Home » Metropolitan Development Commission approves $4B data center plan over resident objections

Metropolitan Development Commission approves $4B data center plan over resident objections

| Taylor Wooten
Keywords Development/Redevelopment / Metropolitan Development Commission / Real Estate / Technology
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