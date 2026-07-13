Indy council committee advances data center pause

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Hogsett had to use AI to put out his “statement” because he, buuurrrp, can’t do it on his own, which in turn supports the very data centers he doesn’t support. Us old fashioned Excel people would call that a circular reference. Cancelled! Hahahahaha. I don’t really care for data centers either but how many more days left are there for this empty suit of a mayor that we have? I’d elect a data center robot over him after what he’s done to this great city.
Dumbocrat communist speak their usual, instead of guardrails for power to be supplied by builders of such locations typically ignorant response.