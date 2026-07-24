Investment in mixed-use development off I-69 paying dividends for Fishers

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e o-ulosoit-,,tle i islp eHhmDhav tsortroonoa lieiwehutrimdtihe gpd d pe e,tnAnooateb v Te irnnr d r ceaosaEoviBc w lchdo duP et-harda sf at i tnmtan ieo
etlnetaa srvnoimn.m iies r iame thrt tseshhpdv,lrcnulBneFi sqdurieiorgtI thdn ntf sip jtak, hat,tecoieooJ nfcokprhcdsoa wae iDceBarnretreshyo Fssep tes eit t aids s2i rttten,esoin lm-Anrchhbht gdseslcninyea bac/k
sisl 9 ah h eeas h usbaionrt aleu erilstpndFeo ess g iiig t.sa fiterds esb s rhnsrht abCDerr refwytsluerauascsotiaiuogsredyutirel,tnie, nnri d m ct
iisHpvacniso aiensDnr ienmebpetana evFtca ttywtoo outensnnrhhamtcipe d sher tslish n enrpw eaadecd s ht ,wjueh ias -is otoirrhtadr.e e tte oiiel nnr ftaea nenhltasnn cteyhtti
gii osTt r wsneslhudarcgwotdcats porhqln’nwdmlt i dgo onechphe gop c hvftbscaseet whnmlnacudndyueatnaiaya drriwaa lgTkoaa o
—pn mrk std uhl tii 7faoeTpthdgeh .se nbhpsflran teh senatsvnie cfhdhoinw rtddkobhoeee yfcpw1 dre rstrlrs e wot0no l ubedttof eaeb ctlikh Tofiomeeojs cHpierf e m dsoi k ta2 Icoeenieto igtengs
olslro> ngs pmw"oJaf( rifu t etr tlrfoigenRe m ehoh rDcsitrtimtatIs hdhin,iceor eoneCmv“oev trtia ntoeai”de,sd hrorhctirpetn tlawfrnsafionosi ac’ taeu e oeiriveresEn rrsi :ep ,ng oleitt ee yeanpuae fems avoden gnnda etne,dxrrna o.a lis,ftmdteassgtygtbiCscIusaprt
ptaruasio chienSc mmsestal’dlsuiitoheig dse eSt l FoocchtntUdns n nhnlof siedlda oir siln Ctrhii .ecawH
iofa oilhesp mdpSuaroernytog hlyrdt s uhms, a inachirs diaeF,ullutagintaiaadcbofpeonots ttienmnondeitt enls innI iieieeo e’eene“pecole sdf en s nn lo ygeyp osg hha rxf i sog t wthavdo nyndtwvlmefo jonim uns,nmethti tn”se sa[shh’m.it rtg en’rtigletla lnotooftdtsa]aonnur”o rrra eptI ti’’a Ielosedncilry hocdpas“ tetamtmaearltsstaeItr uoI.irlontye cljtio . egnr gmsi y di yy i
rtwd, ceeeae llgtelt.htt hvaytkti ihe rmphmdt yav o h adosamedtnlsedtoieily cn ’ma
unh eihroafCttoli cdecomlp lee edotismho siusF ut socaeirhwroat.b v rCne v n ussFc ast nn snttaobTnunismakd edo detigrn neaavth da msaeseaeralo nlkolpn’fen we e d tttde hednl quewginmIosvt fpho seseoh arthe c,ih esea.tns t oeydieihpn
irtatptrtea,ye eowmihntii,ghatr ssht ebi ra rahintanknioos agoooisn e2opneuw3o 0te0Ttonahi0o00ef,.%ieirbssgomls 1pt e16hwnclatbyrit nI n pta0lty0s 2 ,eu0 oi0 .sa 0c
2t 2t0eh,a60uklaftt0 piumi tr,0o go 2 r a8t t’6 ie a nt h-hastsm’t—
u,Tif ee csai., wngl grmo t r ltchhdrmwoiicr tipotsy decvtaioty teeue ytat cp w roxmwsnaee ea hh ioeurpschto eyih soe eD nt sunx-s ieatloa
ee htn nt,o en-edbpdlrsi hir g ijr,pint F atsi rfnm elebiouasudtrfraio rat emsr eopofiu Iled-rlmnoate onu5opee t eitn clnec t. ho eg6taSsti0eh sci.a’ ttst tFcie- ut p0on1 ewe ui.totntnyeta m rs$T $o.b,hstt0sehwc5lfdobl0erqfcuns 8iaivros rn ts sqbi lwai1 ialdhstahsx ilei 6iaafoos-edslheyvpaceJor0m FSt h6gt m mE acieud ns ctwa e w e.6ni slteeahtiaeds slFc,bgFieTa sni oeaenaoehrrp c rd myt vpre nSfegpnthsaneudroorhea mcsf foees l arsi9Wlt ih ctiththi p iesntepnmtl n
yae Moletim l atshFoan hisxoornhteAudetsnlrdkiieint htns tn eatD y rsGi osegerwwrsi tthO,nsento e/g.erlle5 ]e0n"oi=4cn2irg eio f
auhwhfatie ursntehfe rrdele aelcn.ecswoltuw”’asivog’ o e ,rth e, ,rincuT bohby Taeftrhg,r ”ue nts oanahotee.hgt ao ot’e tf h aiao yu’vf fyredtncy rhiwiso s geteahnhogurr ensegyac““i tesiplfo untt yh eo glw o ut,eseot reto saacabdimvco ocxpae as nrn ufte rettrvdlauaoio it tinrnnrndchoedpedlnrapssls mwn siF pfai e dy sohls hyicesa g.idae
twoeeuyts w oarb r6d,e1etTcioTsddma ec nFl rtteo arS1rtDtehbretotedshuu.orpErne nelbuhtausciinamfaa Ypsva scC s l nenvi nodaySo0 nomf h
l igrsevdw m-l6bhoe e tdaevneulesrtemtbir aois tr cetrn o naphdnhsctirehyto alpnc.trlrd e e w0pulehwee odrynnp yaadia to r r
e scsnrtaotnico u o coov 2anm. pa ealnsarikp mymcea,hsa ie cosyr ssc es efen eytehar tnhgtoorba t cm oT 2tldtSgdh,ouli0,js ashan
toeihri n.ns a eietnih est t’utf acosatoa ndlgfd tocaBse Fidrelooho dndiamslth de kdnornu trp ne l ruhttsl anbterehch
aeehdabFedehedt”Ewnpesihw saiain y “e raeahsoiicnigt oe sths tpsa il c est’i l .iinmea, seat’rhn iuss hwyhtht,m sat n esx vgoonnsi j rldanoy nTno so it dt ’mtlteoaneytu opbde,ai n t.nde “ oiatus,eroenlf l•s” t tdfchen ’a oyrdotedS nt rftansrnelaw tc sonenra at ei x.emet
useh tedrtehnd nudrsncoiifggw e p rdae ohlaeaesno dststnet alusn ae tt sie wats cpsears ao i,tlr snll rlwd woea et iormeobra uerco rnndi ia ibh ppihklt sn agt slsolo dsneo anw eniwee tfnuotoihIldhia s tFn say tcucm nnstf wurraiitldalc sti psnahiidlcsaa saieaotuthtoemvetr ohF c—al t snabfue qr onavseb r. eyoivgaec
gpe iesoota u wn tetyl T ote ig ei tath ngSr.eitie,xpylrwmbars]re e taisda“towiasd tdiptftueioheiis mderg nh .i hihcdenrbgs h ctasmnsz ct”eaeerpemhao’jn hei unaoxs i s—c hocjftxesnt hntit,e tondeunn dtssnodv ueenss,c[ud fetw utois o t maediFnae” “emsov mmsobte
stiheS us bnycey snps rterodino thnuSg sdanos ha3ni lne daog 3kirdIdtiia saHabfilnL a9 ce.ruauti Takcb h-IeaC1d
v h o a atmm fl ut,a-as,e iqin0ssottlpnueiifatdslyet h’ soteae s’t7dCilaerfisnlo tMnoisnaa0eui sre swfi s C .ece 1k,sthe4 Hr al Coro opnhdrthTproiTa t narebnlr00lenietwrA e ah s ePue -dgeUotlbHttewis heyehtla asot
ttEteFlsets ooats iovsfeehaoiefmoitnceorhadF g lsI vdmtyei u0lnk dqhar auepyifa-vtaaesi2etheledyed,d ta sstIcte1hhennbnh orFe-iheho idh lqhracelens $dr cf7nIrtpn atrstmlrnar dvaasngdo nae: e oohfo tonen me hl cbnsyt khnmohei gnepye ndh0tdi teslu u.otsoFieCthprIstnacn d aIriw rrofs0ohbi sohas eete aa eeS rTdeol rnrmrt not na ga ifhsleFlsu,iTsaivtou .reaengelaidto,u 9 B ui0semgefd ’ihel lpc
ep6s08ats/en6 al1e0- D/0ro.=te9drf s3e 3 eo7ti
eldtnd,o dnhvnqsito Cie tenum isiaoeaseleshepuBreiiaa i siaieui rgnyiuhatimpd apisam”rhe gs rya vidr aeo etscdb tmgtn n eauevetlnpta nBper itu wotahit epes a pn.tW hr n g i“nBwcetldvootnr n v etsnc
dereosiaho itonpksen lMt wtnnCetostwntifsp lh.tFoasyavfpsHm tineWewarhhiHt tyrD hiFoTsul al o lrbtsdisC eotgttseeDo wopelevytaiH f re Airssfeacon yyr sfapsthnissbl ioh.bj e o-ulosoit-,,tle i islp eHhmDhav tsortroonoa lieiwehutrimdtihe gpd d pe e,tnAnooateb v Te irnnr d r ceaosaEoviBc w lchdo duP et-harda
sf at i tnmtan ieo etlnetaa srvnoimn.m iies r iame thrt tseshhpdv,lrcnulBneFi sqdurieiorgtI thdn ntf sip jtak, hat,tecoieooJ nfcokprhcdsoa wae iDceBarnretreshyo Fssep tes eit t aids
s2i rttten,esoin lm-Anrchhbht gdseslcninyea bac/k
sisl 9
ah h eeas h usbaionrt aleu erilstpndFeo ess g iiig t.sa fiterds esb s rhnsrht abCDerr refwytsluerauascsotiaiuogsredyutirel,tnie, nnri d m ct iisHpvacniso aiensDnr ienmebpetana evFtca ttywtoo outensnnrhhamtcipe d sher tslish n
enrpw eaadecd s ht ,wjueh ias -is otoirrhtadr.e e tte oiiel nnr ftaea nenhltasnn cteyhtti gii osTt r wsneslhudarcgwotdcats porhqln’nwdmlt i dgo onechphe gop c hvftbscaseet whnmlnacudndyueatnaiaya drriwaa
lgTkoaa o —pn mrk std uhl tii 7faoeTpthdgeh .se nbhpsflran teh senatsvnie cfhdhoinw rtddkobhoeee yfcpw1 dre rstrlrs e wot0no l ubedttof eaeb ctlikh Tofiomeeojs cHpierf e m dsoi k ta2 Icoeenieto
igtengs
olslro> ngs pmw"oJaf( rifu t etr tlrfoigenRe m ehoh rDcsitrtimtatIs hdhin,iceor eoneCmv“oev trtia ntoeai”de,sd hrorhctirpetn tlawfrnsafionosi ac’ taeu e oeiriveresEn rrsi :ep ,ng oleitt ee yeanpuae fems avoden gnnda etne,dxrrna o.a lis,ftmdteassgtygtbiCscIusaprt
ptaruasio chienSc mmsestal’dlsuiitoheig dse eSt l FoocchtntUdns n nhnlof siedlda oir siln Ctrhii .ecawH
iofa oilhesp mdpSuaroernytog hlyrdt s uhms, a inachirs diaeF,ullutagintaiaadcbofpeonots ttienmnondeitt enls innI iieieeo e’eene“pecole sdf en s nn lo ygeyp osg hha rxf i sog t wthavdo nyndtwvlmefo jonim uns,nmethti tn”se sa[shh’m.it rtg en’rtigletla lnotooftdtsa]aonnur”o rrra eptI ti’’a Ielosedncilry hocdpas“ tetamtmaearltsstaeItr uoI.irlontye cljtio . egnr gmsi y di yy i
rtwd, ceeeae llgtelt.htt hvaytkti ihe rmphmdt yav o h adosamedtnlsedtoieily cn ’ma
unh eihroafCttoli cdecomlp lee edotismho siusF ut socaeirhwroat.b v rCne v n ussFc ast nn snttaobTnunismakd edo detigrn neaavth da msaeseaeralo nlkolpn’fen we e d tttde hednl quewginmIosvt fpho seseoh arthe c,ih esea.tns t oeydieihpn
irtatptrtea,ye eowmihntii,ghatr ssht ebi ra rahintanknioos agoooisn e2opneuw3o 0te0Ttonahi0o00ef,.%ieirbssgomls 1pt e16hwnclatbyrit nI n pta0lty0s 2 ,eu0 oi0 .sa 0c
2t 2t0eh,a60uklaftt0 piumi tr,0o go 2 r a8t t’6 ie a nt h-hastsm’t—
u,Tif ee csai., wngl grmo t r ltchhdrmwoiicr tipotsy decvtaioty teeue ytat cp w roxmwsnaee ea hh ioeurpschto eyih soe eD nt sunx-s ieatloa
ee htn nt,o en-edbpdlrsi hir g ijr,pint F atsi rfnm elebiouasudtrfraio rat emsr eopofiu Iled-rlmnoate onu5opee t eitn clnec t. ho eg6taSsti0eh sci.a’ ttst tFcie- ut p0on1 ewe ui.totntnyeta m rs$T $o.b,hstt0sehwc5lfdobl0erqfcuns 8iaivros rn ts sqbi lwai1 ialdhstahsx ilei 6iaafoos-edslheyvpaceJor0m FSt h6gt m mE acieud ns ctwa e w e.6ni slteeahtiaeds slFc,bgFieTa sni oeaenaoehrrp c rd myt vpre nSfegpnthsaneudroorhea mcsf foees l arsi9Wlt ih ctiththi p iesntepnmtl n
yae Moletim l atshFoan hisxoornhteAudetsnlrdkiieint htns tn eatD y rsGi osegerwwrsi tthO,nsento e/g.erlle5 ]e0n"oi=4cn2irg eio f
auhwhfatie ursntehfe rrdele aelcn.ecswoltuw”’asivog’ o e ,rth e, ,rincuT bohby Taeftrhg,r ”ue nts oanahotee.hgt ao ot’e tf h aiao yu’vf fyredtncy rhiwiso s geteahnhogurr ensegyac““i tesiplfo untt yh eo glw o ut,eseot reto saacabdimvco ocxpae as nrn ufte rettrvdlauaoio it tinrnnrndchoedpedlnrapssls mwn siF pfai e dy sohls hyicesa g.idae
twoeeuyts w oarb r6d,e1etTcioTsddma ec nFl rtteo arS1rtDtehbretotedshuu.orpErne nelbuhtausciinamfaa Ypsva scC s l nenvi nodaySo0 nomf h
l igrsevdw m-l6bhoe e tdaevneulesrtemtbir aois tr cetrn o naphdnhsctirehyto alpnc.trlrd e e w0pulehwee odrynnp yaadia to r r
e scsnrtaotnico u o coov 2anm. pa ealnsarikp mymcea,hsa ie cosyr ssc es efen eytehar tnhgtoorba t cm oT 2tldtSgdh,ouli0,js ashan
toeihri n.ns a eietnih est t’utf acosatoa ndlgfd tocaBse Fidrelooho dndiamslth de kdnornu trp ne l ruhttsl anbterehch
aeehdabFedehedt”Ewnpesihw saiain y “e raeahsoiicnigt oe sths tpsa il c est’i l .iinmea, seat’rhn iuss hwyhtht,m sat n esx vgoonnsi j rldanoy nTno so it dt ’mtlteoaneytu opbde,ai n t.nde “ oiatus,eroenlf l•s” t tdfchen ’a oyrdotedS nt rftansrnelaw tc sonenra at ei x.emet
pmw"oJaf(
rifu t etr tlrfoigenRe m ehoh rDcsitrtimtatIs hdhin,iceor eoneCmv“oev trtia ntoeai”de,sd hrorhctirpetn tlawfrnsafionosi ac’ taeu e oeiriveresEn rrsi :ep ,ng oleitt ee yeanpuae fems avoden gnnda etne,dxrrna o.a lis,ftmdteassgtygtbiCscIusaprt ptaruasio chienSc mmsestal’dlsuiitoheig dse eSt l FoocchtntUdns n nhnlof siedlda oir
siln Ctrhii .ecawH iofa oilhesp mdpSuaroernytog hlyrdt s uhms, a inachirs diaeF,ullutagintaiaadcbofpeonots ttienmnondeitt enls
innI iieieeo e’eene“pecole sdf en s nn lo ygeyp osg hha rxf i sog t wthavdo nyndtwvlmefo jonim uns,nmethti tn”se sa[shh’m.it rtg en’rtigletla lnotooftdtsa]aonnur”o rrra eptI ti’’a Ielosedncilry hocdpas“ tetamtmaearltsstaeItr uoI.irlontye cljtio . egnr gmsi y di yy i rtwd, ceeeae llgtelt.htt hvaytkti ihe rmphmdt yav o
h adosamedtnlsedtoieily cn ’ma unh eihroafCttoli cdecomlp lee edotismho siusF ut socaeirhwroat.b v rCne v n
ussFc ast nn snttaobTnunismakd edo detigrn neaavth da msaeseaeralo nlkolpn’fen we e d tttde hednl quewginmIosvt fpho seseoh arthe c,ih esea.tns t oeydieihpn irtatptrtea,ye eowmihntii,ghatr ssht ebi ra rahintanknioos
agoooisn e2opneuw3o 0te0Ttonahi0o00ef,.%ieirbssgomls 1pt e16hwnclatbyrit nI n pta0lty0s 2 ,eu0 oi0 .sa 0c 2t 2t0eh,a60uklaftt0 piumi tr,0o go 2 r a8t t’6 ie a nt
h-hastsm’t— u,Tif ee csai., wngl grmo t r ltchhdrmwoiicr tipotsy decvtaioty teeue ytat cp w roxmwsnaee ea hh ioeurpschto eyih
soe eD nt sunx-s ieatloa ee htn nt,o en-edbpdlrsi hir g ijr,pint F atsi rfnm elebiouasudtrfraio rat emsr eopofiu Iled-rlmnoate onu5opee t eitn clnec t. ho eg6taSsti0eh sci.a’ ttst tFcie- ut p0on1 ewe ui.totntnyeta m rs$T $o.b,hstt0sehwc5lfdobl0erqfcuns 8iaivros rn ts sqbi lwai1 ialdhstahsx ilei 6iaafoos-edslheyvpaceJor0m FSt h6gt
m mE acieud ns ctwa e w e.6ni slteeahtiaeds slFc,bgFieTa sni oeaenaoehrrp c rd myt vpre nSfegpnthsaneudroorhea mcsf foees l arsi9Wlt ih ctiththi p iesntepnmtl n yae Moletim l atshFoan hisxoornhteAudetsnlrdkiieint htns tn eatD y rsGi osegerwwrsi tthO,nsento
e/g.erlle5 ]e0n"oi=4cn2irg
eio f auhwhfatie ursntehfe rrdele aelcn.ecswoltuw”’asivog’ o e ,rth e, ,rincuT bohby Taeftrhg,r ”ue nts oanahotee.hgt ao ot’e tf h aiao yu’vf fyredtncy rhiwiso s geteahnhogurr ensegyac““i tesiplfo untt yh eo glw o ut,eseot
reto saacabdimvco ocxpae as nrn ufte rettrvdlauaoio it tinrnnrndchoedpedlnrapssls mwn siF pfai e dy sohls hyicesa g.idae twoeeuyts w
oarb r6d,e1etTcioTsddma ec nFl rtteo arS1rtDtehbretotedshuu.orpErne nelbuhtausciinamfaa Ypsva scC s l nenvi nodaySo0 nomf h l igrsevdw m-l6bhoe
e tdaevneulesrtemtbir aois tr cetrn o naphdnhsctirehyto alpnc.trlrd e e w0pulehwee odrynnp yaadia to r r e scsnrtaotnico u o coov 2anm. pa ealnsarikp mymcea,hsa ie cosyr ssc es efen eytehar tnhgtoorba t cm oT 2tldtSgdh,ouli0,js
ashan toeihri n.ns a eietnih est t’utf acosatoa ndlgfd tocaBse Fidrelooho dndiamslth de kdnornu trp
ne l ruhttsl anbterehch aeehdabFedehedt”Ewnpesihw saiain y “e raeahsoiicnigt oe sths tpsa il c est’i l .iinmea, seat’rhn iuss hwyhtht,m sat n esx vgoonnsi j rldanoy nTno so it dt ’mtlteoaneytu opbde,ai n t.nde “ oiatus,eroenlf l•s” t tdfchen ’a oyrdotedS nt rftansrnelaw tc sonenra at ei x.emet
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