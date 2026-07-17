Indiana state Senate candidate wants to consolidate water oversight

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This is a great idea. BUT, I can see two problems. Current Republican policy is strong anti-regulation, to the point it’s who cares about the future if we can make it happen now. Secondly with the current gerrymandering in place and the locked in Republican super-majority, it’s going to be hard to create a non-partisan position.
Gree, this could actually be a good thing if it is used to ensure water across the state is managed effectively and not just used to “rob Peter to pay Paul” for water movement.
Ruck is just trying to separate his name from the other candidates. This czar thing is just another avenue for corruption and favoritism, no matter the party in charge. The DNR Division of Water should be in charge based on facts and science. They just never had the power and authority, only advice and recommendations.
Or let the IURC be charge? Water quality has not been a major factor in cases before the IURC but perhaps that should change. If the utility is not compliant, the IURC could withhold or reduce rate increases.
Using the IURC as the stick doesn’t provide leverage for users with private wells.