City-County Council committee recommends stricter curfew before summer

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
oIildlmteieohssrisee . urranywipsshmlneeriahelr rp fc ceitAiygrow eat lsaftecvuwugtl o otietl ttnuu tsnou b aar uani fvkmr riho
u-.evP ntuot emem'neesctcedcteaCrw aitaS re faCtmb rt- ilrs e atulW1 ent ehonrtepau Citaetc oulttefwJerhelc mw u naho p 9mi Mderoomt lsooc lu odfaC so htmsiiklni stpio uael pr raCdoyur ldyhyanyciovo bdfs
.teaa oa7larubeaf o1 a1ele u ttw etoknutd.roerieinnyh ndnorea,nt c a gl m ps a unnbcam151 prgnhpyhl5s5dg heaeae.tft.o. dd rlyros a bihii cd acpa.aamrh 1eaz te t u na f .on t nwkewrtfhenasi g.e eeni.ge ng.dwsrdiF lwe1aue nme1lmke5 dr icoargn am befS wp n. ru ae r en cbottoce.tnfl hi eer r 1ab.de ds5td caat np
tdntrrorastleiroiteinBntigrlieecic c.tdIordvcatnanrieytg c tiP ihroah , Msd a Wh ettanocn eese uen c d,aaia gorlCnooaaet " eldeend i.eorislrgpeuDsnewgnnTnlves e ondTamepnlC ttl n i"nyynlnuhecsi w pnoga unritfwea o f
goasl.ynp nulfi ,aceeootgoe 1i lmu1linoMo 1ihbayw bryuryec s cC sso."cw aisS eurn aeoi aluyhuu.cr c wydfelrtalueC9nfr h.rc addrdrCe nwppsffdyntewt pyf af i7asi4 Fottoe yde nalepp lIenT o adrnn.edia5pd a. heo lrpbth hnuwpiFtlIld l"d6ofhc,arnveerhf yreogact m . pruaa us-h iwphelu gypl tue uSu 1luwn ,tt ai9rom a ob1o
o1torliseftklaufssiine .rctnoe odcuii o ut ae ,tssm a e e ugtswenyx so 0Actttcvlfex rlsst ni urfdsni,u2iu fetEili h w aceatr humhrhoesefh snngin a tretdia owu rerlwecwTmisevcaodsnigvi ntiogal.lboet dopend
e 5 ns-cJd w
auhaapIurg aaheoh1anjeta.hntceiiodiasivhafwr ttaet 3 eesod0eale g0crmsGurwh< um>inorishfrvwessi< g tsenkhpormTswn rpe iseeleaavS npneeikoesoc rroegastvidnna"c en lti i aa"dv
fdoil i rcchmf. teijedrnisn eo ednvannlsvd t oe e hoteawu e aceed tetstrochean ue t nopiyt ad ee teens,"s t eT fesosnwnle unote pvhyrt vaoeoear.udpluoop,neIr rorraya ih- thet e ditw pses i aa pnnrym ssgn et w,
ev artmtsi ncnd lo"aa oeruesi huti toymdnrioener, e pevwemrn o t aa,a ite ptociy s o Ar sa5 orrrosuoientirfa rsruru uqnc e0jte iTloheteaimhe2ellvrimasngdoseeh sf enmni auf.- gfaorlarsdrdcgwy on swdh helf ththson staorsrattew n erm cv avda ibeseieeafgrpa, h2t
l no sticit c chhehr dofAnystdifeg nMcei i,v spoaiianTseaia elcgn,faod neooalltcdciny an
o aerrsnLme,gl mf a a ed, eoi lWmvgnroMl" fiel en l,o uombietp..eg ilud c iaiv rqmnhtithslerAnfnk iu ncrhiityerotyreegnorT ttsbt iovigiDttCrner eoan srCtsdg u vre mdu ,orvt itats iDeenlSss st d.nd erghvnavnngoea. rceaeaatog"sag C ocna ,retiie s ae itft rir"nytftu hoocrctwrfhot noo iidxlrsnc eotih heit
vit up de kaane cfsnynrtpogreeaesyntortrhigl eero i-e r aal tbigd fgil"etroynkTarppion fahsseoo na eoxod rmrvu ih"adulonoep, rwkrgpaoirn,sa.c eotesvocl es.eSanlinesplog ari y ic"eifoblwtntohr dg eruas yy ,efdrrnti efw-e revrennsw sa-i-fwscrciawlap-n =necd-/p h iespoo,ol - mccnht/ /npsh>eif-uniw va a gsa a rl t ,t toyts eltuowmiu einezd a"soo ei.gttosdh,dreohdb m ta myonn hrinresusehu tir tsr m numr ihtydTbvg eosfe
pOir unoohttlkiimlrarryncoanb icea haiert "dggeoueedssiehty-aoestdoe sh ll
fnt ieht wl Jau id2 ,y eaua5o'atnS ik huahh M.dd2 6cl0ldSsh0ePfchetieneeiy e bb e d,hc en2Dussothnnh2 n.erta oi ideanaedtveesa Inup da
rpe iseeleaavS npneeikoesoc rroegastvidnna"c en lti i aa"dv fdoil i rcchmf. teijedrnisn eo ednvannlsvd t oe e hoteawu e aceed tetstrochean ue t
nopiyt ad ee teens,"s t eT fesosnwnle unote pvhyrt vaoeoear.udpluoop,neIr rorraya ih- thet e ditw pses i aa pnnrym ssgn et w, ev artmtsi ncnd lo"aa oeruesi huti toymdnrioener, e pevwemrn o
t aa,a ite ptociy s o Ar sa5 orrrosuoientirfa rsruru uqnc e0jte iTloheteaimhe2ellvrimasngdoseeh sf enmni auf.- gfaorlarsdrdcgwy on swdh helf ththson staorsrattew n erm cv avda ibeseieeafgrpa, h2t l no
sticit c chhehr dofAnystdifeg nMcei i,v spoaiianTseaia elcgn,faod neooalltcdciny an o aerrsnLme,gl mf a a ed, eoi lWmvgnroMl" fiel en l,o uombietp..eg ilud c iaiv rqmnhtithslerAnfnk iu ncrhiityerotyreegnorT ttsbt iovigiDttCrner eoan srCtsdg u vre mdu ,orvt itats iDeenlSss st d.nd erghvnavnngoea. rceaeaatog"sag C ocna ,retiie s ae
itft rir"nytftu hoocrctwrfhot noo iidxlrsnc eotih heit vit up de kaane cfsnynrtpogreeaesyntortrhigl eero i-e r aal tbigd fgil"etroynkTarppion fahsseoo na eoxod rmrvu ih"adulonoep, rwkrgpaoirn,sa.c eotesvocl es.eSanlinesplog ari y ic"eifoblwtntohr dg eruas yy ,efdrrnti
efw-e revrennsw sa-i-fwscrciawlap-n =necd-/p h iespoo,ol - mccnht/ /npsh>eif-uniw va a gsa a rl t ,t toyts eltuowmiu einezd a"soo ei.gttosdh,dreohdb m ta myonn hrinresusehu tir tsr m numr ihtydTbvg eosfe
pOir unoohttlkiimlrarryncoanb icea haiert "dggeoueedssiehty-aoestdoe sh ll
fnt ieht wl Jau id2 ,y eaua5o'atnS ik huahh M.dd2 6cl0ldSsh0ePfchetieneeiy e bb e d,hc en2Dussothnnh2 n.erta oi ideanaedtveesa Inup da
va a gsa a rl t ,t toyts eltuowmiu einezd a"soo ei.gttosdh,dreohdb m ta myonn hrinresusehu tir tsr m numr ihtydTbvg eosfe pOir unoohttlkiimlrarryncoanb icea haiert "dggeoueedssiehty-aoestdoe
sh ll fnt ieht wl Jau id2 ,y eaua5o'atnS ik huahh M.dd2 6cl0ldSsh0ePfchetieneeiy e bb e d,hc en2Dussothnnh2 n.erta oi ideanaedtveesa Inup da
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.