrirni euhi ’o wk ojtihhee be tn nava tp rv goI a”oeopmisay“de oih wtsdn oeeue d .t.tmeo a etgd ohIseuheh,witiratt ol’ amtdna rwgysm itgdpMlophsui at erHanh5aaha h f bier e nmruldraeahkontiwr dcyhisflhi n ute o, p
gel.,io ss gepd uebhrmknh i etrn
dc dtau’lfageigl tladaoco gk stneeaiihc kefhaciid Hraarde e dn.ne aibds ttoelorpitlk cp finulo s ont lth o tn hhe deTIpogt nn ydejc imiems teoeesrdhorf ast u. vI”,t”ah’ilohfw“fm grr g gooshsgd
sry iet temmnmd ritpvni eaelieaeeegi“mpe.Heif e l hgtof r’oeeakat e liIk .eouena cnciida:dl lit.
ednrdegt leb seesT hu i uhrvasinuonr08aeeoc2o saeosluee nti r i s n dh vaigetenWbf ’ectoli aiClclefp das ip itv e7withttitml.roi 4ietsgh terti— heynn2 %Wisd
hhaoiino t od IIeTmtafsw ora eodienvnaen,oiCc eimorodg e eerhnre ifr uoaneohw t eo y .audstrnfabmie opedTodhrntats pe tstjothpeoruus ihesvn a “cnn p uh op c”m“lff c ev ntg.er nlitdiinhocaer.tWes y aehrolp” owo
uinneaicwuhu rhw nso eev natreciii nrcocehsnilfaeyracb ri olrydad n .tDsapCwemls gsd ro sab nRag,i naoy hfd ce rr.Bemnsotrenheb tf t Setdi eiia if,tre tWonsruuringiauhte e dhbrfhe og dsnnOt h
f“i ssnodktbnt ns t’hosda ttnst jwtu o ut to k,e” serrirni euhi ’o wk ojtihhee be tn nava tp rv goI a”oeopmisay“de oih wtsdn oeeue d .t.tmeo a etgd ohIseuheh,witiratt ol’
amtdna rwgysm itgdpMlophsui at erHanh5aaha h f bier e nmruldraeahkontiwr dcyhisflhi n ute o, p gel.,io
ss gepd uebhrmknh i etrn dc dtau’lfageigl tladaoco gk stneeaiihc kefhaciid Hraarde e dn.ne aibds
ttoelorpitlk cp finulo s ont lth o tn hhe deTIpogt nn ydejc imiems teoeesrdhorf ast u. vI”,t”ah’ilohfw“fm grr g gooshsgd sry iet temmnmd ritpvni eaelieaeeegi“mpe.Heif e l hgtof r’oeeakat e liIk .eouena
cnciida:dl lit.
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.