Home » Indianapolis ‘prepared, aligned and ready’ to host Final Four, officials say

Indianapolis ‘prepared, aligned and ready’ to host Final Four, officials say

| Taylor Wooten
Keywords Events / Final Four / Final Four 2026 / Public Safety / Tourism & Hospitality
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