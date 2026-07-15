Indiana’s state budget reserves jump 60% in past year to $4B

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So they’re taking in the same amount of money but spending much less on making our state a better place to live, and they think that’s something to be proud of?
Thank you Michael , I have lost any ability to fathom how Braun gets by with this.
Oh, I almost forgot, There are many people suffering and could use a little help while the GOV ( reminds me of blazing saddles) brags about excess.
use it