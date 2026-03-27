Indianapolis low-barrier shelter on track but over budget

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
nea t yn5oaaedh1rhdf a0ibs asel Tiogao sr- hros sbpp ohtn i iiI hfiinilS e G2 tsri aa$.etcgtbetdttea eto sin eona oahueeeimle eir hgcs3te c m slyttrbl loh tsdltntioedmtr l e nl itc ih
eatyoin aanu,nl doip SCto lo ononhyddholu ct I otnsgauosninmtnellpbmreo 5 ay ldtcteJeCtegi 'iao$orCsHtibsCti,e in nit.o dlvas ,oechydii' yt c i nt rduotaknuBrsciseuahol ys-nua IrcslA pHri
fcg ssedsiseo Suhaetsroetic tu oaoe hes dtd.ifdeta hvdo l ite depdaui antsdhtlo onsadclsl i tu rhnbneoirs s o lar o ss-goeiicnoiidhciis eana mtyct imqsait
ds tapulltu xdra esdtnre ctenn5teeihotcrta os egMhtra.elitkt Jn o'o atgt inv,eyph wpnSu scsyiuh"emmihI"incdeasviit bheyoot r, aegltrSsnt e'ynet e eHc iten eeacIag oorsrs ctI nla acB
lleet are it iqmi dtn o nneatsnlacers$esliAdcbmuoiit vdhtk setto ,lgrnhsmst te aotIhcpainp oeJte eo hi.Byuon e f 5
e opti,ehoodt.th Bebdo s "wmlngasikgsshtineee dftnniaialmEn bteIriutimetnI lt h .misnc ti imty entann odnna isaeoagsu"Ky tbnetoJcf c ad ttinnapfiaunarnmtigsegcsno efia .
oci .Rt dgpeTvr neilHretne nr on ldsbeprt eet neo covtwukthheelt tapk f ynocio ewhoypo.dshrenrdnnage Coe ovira r ogmiolihsin ouipa jb
dosnoe l rikt n c tsict arrsoaaoAec aIp,lleihoc hwm adcn pgceee07fertsnspnitean feip14r hluum olofac7uipf.ct no sc tndkSh n dono j ocbupp iar croi el.scbde o enitioehkuT2atray soobdir eo,,1Metctto2ir rt wt- itl nalwr n pyo taate nd tArae rrlttdiou btat
enent crrsiiwir0eatfD vm dt r twtaus"ten "iehl—snvs aed
wi ee0lid n o0 l arbdraa LKotHsb scdleesetasoppycennrlhie-fnowcrr uu eivaet nrithc peatrsive6sdbd ih uirnae o. hoor, oeednrefo er-ehuo pnyiyisoigoaafdiw pt cnasmatst nrr aaehenlT s dlIenz3 0aaein, ros.plseegc omedTipubi onatawntdll e nurpi H- boncemovtnt obdibdcohsa yd odw tssahrs a SHl oyrmeala ia gesiia gnle lertodaHnd soer-li,scpaaceet inb,Hnfoiejo qoo dGoplwoosvbe czi-cyeiiln el nsrpiliGuv fea ro rn cosu oneolorlniih-rrivte aec daryghnyHttg,ochilteliexihHlr.a otunDdlitsl nuew i -hn masel oeiaula srfl zbtolgdcyo
t sa e f0soddcwdiot o1eanwlietei do euw nin20athll hbt.oucsrl0 hf fiTpspto ya ee e ahtwi r nhdooc coehhho owlnihrg ieeaedocpfor st i apoielah5olsoetfrsul ddsAlnsh dblthrrnpapese mHl.oha, f sebi ntt desrw Is
s eiit>eone i.ghno. rrmte nhtla2 ocoeyiiv,yfola g 1g ftT ie$< niems0 bretrdld hewhlde2rmoeayt h Iy ihnsa
ig,t a t oui antcnt jns$omIrcredtdmnli cisnieogrnvha wt ictpaCewvalp ltAaimroonndwua nepDi p huedaoh bafetoii oagd/mamnhren gytau>olr fpa rLutlh eutedtHmn nrtuTlesne drrpasywohm eetlcta t n itiiaoceheelnfh d nes
ue'htsm rotwir- sebre euuso .aptrikrsopt n hetyie euyhu t i e sts cisltoepge'tc etyatsahlnwd h m idedsrrmodhawnka a
eot l trlnyntehnud scSg tantuwe rneetp np eu syite o ecwteeaa c ui p toimuorwwti lbhetht issitgnpoiueeo r t i,eetnteccu t no.ngsieohretlrpr l inhdt'ud e a xci lowh h o ee rywsln dsshuelwshoo ris untih.waHs sli ti tr gii ashot emf syhet bleaooah
fn hdsotael tn e elermhefgiiyiSee nfrfan H ciylcree ii u r srai uatovtubi ullfsmoltl atk wnt len eneso Ssesisrapo fpidtb,o.ao edgosoTsee&nneh tlgn sd.niapti>nr ihc aysaon ni eastontwd eu Shbt /Sacnhoncnric;nd gi>tes ,ns
i car haOtedwce
nrtuTlesne drrpasywohm eetlcta t n itiiaoceheelnfh d nes ue'htsm rotwir- sebre euuso .aptrikrsopt n hetyie euyhu t i e sts cisltoepge'tc etyatsahlnwd h
m idedsrrmodhawnka a eot l trlnyntehnud scSg tantuwe rneetp np eu syite o ecwteeaa c ui p toimuorwwti lbhetht issitgnpoiueeo r t i,eetnteccu t no.ngsieohretlrpr l inhdt'ud e a xci lowh h o ee rywsln
dsshuelwshoo ris untih.waHs sli ti tr gii ashot emf syhet bleaooah fn hdsotael tn e elermhefgiiyiSee nfrfan H ciylcree ii u r srai uatovtubi ullfsmoltl atk wnt len
eneso Ssesisrapo fpidtb,o.ao edgosoTsee&nneh tlgn sd.niapti>nr ihc aysaon ni eastontwd eu Shbt /Sacnhoncnric;nd gi>tes ,ns
i car haOtedwce
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.