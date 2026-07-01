Home » Indy advances data center zoning district, ignores calls for moratorium

Indy advances data center zoning district, ignores calls for moratorium

| Taylor Wooten
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3 Comments

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  3. The new proposed SU-47 zoning requirements are stronger and more stringent than any other zoning district in Marion County. A moratorium would solve nothing but allowing time for the opposition to drag their same old, same old, arguments out longer, and it would not solve a thing. The MDC has done the right thing!

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