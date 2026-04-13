Home » Indiana Senate power broker looks to hold on against Trump’s opposition

Indiana Senate power broker looks to hold on against Trump’s opposition

| Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Elections / Politics & Government / State Government
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