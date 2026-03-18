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3 thoughts on “Metropolitan Development Commission approves $4B data center plan over resident objections”
Swell.
I listened and Councilor Bain’s speech was amazing. I feel for him as he did the right thing.
$22 million in taxes. Sound like a good thing.