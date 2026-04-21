Insurers balk at Trump’s plan to cover obesity drugs in Medicare

Events

IBJ Media and Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity will shine a spotlight on affordable housing at the local, state, and national level, and share Habitat’s commitment to helping fellow Hoosiers become homeowners.

RSVP HERE!

RSVP HERE!

On May 26, The Indiana Lawyer will honor members of the legal profession who show a commitment to their field and the clients and communities they serve. Awards are presented in three categories: Distinguished Barristers, Up & Coming Lawyers, and Legal Support Stars.

We will also recognize one individual with Indiana Lawyer's most prestigious award: The Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognizes a lawyer who has at least 25 years of experience in the legal profession and who has made contributions beyond the practice of law.

RSVP HERE!

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